What are Latest Technological Trends in Sleep Apnea Devices Market?

The prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) has risen considerably over the past few years. OSA is a serious sleep disorder and causes the breathing to stop and start during sleep. This disease is a type of sleep apnea and occurs when muscles of the throat relax intermittently and block the airway while sleeping. Some of the major symptoms of OSA include, loud snoring, excessive daytime sleepiness, abrupt awakenings accompanied by choking or gasping, morning headache, and observed episodes of stopped breathing during sleep. Attributed to this growing prevalence of OSA, the need for sleep apnea devices is growing rapidly.