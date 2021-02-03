Successfully reported this slideshow.
Red Blood Cells
General Features • Circular and biconcave • Diameter: 7.3 μm • Thickness: 2-2.4 μm at periphery, 1.2-1.5 μm at centre • Su...
General Features • Non-nucleated • Below the cell membrane is a layer of lipoprotein ‘spectrin’ ➢ Maintains shape and flex...
General Features Count • At birth: 6-7 million/cumm • Adults: Male: 5-6 million/cumm Female: 4.5-5.5 million/cumm Composit...
Functions of RBC • Transport of oxygen from lungs to tissues • Transport of carbon dioxide from tissues to lungs • Act as ...
Important Terms • Anisocytosis: Variation in the size of RBC • Poikilocytosis: Variation in shape of RBC • Spherocytosis: ...
RBC Indices MEAN CORPUSCULAR VOLUME (MCV) • Volume of a single RBC in cubic microns (μm3) • Normocytes: RBC with normal vo...
RBC Indices MEAN CORPUSCULAR HAEMOGLOBIN (MCH) • Average amount of haemoglobin in a single RBC in picogram (10-12 gm) MCH ...
RBC Indices MEAN CORPUSCULAR HAEMOGLOBIN CONCENTRATION (MCHC) • Amount of haemoglobin expressed as percentage of volume of...
RBC Indices COLOUR INDEX (CI) • Ratio of haemoglobin to RBC • Insignificant index as normal range of RBC is very wide CI =...
Haemopoeisis • Development of blood cells Haemopoeisis Erythropoeisis – Development of RBCs Leucopoeisis – Development of ...
Erythropoesis DURING INTRAUTERINE LIFE MESOBLASTIC STAGE HEPATIC STAGE MYELOID STAGE Upto 3 months After 3 months of foeta...
Erythropoesis
Erythropoesis IN CHILDREN, erythropoiesis occurs in • All bones with red marrow • Liver • Spleen IN ADULTS (AFTER 18-20 YE...
Stages of Erythropoeisis Cell size Nucleus Cytoplasm staining Haemoglobin Mitosis Haemocytoblast (Stem Cell) 19-23 μm Very...
Stages of Erythropoeisis Cell size Nucleus Cytoplasm staining Haemoglobin Mitosis Late normoblast 1. Early 8-10 μm Nucleus...
Regulation of Erythropoeisis Regulation General Factors HYPOXIA Special Maturation Factors DIETARY FACTORS CASTLE’S INTRIN...
Regulation of Erythropoeisis: Hypoxia • Hypoxia means lack of oxygen at tissue level • Causes stimulation of bone marrow t...
Regulation of Erythropoeisis: Hypoxia
Regulation of Erythropoeisis DIETARY FACTORS • Proteins help in globin formation • Iron, manganese, copper, cobalt, nickel...
Regulation of Erythropoeisis CASTLE’S INTRINSIC FACTOR • Glycoprotein produced by parietal cells of stomach • Helps in abs...
Regulation of Erythropoeisis: Extrinsic Factors • Present in certain foods • Important in synthesis of DNA • Mainly Vitami...
Applied Physiology
Anaemias Anaemia Mild Anaemia Hb: 8-12 gm% Moderate Anaemia Hb: 5-8 gm% Severe Anaemia Hb: <5 gm% GRADING OF ANAEMIA
Anaemias CLASSIFICATION OF ANAEMIA Etiological Classification Haemorrhagic due to blood loss Dietary deficiencies like iro...
Anaemias MORPHOLOGICAL CLASSIFICATION Normochromic Hypochromic Normocytic 1. After acute haemorrhage 2. All haemolytic ana...
Pernicious Anaemia • Also called Addison’s Anaemia • Caused due to lack of intrinsic factor • Intrinsic factor is a glycop...
Pernicious Anaemia FEATURES 1. Bone marrow becomes hyperplastic (Megaloblastic hyperplasia) Megaloblastic erythroblasts ca...
Pernicious Anaemia 2. RBC: Macrocytic normochromic 3. WBC and platelets decrease 4. Changes in GIT • Deficiency of IF • At...
Pernicious Anaemia • Minimum amount of Vitamin B12 required each day to maintain normal red cell maturation is only 1-3 mi...
Folic Acid Deficiency Anaemia • Folic acid is normal constituent of green vegetables, fruits and meat • Easily destroyed d...
Iron Deficiency Anaemia Any anaemia that responds to adequate dosage of iron Cause: 1. Decrease intake - milk fed infants ...
Iron Deficiency Anaemia FEATURES 1. RBC – Microcytic hypochromic • Count decreases or normal • MCV, MCH, MCHC, CI decrease...
Sickle Cell Anaemia • Cells have abnormal type haemoglobin called HbS, containing faulty beta chains • When this Hb is exp...
Sickle Cell Anaemia Low oxygen tension causes sickling Ruptured red cells Further decrease in oxygen tension More sickling...
Jaundice • Yellow discolouration of skin, eyes and other tissues • Excessive accumulation of bilirubin in plasma and tissu...
Neonatal Jaundice • Physiological jaundice appears in some new borns on 2nd or 3rd day of life CAUSE • Excessive destructi...
×