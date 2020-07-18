Successfully reported this slideshow.
Company Back ground • SAFELIFZTM is a Health & Safety business division of Eurotek Environmental Private Limited. EUROTEK ...
About UV-C Rays • UV-C Rays – Ultra Violet C band rays are short wave light radiations, that is enough to kill DNA/RNA of ...
About UVC SCANZ Product • This is conveyer based tunnel, the baggage moves on to the conveyer into the UV tunnel, where it...
Can Ultraviolet light help detect, kill the Coronavirus? UVGI uses these “destructive properties” of UV light to target pa...
TEST CERTIFICATE
PRODUCT TESTING
Patent Pending MODEL - UVC SCANZZ – Specifications (Semi Automatic) Length of conveyor 4250mm Width of belt 600mm Belt hei...
Patent Pending MODEL - UVC SCANZ PLUS – Specifications (Fully Automatic) Length of conveyor 4250mm Width of belt 600mm Bel...
Patent Pending MODEL - UVC SCANZZ LITE – Specifications (Semi Automatic) Length of conveyor 2200mm Width of belt 450mm Bel...
Patent Pending MODEL - UVC SCANZ LITE PLUS – Specification (Fully Automatic) Length of conveyor 2200mm Width of belt 450mm...
Patent Pending MODEL UVC SCANZZ 2.0 - Specifications (Semi Automatic) Length of conveyor 6000mm Width of belt 600mm Belt h...
Patent Pending MODEL UVC SCANZ PLUS 2.0 – Specifications (Fully Automatic) Length of conveyor 6000mm Width of belt 600mm B...
Patent Pending MODEL UVC SCANZZ ECO (Only for sale in India) - Specifications (Manual) Length of conveyor 2200mm Width of ...
About Safelifz Temperature Detection Facial Recognition Device
Infrared Precise Temperature Detection Fast Live Body Detection Multiple Mode for face Registration Time Attendance and Ac...
Specifications CPU Processor 4 Core 1.2G Temperature detection distance 0.5meter Temperature detection error 0.5degC Tempe...
About Safelifz Software Application & Idea Patent Pending
Necessity is the Mother of Invention – Current Pandemic Triggered to Innovate the way we Live and Let Live About the Idea ...
Contact Less Temperature Sensor Mobile Number, Image , Temperature , Date & Time, Location Wi-Fi Enabled Data Transmission...
Simple to Register & Download from Play Store & App Store. Registration Family member details & history of temperature alo...
Where we can use? Wherever crowd gathering expected Public gatherings Shopping Malls Gated Communities Cinema Halls Educat...
Contact Us: Phone: +91 9718775599 / 9908806968, E-mail : hello@safelifz.com Thank You
SAFELIFZTM is a Health & Safety business division of Eurotek Environmental Private Limited. EUROTEK is a reputed Manufacturer and supplier of world-class Water & Wastewater treatment equipment’s & technologies in India & the Middle East. 
We have been in business since 2003 and we have more than 1200 installations across India & Middle East.
We have many of our references in many Industries like pharma, chemical, Industrial cluster facilities, Food, Dairy and Municipal departments, refineries, public utilities etc..
Eurotek is having offices across India in all major cities and with two manufacturing facilities one in Hyderabad, India with 80000 sq feet manufacturing plant situated in Jedcherla Hyderabad in the state of Telangana and second facility of 32000 sq feet Manufacturing facility in Manjusar, Vadodara, Gujrat, India. 
The company has +150 hardcore professionals on board.

Contact Us:
Phone: +91 9718775599 / 9908806968,
E-mail : info@safelifz.com/hello@safelifz.com
Product Details: https://www.safelifz.com/pages/uvc-scanz-plus

  Can Ultraviolet light help detect, kill the Coronavirus? UVGI uses these "destructive properties" of UV light to target pathogens. It is thus considered effective in disinfecting the air and helps in preventing certain infectious diseases from spreading. Now, scientists are studying the use of ultraviolet germicidal radiation (UVGI) to detect the virus in schools, restaurants and other public places. Through this method, ultraviolet (UV) lights would be able to disinfect contaminated public spaces to stop the transmission of the virus.
  7. 7. Patent Pending MODEL - UVC SCANZZ – Specifications (Semi Automatic) Length of conveyor 4250mm Width of belt 600mm Belt height 1000mm Low height model @ optional 500mm Max job size 550mm w x 300mm h Max weight of the Each Object 50kg Wire mesh belt type Honeycomb Wire mesh wire dia 2mm Chain type Roller conveyor Chain material SS 304 Sprockets SS 304 Tunnel length 1600mm UV treatment on job 360 degree UV lamps qty 9 nos Speed regulation / VFD Yes Min/max in tunnel time Adjustable 20 sec to 180 sec Movable by castors Optional @ cost Panel SS 304 Power 3.15KW | 4.9 AMPS Auto start sensor Yes On conveyor Emergency switch Yes Temperature Sensor No Integrated camera with temp sensor No Auto Photo sending feature No Sanitiser Yes Touch screen controls No Warranty 12 months from the date of supply Software NA Lamp Hours 8000 Hrs Cat No UVCS429M-01
  8. 8. Patent Pending MODEL - UVC SCANZ PLUS – Specifications (Fully Automatic) Length of conveyor 4250mm Width of belt 600mm Belt height 1000mm Low height model @ optional 500mm Max job size 550mm w x 300mm h Max weight of the Each Object 50kg Wire mesh belt type Honeycomb Wire mesh wire dia 2mm Chain type Roller conveyor Chain material SS 304 Sprockets SS 304 Tunnel length 1600mm UV treatment on job 360 degree UV lamps qty 9 nos Speed regulation / VFD Yes Min/max in tunnel time Adjustable 20 sec to 180 sec Movable by castors Yes Panel SS 304 Power 3.15 KW | 4.9 AMPS Auto start sensor Yes On conveyor Emergency switch Yes Temperature Sensor Yes Integrated camera with temp sensor Yes Auto Photo sending feature Yes Sanitiser Yes Touch screen controls Yes Warranty 12 months from the date of supply Software Included Lamp Hours 8000 Hrs Cat No UVCSP429A-01
  9. 9. Patent Pending MODEL - UVC SCANZZ LITE – Specifications (Semi Automatic) Length of conveyor 2200mm Width of belt 450mm Belt height 900mm Low height model @ optional 500MM Max job size 400mm w x 300mm h Max weight of the Each Object 15kg Wire mesh belt type Honeycomb Wire mesh wire dia 2mm Chain type Roller conveyor Chain material SS 304 Sprockets SS 304 Tunnel length 1450mm UV treatment on job 360 UV lamps qty 5 Speed regulation / VFD No Min/max in tunnel time Adjustable 20 sec to 180 sec Movable by castors Optional @ cost Panel SS 304 Power 2 KW | 3.5 AMPS Auto start sensor Yes On conveyor Emergency switch Yes Temperature Sensor No Integrated camera with temp sensor No Auto Photo sending feature No Sanitiser Yes Touch screen controls No Warranty 12 months from the date of supply Software NA Lamp Hours 8000 Hrs Cat No UVCSL225M-01
  10. 10. Patent Pending MODEL - UVC SCANZ LITE PLUS – Specification (Fully Automatic) Length of conveyor 2200mm Width of belt 450mm Belt height 900mm Low height model @ optional 500MM Max job size 400mm w x 300mm h Max weight of the Each Object 15kg Wire mesh belt type Honeycomb Wire mesh wire dia 2mm Chain type Roller conveyor Chain material SS 304 Sprockets NA Tunnel length 1450mm UV treatment on job 360 UV lamps qty 5 Speed regulation / VFD Yes Min/max in tunnel time Adjustable 20 sec to 180 sec Movable by castors Yes Panel SS 304 Power 2 KW | 3.5 AMPS Auto start sensor Yes On conveyor Emergency switch Yes Temperature Sensor Yes Integrated camera with temp sensor Yes Auto Photo sending feature Yes Sanitiser Yes Touch screen controls Yes Warranty 12 months from the date of supply Software Included Lamp Hours 8000 Hrs Cat No UVCSLP225A-01
  11. 11. Patent Pending MODEL UVC SCANZZ 2.0 - Specifications (Semi Automatic) Length of conveyor 6000mm Width of belt 600mm Belt height 1000mm Low height model @ optional 500mm Max job size 550mm w x 300mm h Max weight of the Each Object 50kg Wire mesh belt type Honeycomb Wire mesh wire dia 2mm Chain type Roller conveyor Chain material SS 304 Sprockets SS 304 Tunnel length 1600mm x 2 no's UV treatment on job 360 degree UV lamps qty 9 nos x 2 sets Speed regulation / VFD Yes Min/max in tunnel time Adjustable 20 sec to 180sec Movable by castors Optional @ cost Panel SS 304 Power 5.64 KW | 9.8 AMPS Auto start sensor Yes On conveyor Emergency switch Yes Temperature Sensor No Integrated camera with temp sensor No Auto Photo sending feature No Sanitiser Yes Touch screen controls No Warranty 12 months from the date of supply Software NA Lamp Hours 8000Hrs Cat No UVCS6018M-01
  12. 12. Patent Pending MODEL UVC SCANZ PLUS 2.0 – Specifications (Fully Automatic) Length of conveyor 6000mm Width of belt 600mm Belt height 1000mm Low height model @ optional 500mm Max job size 550mm w x 300mm h Max weight of the Each Object 50kg Wire mesh belt type Honeycomb Wire mesh wire dia 2mm Chain type Roller conveyor Chain material SS 304 Sprockets SS 304 Tunnel length 1600mm x 2 nos UV treatment on job 360 degree UV lamps qty 9 nos x 2 sets Speed regulation / VFD Yes Min/max in tunnel time Adjustable 20 sec to 180sec Movable by castors Yes Panel SS 304 Power 5.64 KW | 9.8 AMPS Auto start sensor Yes On conveyor Emergency switch Yes Temperature Sensor Yes Integrated camera with temp sensor Yes Auto Photo sending feature Yes Sanitiser Yes Touch screen controls Yes Warranty 12 months from the date of supply Software Included Lamp Hours 8000 Hrs Cat No UVCSP6018A-01
  13. 13. Patent Pending MODEL UVC SCANZZ ECO (Only for sale in India) - Specifications (Manual) Length of conveyor 2200mm Width of belt 450mm Belt height 900mm Low height model @ optional 500mm Max job size 400mm w x 300mm h Max weight of the Each Object 15kg Wire mesh belt type Honeycomb Wire mesh wire dia 2mm Chain type Conveyor Chain material MILD STEEL Sprockets MILD STEEL Tunnel length 1450mm UV treatment on job 360 UV lamps qty 5 Speed regulation / VFD No Min/max in tunnel time Not adjustable Movable by castors Optional @ cost Panel Mild steel Power 2 KW | 3.5 AMPS Auto start sensor Yes On conveyor Emergency switch Yes Temperature Sensor No Integrated camera with temp sensor No Auto Photo sending feature No Sanitiser Yes Touch screen controls No Warranty 12 months from the date of supply Software NA Lamp Hours 8000 Hrs Cat No UVCSE225M-01
  14. 14. About Safelifz Temperature Detection Facial Recognition Device
  15. 15. Infrared Precise Temperature Detection Fast Live Body Detection Multiple Mode for face Registration Time Attendance and Access Control Features • Body Temperature Detection • Detection minimum unit: 1.0degC • Abnormal Temperature Automatic Alarm • Wearing mask Identification • Abnormal Temperature Warning • Binocular Live Detection Temperature Detection Facial Recognition Device
  16. 16. Specifications CPU Processor 4 Core 1.2G Temperature detection distance 0.5meter Temperature detection error 0.5degC Temperature detection minimum unit 0.1degC FirmwareSpecifications Camera 200W Pixel HD Color camera 100W Infrared camera Full Light Highlight LED Fill Light LED Dual Infrared High Power Fill Light Display Screen 12.7CM (5) Electronic capacity touch screen Screen resolution 854*480 Keyboard Touch virtual keyboard Communication method TCP/IP, WiFi, USB Pendrive Product size 154X152X22mm Power supply DC 12V, 2A Working Temperature -15degC ~60degC OS Linux System User ID Capacity 3,000 Face Capacity 3,000 User Record capacity 1,000,000 Identification type Dynamic Face recognition, Password, Face recognition and Password Face Recognition mode 1:1, 1:N Identification Display Person Name & Number Face Recognition Time <0.2S Intelligent function Infrared Live person Identification Detection Face Recognition display Purely Dynamic Facer Recognition: 0.5~3m Infrared Live movement Detection: 0.5~1.5m InterfaceSpecifications Door Sensor Support Alarm Output 1Set Relay Output 1Set RS-232 Output 1Set RS-485 Output 1Set U-Disk Output 1Set
  17. 17. About Safelifz Software Application & Idea Patent Pending
  18. 18. Necessity is the Mother of Invention – Current Pandemic Triggered to Innovate the way we Live and Let Live About the Idea Need of the hour • There is no Central Repository of Information except ArogyaSetu which works based on user entry only and no authentication possible • Air Travel is only 1% to 2% of total Population and this is not adequate to understand Real time status of pandemic • Malls, Cinema Halls, Auditoriums, Institutions, Air Travels, Bus/Railway stations, Residential Communities will have mass inhabitant all through, Capturing Temperature and synch to central DB is not present at this given moment. This Innovation bridges this gap & fulfills the need of the hour for affective, reliable and accurate data. • Syc with Any existing device that measures temperature with simple plug in play to synch data to central cloud. • Through GPS / BLE enabled Handheld devices proximity alerts can be given.
  19. 19. Contact Less Temperature Sensor Mobile Number, Image , Temperature , Date & Time, Location Wi-Fi Enabled Data Transmission by Edge Step 2: Entry point scan through Contact Less Thermometer Step 3: Pass Luggage through disinfection tunnel Synch Data with ArogyaSetu (Optional) Step 1: Scan QR Code to capture phone number SL Cloud DB Synch Data with Safelifz Mobile App How it Works Scan Smart Phone to this QR
  20. 20. Simple to Register & Download from Play Store & App Store. Registration Family member details & history of temperature along with infection details can be recorded. This ensures safe & secure family health at one location Family Proximity alerts & Contact tracing through BLE & GPS enabled Mobile app. Sends Alerts when a person approaching another infected or high temperature individual without disclosing the information Proximity Alerts Incase of High Temperature Alerts will be sent to person concerned in Gated Communities, Malls, Offices etc., and tracks the temperature trend of Individual Event Track Mobile App Features This is the sample dummy text insert your desired text here because this is the dummy text.
  21. 21. Where we can use? Wherever crowd gathering expected Public gatherings Shopping Malls Gated Communities Cinema Halls Educational Institutions Travel When you enter a premise, enter with confidence Track Trace & Test is the main motto in arresting current pandemic. Safelifz provide Solution & contribution to this motto.
  22. 22. Contact Us: Phone: +91 9718775599 / 9908806968, E-mail : hello@safelifz.com Thank You

