Finding the sweet spot in life

FINDING YOUR SWEET SPOT P R A S H A N C O S TA M B A ( C O L – M E R I T ) , B . S C ( H O N S ) , A C M A ( U K ) , C G M...
F O X V S H E D G E H O G
FOX VS HEDGEHOG • FOXES pursue many ends at the same time and see the in all its complexity. • They are “scattered or diff...
KNOWING - ONE BIG THING
WHAT DOES HEDGE HOG TEACHES US? “HEDGEHOG CONCEPT” “SWEET SPOT OF SUCCESS”
SWEET SPOT
SWEET SPOT #WIN
WHAT ARE YOU BEST AT?
CHILDHOOD DREAMS
WHAT ARE YOU BEST AT? • It doesn’t necessarily have to be in an ACADEMIC SUBJECT.
• Elon Reeve Musk (born June 28, 1971) is a South African-born American entrepreneur and businessman who founded X.com in ...
WHAT MUSK IS BEST AT? • ENVISIONING THE FUTURE THAT KNOW ONE COULD SEE
WHAT TRUMP IS BEST AT? • GETTING THINGS DONE HIS WAY
WHAT DP IS BEST AT? • BREAKING DOWN COMPLEX INTO SIMPLE
WHAT SANGA IS BEST AT? LEAVING AN LASTING IMPRESSION
WHAT STEVE JOBS IS BEST AT? MAKING US BUY THE “SAME PHONE” AT A HIGHER RATE EACH YEAR • AUTHENTIC CREATIVITY & • CREATION ...
SUSAN BOYLE • Britains Got Talent 2009 • Unlikely Super Star @ 47 • UK's best-selling debut album of all time • In her fir...
MURALI WAS A FAST BOWLER
IT CAN BE SOMEONE ELSE’S IDEA
WE ARE NATION OF INNOVATION
WHAT ARE YOU DEEPLY PASSIONATE ABOUT?
OWNER OF
VIRGIN GALACTIC SPACE TRAVELS
ARE YOU PASSIONATE IN YOUR HOBBIES
BEST & PASSIONATE
WHAT DRIVES YOUR ECONOMIC ENGINE?
https://w ww.avera gesalarys urvey.co m/sri- lanka
Source: Forbes.com
GLOBAL MEGA TRENDS • Demographic shifts: migration of global spending power to emerging economies • Shifts in economic pow...
TECHNOLOGICAL TRENDS
E COMMERCE IN SL
z
SWEET SPOT BEST PASSIONATE ECONOMIC
#WIN – SWEET SPOT
MARKETER MBA(Col – Merit), B.SC(Hons), ACMA (UK), CGMA, ACIM(UK), DiP in M(UK), CPM(ASIA)
KNOWLEDGE
TOP SKILLS TO DEVELOP Leadership Communication Negotiation Inter - Personal EMOTIONAL INTELLIGENCE (EQ)
ATTITUDE
ATTITUDE In life, things happen around us, and things happen to us. The only thing that truly matters is your choice of ho...
SWEET SPOT #WIN
2019 2029 • Write/Note down your goals • What’s get written/measured,
THANK YOU F O R M O R E I N F O C O N TA C T P R A S H A N C O S TA P R A S H A N . C O S T A @ O U T L O O K . C O M + 9 ...
Finding the sweet spot in life

  1. 1. FINDING YOUR SWEET SPOT P R A S H A N C O S TA M B A ( C O L – M E R I T ) , B . S C ( H O N S ) , A C M A ( U K ) , C G M A , A C I M ( U K ) , D I P I N M ( U K ) , C P M ( A S I A )
  2. 2. F O X V S H E D G E H O G
  3. 3. FOX VS HEDGEHOG • FOXES pursue many ends at the same time and see the in all its complexity. • They are “scattered or diffused, moving on many levels,” never integrating their thinking into one overall concept or unifying vision. • HEDGEHOGS, on the other hand, simplify a complex world into a single organizing idea, a basic principle or concept that unifies and guides everything. • It doesn’t matter how complex the world, hedgehog reduces all challenges and dilemmas to simple – indeed almost simplistic – hedgehog ideas. • For a hedgehog, anything that does not somehow relate to the hedgehog holds no relevance.
  4. 4. KNOWING - ONE BIG THING
  5. 5. WHAT DOES HEDGE HOG TEACHES US? “HEDGEHOG CONCEPT” “SWEET SPOT OF SUCCESS”
  6. 6. SWEET SPOT
  7. 7. SWEET SPOT #WIN
  8. 8. WHAT ARE YOU BEST AT?
  9. 9. WHAT ARE YOU BEST AT?
  10. 10. CHILDHOOD DREAMS
  11. 11. WHAT ARE YOU BEST AT? • It doesn’t necessarily have to be in an ACADEMIC SUBJECT.
  12. 12. • Elon Reeve Musk (born June 28, 1971) is a South African-born American entrepreneur and businessman who founded X.com in 1999 (which later became PayPal), SpaceX in 2002 and Tesla Motors in 2003. Musk became a multimillionaire in his late 20s when he sold his start-up company, Zip2, to a
  13. 13. WHAT MUSK IS BEST AT? • ENVISIONING THE FUTURE THAT KNOW ONE COULD SEE
  14. 14. WHAT TRUMP IS BEST AT? • GETTING THINGS DONE HIS WAY
  15. 15. WHAT DP IS BEST AT? • BREAKING DOWN COMPLEX INTO SIMPLE
  16. 16. WHAT SANGA IS BEST AT? LEAVING AN LASTING IMPRESSION
  17. 17. WHAT STEVE JOBS IS BEST AT? MAKING US BUY THE “SAME PHONE” AT A HIGHER RATE EACH YEAR • AUTHENTIC CREATIVITY & • CREATION OF UNHEARD NEEDS
  18. 18. WHAT ARE YOU BEST AT? • It doesn’t necessarily have to be in an ACADEMIC SUBJECT.
  19. 19. SUSAN BOYLE • Britains Got Talent 2009 • Unlikely Super Star @ 47 • UK's best-selling debut album of all time • In her first year of fame, Boyle made £5 million
  20. 20. MURALI WAS A FAST BOWLER
  21. 21. IT CAN BE SOMEONE ELSE’S IDEA
  22. 22. WE ARE NATION OF INNOVATION
  23. 23. WHAT ARE YOU BEST AT?
  24. 24. WHAT ARE YOU DEEPLY PASSIONATE ABOUT?
  25. 25. OWNER OF
  26. 26. VIRGIN GALACTIC SPACE TRAVELS
  27. 27. ARE YOU PASSIONATE IN YOUR HOBBIES
  28. 28. BEST & PASSIONATE
  29. 29. WHAT DRIVES YOUR ECONOMIC ENGINE?
  30. 30. https://w ww.avera gesalarys urvey.co m/sri- lanka
  31. 31. Source: Forbes.com
  32. 32. GLOBAL MEGA TRENDS • Demographic shifts: migration of global spending power to emerging economies • Shifts in economic power: investments in emerging economies and volatile and rapidly changing conditions • Accelerated urbanization: more than half of the world’s population live in urban areas and almost all of the new growth will take place in lesser known medium-sized cities of developing countries. • Climate change and resource scarcity: increased population, urbanization and prosperity will increase the demand for energy, food and water supplies. • Technological breakthroughs: digital revolution has no boundaries or borders and changing behavior and expectations as much as the tools to deliver new services and experiences.
  33. 33. TECHNOLOGICAL TRENDS
  34. 34. E COMMERCE IN SL
  35. 35. z
  36. 36. SWEET SPOT BEST PASSIONATE ECONOMIC
  37. 37. #WIN – SWEET SPOT
  38. 38. MARKETER MBA(Col – Merit), B.SC(Hons), ACMA (UK), CGMA, ACIM(UK), DiP in M(UK), CPM(ASIA)
  39. 39. KNOWLEDGE
  40. 40. TOP SKILLS TO DEVELOP Leadership Communication Negotiation Inter - Personal EMOTIONAL INTELLIGENCE (EQ)
  41. 41. ATTITUDE
  42. 42. ATTITUDE In life, things happen around us, and things happen to us. The only thing that truly matters is your choice of how you react to it and what you make of it. Learn, adapt and choose to make the best of each experience.
  43. 43. SWEET SPOT #WIN
  44. 44. 2019 2029 • Write/Note down your goals • What’s get written/measured,
  45. 45. THANK YOU F O R M O R E I N F O C O N TA C T P R A S H A N C O S TA P R A S H A N . C O S T A @ O U T L O O K . C O M + 9 4 0 7 7 7 - 3 3 0 8 9 1

×