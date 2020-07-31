Successfully reported this slideshow.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC YEAR 2020 Seat No - 732341 1
History • Presentations of COVID-19 have ranged from asymptomatic/mild symptoms to severe illness and mortality. • Symptom...
Impact on indian economy • India reported the first confirmed case of the coronavirus infection on 30 January 2020 in the ...
Safety Mesures To Be Taken To Avoid Covid-19 And also maintain social distance in public places and wear mask always 4
Conclusion • COVID-19, a new and sometimes deadly respiratory illness that is believed to have originated in a live animal...
THANK YOU Stay Home Stay Safe 6
What is covid 19 ? And safety measure to be taken in this pandemic year ?

