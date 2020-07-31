Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jaundice

  1. 1. Jaundice Pranav Patel
  2. 2. Introduction. Jaundice is a common and usually harmless condition in newborn babies that causes yellowing of the skin and the whites of the eyes. The medical term for jaundice in babies is neonatal jaundice.
  3. 3. Symptoms. Yellowing if the palms of the hands or soles of the feet. Dark, yellow urine(a new born baby’s urine should be colorless) Pale-colored poo(it should be yellow or orange) The symptoms of newborn jaundice usually develop 2-3 days after the birth and tend to get better without treatment by the time the baby is about 2 weeks old
  4. 4. When to get medical advice? If baby will be examined for signs of jaundice within 72 hours of being born as part of the newborn physical examination, which includes screening tests to find out if baby has any problems with their eyes,heart,hips and in boys testes.
  5. 5. How is the newborn physical examination done? During the examination, the health professional will also: ØLook into baby’s eyes with a special torch to check how their eyes look and move. ØListen to baby’s heart to check their heart sounds. ØExamine their hips to check the joint. ØExamine baby boys to see if their testes have descended into the scrotum.
  6. 6. What does newborn physical examination check for? Eyes: The health professional will check the appearance and movement of baby’s eyes. They are looking for cataracts, which is a clouding of the transparent lens inside the eye and other conditions. About 2 or 3 in 10,000 babies are born with problems with their eyes that need treatment. Cataracts occurs when changes in the lens of the eye cause it to become less transparent.
  7. 7. Heart: The health professional will check baby’s heart. This is done by observing baby, feeling baby’s pulses and listening of their heart with a stethoscope. Sometimes heart murmurs are picked up. A heart murmur is where the heartbeat has an extra or unusual sound caused by a disturbed blood flow through the heart. Heart murmurs are common in babies. The heart is normal in almost all cases where a murmur is heard,but about 1 in 200 babies has a heart problem that needs treatment.
  8. 8. Hips: Some newborns have hip joints that are not formed properly. This is known as development dysplasia of the hip(DDH) Left untreated,it can cause a limp or joint problems, about 1 or 2 in 1000 babies have DDH that needs to be treated.
  9. 9. Testicles: Baby boys are checked to make sure their testicles are in the right place. During pregnancy, the testicels form inside the baby’s body. They may not drop down into the scrotum until a few months after birth. In about 1 in 100 baby boys, the testicles only descend partially or not at all. This needs to be treated to prevent possible problems later in life, such as reduced fertility.
  10. 10. Why does baby have jaundice? Jaundice is caused by the buildup of bilirubin in the blood. Bilirubin is a yellow substance produced when RBC,which carry oxygen around the body are broken down. Jaundice is common in newborn babies because babies have a high number of RBC in their blood, which are broken down and replaced frequently.
  11. 11. Also, a newborn baby’s liver is not fully developed, so it’s less effective at removing the bilirubin from the blood. By the baby is about 2 weeks old, the liver is more effective at processing bilirubin, so jaundice often corrects bilirubin itself by this age without causing any harm
  12. 12. Treating newborn jaundice. Treatment for newborn jaundice is not usually needed because the symptoms normally pass within 10-14 days, although they can occasionally last longer. Treatment is usually only recommended if tests show very high levels of bilirubin in baby’s blood.
  13. 13. There are main two treatments that can be carried out in hospitals to quickly reduce baby’s bilirubin level: 1. Phototherapy: a special type of light shines on the skin, which alters the bilirubin into a form that can be more easily broken down by the liver. 2. An exchange transfusion-where baby’s blood is removed using a thin tube placed in their blood vessels and replaced with blood from a matching donor; most babies respond well to treatment and can leave hospital after a few days.
  14. 14. Complications. If a baby with very high levels of bilirubin is not treated, there's a risk they could develop permanent brain damage. This is known as “kernicterus” Kernicterus is very rare in the UK,affecting less than 1 in every 1,00,000 babies born.
  15. 15. THANK YOU

