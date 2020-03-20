Successfully reported this slideshow.
Agenda  Introduction  How Manhattan WMS place a major role to increase warehouse efficiency  Features and functions of ...
Introduction  Manhattan WMS helps to make your warehouse smarter to increase efficiency and maximize your workforce and w...
How Manhattan WMS place a major role to increase warehouse efficiency 1. Improving order fulfillment, increasing accuracy ...
Features and functions of Manhattan WMS  Support for enhancing performance of warehouse including value added services, s...
MaxMunus WMS Training  MaxMunus Manhattan Warehouse management training covers Dock Door scheduling, inbound and outbound...
Manhattan WMS Training Modules 1. Manhattan scale training 2. Manhattan TMS training 3. Manhattan Labor management trainin...
Companies using Manhattan WMS Country No of Companies 1. United states 733 2. United kingdom 49 3. India 46 4. France 28 5...
Conclusion Our Manhattan training will guide how to implement your supply chain vision and prepare your company for the ra...
Manhattan WMS online training help you to develop supply chain expertise in your organization through role based professional training.
Manhattan WMS online training will guide you, how to make your warehouse smarter to increase efficiency and maximize your workforce and whether you run your warehouse operations on premises or in the cloud.
We have industry expert certified real time consultant who give proper tips and guidance for Manhattan WMS certification exams.

  2. 2. Agenda  Introduction  How Manhattan WMS place a major role to increase warehouse efficiency  Features and functions of Manhattan WMS  MaxMunus WMS Training  Manhattan WMS Training Modules  Companies using Manhattan WMS  Conclusion  Pre-requisites
  3. 3. Introduction  Manhattan WMS helps to make your warehouse smarter to increase efficiency and maximize your workforce and whether you run your warehouse operations on premises or in the cloud.  Manhattan’s warehouse management software is a highly-mobile and flexible WMS using advanced AI, machine learning technology and proprietary algorithms for orchestration of the industry’s first Warehouse Execution System (WES) within a Warehouse Management System.
  4. 4. How Manhattan WMS place a major role to increase warehouse efficiency 1. Improving order fulfillment, increasing accuracy and reducing order cycle time by improving inventory management. 2. Improve real time performance insights on building, inventory, automation and team members to optimize both man and machine resources.
  5. 5. Features and functions of Manhattan WMS  Support for enhancing performance of warehouse including value added services, serial number tracking, product management and product recalls.  Increase order fulfillment strategies that leverage simultaneous wave approach.  Capture automatic information via mobile devices, voice recognition etc.  Increasing quality audit and vendor performance by inventory cross docking method.
  6. 6. MaxMunus WMS Training  MaxMunus Manhattan Warehouse management training covers Dock Door scheduling, inbound and outbound ASNs, inventory management, picking, packing, kitting, manifesting and replenishment, labor management, yard management, appointment scheduling, slotting and many more.  During this Manhattan WMS online classes you will learn about inventory control, Wave order management, Integration between ERP and WMOS and how it works?  During the last section of the Manhattan WMS training you will learn about picking and packing updates, Manifest overview and updates, Load trailer and close trailer functionality, Different INT(Inventory need type ) and parcel rating  We have industry expert certified real time consultant who give proper tips and guidance for Manhattan WMS certification exams.
  7. 7. Manhattan WMS Training Modules 1. Manhattan scale training 2. Manhattan TMS training 3. Manhattan Labor management training 4. Manhattan slotting optimization training 5. Manhattan fulfillment training 6. Manhattan store inventory training 7. Manhattan order management training 8. Manhattan billing management training 9. Manhattan DM Mobile training 10. Manhattan Hub management training 11. Manhattan Yard management training 12. Manhattan Event management training 13. Manhattan Transport planning and Execution training
  8. 8. Companies using Manhattan WMS Country No of Companies 1. United states 733 2. United kingdom 49 3. India 46 4. France 28 5. Canada 24 6. Germany 11 7. Australia 11 8. Netherlands 10 9. Spain 8 10. Belgium 5 Companies that uses Manhattan WMS by, Country Top Companies using Manhattans WMS 1. Adidas 2. AmerTac 3. Argos 4. Century 5. Darice 6. Empik 7. Fotan 8. RedMart Sysco and many more
  9. 9. Conclusion Our Manhattan training will guide how to implement your supply chain vision and prepare your company for the rapidly changing demand trends
