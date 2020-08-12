Anteena Design M.Tech/B.Tech/P.Hd Project

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION
2 1.1 INTRODUCION TO DIELECTRIC RESONATOR ANTENNA Dielectric resonator antenna is a radio antenna mostly used in microwave...
3 1.1.2 Feeding Techniques To Excite the DRA various feeding techniques are used such as microstrip, coaxial cable, coplan...
4 1.4 OBJECTIVE Main objective to design this antenna to achieve dual and wideband for wi-fi ,wireless and WiMax. To achie...
5 CHAPTER 2 LITERATURE SURVEY
6 2.1 INTRODUCTION This thesis reviews the evaluation of dielectric resonator antenna technology SINCE 1997 from the theor...
7 2.3 Research Gap: DRAs have been an active research area for the last two decades due to several striking characteristic...
8 CHAPTER 3 THEORY AND OVERVIW OF DRA
9 3.1 ANTENNA FUNDAMENTALS 3.1.1 Introduction to Antenna: An antenna is an electrical device which converts the electric w...
10 3.1.3 Gain: Antenna gain describes how much power is transmitted in the direction of peak radiation to that of an isotr...
11 3.1.7 Antenna Efficiency: Antenna efficiency defines as the ratio of power delivered to the antenna to the power radiat...
12 performances. It will detail the kind of materials DRAs can use, which is closely linked to the targeted application. 3...
13 Figure 3.3 coaxial probes coupling the H field b. Microstrip feeding line and coplanar waveguide: Figure 3.4 shows the ...
14 . Figure 3.5 Aperture Coupling 3.2.4 Rectangular DRA: Rectangular DRA have one degree of freedom over other shaped DRAs...
15 b. Multisegment DRA: Figure 3.7 shows the multisegment DRA as shown in figure 3.7 two DRA are combine. . Figure 3.7 Mul...
16 CHAPTER 4 DESIGN PROCEDURE AND METHODOLOGY
17 4.1 ABOUT THE SOFTWARE-CST SOFTWARE IS USED 4.1.1 Introduction to CST STUDIO SUITE CST Studio Suite is 3D Tool Contains...
18 4.1.2 Features of CST STUDIO SUITE a. Native graphical user interface based on windows XP, Vista and Windows 7. b. Fast...
19 Figure 4.2 Features of CST Studio suite 4.2.2 Step 2: Template Selection: For designing particular template is selected...
20 4.2.3 Step3: Structure Design Structure is designed by select any of the brick shape (rectangular, hemispherical, cylin...
21 4.2.5 Step 5: Units, Background Material, Define Structure, Frequency, and Excitation: Units: A new message window is o...
22 Frequency range: figure 4.8 shows the message window for frequency range as shown in the given figure. Figure 4.8: Mess...
23 Figure 4.10. : Creation of waveguide port 4.2.6. Step 6: Field Monitors: This dialog box gives the opportunity to defin...
24 4.3. METHODOLOGY 4.3.1 CONCEPT USED IN DESIGNING OF PROPOSED DRA Listed concept are used for designing the DRA a. TO de...
25 Figure 4.12 Proposed DRA 4.4 Steps Involved in Designing Of Rectangular Ring Shaped DRA 4.4.1 Step1: Defining Substrate...
26 Figure 4.13 Design of substrate using CST Software Figure 4.14 Design of ground plane using CST Software 4.4.3 Step3: D...
27 Figure 4.15 Defining Rectangular DRA using CST Software 4.4.4 Step4: Defining Air Gap within DRA: After design a rectan...
28 Figure 4.16. Defining Air Gap within the DRA Figure 4.17 Front 2D view of defined structure with microstrip line using ...
29 4.4.6 Step6: Creating Waveguide port: after completed all these steps an excitation source is created according to the ...
30 Figure 4.19 3D view of define Structure with short circuit strip 1 Figure 4.20 3D view of define structure with short c...
31 4.4.10 2D Views of Define structure: 2D view of defined structure is shown in figure table 4.1. Step 1: Define substrat...
32 4.4.11 Improved Design: As shown in the figure 4.21 some changes have been done as shown in the given figure 4.21 groun...
33 4.4.12 Parameter values used for Designing: Parameter values used for designing is listed in table 4.2 S.No. Descriptio...
34 CHAPTER 5 SIMULATED RESULTS AND PARAMETRIC DISCUSSION
35 5.1 Important Calculations 5.1.1 Reflection Coefficient: Reflection coefficient is defined as the ratio of reflected po...
36 5.1.4 Gain: As Earlier gain is defined by the equation Gain =10 log 𝑃𝑟/𝑃𝑖 Where pr is power received by practical anten...
37 5.2 Simulated Results For Wideband Antenna: 5.2.1 S11 For Wideband Antenna: Figure 5.1 S11 Parameter is calculated for ...
38 As shown above in the figure 5.2 operating frequency is 3.892 where 3.8 is considered as a Wi- max frequency. Figure 5....
39 5.2.3 Far Field Radiation Pattern for First Optimal Parameter of Short Circuit Strip 1: Far field radiation pattern at ...
40 Figure 5.7 and 5.8 shows the polar plot of power pattern at theta = 90 main lobe direction is 32 deg and at phi = 90 ma...
41 5.2.4 S11 Parameter Results For Second Optimal Parameter Of Short Circuit Strip 1: Figure 5.2 shows the S11 Parameter f...
42 Figure 5.11 Impedance value at the frequency 5.5 5.2.5 Far Field Radiation Pattern for Second Optimal Parameter of Shor...
43 Figure 5.12 3D plot of Directivity Figure 5.13 3D plot of Gain
44 Figure 5.14: Polar plot of power pattern at theta = 90 Figure 5.15: Polar plot of power pattern at phi =90
45 5.3 Simulated Results For Dual-Band Antenna: According to the figure 4.12 of the proposed DRA short circuit strip 1 and...
46 As shown in the figure 5.7 there are two bands are obtained that is a narrowband 2.31GHz to 2.52 GHz and a wideband ran...
47 Figure 5.19 3D plot of Directivity Figure 5.20 3D plot of Gain
48 Figure 5.21 Polar plot of power pattern when theta = 90 Figure 5.22 Polar plot of power pattern when phi = 90
49 5.4 Simulated Result Without Short Circuit Strip: Figure 5.13 shows the S11 parameter results for rectangular ring shap...
50 Figure 5.14 shows the VSWR results at the operating frequency 6.704.As shown in the above figure 5.14 VSWR is 1.003 on ...
51 5.5 Parametric Result: according to the section 4.4.10 the parametric results for staircase strip rectangular ring shap...
52 5.5.1 Farfield Result at Normalized frequency 8.7: Figure 5.18 shows the 3D plot of directivity as shown in the given f...
53 5.5.2 Power pattern at normalized frequency 8.7: Figure 5.20 shows the polar plot of power pattern when theta = 90 thus...
54 5.5.3 Farfield Result at Normalized frequency 3.4: Directivity: 3.284dBi ; Gain: 3.207dB; Efficiency: 98.24% 5.5.4 Powe...
55 Chapter 6 Conclusion and Future Scope
56 6.1 CONCLUSION: Two new modified designs of the rectangular ring-shaped DRAs are investigated. It showed that by only u...
57 References: [1] S. A. Long, M. W. McAllister, and L. C. Shen, “The resonant cylindrical dielectric cavity antenna,”IEEE...
58 [16]. A. Al-Zoubi and A. Kishk, “Wide band strip-fed rectangular dielectric resonator antenna,” in Proc. EuCAP’09, Berl...
59 [31]. D. Richtmyer, “Dielectric Resonator”, J. Appl. Phys., vol. 10, pp. 391-398, Jun. 1939. [32] D. Kajfez and P. Guil...
60 [46] Y. Gao, B. L. Ooi, W. B. Ewe, A. P. Popov, “A compact wideband hybrid dielectric resonator antenna”, IEEE Microw.W...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Anteena Design M.Tech/B.Tech/P.Hd Project

22 views

Published on

An Antenna is Design Using CST Software Based on A Research Paper. After That Some Modification Have Done

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Anteena Design M.Tech/B.Tech/P.Hd Project

  1. 1. 1 CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION
  2. 2. 2 1.1 INTRODUCION TO DIELECTRIC RESONATOR ANTENNA Dielectric resonator antenna is a radio antenna mostly used in microwave frequencies that consist of a ceramic material block of various shapes. The DRA, mounted on a conducting surface is a ground plane. DRAs offer the advantages of compact size, lightweight, low profile, and low cost. They have been demonstrated to be practical elements for antenna applications and have several merits including high radiation efficiency, flexible feed arrangement, simple geometry, and compactness. Their resonant frequencies are predominantly a function of size, shape, and material permittivity. From last few decades there is a deep interest in antenna systems which operate at higher frequencies. Conventional metallic antennas suffer problems with regard to power losses, radiated power capabilities and fabrication difficulties when reduced to the size necessary to operate in this frequency band. These obstacles can be over-come by replacing metallic structure by a dielectric material structure resulting dielectric resonator antenna. DRAs have attracted the antenna designers in microwave and millimeter wave band due to its features like high radiation efficiency, light weight, small size, lowprofile , low temperature coefficient of frequency, zero conductor losses and suitable scale in microwave band. DRAs of low loss dielectric material, having dielectric constant as 1< εr < 100 are ideally suitable for antenna applications, so that a compromise can be made between size, operating frequency and other antenna radiation characteristics .Dielectric constant also affects the bandwidth, as dielectric constant decreases bandwidth increases hence to have broader bandwidth, material with suitable dielectric constant is required. The radiation Q-factor of a DR antenna depends on its excitation modes as well as the dielectric constant of the ceramic material. The Q-factor increases and hence the bandwidth decreases with increasing dielectric constant and vice-versa. For this reason, DR's of relatively low dielectric constant are almost always used in antenna applications. A substantial amount of research effort has been devoted to the study of DR antennas in the last decade. 1.1.1 Different Shapes of DRA Figure 1.1 shows various shapes of DRA as shown in figure 1.1 there are various shapes of DRA figure 1.1 shows cylindrical, rectangular, hemispherical, triangular. Figure1.1 Different shapes of DRA
  3. 3. 3 1.1.2 Feeding Techniques To Excite the DRA various feeding techniques are used such as microstrip, coaxial cable, coplanar waveguide these techniques are also define in chapter 3 in the section 3.2.3. 1.2 NEED AND MOTIVATION Both the wideband and dual band antennas are in very high demand to support wireless communication applications to meet the needs of simultaneous transmission and reception of audio and video data of high quality. In the last few decades research has been done to increase the bandwidth and gain of antenna. Recently in the field of wireless communication wideband DRA antennas have more attention mainly in the field of mobile communication and wireless communication. . Main aim of this thesis is to increase the return loss, to enhance the bandwidth, to achieve wideband to achieve the dual band and to increase the gain and efficiency of DRA antenna. Rectangular DRA is used since it provides maximum design flexibility than other shapes. Through some experiments it is found that by introducing air gap in between ground plane and rectangular dielectric material bandwidth can be increased, this technique is used in this project to increase the matching bandwidth. In this project quarter wave microstrip line is used which are helpful to obtain dual band. 1.3 PROBLEM STATEMENT 1.3.1 IDEAL CONDITION Ideally we have to design microwave antenna which serve like an isotropic antenna, whereas an isotropic antenna is a point source that radiates equally in all directions. They have no losses, 100% gain, 100% efficient, very high impedance bandwidth, no conduction losses, high flexibility and versatility more over perfect impedance matching meets the requirement of many wireless applications and data communications. 1.3.2 CONSEQUENCES In spite of them we have chosen a dielectric resonator antenna (DRA). The main characteristics of DRA is that a wide range of dielectric constants can be used allowing the designers to control The physical size and the bandwidth of the DRA, by selecting a dielectric material with low loss Characteristics, high radiation efficiency can be maintained in DRAs, DRAs can be designed to operate over a wide range of frequencies from 1 GHz to 44 GHz.DRA has much wider impedance bandwidth compared to microstrip antennas ,Depending upon the resonator shape, various modes can be excited within the DRA producing either broad side or Omni-directional radiation patterns for different coverage requirements, DRAs have high dielectric strength and hence higher power handling capacity, It has high degree of flexibility and versatility, allowing for designers to suit a wide range of physical or electrical requirements of varied communication applications. And design a DRA antenna choosing a microstrip feed technique.
  4. 4. 4 1.4 OBJECTIVE Main objective to design this antenna to achieve dual and wideband for wi-fi ,wireless and WiMax. To achieve dual band quarter wave microstrip line is used and concept of ground plane is used. With reducing in the size of antenna directivity, gain and bandwidth is also increased. Designing ring shaped DRA increases the matching bandwidth by keeping suitable impedance matching. . 1.5 CHAPTER OUTLINE Chapter 1 contains the basic of dielectric resonator antenna that is Introduction part, need and motivation, problem statement referring what are the problems related with conventional metallic antenna and whether these antennas are practically feasible or not. This chapter also contains the objective of this thesis. Chapter 2 is the Literature survey part which contains the literature review related to this project, findings of literature review and about the research gap. Historical background, Antenna fundamentals, quick over view of DRA and theoretical parts are thoroughly discussed in the Chapter 3. This chapter gives the brief knowledge to understand what are antenna, what are DRAs and also conclude the details about the performance parameters of antenna. Chapter 4 introduces the CST STUDIO SUITE along with the basic steps involved how to interface with this software. This chapter also contain methodology and step by step designing procedure of proposed structure. Chapter 5 is all about the simulation results and the parametric discussion. Graphical approach of all the simulated results and required comparisons in the form of tables are presented in this chapter. Along with the future scope, thesis is concluded in Chapter 6
  5. 5. 5 CHAPTER 2 LITERATURE SURVEY
  6. 6. 6 2.1 INTRODUCTION This thesis reviews the evaluation of dielectric resonator antenna technology SINCE 1997 from the theoretical and experimental investigations on rectangular dielectric resonator antennas. An account on existing design aspects to have various operation bands like dual band, multiband, wideband, for also different radiation patterns and different polarizations are presented in this chapter. 2.2 LITERATURE REVIEW 2.2.1 The Beginning of DRA Dielectric resonator is a ceramic block which is characterized by a definite volume, shape, size and dielectric constants. Radiation from open dielectric is realized by Richtymer in 1939 . But the first theoretical and experimental analysis of rectangular DRA was done by Long et al. in 1997. This experiment attracted many designers and researchers to work further over it which transforms it into the new geometry of DRAs such as cylindrical, triangular, hemispherical, ring etc. 2.2.2 Recent Advances in Dielectric-Resonator Antenna Technology This section features some of the latest developments in DRA technology achieved at the CRC. Research has been divided into two categories: 1. Novel DRA elements. 2. Array configurations. The research carried out on novel DRAs can be categorized in the following 1. Wideband. 2. Compact. 3. Circular polarized. 4. High gain. 5. Active. Here we describe about the wideband DRAs wideband antenna operation is desirable to accommodate the increasing data required for services such as video- conferencing, direct digital broadcast, EHF portable satellite communications, local multi-point communications, and indoor wire- less. Some of these requirements may be met by existing printed- antenna technology, but with the added cost and complexity associated with multi-layer configurations required for achieving broad bandwidths. This section presents some novel DRAs of relatively simple design, which have demonstrated wide-band performance, and may serve as suitable antenna candidates for these various applications. Different wideband DRAs are listed here. 1. Notch DRA. 2. Multi segment DRA. 3. Parasitic DRA.
  7. 7. 7 2.3 Research Gap: DRAs have been an active research area for the last two decades due to several striking characteristics such as high radiation efficiency, low dissipation loss, small size, light weight, and low profile, since the use of dielectric resonator as an antenna was originally proposed in 1983 [1]. Moreover, DRAs, which possess a high degree of design flexibility, have emerged as an ideal candidate for wideband, high efficiency, and cost-effective applications. Significant efforts for DRAs have been reported to achieve wide bandwidth enhancements in the past. The research of the wideband DRA with broadside radiation was first experimentally carried out in 1989 by Kick et al. [2], who stacked two different DRAs on top of one another to obtain a dual- resonance operation with 25% impedance bandwidth. Since then, different techniques were proposed to achieve bandwidth enhancement. Various geometries of DRAs such as conical, [3], elliptical [4], [5], tetrahedral [6], well [7], stair [8] and H-shaped [9] were proposed for bandwidth enhancement techniques for broadside radiation by using the advantage of DR structure flexibility. Also, the introduction of an air gap between the DRA and ground plane can further improve bandwidth [10]. A DRA of multiple layers can be used to enhance the bandwidth [11] as can be loaded dielectric resonators [12]. Since the coupling between the excitation mechanism and the DR significantly affects the resonant frequency and radiation Q-factor of a DRA, feeding Techniques including T-strip-feed DRA [13], L-probe feed DRA [14], and vertical strip-fed [15], [16] have been proposed. By using the above bandwidth enhancement techniques, operating DRA bandwidth ranges from 25% to 67% have been reported for broadside radiation patterns. Wide bandwidth for monopole type radiation patterns have been reported [17], [18], which are much easier to achieve than the broadside type, and even wider bandwidth was previously achieved by loading a monopole with suspended annular DRA[19], [20]. Recently, several papers proposed DRAs with planar type vertical ground plane to obtain an Omni- directional pattern [21]–[23]. Among them, however, there are no DRAs with broadside patterns and none of them achieved the bandwidth that is needed for the UWB. Today, dual-band systems are commonly found in modern wireless communications, motivating the study of the dual-band DRA. Some design techniques have been developed for the dual-band DRA with two different radiation characteristics for GPS applications and communications [24], others by using two different materials such as the rod-ring DRA [25] or by deforming the ground plane [26]. A hybrid use of the DRA resonance and other resonator such as the slot excitations [27] or parasitic patch combined with the DRA [28] or recently, a higher order mode of the rectangular DRA has been used to obtain a dual-band DRA [29, 30], which avoids the need of a second separated resonator element.
  8. 8. 8 CHAPTER 3 THEORY AND OVERVIW OF DRA
  9. 9. 9 3.1 ANTENNA FUNDAMENTALS 3.1.1 Introduction to Antenna: An antenna is an electrical device which converts the electric wave in to the radio waves. It is used with a radio transmitter or radio receiver. Antennas are essential components of equipments that use radio. Radio waves are electromagnetic waves used to convey signal or information .Antenna is used as broadcasting, television, mobile telephones ,antennas are also used in point to point communication link (telephone, data network).Antennas are also used in satellite communication, radar technology, astronomy. Thus antennas are used as transmitter and receivers. Antennas can be hidden as used in laptop and radio as Wi-Fi. Antennas are categorized in to two categories. a) Omnidirectional Antenna: They are also named as weakly directional antenna omnidirectional antennas radiate and receive weakly in all direction. b) Directional Antenna: Directional antennas are the antennas which radiate and receive in a particular direction. They are also called as high gain antenna. 3.1.2 Bandwidth: Bandwidth of a signal is difference between the signals of high and low frequencies. Table 3.1 Frequency Ranges
  10. 10. 10 3.1.3 Gain: Antenna gain describes how much power is transmitted in the direction of peak radiation to that of an isotropic source. Antenna gain sometimes refers as function of angle .To obtain gain plotting of radiation pattern are necessary. Antenna gain can be defined as G = 𝜀𝑟D.Wi-Fi antennas are considered as a high gain antenna. Antenna gain depends on which direction it is radiating. 3.1.4 Directivity: Directivity is a measure of how “directional” of antenna pattern radiation pattern is, an antenna which radiates equally well in all direction have zero directionally, and directivity of this type of antenna is (0 dB).Thus mobile antennas have low directivity because mobile antenna can receive signals from any directions. 3.1.5 Radiation Pattern: Figure 3.1 shows the radiation pattern of an antenna, according to the figure 3.1 there are 3 lobes are present main lobe defines the principal axis , side lobes defines unwanted radiation. Figure 3.1 Radiation Pattern 3.1.6 Antenna Impedance: Antenna impedance defines as the ratio of voltage to current at the input of antenna. Impedance is required for best matching.
  11. 11. 11 3.1.7 Antenna Efficiency: Antenna efficiency defines as the ratio of power delivered to the antenna to the power radiated from the antenna. High efficiency antenna refers as most of the power radiated from antenna and low efficiency antenna refers as most of the power absorbed as losses or reflected. Antenna efficiency is defines as the ratio of radiated power to the input power. Antenna efficiency remains same for transmitting and receiving antenna. Antenna efficiency losses. 1. Conduction losses. 2. Dielectric losses. 3. Impedance Mismatch losses. 3.1.8 VSWR: VSWR refers as voltage standing wave ratio it is a function of reflection coefficient. VSWR defines about how much power is reflected from antenna .if ґ is reflection coefficient, than VSWR will be defined as: 𝑣𝑠𝑤𝑟 = 1 + ґ/1 − ґ Reflection coefficient is also defines as return loss, value of vswr should be low as possible but the ideal value of vswr is 1.VSWR alone is not sufficient for that antenna is functioning properly. 3.2 DIELECTRIC REASONATOR ANTENNA 3.2.1 Introduction: Dielectric resonators using high-permittivity materials were originally developed for microwave circuits, such as filters or oscillators as tuning element [31].Indeed, in the late nineteen sixties, the development of low-loss ceramic materials opened the way for their use as high-Q elements [32-34]. Then, making use of dielectric materials to create the dielectric resonator antenna (DRA) illustrates the ingenuity of Professor S. A. Long [35], who was the first to propose such a procedure in the early nineteen eighties. Indeed, it introduced the use of a dielectric resonator as an antenna by exciting different modes using multiple feeding mechanisms. During the nineties, emphasis was placed on applying analytical or numerical techniques for determining input impedance, fields inside the resonator and Q-factor [36]. Kishk, Junker, Glisson, Luk, Leung, Mongia, Bhartia, Petosa and so on, have described a significant amount of DRAs’ analyses and characterizations [37-18]. Petosa and al. proposed both in literatures and book [36,42] many of the recent advances on DRAs. Current DRA literatures focus on compact designs to address portable wireless applications. Among them, new DRA shapes or hybrid antennas are developed to enhance the antenna impedance bandwidth [43-49] or for multiband antenna applications [50- 52]. The first part will address a brief overview of the most common used DRA shapes and structures including both rectangular and cylindrical DRAs. The emphasis will be placed on better understanding what DRAs exactly are and how to develop such an antenna. This part will detail fundamental modes of DRAs, their resonant frequencies, fields inside the resonator and radiation patterns corresponding to these modes. A second part will focus on the relevant dielectric material properties having a significant contribution to achieve better antenna
  12. 12. 12 performances. It will detail the kind of materials DRAs can use, which is closely linked to the targeted application. 3.2.2 DRA Characteristics: 1. The main dimension of a DRA is proportional 0/√rr where r and r are the dielectric and magnetic constant of the material. Where 0free space wavelength in the case of dielectric material is r is considered as 1.so DRA is proportional to0/√r. 2. Low–loss dielectric material offers better efficiency because they offer minimum conductor losses. 3. A number of modes can be excited within the DRA; many of them provide dipolar-like radiation characteristics. 4. Mostly targeted frequencies for researchers are 1GHz-40GHz. 5. For a given DRA geometry radiation pattern can be made to change by exciting different Resonant modes. 6. Different kinds of excitation method are used such as microstrip line, coaxial cable, and coplanar waveguides. 3.2.3 DRA Feeding: Various techniques are used to excite different resonant modes. Here various techniques are defined to excite a DRA. a. Coaxial probe excitation: It can be located within the DRA or adjacent to it. There are two methods of probe excitation first is coupling the probe inside the DRA figure 3.2 shows the coaxial probe coupling the E field and figure 3.3 shows the coupling the H field using coaxial probe. Figure 3.2 Coaxial probes coupling the E Field.
  13. 13. 13 Figure 3.3 coaxial probes coupling the H field b. Microstrip feeding line and coplanar waveguide: Figure 3.4 shows the microstrip and coplanar waveguide coupling as shown in figure 3.4 microstrip and coplanar waveguide are used for better coupling. Figure 3.4 Microstrip and Coplanar waveguide coupling c. Aperture Coupling: According to the figure 3.5 aperture coupling is used to excite a DRA as shown in figure 3.5 aperture coupling is used to excite a DRA as shown in figure 3.5 a microstrip line is used to excite a DRA and a aperture is created in the substrate for feeding .
  14. 14. 14 . Figure 3.5 Aperture Coupling 3.2.4 Rectangular DRA: Rectangular DRA have one degree of freedom over other shaped DRAs. It has greater design flexibility because its dimensions. The modes in a isolated DRA is categorized as TE and TM mode but DRA mounted on a ground plane only TE mode is excited. The fundamental mode is TE111 3.2.5 Minimization Techniques of DRAs: a. Addition of metallic plate on a DRA Face: Figure 3.6 shows that a metallic plate is inserted and DRA dimensions are decreased. . Figure 3.6 Metallic Plates on A DRA Face
  15. 15. 15 b. Multisegment DRA: Figure 3.7 shows the multisegment DRA as shown in figure 3.7 two DRA are combine. . Figure 3.7 Multisegment DRA 3.2.6 Application of DRA a. Satellite communication and direct broadcast services. b. Doppler’s and other RADAR. c. Telemetry and Missiles. d. Mobile radios (pagers, telephone, man pack systems). e. Biomedical radiators and intruder alarms. 3.2.7 Limitation of DRA a. The fabrication price is more as compared to micro strip antenna. b. Ceramic materials are typically used, which must either be machined from large blocks or cast from molds. Drilling may be required and the DRA has to be bonded to a ground plane or substrate. c. Compared to the printed circuit antennas, the fabrication is generally more complex and more costly, especially for array applications. d. Difficulty to choose dielectric material of desire dielectric constants.
  16. 16. 16 CHAPTER 4 DESIGN PROCEDURE AND METHODOLOGY
  17. 17. 17 4.1 ABOUT THE SOFTWARE-CST SOFTWARE IS USED 4.1.1 Introduction to CST STUDIO SUITE CST Studio Suite is 3D Tool Contains These Features a. CST MICROWAVE STUDIO b. CST EM STUDIO c. CST PARTICLE STUDIO d. CST MPHYSICS STUDIO e. CST DESIGN STUDIO f. CST PCB STUDIO g. CST CABLE STUDIO h. CST MICROSTIPES Thus CST Software is used for simulation of electromagnetic fields in all frequency bands; it is developed by a German company CST AG.CST used for efficient and accurate solutions for electromagnetic designs and analysis. CST contains four different simulation techniques a. Transient Solver. b. Frequency Domain Solver. c. Eigen Mode Solver. d. Integral Equation Solver. e. Asymptotic Solver. f. Thermal Stationary Solver. g. Thermal Transient Solver. Transient Solver – This is a flexible time domain simulation it’s capable of solving any kind of S-parameter or Antenna problem. a. S Parameter matrices. b. Distributions of EM field at different Frequencies. c. Antenna radiation patterns. d. Parameter sweep is used for structure design. e. Far field is used for calculating the radar cross section. f. Dispersive materials simulation.
  18. 18. 18 4.1.2 Features of CST STUDIO SUITE a. Native graphical user interface based on windows XP, Vista and Windows 7. b. Fast Finite Integration Technique. c. Structure is viewed as a 3D model or as a schematic. d. Fast computation and accurate result predictor. 4.2 START WITH CST STUDIO SUITE This Section Describe steps followed used with CST STUDIO SUITE 4.2.1 Step 1: Figure 4.1 shows Initial step to start with CST: Open the software a dialog box will open then Click on CST Microwave Studio Figure 4.1 Initial Starts with CST Studio Suite Important Feature of CST STUDIO SUITE are listed here as shown in Fig 4.2 a) Navigation Tree: It shows structural element as well as the simulation result. b) Drawing Plane: Plane on which structure is drawn. c) Parameter Window: Displays a list of all defined parameters together with their current values. d) Message Window: Displays Information related to solver output.
  19. 19. 19 Figure 4.2 Features of CST Studio suite 4.2.2 Step 2: Template Selection: For designing particular template is selected here as shown in the Fig.4.3 planner Template is selected for design. Figure 4.3: Planner template is selected
  20. 20. 20 4.2.3 Step3: Structure Design Structure is designed by select any of the brick shape (rectangular, hemispherical, cylindrical, Triangular).as pointed in the given figure 4.4 WCS (Local co-ordinate system) are defined and particular direction are filled. Figure 4.4: Structure design 4.2.4 Step 4: Steps Followed in CST Studio Suite : Fig 4.5 shows the steps followed to complete the project used in CST Studio Suite. Figure 4.5: Steps Followed in CST Studio Suite
  21. 21. 21 4.2.5 Step 5: Units, Background Material, Define Structure, Frequency, and Excitation: Units: A new message window is opened and proper dimension is selected as shown in the fig.4.6. Figure 4.6. Message window for units description Back ground material is selected: Back ground material is that on which structure is constructed Figure 4.7. Shows the message window for background properties. Figure 4.7: Message window for background material
  22. 22. 22 Frequency range: figure 4.8 shows the message window for frequency range as shown in the given figure. Figure 4.8: Message window for frequency range Excitation: after completed all these steps an excitation source is created according to the given impedance and named as port .a message window is opened to define the port shown in figure. 4.9 .Port creations is defined in the figure. Figure 4.10 shows an example of created port named as port1. Figure 4.9: Message window for creation of waveguide port
  23. 23. 23 Figure 4.10. : Creation of waveguide port 4.2.6. Step 6: Field Monitors: This dialog box gives the opportunity to define field monitors that is need to obtain additional information on the electromagnetic field distribution inside the structure, a dialog box is shown in the given figure 4.11. Figure 4.11. Message window for field monitor 4.2.7. Step7: Start solver: last and final step is to start the solver to get a result.
  24. 24. 24 4.3. METHODOLOGY 4.3.1 CONCEPT USED IN DESIGNING OF PROPOSED DRA Listed concept are used for designing the DRA a. TO design Rectangular Ring shaped dielectric Resonator Antenna Air gap method is used to enhance the bandwidth. b. Quarter wave microstrip line is used for impedance matching. c. Air gap is maintained between DRA and ground for better bandwidth. 4.3.2 Antenna Configuration and Design To design Rectangular Ring Shaped DRA a RRDR with a relative permittivity of 10.2 and thickness of 5.1 mm is designed with dimension of (14*18.3) where 14 is width and 18.3 is length in mm after that a ring with the dimension of (6.4*10.7) is cut from it where 6.4 is width and 10.7 is length in mm and to excite the DRA a microstrip feeding is used. The proposed DRA ring is embedded inside the substrate (RT6002, relative permittivity is 2.94, size: 28*34*0.76) where size is taken in mm,and ground plane is partially printed on the substrate with dimensions (28*11) where 28 is width and 11 is length in mm. On the other side of microstip feeding two narrow strips connected to ground plane are added. By using these strips the DR is surrounded by conducting narrow strips from both sides and introduce some symmetry that eliminate the probe type of mode that usually cause asymmetry radiation pattern in a form of tilting the main radiation direction of the broadside direction. Hence two cases are introduced; wide and dual band operations are achieved. 4.3.3 Wideband RRDR Antenna Design In the first step only one strip SCS1 is connected to the ground plane as shown in fig. 4.12..there are different values of L1 and D1 is taken .Optimal value of L1 and D1 is 14.2 mm and 5.5 mm. 4.3.4 Dual-Band RRDR Antenna Design In the second step to achieve dual polarization second strip is also connected to the ground plane as shown in fig.4.12 .Optimal value of L2 and D2 is 15.25 mm and 7 mm. 4.3.5 Other parametric conditions a. Frequency range – Fmin is taken 2 and Fmax is taken 6.
  25. 25. 25 Figure 4.12 Proposed DRA 4.4 Steps Involved in Designing Of Rectangular Ring Shaped DRA 4.4.1 Step1: Defining Substrate After starting the software as discussed in section 4.2 a rectangular brick is designed with the dimension (28*34*0.76) and load a material RT6002 and named it substrate. As shown in the attached figure 4.13. 4.4.2 Step2: Defining Ground Plane After designing a substrate a ground plane is partially printed on the substrate with a dimension of (28*11) and load a material copper (hard-drawn) and named it ground plane. As shown in the attached figure 4.14.
  26. 26. 26 Figure 4.13 Design of substrate using CST Software Figure 4.14 Design of ground plane using CST Software 4.4.3 Step3: Defining Rectangular DRA After defining the ground plane, DRA with a relative permittivity of 10.2 and thickness of 5.1 mm is designed with dimension of (14*18.3) where 14 is width and 18.3 is length in mm as and this designed DRA is embedded inside the substrate with a air gap of 0.7 between DRA and ground plane shown in the attached fig. 4.15.
  27. 27. 27 Figure 4.15 Defining Rectangular DRA using CST Software 4.4.4 Step4: Defining Air Gap within DRA: After design a rectangular DRA a small size of rectangular area is cutted with the dimension of (6.4*10.7*5.1) where 6.4 is width and 10.7 is length in mm and 5. 1is height in mm. Thus designed structure is called as Rectangular Ring Shaped Dielectric Resonator Antenna. The designed DRA is shown in fig. 4.16. 4.4.5 Step5: Defining Quarter wave Microstrip Line: To excite the DRA a microstrip line is connected with the DRA dimension is taken (1.9*4) for wider section of microstrip line where 1.9 is width and 1and 4 is length in mm narrower is defined by (1*16) where 1 is width and 16 is length in mm. wider section of microstrip line has 50ohm impedance while narrower section of microstrip line has 72ohm impedance. Impedance matching is created using the tool given in CST software. Designed steps are shown in figure 4.17.After defining the dimensions material copper (hard drawn) is loaded and named it Microstrip Line
  28. 28. 28 Figure 4.16. Defining Air Gap within the DRA Figure 4.17 Front 2D view of defined structure with microstrip line using CST Software
  29. 29. 29 4.4.6 Step6: Creating Waveguide port: after completed all these steps an excitation source is created according to the given impedance and named as port1.wave guide port is created as describe in the section 4.2.5.Created waveguide port is shown in figure 4.18. Figure 4.18 3D view of designed structure with waveguide port 4.4.7 Step 7: After defining the waveguide port a grounded strip is connected on the opposite side of strip line length and distance of short circuit step is considered as variable, material used for short ckt strip is copper-hard drawn. Optimal value of strip line is L1 = 14.2 mm and D1 = 5.5mm is taken. Strip connected to ground plane is shown in figure 4.19 .Where L1 is length of short ckt strip 1 and D1 is distance of short ckt strip 1. 4.4.8 Step 8: After completed the step 7 a second strip is also connected to the ground plane the maximum and minimum strip line length is taken as 23mm and 0 ,and the optimal value of strip line 2 is L2 = 15.25mm and D2=7mm. Where L2 is length of short ckt strip 2 and D2 is distance of short circuit strip 2. Strip connected on the opposite side of microstrip line is shown in figure 4.20. 4.4.9 Step 9: start transient solver and analyze the result.
  30. 30. 30 Figure 4.19 3D view of define Structure with short circuit strip 1 Figure 4.20 3D view of define structure with short circuit strip 2
  31. 31. 31 4.4.10 2D Views of Define structure: 2D view of defined structure is shown in figure table 4.1. Step 1: Define substrate (Front view) Step 2: Define ground plane (Back View) Step3: Define DRA(Front View) Step 4: Define Ring DRA (Front View) Step5: DRA with microstrip (Front View) Step6: DRA with SCS 1&SCS2 (Back view) Table 4.1: 2D view of defined structure
  32. 32. 32 4.4.11 Improved Design: As shown in the figure 4.21 some changes have been done as shown in the given figure 4.21 ground plane height is decreased from 11.7 to 6 and 5 differnt staicase Figure 4.21 Improved Staircase strip Design of Proposed DRA Strip is designed and connected with different length as 1 strip have length of 9 mm and second strip have a length of 8mm 3rd strip have a length of 4 mm and 4th strip have a length of 5 mm and last and 5th strip which is adjacent to DRA have a length of 8mm where every strip have a width of 1mm.Figure 4.22 shows the 3d view of improved design structure. Figure 4.22 3D view of improved design structure
  33. 33. 33 4.4.12 Parameter values used for Designing: Parameter values used for designing is listed in table 4.2 S.No. Description Value 1. Length of substrate 34 mm 2. Width of substrate 28 mm 3. Height of substrate 0.7 6mm 4. Length of ground plane 11 mm 5. Width of ground plane 28 mm 6. Height of ground plane 0.889 mm 7. Length of DRA 18.3 mm 8. Width of DRA 14 mm 9. Height of DRA 5.1 mm 10. Length of Ring DRA 10.7 mm 11. Width of Ring DRA 6.4 mm Table 4.2: Parameter values used for designing 4.4.13 Material used for Designing: Material used for designing is listed in table 4.3 S.N. Component Material Type Permittivity 1. Substrate Rogers RT6002 Lossy 2.94 2. Ground Copper (Harddrwan) Lossy metal 5.96e+007 3. DRA New Material Lossy 10.2 4. Microstrip Line Copper (Harddrwan) Lossy metal 5.96e+007
  34. 34. 34 CHAPTER 5 SIMULATED RESULTS AND PARAMETRIC DISCUSSION
  35. 35. 35 5.1 Important Calculations 5.1.1 Reflection Coefficient: Reflection coefficient is defined as the ratio of reflected power to the total incident power. 𝑅𝑒𝑓𝑙𝑒𝑐𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑃𝑜𝑤𝑒𝑟 𝑇𝑜𝑡𝑎𝑙 𝐼𝑛𝑐𝑖𝑑𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑃𝑜𝑤𝑒𝑟 Because reflected power should be less than incident power that’s why the reflection coefficient is less than unity. 5.1.2 S11 Parameter: S11-parameter represents the power reflected from port 1 to the port 1, means how much power is reflected back to the input port. Performance of antenna is considered to be poor when more than 10% of total incident power is reflected back to the input port. S11 = 10log10 𝑃𝑟/𝑃𝑖 Where Pi is incident power and Pr is reflected power and S11 -10 dB −10 = 10 log10 𝑃𝑟/𝑃𝑖 𝑃𝑟/𝑃𝑖 = 10-1 Pr = 0.1Pi Or Pr = 100% of Pi That’s why the value of S11 parameter should be less than 10. 5.1.3 Voltage Standing Wave Ratio: As discussed in the section VSWR, VSWR = (1 + Γ)/(1 − Γ) where Γ is reflection coefficient as discussed above. In terms of impedances, Γ is calculated using equation: Γ = 𝑧𝑖/𝑧𝑜 Where Zi and Zo are the antenna and transmission line impedance. For perfect matching antenna and transmission line impedance should be matched for that Zi = Zo. For that Γ =1, but it is not possible practically because Γ < 1,which shows that VSWR < 2. That’s why the value of VSWR should be less than 2
  36. 36. 36 5.1.4 Gain: As Earlier gain is defined by the equation Gain =10 log 𝑃𝑟/𝑃𝑖 Where pr is power received by practical antenna and Pi is the power received by the isotropic antenna. For example if gain of any antenna is 3dB, i.e. 3 = 10 log 𝑃𝑟/𝑃𝑖 Pr/Pi =0.3 Pr = 1.99 Pi This shows that antenna with a gain of 3dB will have the power received far from the antenna is twice as much as the power received from the isotropic antenna. 5.1.5 Calculate Efficiency of Antenna: Total radiation efficiency is defined in terms of gain and directivity as Reff = gain directivity 10 log Reff = gain − directivity Reff = 10 (gain-directivity)/10 To calculate efficiency of antenna in % multiplies the above equation by 100. Reff = 10 (gain-directivity)/10 *100% 5.1.6 Impedance BW: Impedance BW can be defining as that the ratio of the bandwidth to the resonant frequency. IBW = Bandwith/(Reasonant Frequency)
  37. 37. 37 5.2 Simulated Results For Wideband Antenna: 5.2.1 S11 For Wideband Antenna: Figure 5.1 S11 Parameter is calculated for the short circuit strip 1 for the length 9mm and 15 mm and at the distance of 3,5,7mm and width is taken 1mm . Figure 5.1 S11 parameter for different values of SCS1 5.2.2 S11 Parameter Results for First Optimal Parameter of Short Circuit Strip 1: Figure 5.2 shows the S11 Parameter for the length of 9 and distance is taken 7 according to the figure 4.12 of proposed DRA. Figure 5.2 S11 Parameter for optimal value of SCS1
  38. 38. 38 As shown above in the figure 5.2 operating frequency is 3.892 where 3.8 is considered as a Wi- max frequency. Figure 5.3 shows the VSWR at the operating frequency 3.8 and figure 5.4 shows the real part of impedance at operating frequency 3.8. Figure 5.3: VSWR at the operating frequency 3.885 As shown in the figure 5.4 impedance values is 50 ohm at the operating frequency of 3.892. Figure 5.4: Impedance value at the operating frequency 3.885
  39. 39. 39 5.2.3 Far Field Radiation Pattern for First Optimal Parameter of Short Circuit Strip 1: Far field radiation pattern at resonant frequency 3.885 is shown in figure 5.5 and figure 5.6 Figure 5.5 shows the 3D plot of directivity and Figure 5.6 shows the 3D plot of gain. According to the figure 5.5 Directivity is 3.094dBi and according to the figure 5.6 Gain is 3.037 dB. Reff = Gain – Directivity Reff = 3.037– 3.094 = -0.057 Reff = 10(-0.057)/10 = 98.6% Figure 5.5 3D plot of Directivity Figure 5.6 3D plot of Gain
  40. 40. 40 Figure 5.7 and 5.8 shows the polar plot of power pattern at theta = 90 main lobe direction is 32 deg and at phi = 90 main lobe direction is 175 deg. Figure 5.7 Polar plot of Power Pattern when theta = 90 Figure 5.8 Polar plot of power pattern when phi = 90
  41. 41. 41 5.2.4 S11 Parameter Results For Second Optimal Parameter Of Short Circuit Strip 1: Figure 5.2 shows the S11 Parameter for the length of 9 and distance is taken 5 according to the figure 4.12 of proposed DRA. According to the figure 5.9 frequency 5.5 Ghz is obtained which is considered as a Wi-Fi frequency. And figure 5.10 shows the VSWR at the frequency 5.5 Figure 5.9 S11 Parameter for SCS1 at frequency 5.5145 Figure 5.10 VSWR for SCS1 at frequency 5.5 As shown in the figure 5.11 real part of z matrix shown according to the figure 5.11 the operating frequency 5.5 is working on the 50 ohm which shows the best matching condition.
  42. 42. 42 Figure 5.11 Impedance value at the frequency 5.5 5.2.5 Far Field Radiation Pattern for Second Optimal Parameter of Short Circuit Strip 1: Figure 5.12 and Figure 5.13 shows the 3D plot of directivity and gain according to the figure 5.12 directivity is 4.071dB and according to the figure 5.13 gain is 3.917dB. Reff = Gain – Directivity Reff = 3.895– 4.071 = -0.176 Reff = 10(-0.154)/10 = 0.96= 0.965*100= 96.5% Figure 5.14 and figure 5.15 shows the polar plot of power pattern according to the figure 5.14 when theta is considered as theta = 90 main lobe direction is 20 deg and when phi = 90 is taken mean lobe direction is 15 deg.
  43. 43. 43 Figure 5.12 3D plot of Directivity Figure 5.13 3D plot of Gain
  44. 44. 44 Figure 5.14: Polar plot of power pattern at theta = 90 Figure 5.15: Polar plot of power pattern at phi =90
  45. 45. 45 5.3 Simulated Results For Dual-Band Antenna: According to the figure 4.12 of the proposed DRA short circuit strip 1 and short circuit strip 2 both are connected to the ground plane to obtain the Dual band polarization .To obtain the dual band optimal parameter are chosen for the short circuit strip1 and strp2 optimal parameter for scs1 is L1 = 14.2mm and D1 = 5.5mm and optimal parameter for SCS2 is L2 = 15.25mm and D2 = 7mm. 5.3.1 S11Parameter Results for Dual – Band Antenna: Figure 5.6 shows the S11 Parameter for dual band antenna as shown in the figure there are two bands are obtained. Figure 5.16 S11 parameter for Dual-Band Antenna Figure 5.17 VSWR for Dual –Band Antenna
  46. 46. 46 As shown in the figure 5.7 there are two bands are obtained that is a narrowband 2.31GHz to 2.52 GHz and a wideband range is 3.564 to 5.40 for VSWR less than two is obtained. Figure 5.18: Z matrix shows the impedance value for both dual band Figure 5.18 shows the impedance value for dual band cases as shown in the figure 5.18 narrowband frequency range 2.44 have highest impedance matching that is 74.87 ohm and a wideband frequency range have highest range of impedance matching is 64 and lowest impedance matching on 50ohm at 5.5GHz which shows the best matching condition. Thus three resonant frequency is achieved that is 2.4 GHz , 3.5 GHz , 5.5 GHz. 5.3.2 Far Field Radiation Pattern of Dual-Band Antenna: Figure 5.9 and figure 5.10 shows the 3D plot of directivity and gain as shown in the figure 5.9 directivity is 3.170 DBi and gain is 3.111 db. Reff = Gain – Directivity Reff = 3.111-3.170 = -0.059 Reff = 10(-0.059)/10 = 0.986*100 = 98.6% Figure 5.11 and Figure 5.12 shows the power pattern of dual band antenna where figure 5.11 shows the polar plot of power pattern when theta = 90 and main lobe direction is 33 deg and figure 5.12 shows the polar plot of power pattern when phi = 90 and main lobe direction is 177 deg. Far field is considered as Broadband.
  47. 47. 47 Figure 5.19 3D plot of Directivity Figure 5.20 3D plot of Gain
  48. 48. 48 Figure 5.21 Polar plot of power pattern when theta = 90 Figure 5.22 Polar plot of power pattern when phi = 90
  49. 49. 49 5.4 Simulated Result Without Short Circuit Strip: Figure 5.13 shows the S11 parameter results for rectangular ring shaped antenna without short circuit strip 1 and 2 , according to the figure 5.13 the resonant frequency is 6.704 on which minimum S parameter is obtained . Figure 5.23 S11 parameter results without short circuit strip 1 and 2 Figure 5.24 VSWR result without scs 1and 2
  50. 50. 50 Figure 5.14 shows the VSWR results at the operating frequency 6.704.As shown in the above figure 5.14 VSWR is 1.003 on the operating frequency 6.704. Figure 5.25 Z matrix shows the impedance value matching on different frequencies Figure 5.15 shows the z matrix for the impedance matching at the different frequency , As shown in the above figure minimum frequency is 4.6776 GHz is matched on 50.40 ohm frequency and maximum frequency at which is perfectly impedance matched is obtained is 6.7 GHz. Directivity: At the operating frequency 6.7 GHz directivity is 4.379 dBi is obtained. Gain: At the operating frequency 6.7 GHz gain is 4.305 is obtained. Efficiency: efficiency is calculated as follows. Reff = Gain – Directivity Reff = -0.074 = 10(-0.074/10) = 0.983 = 98.3% Thus at the resonant frequency 6.7GHz describe above directivity, gain and efficiency is obtained.
  51. 51. 51 5.5 Parametric Result: according to the section 4.4.10 the parametric results for staircase strip rectangular ring shaped dielectric resonator antenna. Figure 5.26 S11 parameter results As shown in the figure 5.16 two band have obtained thus the modified design is working on the two bands and normalized frequency is 3.4 and 8.7. Figure 5.17 shows the impedance matching matrix normalized frequency 3.40 and 8.7 is perfectly matched on 50 ohm. Figure 5.27 Impedance matrix for dual frequency 3.40 and 8.7
  52. 52. 52 5.5.1 Farfield Result at Normalized frequency 8.7: Figure 5.18 shows the 3D plot of directivity as shown in the given figure 5.18 directivity is 5.398 dBi. Figure 5.19 shows the 3D plot of Gain ,gain is 5.171 dB. Figure 5.28: 3D result of directivity at normalized frequency 8.7 Figure 5.29 : 3D plot of gain at normalized frequency 8.7 Radiation Efficiency: Reff = Gain – Directivity = -0.227 =10^-0.027 = 94.90%
  53. 53. 53 5.5.2 Power pattern at normalized frequency 8.7: Figure 5.20 shows the polar plot of power pattern when theta = 90 thus as shown in figure 5.20 main lobe direction is 84 degree .Figure 5.21 shows the polar plot of power pattern when phi = 90,thus as shown in figure 5.21 main lobe direction is 103.03 deg. Figure 5.30 Polar plot of power pattern when theta = 90 Figure 5.31 Polar plot of power pattern when phi = 90
  54. 54. 54 5.5.3 Farfield Result at Normalized frequency 3.4: Directivity: 3.284dBi ; Gain: 3.207dB; Efficiency: 98.24% 5.5.4 Power pattern at Normalized frequency 3.4: Figure 5.22 and 5.23 shows the polar plot of power pattern when theta and phi =90 Figure 5.32: Polar plot of power pattern when theta = 90 Figure 5.33 Polar plot of power pattern when phi = 90
  55. 55. 55 Chapter 6 Conclusion and Future Scope
  56. 56. 56 6.1 CONCLUSION: Two new modified designs of the rectangular ring-shaped DRAs are investigated. It showed that by only using the SCSs, connected to the ground plane in the opposite side of the excitation, not only, two different frequency bands were achieved and maintaining the wide band, but also, the considerable improvement of the gain and directivity is obtained with better radiation patterns symmetry. The proposed RRDRs have excellent characteristics that make them good candidates for various wireless applications. The proposed dual-band RRDR antenna covers two frequency bands, a narrow band from 2.4 to 2.6 GHz (8%) and a broad band from 3.3 to 5.85 GHz (55.7%) for VSWR less than two. In this case, many wireless systems from 2.4 to 6GHz, such as WLAN, WiMax, and Wi-Fi can be supported, and operating frequency 2.4GHz, 3.5GHz, 5.5GHz is achieved. 6.2 Future Scope: Future work should such be such that size of the antenna can be reduced and great fabrication techniques ought to be emulated to minimized the errors. Future work will be based on with the used of different DRA structures and with the use of different DRA dielectric materials. • Based on antenna design, following points are found which will be helpful for future investigation. The impedance bandwidth and frequency ranges can be increased by using the multiple DRA’s like stacked. • Instead of using the microstrip line coaxial cable and coplanar waveguide can be used to minimize the losses.
  57. 57. 57 References: [1] S. A. Long, M. W. McAllister, and L. C. Shen, “The resonant cylindrical dielectric cavity antenna,”IEEE Trans. Antennas Propag., vol.31, pp. 406–412, 1983. [2] A. A. Kishk, B. Ahn, and D. Kajfez, “Broadband stacked dielectric resonator antennas”, Electron. Lett., vol. 25, no. 18, pp. 1232–1233,Aug. 1989. [3] A. A. Kishk, Y. Yin, and A. W. Glisson, “Conical dielectric resonator antennas for wideband applications,” IEEE Trans. Antennas Propag., vol. 50, pp. 469–474, Apr. 2002. [4] A. A. Kishk, “Elliptic dielectric resonator antenna for circular polarization with single feed,”Microw. Opt. Technol. Lett., vol. 37, no. 6,pp. 454–456, Jun. 2003. [5] P. V. Vijumon, S. K. Menon, M. N. Suma, B. Lehakumari, M. T. Se-bastian, and P. Mohanan, “Broadband elliptical dielectric resonator antenna, ”Microw. Opt. Technol. Letts., vol. 48, no. 1, pp. 65– 67, Jan. 2006. [6] A. A. Kishk, “Wideband dielectric resonator antenna in a truncated tetrahedron form excited by a coaxial probe,”IEEE Trans. Antennas Propag., vol. 51, no. 10, pp. 2907–2912, Oct. 2003. [7].T.-H. Chang and J.-F. Kiang, “Broadband dielectric resonator antenna with an offset well ,”IEEE Antennas Wireless Propag. Lett., vol. 6, pp.564–567, 2007. [8] R.Chair,A.A.Kishk, and K.-F.Lee, “Wideband stair-shaped dielectric resonator antennas, ”IET Microw., Antennas Propag., vol. 1, no. 2, pp.299–305, Apr. 2007. [9] X. L. Liang and T. A. Denidni, “H-shaped dielectric resonator antenna for wideband applications,”IEEE Antennas Wireless Propag. Lett., vol.7, pp. 163–166, 2008. [10] G. P. Junker, A. A. Kishk, A. W. Glisson, and D. Kajfez, “Effect of an air gap on a cylindrical dielectric resonator antennas operating in theTM01 mode,”Electron. Lett., vol. 30, no. 2, pp. 97–98, 1994. [11] W. Huang and A. A. Kishk, “Apertures-coupled multi-layer cylindrical dielectric resonator antennas and modal analysis,” presented at the Applied Computational Electromagnetic Society (ACES) 2007 Conf., Verona, Italy, Mar. 19–23, 2007. [12] A. A. Kishk, A. W. Glisson, and G. P. Junker, “Bandwidth enhancement for split cylindrical dielectric resonator antennas ,”Progr. Electromagn. Res., pp. 97–118, 2001, PIER 33. [13] P. V. Vijumon, S. K. Menon, M. N. Suma, B. Lethakumari, M. T. Se-bastian, and P.Mohanan, “T- strip-fed high-permittivity rectangular di-electric resonator antenna for broadband applications ,”Microwave Opt.Technol. Lett., vol. 47, no. 3, pp. 226–228, Nov. 2005. [14] A. A. Kishk, R. Chair, and K.-F. Lee, “Broadband dielectric resonator antennas excited by L-shaped probe,” IEEE Trans. Antennas Propag., vol. 54, no. 8, pp. 2182–2189, Aug. 2006. [15]. B. Li and K. W. Leung, “Strip-fed rectangular dielectric resonator antennas with/without a parasitic patch, ”IEEE Trans. Antennas Propag., vol. 53, no. 7, pp. 2200–2207, Jul. 2005.
  58. 58. 58 [16]. A. Al-Zoubi and A. Kishk, “Wide band strip-fed rectangular dielectric resonator antenna,” in Proc. EuCAP’09, Berlin, Germany, Mar. 23–27,2009, pp. 2379–2382. [17]. S. H. Ong, A. A. Kishk, and A. W. Glisson, “Wideband disc-ring di-electric resonator antenna,”Microw. Opt. Technol. Lett., vol. 35, no. 6,pp. 425–428, Dec. 2002. [18]. S. H. Ong, A. A. Kishk, and A. W. Glisson, “Rod-ring dielectric resonator antenna ,”Int. J. RF Microw. Comput.-Aided Eng., vol. 14, no.5, pp. 441–446, Sep. 2004. [19]. M. Lapierre, Y. M. M. Antar, A. Ittipiboon, and A. Petosa, “Ultra wide-band monopole/dielectric resonator antenna,”IEEE Microw. Wireless Compon. Lett., vol. 15, no. 1, pp. 7–9, Jan. 2005. [20] D. Guha and Y. M. M. Antar, “New half-hemispherical dielectric res-orator antenna for broadband monopole-type radiation,”IEEE Trans.Antennas Propag., no. 12, pp. 3621–3628, Dec. 2006. [21]. M. N.Suma,P. V.Bijumon,M.T. Sebastian,andP.Mohanan,“Acom-pact hybrid CPW fed planar monopole/dielectric resonator antenna,”J.Eur. Ceramic Society, vol. 27, pp. 3001–3004, 2007. [22]. J. M. Ide, S. P. Kingsley, S. G. O’Keefe, and S. A. Saario, “A novel wide band antenna for WLAN applications,” in Proc. IEEE Antenna and Propagation Society Int. Symp., Washington, DC, Jul. 2005, vol.4A, pp. 243–246. [23]. T. Chang and J. Kiang, “Broadband DR-loaded planar monopole,” in Proc. IEEE Antenna and Propagation Society Int. Symp., Honolulu ,HI, Jun. 2007, pp. 553–556. [24]. S.H. Ong, A.A. Kishk, and A.W. Glisson, “Wideband and dual-band loaded monopole dielectric resonator antenna,” In 19th Annual Review of Progress in Applied Computational Electromagnetics, 2003, pp. 104–107. [25]. L. K. Hady, A.A. Kishk, and D. Kajfez, “Dual band dielectric resonator antenna for GPS and WLAN applications”, In 2008 Asia Pa-cific Microwave Conference, Hong Kong and Macau, December 16–20, 2008, 4 p. [26]. K.S. Ryu and A.A. Kishk,” Dual band dielectric resonator antenna mounted on a defected ground plane”, In 2010 IEEE International Symposium on Antennas and Propagation & USNC/URSI National Radio Science Meeting, Washington, USA, July 3–8, 2011. [27]. Z. Fan and Y.M.M. Antar, “Slot-coupled DR antenna for dual-frequency operation”, IEEE Trans Antennas Propag 45 (1997), 306–308. [28]. Y. Gao, B.L. Ooi, and A.P. Popov, “Dual-band hybrid dielectric resonator antenna with CPW-fed slot”, Microwave Opt Technol Lett 48 (2006), 170–172. [29]. T.A. Denidni and Q. Rao,” Hybrid dielectric resonator antennas with radiating slot for dual- frequency operation”, IEEE Antennas Wireless Propag Lett 3 (2004), 321–323. [30]. T.H. Chang and J.F. Kiang, “Dual-band split dielectric resonator antenna”, IEEE Trans Antennas Propag 55, 3155–3162, Nov. Wireless Week, pp. 387–390, January 15–18, 2012, Santa Clara, California, 2007.R.
  59. 59. 59 [31]. D. Richtmyer, “Dielectric Resonator”, J. Appl. Phys., vol. 10, pp. 391-398, Jun. 1939. [32] D. Kajfez and P. Guillon, Eds., Dielectric Resonators. Norwood, MA: Artech House, 1986 . [33] Cohn, S.B., "Microwave Bandpass Filters Containing High-Q Dielectric Resonators," Microwave Theory and Techniques, IEEE Transactions on, vol.16, no.4, pp. 218- 227, Apr 1968 . [34] S. J. Fiedziuszko, “Microwave Dielectric Resonators’’, Microwave Journal, vol. 29, September 1986, pp 189-200 . [35] S.A. Long, M.W. McAllister and L.C. Shen, “The Resonant Dielectric Cavity Antenna”, IEEE Transactions on Antennas and Propagation, Vol. 31, n°3, March 1983, pp. 406-412. [36] A. Petosa, A. Ittipiboon, Y.M.M. Antar and D. Roscoe, “Recent Advances in Dielectric Resonator Antenna Technology”, IEEE Antennas and Propagation Magazine, Vol. 40, n°3, 06/1998, pp. 35-48 . [37] K.M Luk and K.W Leung, “Dielectric Resonator Antennas”, Electronic & Electrical Engineering Research Studies . [38] R.K Mongia and A. Ittipiboon, “Theoretical And Experimental Investigations on Rectangular Dielectric Resonator Antenna”, IEEE Transactions on Antennas and Propagation, Vol. 45, n°9, September 1997, pp. 1348-1356 . [39] D. Drossos, Z. Wu and L.E. Davis, “Theoretical and experimental investigation of cylindrical Dielectric Resonator Antennas”, Microwave and Optical Technology Letters, Vol. 13, No. 3, pp. 119-123, October 1996 . [40] R. K. Mongia and P. Bhartia, “Dielectric Resonator Antennas – A review and General Design Relations for resonant Frequency and Bandwidth”, International Journal of Microwave and Millimeter-wave Computer-Aided Engineering, Vol. 4, No. 3, pp. 230-247, Mar. 1994. [41] A.A. Kishk, B. Ahn and D. Kajfez, “Broadband stacked dielectric resonator antennas”, IEE Electronics Letters, Vol. 25, n°18, Aug. 1989, pp. 1232-1233 . [42] A. Petosa, “Dielectric Resonator Antenna Handbook”, Artech House, Boston/London, 2007 . [43] R. Chair, A. A. Kishk, K.F. Lee, “Wideband Stair-Shaped Dielectric Resonator Antennas,” IET Microwaves, Antennas & Propagation, Vol. 1, Issue 2, pp. 299-305, April 2007. [44] Wei Huang and Ahmed Kishk,”Compact Wideband Multi-Layer Cylindrical Dielectric Resonator Antenna,” IET Microwave Antenna and Propagation, Vol. 1, no. 5, pp. 998-1005, October .2007 . [45] R. Chair, A. A. Kishk, K. F. Lee, “Low Profile Wideband Embedded Dielectric Resonator Antenna,” IET Microwaves, Antennas & Propagation, Vol. 1, Issue 2, pp. 294 - 298, April 2007 .
  60. 60. 60 [46] Y. Gao, B. L. Ooi, W. B. Ewe, A. P. Popov, “A compact wideband hybrid dielectric resonator antenna”, IEEE Microw.Wirel. Compon. Lett., 2006, 16, (4), pp. 227–229 . [47] K. A. A. Wei Huang, “Use of electric and magnetic conductors to reduce the DRA size”, Int. Workshop on Antenna Technology: Small and Smart Antennas Metamaterials and Applications, IWAT ‘07, 2007 . [48] J.M Ide, S.P Kingsley, S.G O'Keefe, S.A Saario, "A novel wide band antenna for WLAN applications," Antennas and Propagation Society International Symposium, 2005 IEEE , vol.4A, no., pp. 243- 246 vol. 4A, 3-8 July 2005 . [49] L. Huitema, M. Koubeissi, C. Decroze, T.Monediere, "Handheld Dielectric Resonator Antenna for Ultra Wideband Applications", 2010 IEEE International Workshop on Antenna Technology: iWAT2010: « Small Anennas and Novel Metamaterials» March 1–3, 2010, pp. 1-4, Portugal . [50] L. Huitema, M. Koubeissi, C. Decroze,T. Monediere, "Compact and multiband dielectric resonator antenna with reconfigurable radiation pattern," Antennas and Propagation (EuCAP), 2010 Proceedings of the Fourth European Conference on , vol., no., pp.1-4, 12-16 April 2010 . [51] A. Sangiovanni, J. Y. Dauvignac and Ch. Pichot, “Stacked dielectric resonator antenna for multifrequency operation”, Microw. and Opt. Techn. Lett., vol. 18, pp. 303-306, July 1998. [52] Z. Fan and Y.M.M. Antar, "Slot-Coupled DRAntenna for Dual-Frequency Operation," IEEE Trans. Antennas and Propagation,Vol. 45, No. 2, Feb. 97,pp. 306-308 .

×