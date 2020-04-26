-
#Topic - ELECTRICAL TRANSFORMER
~ Link of all sessions are.
DAY 1 (Need/Definition)
DAY 2 (Working principle and Construction)
https://youtu.be/06rgxocihaM
DAY 3 (EMF equation and Turns Ratio)
https://youtu.be/g7e5xBPmv3Y
DAY 4 (Classification of Transformer)
https://youtu.be/6NP5L4MlvY4
DAY 5 ( Ideal and practical transformer on no load)
(Equivalent Transformer)
https://youtu.be/6LCLQC1p3lg
DAY 6 ( Losses in Transformer)
https://youtu.be/ObYNiGgd3hA
DAY 7 (O.C. and S.C. test)
DAY 8 (Voltage Regulation & Efficiency)
DAY 9 (Zero Lecture)
https://youtu.be/N4xWOwgi8I4
DAY 10 (Classification of machine)
https://youtu.be/bmxnU5rC5m4
Construction of Machine
https://youtu.be/34mpphDk3gg
Working Principle of Synchronous Generator & Synchronous Motor
https://youtu.be/bkgf72M8BCY
Working Principle of Induction Motor
https://youtu.be/Lj_iQBoRiK0
Emf equation of Dc machine
https://youtu.be/RRSy-LTK4bI
Emf equation of Synchronous generator
https://youtu.be/tJ56sGFJw-I
Comparision between salient and cylindrical pole machine
https://youtu.be/kz9_cXmCzGU
