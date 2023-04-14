Successfully reported this slideshow.
Lecture 17 M4.pdf

Apr. 14, 2023
Lecture 17 M4.pdf

Apr. 14, 2023
Engineering

area volume mine surveying

area volume mine surveying

Engineering
Lecture 17 M4.pdf

  1. 1. Lecture 17 Module 5: Area and Volume Calculation
  2. 2. Computation of Area  One of the main purposes of the topographical survey is to determine the area of a land. The term area in the context of surveying refers to the area of a tract of land projected upon the horizontal plane and not to the actual area of the land surface.  It is often need to know the areas of cross-section profiles to determine the amount of earthwork need to do in mines.
  3. 3. Methods of Computation of Area Area Calculation Graphical Method Instrumental Method From Field Data From Plotted Plan Entire Area Boundary Area Mid-Ordinate Average Ordinate Trapezoidal Simpson’s Rule
  4. 4. Computation of Area from field notes In cross-Staff survey, the area of field can be directly calculated from the field notes. During survey work the whole area is divided into some geometrical figures, such as triangle. Rectangles, square, and trapeziums, and then the area is calculated as follows Area of Triangle = 𝑠(𝑠 − 𝑎)(𝑠 − 𝑏)(𝑠 − 𝑐) Where a, b, and c are the sides, 𝑠 = 𝑎+𝑏+𝑐 2
  5. 5. Area of the triangle = 1 2 × 𝑏 × 𝑕 Where, b = base, h = Altitude Area of square =𝑎2 Where, a is the side of the square Area of trapezium = 1 2 × (𝑎 + 𝑏) × 𝑑 Where, a and b are parallel sides, and d is the perpendicular distance between them.
  6. 6.  The Area along the boundaries is calculated as follows: Area of shaded portion = 𝑂1+𝑂2+(𝑋1+𝑋2) 2 𝑂1, 𝑂2 = 𝑂𝑟𝑑𝑖𝑛𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑠 𝑋1, 𝑋2 = 𝐶𝑕𝑎𝑖𝑛𝑎𝑔𝑒𝑠
  7. 7. From Plan Case-I: Considering the entire area The entire area is divided into regions of a convenient shape, and calculated as follows: (a) By dividing the area into triangles • The triangle are so drawn as to equalize the irregular boundary line. • Then the bases and altitude of the triangle are determined according to the scale to which the plan was drawn. After this, the area of these triangle's are calculated Area =𝟏 𝟐 × 𝒃 × 𝒉 The area are then added to obtain the total area.
  8. 8. (b) By dividing the area into Squares In this method, squares of equal sizes are ruled out on a piece of tracing paper. Each square represents a unit area, which could be 1 𝒄𝒎𝟐 𝒐𝒓 𝟏 𝒎𝟐 . The tracing paper is placed over the counted. The total area is then calculated by multiplying the number of squares by the unit areas of each square.
  9. 9. Case-II In this method, a large square or rectangle is formed within the area in the plan. Then ordinates are drawn at regular intervals from the side of the square to the curved boundary. The middle area is calculated according to one of the following rules: • The Mid-Ordinate Rule • The Average Ordinate Rule • The Trapezoidal Rule • Simpson's Rule
  10. 10.  The Mid-Ordinate Rule Let, 𝑂1, 𝑂2, 𝑂3, … 𝑂𝑛 = 𝑂𝑟𝑑𝑖𝑛𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑠 𝑎𝑡 𝑒𝑞𝑢𝑎𝑙 𝐼𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑣𝑎𝑙𝑠 l= length of base line. d= common distance between ordinates, 𝑕1, 𝑕2, … . 𝑕𝑛 = 𝑚𝑖𝑑 𝑜𝑟𝑑𝑖𝑛𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑠 Area of Plot = 𝒉𝟏 × 𝒅+𝒉𝟐 × 𝒅 + ⋯ + 𝒉𝒏 × 𝒅 = d(𝒉𝟏+𝒉𝟐 + ⋯ + 𝒉𝒏) i.e., Area = common distance × sum of Mid-Ordinates.
  11. 11.  The Average Ordinate Rule Let, 𝑂1, 𝑂2, 𝑂3, … 𝑂𝑛 = 𝑂𝑟𝑑𝑖𝑛𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑠 𝑎𝑡 𝑅𝑒𝑔𝑢𝑙𝑎𝑟 𝐼𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑣𝑎𝑙𝑠 l= length of base line. n= number of divisions, n+1 =number of 𝑜𝑟𝑑𝑖𝑛𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑠 Area = 𝑶𝟏+𝑶𝟐+⋯+𝑶𝒏 𝑶𝒏+𝟏 ×l i.e., Area = 𝑺𝒖𝒎 𝒐𝒇 𝑶𝒓𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒔 𝑵𝒐 𝒐𝒇 𝑶𝒓𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒔 × 𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
  12. 12.  The Trapezoidal Rule While applying the trapezoidal rule, boundaries between the ends of the ordinates and assumed to be straight. Thus the area enclosed between the base line and the irregular boundary lines are considered as trapezoids. Let, 𝑂1, 𝑂2, 𝑂3, … 𝑂𝑛𝑎𝑟𝑒 𝑂𝑟𝑑𝑖𝑛𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑠 𝑎𝑡 𝑒𝑞𝑢𝑎𝑙 𝐼𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑣𝑎𝑙𝑠 d= common distance. 1st Area = 𝑂1+𝑂2 2 ×d 2nd Area = 𝑂2+𝑂3 2 ×d 3rd Area = 𝑂3+𝑂4 2 ×d Last Area = 𝑂𝑛−1+𝑂𝑛 2 ×d Total Area = 𝑑(𝑂1+2𝑂1+2𝑂2+⋯2𝑂𝑛−1+𝑂𝑛) 2 = 𝐶𝑜𝑚𝑚𝑜𝑛 𝑑𝑖𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑛𝑐𝑒 2 × [1st ordinate + Last ordinate + 2( sum of other ordinate)]
  13. 13.  Simpson's Rule In this rule, the boundaries between the ends of ordinate are assumed to form an arc of a parabola. Hence Simpson’s rule is sometimes called the parabolic rule. Let, 𝑂1, 𝑂2, 𝑂3𝑎𝑟𝑒 𝑡𝑕𝑟𝑒𝑒 𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑒𝑐𝑢𝑡𝑖𝑣𝑒 𝑂𝑟𝑑𝑖𝑛𝑎𝑡𝑒 d = common distance the ordinates Area = AFeDC =Area of trapezium AFDC + area of Segment FeDEF Here, Area of Trapezium = 𝑂1+𝑂2 2 ∗ 2𝑑 Area of Segment = 2 3 ∗ 𝐴𝑟𝑒𝑎 𝑜𝑓 𝑝𝑎𝑟𝑎𝑙𝑙𝑒𝑙𝑜𝑔𝑟𝑎𝑚 = 2 3 ∗ 𝐸𝑒 ∗ 2𝑑 = 2 3 *(𝑂2 − 𝑂1+𝑂3 2 ) ∗ 2𝑑
  14. 14. So the area between first two division is given by ∆1= 𝑂1+𝑂2 2 ∗ 2𝑑 + 2 3 ∗(𝑂2 − 𝑂1+𝑂3 2 ) ∗ 2𝑑 ∆1= 𝑂1+4𝑂2+𝑂3 3 ∗ 𝑑 Similarly, the area between next two division is given by ∆2= 𝑂3+4𝑂4+𝑂5 3 ∗ 𝑑 Total Area = 𝑑(𝑂1+𝑂𝑛+4(𝑂2+𝑂4+⋯2(𝑂3+𝑂5+⋯ ) 3 = 𝐶𝑜𝑚𝑚𝑜𝑛 𝑑𝑖𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑛𝑐𝑒 3 ∗ (1st ordinate + Last ordinate) + 4(sum of even ordinates)+2(sum of remaining odd ordinates) Limitation of the Method To apply this rule, the number of ordinates must be odd. That is, the number of divisions must be even.
  15. 15. The Trapezoidal rule and Simpson rule Trapezoidal rule • The boundary between the ordinates is considered to be straight. • There is no limitation. It can be applied for any number of ordinates. • It gives an approximate result. Simpson rule • The boundary between the ordinates is considered to be an arc of a parabola. • To apply this rule, the number of ordinates must be odd. That is, the number of divisions must be even. • It gives a more accurate result.
  16. 16. Problem 1 The following offset were taken from a chain line to an irregular boundary line at an interval of 10m; 0, 2.5, 3.5, 5.0, 4.6, 3.3, 0 m Compute the area between the chain line, the irregular boundary line and the end offset by; (a) The mid-Ordinate rule (b) The average- Ordinate rule (c) The trapezoidal rule (d) Simpson's rule
  17. 17. • By mid-ordinate rule: The mid- ordinate are 𝐻1 = 0+2.5 2 = 1.25m 𝐻2 = 2.5+3.5 2 = 3.00m 𝐻3 = 3.5+5.00 2 = 4.25m 𝐻4 = 5+4.6 2 = 4.8m 𝐻5 = 4.6+3.2 2 = 3.9m 𝐻6 = 3.2+0 2 = 1.6m Required Area = 10(1.25+3.+4.25+4.8+3.9+1.6) =10x 18.8 = 188 𝑚2 • By Trapezoidal Rule Here d=10 Required Area = 10/2 (0+0+2(2.5+3.5+5+4.6+3.2)) =5x37.60 =188 𝑚2 • By Simpson’s Rule Here d=10 Required Area =10/3 x(0+0+4(2.5+5+3.2)+2(3.5+4.6) = 10/3 x (59.00) = 196.66 𝑚2 • By average -ordinate rule: Here d=10m and n=6 (no of div) Base length = 10x6 =60m Number of ordinates =7 Required Area = (1/7)x(60x(0+2.5+3.5+5+4.6+3.2+0)) = 60x 18.80 =161.14 𝑚2
  18. 18. Examples The following offset were taken at 15 m interval from a survey line to an irregular boundary line: • 3.5,4.3,6.75,5.25,7.5,8.8,7.9,6.4,4.4,3.25m • Calculate the area enclosed between the survey line, the irregular boundary line, and the first and last offset by (a) The Trapezoidal Rule (b) Simpson's Rule
  19. 19. By Trapezoidal Rule Required Area = (15/2)x(3.5+3.25+2(4.3+6.75+5 .25+7.5+8.8+7.9+6.4+4.4) =820.125 𝑚2 By Simpson’s Rule • If this rule is to be applied, the number of ordinates must be odd but here the number of ordinate is even (ten) • So, Simpson’s rule is applied from 𝑜1to 𝑜9 and the area between 𝑜9 to 𝑜10 is found out by the trapezoidal rule • 𝐴1 =(15/2)x(3.5+4.4+4(4.3+5.25+ 8.8+6.4)+2(6.75+7.5+7.9)) =756 𝑚2 • 𝐴2 =(15/2)x(4.4+3.25) =57.38 𝑚2 Total Area = 𝐴1+𝐴2 = 813.38 𝑚2
  20. 20. Co-ordinate Method of Finding Area • When Offset are taken at very irregular intervals, then the application of the trapezoidal rule and Simpson's rule is very difficult. In such a case, the coordinate method is the best.
  21. 21. 𝑆𝑢𝑚 𝑜𝑓 𝑃𝑟𝑜𝑑𝑢𝑐𝑡𝑠 𝑎𝑙𝑜𝑛𝑔 𝑡𝑕𝑒 𝑠𝑜𝑙𝑖𝑑 𝑙𝑖𝑛𝑒, ∴ 𝑃 = 𝑦0𝑥1 + 𝑦1𝑥2 + ⋯ . 0.0 𝑆𝑢𝑚 𝑜𝑓 𝑃𝑟𝑜𝑑𝑢𝑐𝑡𝑠 𝑎𝑙𝑜𝑛𝑔 𝑡𝑕𝑒 𝑑𝑜𝑡𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑙𝑖𝑛𝑒 ∴ 𝑄 = 0. 𝑦1 + 𝑥1𝑦2 + ⋯ . 0. 𝑦0 Required Area = ½ ( 𝑃- 𝑄)
  22. 22. Examples • The following perperndicular offfset were taken from a chain line to a hedge Chainage (m) 0-5.5-12.7-25.5-40.5 Offset (m) 5.25-6.5-4.75-5.2-4.2 • Taking g as the origin, the coordinates are arranged as follows
  23. 23. 𝑆𝑢𝑚 𝑜𝑓 𝑃𝑟𝑜𝑑𝑢𝑐𝑡𝑠 𝑎𝑙𝑜𝑛𝑔 𝑡𝑕𝑒 𝑠𝑜𝑙𝑖𝑑 𝑙𝑖𝑛𝑒, ∴ 𝑃 = 5.25 x 5.5 + 6.5 x 12.7 +4.75x 25.5 + 5.2 x 40.5 +4.2 x 40.5 +0 x 0 + 0 x 0 =28.88+82.55+125.13+210.6+170.1 = 613.26 𝑚2 𝑆𝑢𝑚 𝑜𝑓 𝑃𝑟𝑜𝑑𝑢𝑐𝑡𝑠 𝑎𝑙𝑜𝑛𝑔 𝑡𝑕𝑒 𝑑𝑜𝑡𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑙𝑖𝑛𝑒 ∴ 𝑄 = 0 x 6.5 +5.5 x 4.75 +4.75+12.7x5.2+25.5x4.2+40.5x0+40.5x0+0x5.25 = 199.27 𝑚2 Required Area = ½ ( 𝑃- 𝑄) = 206.995𝑚2
  24. 24. Instrument Method • The Instrument used for computation of area from a plotted map is the planimeter. The area obtained by planimeter is more accurate then obtained by the graphical method. There are various types of planimeter is use. But the Amsler Polar Planimeter is the most common used now
  25. 25. • It consists of two arms. The arm A is known as the tracing arm. Its length can be adjusted and it is graduated. The tracing arm carries a tracing point D which is moved along the boundary line of the area. There is an adjustable Support E which always keep the tracing point just clear of the surface. • The other arm F is know as the pole arm or anchor arm, and carries a needle pointed weight or fulcrum K at one end. The weight forms the Centre of rotation. The other end of the pole arm can be pivoted at point P by a ball and socket arrangement. • There is a carriage B which can be set at various point of the tracing arm with respect to the Vernier of the index mark I.
  26. 26. 𝑨𝒓𝒆𝒂 𝑨 = 𝑴 𝑭𝑹 − 𝑰𝑹 ± 𝟏𝟎𝑵 + 𝑪 Where, M= Multiplier given in the table N= Number of times the zero mark of the dial passes the index mark C= the constant given in the table FR= Final Reading IR= initial Reading
  27. 27. Volume calculation In many engineering projects, earthwork involve excavation, removal, and dumping of earth, therefore it is required to make good estimate of volume of earthwork. Computation of Volume by Trapezoidal and prismoidal formula
  28. 28. • Computing of areas and volumes is an important part of the office work involved in surveying. For computation of the volume of earthwork, the sectional area of the cross-section which are taken to the longitudinal section during profile leveling are first calculated. • After calculating the cross sectional areas, the volume of earth work is calculated by • The Trapezoidal Rule • The Prismoidal rule
  29. 29. Trapezoidal Rule (Average End Area Rule) Volume (Cutting or Filling) 𝑉 = 𝑑(𝐴1 + 𝐴𝑛 + 2(𝐴2 + 𝐴3 + ⋯ + 𝐴𝑛−1) 2 i.e. Volume = 𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑚𝑜𝑛 𝑑𝑖𝑠𝑡𝑛𝑎𝑐𝑒 2 x (first section area+ last section area +2(sum of areas of other sections) Prismoidal Formula Volume, 𝑉 = 𝑑(𝐴1 + 𝐴𝑛 + 4 𝐴2 + 𝐴4 + 𝐴𝑛−1 + 2(𝐴3 + 𝐴5 + ⋯ + 𝐴𝑛−2) 3 i.e. Volume = 𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑚𝑜𝑛 𝑑𝑖𝑠𝑡𝑛𝑎𝑐𝑒 3 x (first section area+ last section area +4(sum of areas of even sections)+2(sum of areas of odd sections)
  30. 30. • The prismoidal formula is applicable when there are odd number of sections. If the number of section are even, the end section is treated separately and the area is calculated according to the trapezoidal rule. The volume of the remaining section is calculated in usual manner by the prismoidal formula. Then both the result are added to obtain the total volume. a) Prismoidal correction • The difference between the volume obtained by the average end-area method and the prismoidal method is referred to as the prismoidal correction (𝐶𝑝). The correction formula is related to the distance (L) between two end-areas. The center heights(h) of an earthwork section (cut or fill) at the two end-areas. and the width (w) of an earthwork section (from slope intercept to slope intercept) at the two end-areas. 𝐶𝑝 = 𝐿 × (𝑕1−𝑕2) × (𝑤1−𝑤2) 12
  31. 31. Example • An embankment of width 10 m and side slope 1 1/2: 1 is required to be made on a ground which is level in a direction traverse to Centre line. The central height at 20 m intervals are as follows: • 0.8,1.2,2.25,2.6,1.9,1.4 and 0.8 • Calculate the volume of earth work according to (1) The trapezoidal formula (2)The prismoidal formula
  32. 32. • Level section: Ground is level along the traverse direction • Here, b=10m,s=1.5, interval =20m • The cross sectional area are calculated by equation • Area = (b + s h )h • ∆1= 10 + 1.5 𝑋0.8 𝑋0.8 = 8.96 𝑚2 • ∆2= 10 + 1.5 𝑋1.2 𝑋1.2 = 14.16 𝑚2 • ∆3= 10 + 1.5 𝑋2.25 𝑋2.25 = 30.09 𝑚2 • ∆4= 10 + 1.5 𝑋2.6 𝑋2.6 = 36.14 𝑚2 • ∆5= 10 + 1.5 𝑋1.9 𝑋1.9 = 24.42 𝑚2 • ∆6= 10 + 1.5 𝑋1.4 𝑋1.4 = 16.94 𝑚2 • ∆7= 10 + 1.5 𝑋0.9 𝑋0.9 = 10.22 𝑚2 • Volume according to trapezoidal rule • V= (20/2)( 8.96+10.22+2(14.16+30.09+36.14+24.42+16.94) • = 10 (19.18+242.10) • =2612.80 𝑚3
  33. 33. Volume according to prismoidal formula V= (20/3)(8.96+10.22+4(14.16+36.14+16.94)+2(30. 09+24.42)) =2647.73𝑚3 example Q: calculate the volume of earthwork in an embankment for which the cross-sectional areas at 20 m interval are as follows Distance 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 C/S area (𝑚3) 38 62 74 18 22 28 13
  34. 34. Contour (m) 270 275 280 285 290 Area (m2) 2050 8400 16300 24600 31500 Example: The areas enclosed by the contours in the lake are as follows: Calculate the volume of water between the contours 270 m and 290 m by: i) Trapezoidal formula ii) Prismoidal formula Volume according to trapezoidal formula: =5/2{2050+31500+2(8400+16300+24600)} =330,250 m3
  35. 35. VOLUME OF A FRUSTRUM VOLUME OF A PYRAMID where A is the area of the base and h is the height of the pyramid.
  36. 36. Q : water enters a sump having the shape of an inverted frustum at a rate of 500𝑚3 /𝑕. the sump is initially filled up to 2.0m height. The time taken in days to fill the remaining part of the sump (rounded off to one decimal places ) is

