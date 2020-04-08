Marketing simplified

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Marketing Principles Prashan Costa MBA(Col-Merit), B.Sc(Col-Hons),ACMA(UK),CGMA, ACIM(UK), Dip.M, CPM(Asia)
What/ Who is the FOCAL POINT (Highest level of importance) in MARKETING?
What Is Marketing? Simple definition: Marketing is the management process responsible for identifying, anticipating, and s...
What Is Marketing? • Marketing is the management process responsible for; -. • Management Process IDENTIFYING and ANTICIPA...
ENVIRONMENTAL SCNANNING
IDENTIFYING & ANTICIPATING
Environment Analysis • Macro • PESTEL • Micro A. Direct vs Indirect competition B. Porter’s 5 Forces • Internal Environmen...
SWOT ANALYSIS
CUSTOMER REQUIREMENTS
Consumer Behavior
Needs, Wants and Demands
Buyer decision process Need recognition Information search Evaluation of alternatives Purchase decision Post purchase beha...
STP
SATISFYING
Strategy?
What is Strategy? • A course of a action to reach a particular objective using the resources. • Long Term Focus • Tactics ...
External Analysis Macro – PESTEL Micro – 5 Forces Global Market Analysis Internal Analysis Stakeholder Analysis Strengths/...
4Ps
Competitive Strategy
Growth Strategy
PROFITABLY
MARKETING FINANCE Single Bottom Line Triple Bottom Line
CONTROLS THE BALANCED SCORECARD
THE MARKETING DIVISION BRANDS TRADE SALES SUPPORT
MARKETING SALES
The complete Marketer - KSA
  1. 1. Marketing Principles Prashan Costa MBA(Col-Merit), B.Sc(Col-Hons),ACMA(UK),CGMA, ACIM(UK), Dip.M, CPM(Asia)
  2. 2. What/ Who is the FOCAL POINT (Highest level of importance) in MARKETING?
  3. 3. What Is Marketing? Simple definition: Marketing is the management process responsible for identifying, anticipating, and satisfying customer requirements profitably.” (CIM,2001) Goals: 1. Attract new customers by promising superior value. 2. Keep and grow current customers by delivering satisfaction.
  4. 4. What Is Marketing? • Marketing is the management process responsible for; -. • Management Process IDENTIFYING and ANTICIPATING CUSTOMER REQUIREMENTS SATISFYING PROFITABLY ENVIRONMENT SCANNING & MARKETING INTELLIGENCE Consumer behavior | STP STRATEGIES: 4P/7P MARKETING CONTROLS/FINANCE
  5. 5. ENVIRONMENTAL SCNANNING
  6. 6. IDENTIFYING & ANTICIPATING
  7. 7. Environment Analysis • Macro • PESTEL • Micro A. Direct vs Indirect competition B. Porter’s 5 Forces • Internal Environment Analysis Lecture 2_ SBAID_2019_Prashan Costa_Strategy College 9 Analysis Tool S W O T
  8. 8. SWOT ANALYSIS
  9. 9. CUSTOMER REQUIREMENTS
  10. 10. Consumer Behavior
  11. 11. Needs, Wants and Demands
  12. 12. Buyer decision process Need recognition Information search Evaluation of alternatives Purchase decision Post purchase behaviour The decision can be delayed or cancelled at any stage Perceiving a need Seeking value Assessing value Value satisfaction Buying value
  13. 13. STP
  14. 14. SATISFYING
  15. 15. Strategy?
  16. 16. What is Strategy? • A course of a action to reach a particular objective using the resources. • Long Term Focus • Tactics vs Strategy 20
  17. 17. External Analysis Macro – PESTEL Micro – 5 Forces Global Market Analysis Internal Analysis Stakeholder Analysis Strengths/Weakness Strategies STP 4Ps
  18. 18. 4Ps
  19. 19. Competitive Strategy
  20. 20. Growth Strategy
  21. 21. PROFITABLY
  22. 22. MARKETING FINANCE Single Bottom Line Triple Bottom Line
  23. 23. CONTROLS THE BALANCED SCORECARD
  24. 24. THE MARKETING DIVISION BRANDS TRADE SALES SUPPORT
  25. 25. MARKETING SALES
  26. 26. The complete Marketer - KSA

