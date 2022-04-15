What are Latest Technological Trends in Sleep Apnea Devices Market?

Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. Enjoy access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
The prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) has risen considerably over the past few years. OSA is a serious sleep disorder and causes the breathing to stop and start during sleep. This disease is a type of sleep apnea and occurs when muscles of the throat relax intermittently and block the airway while sleeping. Some of the major symptoms of OSA include, loud snoring, excessive daytime sleepiness, abrupt awakenings accompanied by choking or gasping, morning headache, and observed episodes of stopped breathing during sleep. Attributed to this growing prevalence of OSA, the need for sleep apnea devices is growing rapidly.
The prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) has risen considerably over the past few years. OSA is a serious sleep disorder and causes the breathing to stop and start during sleep. This disease is a type of sleep apnea and occurs when muscles of the throat relax intermittently and block the airway while sleeping. Some of the major symptoms of OSA include, loud snoring, excessive daytime sleepiness, abrupt awakenings accompanied by choking or gasping, morning headache, and observed episodes of stopped breathing during sleep. Attributed to this growing prevalence of OSA, the need for sleep apnea devices is growing rapidly.