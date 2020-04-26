Successfully reported this slideshow.
Prof.Prasant Tiwari आसान भाषा में TRANSFORMER
ELECTRICAL TRANSFORMER Transformer Syllabus  Definition/Need of transformer  Principle of Operation  Construction  EMF...
DEFINITION Transformer is a static device (i.e. it contains no moving parts) that transfer (1) electrical energy from one ...
NEED OF TRANSFORMER TRANSFORMER is used to overcome transmission losses.  Before transmission the generated electric pow...
PRINCIPLE OF OPERATION  The working principle of transformer is Faradays Laws of Electromagnetic Induction.
PRINCIPLE OF OPERATION  The working principle of transformer is Faradays Laws of Electromagnetic Induction.  The two win...
  1. 1. Prof.Prasant Tiwari आसान भाषा में TRANSFORMER
  2. 2. ELECTRICAL TRANSFORMER Transformer Syllabus  Definition/Need of transformer  Principle of Operation  Construction  EMF Equation  Transformation Ratio  Equivalent Circuit  Losses in a Transformer  Efficiency
  3. 3. DEFINITION Transformer is a static device (i.e. it contains no moving parts) that transfer (1) electrical energy from one circuit to another circuit. (2) It does so by changing level of voltage and current (3) It does so by the principle of faraday law of electromagnetic induction. (4) It does not change the level of input and output frequency (5) It does not change the level of input and output power ideally.
  4. 4. NEED OF TRANSFORMER TRANSFORMER is used to overcome transmission losses.  Before transmission the generated electric power of power plant ( low voltage high current) passes through transformer to step up voltage and step down current and vice versa at distribution end.
  5. 5. PRINCIPLE OF OPERATION  The working principle of transformer is Faradays Laws of Electromagnetic Induction.
  6. 6. PRINCIPLE OF OPERATION  The working principle of transformer is Faradays Laws of Electromagnetic Induction.  The two windings; primary and secondary, are electrically separated but wound on same magnetic core.  When AC voltage is applied to primary winding, it creates alternating magnetic flux (ϕm) which links with the secondary winding.  This alternating magnetic flux will induce an EMF in the secondary winding.  The magnitude of induced EMF in the secondary can be increased or decreased by increasing or decreasing the number of turns.  The induced emf in the secondary winding enables to deliver current to external load. Where N1 : Number of turns in primary winding N2 : Number of turns in secondary winding V1,E1 : Voltage ,EMF at primary winding V2,E2: Voltage,EMF at secondary winding

