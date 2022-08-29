Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

digital-marketing-plan-bhaav.ppt

Aug. 29, 2022
0 likes 2 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
1 of 11
1 of 11

digital-marketing-plan-bhaav.ppt

Aug. 29, 2022
0 likes 2 views

Download to read offline

Business

Healthcare is a trillion-dollar industry and is expected to grow by every year. In the last two years, we have seen a significant boom as well as the importance of the industry. While the world fought with pandemics, the healthcare industry kept up fighting the battle and managed to keep up with the marketing trends.

Healthcare is a trillion-dollar industry and is expected to grow by every year. In the last two years, we have seen a significant boom as well as the importance of the industry. While the world fought with pandemics, the healthcare industry kept up fighting the battle and managed to keep up with the marketing trends.

Business

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
Free
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: A Woman’s Guide to Earning More, Building Wealth, and Gaining Economic Power Rachel Rodgers
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Guided Journal: Infographics eBook (Goals Journal, Self Improvement Book) Stephen R. Covey
Free
Fast Food Nation: The Dark Side of the All-American Meal Eric Schlosser
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
Free
Crucial Conversations Tools for Talking When Stakes Are High, Second Edition Kerry Patterson
Free
On Writing Well, 30th Anniversary Edition: An Informal Guide to Writing Nonfiction William Zinsser
Free
Thank You for Being Late: An Optimist's Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations Thomas L. Friedman
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The June 2022 Audiozine Issue Entrepreneur Magazine
Free
The Man Who Broke Capitalism: How Jack Welch Gutted the Heartland and Crushed the Soul of Corporate America—and How to Undo His Legacy David Gelles
Free
Succeed the Right Way: What Every Compassionate Business Person Must Know Paul Gunn
Free
Catching Hell: The Insider Story of Seafood from Ocean to Plate Allen Ricca
Free
The Sport and Prey of Capitalists Linda McQuaig
Free
Disrupting the Game: From the Bronx to the Top of Nintendo Reggie Fils-Aimé
Free
Take Back Your Power: 10 New Rules for Women at Work Deborah Liu
Free
The July/August 2022 Audiozine Issue Entrepreneur Magazine
Free
Longpath: Becoming the Great Ancestors Our Future Needs – An Antidote for Short-Termism Ari Wallach
Free
The April/May 2022 Audiozine Issue Entrepreneur Magazine
Free
The One Week Marketing Plan: The Set It & Forget It Approach for Quickly Growing Your Business Mark Satterfield
Free
The Bond King: How One Man Made a Market, Built an Empire, and Lost It All Mary Childs
Free
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
Free
Larger Than Yourself: Reimagine Industries, Lead with Purpose & Grow Ideas into Movements Thibault Manekin
Free
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wang
Free
The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe Josh Mitchell
Free

digital-marketing-plan-bhaav.ppt

  1. 1. Healthcare is a trillion-dollar industry and is expected to grow by every year. In the last two years, we have seen a significant boom as well as the importance of the industry. While the world fought with pandemics, the healthcare industry kept up fighting the battle and managed to keep up with the marketing trends. But in order to keep up with this growth, healthcare marketers need to have effective marketing plans in place. Well, marketing plans are as essential as oxygen, you cannot survive without them! In this blog, the healthcare marketers from Bhaav, an integrated marketing agency, have shared the essentials of an effective healthcare marketing plan, and how you can make sure that it doesn't miss the mark! Essentials of Effective Healthcare Digital Marketing Plans That Shouldn't Be Missed!
  2. 2. What Is a Healthcare Digital Marketing Plan? A healthcare marketing plan outlines the steps that a healthcare organization will take to market and sell its services. It should include a list of objectives, targets, strategies, and measures that are necessary for success. ● Objectives - Identifying the goals of the marketing campaign. ● Targets: Must have specific targets in mind when creating their marketing plans. They must ask themselves “Why are they doing it?”. ● Measures: Healthcare organizations must track various performance indicators to determine how well their marketing campaigns are working.
  3. 3. How To Create A Digital Marketing Plan? Creating an effective healthcare marketing plan requires understanding your target audience and what they want. The goal of a healthcare marketing plan is to drive consumer interest in your product or service and ultimately increase sales. Here are some essential tips for creating a successful healthcare marketing plan: 1. Self-assess Your Current Marketing Plan There's no doubt that healthcare marketing is one of the most important aspects. Not only does it play a vital role in the overall success of an organization, but it can also have a huge impact on the lives of patients and their families. Make sure that your plans are tailored specifically to your organization’s needs. Takes into account your company's size, location, and target market. This will ensure that your marketing efforts are focused on reaching the right people and achieving the desired results.
  4. 4. 2. Healthcare marketing plans should be well-planned and well-executed It's important to make sure that all of your planning and preparations are done properly before starting your campaign. This includes setting realistic goals and objectives, designing an effective campaign strategy, and creating a detailed budget. If you don't take these steps correctly, your campaign may end up costing more than it
  5. 5. 3. Create a Mobile-friendly Website Mobile devices are becoming more and more popular, and businesses that don’t have mobile-friendly websites are at a disadvantage. Today, over half of all web traffic is generated from mobile devices. So, a mobile-friendly website is one of the most important tools you can use to reach your target market. It will make it easy for people to access your website from their devices. This allows you to reach a wider audience, including people who are unable to visit your website on a computer.
  6. 6. 4. Claim Your Google Business Listing Google offers this feature without charge to all nearby companies. Having your company profile posted on Google may have a significant impact on your possibilities for business given that Google is the most popular source of information for those looking for information on healthcare services. It is time for businesses to claim their listings if they haven't already.
  7. 7. 5. Build a Social Media Profile A major portion of your target audience is present on social media so why aren’t you? Social media has the power to reach the audience in the most remote areas as well as in the urban cities. Being available on social media will help you reach greater numbers of people and it will also increase your possibility of getting new patients from all over the world.
  8. 8. 6. Add Your Listing on Popular Websites Google offers this feature without charge to companies. Having your company profile posted on Google may have a significant impact on your possibilities for business given that Google is the most popular source of information for those looking for information on healthcare services. It is time for businesses to claim their listings if they haven't already.
  9. 9. Conclusion Healthcare marketing plans are essential for any business looking to reach its target market. Irrespective of your organization's size an effective healthcare marketing plan is a must. These tips will help you achieve your goals with a bit of ease. And if you are looking for a healthcare marketing agency then Bhaav is the right place for you. They offer a wide range of services, from building your brand presence to taking care of your SEO needs they have experts for all. Get in touch with them to end your marketing hassle!
  10. 10. Thank You A-1/231, 4th Floor, Golf Course Rd, Sector 55, Gurugram, Haryana CALL US : 9899889050 | 01242574073 EMAIL:INFO@BHAAV.CO.IN

×