Apr. 15, 2022
The prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) has risen considerably over the past few years. OSA is a serious sleep disorder and causes the breathing to stop and start during sleep. This disease is a type of sleep apnea and occurs when muscles of the throat relax intermittently and block the airway while sleeping. Some of the major symptoms of OSA include, loud snoring, excessive daytime sleepiness, abrupt awakenings accompanied by choking or gasping, morning headache, and observed episodes of stopped breathing during sleep. Attributed to this growing prevalence of OSA, the need for sleep apnea devices is growing rapidly.

The prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) has risen considerably over the past few years. OSA is a serious sleep disorder and causes the breathing to stop and start during sleep. This disease is a type of sleep apnea and occurs when muscles of the throat relax intermittently and block the airway while sleeping. Some of the major symptoms of OSA include, loud snoring, excessive daytime sleepiness, abrupt awakenings accompanied by choking or gasping, morning headache, and observed episodes of stopped breathing during sleep. Attributed to this growing prevalence of OSA, the need for sleep apnea devices is growing rapidly.

Business

What are Latest Technological Trends in Sleep Apnea Devices Market?

  1. 1. 1 © Prescient & Strategic (P&S) Intelligence Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved North America To Continue Being Largest Sleep Apnea Devices Market
  2. 2. 2 © Prescient & Strategic (P&S) Intelligence Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved The sleep apnea devices market is growing with the rising incidence of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and its co-morbidities, increasing usage of portable devices, strong government support for start-ups, expanding network of healthcare centers, and booming population of the elderly. As a result, market players could earn a combined $6.8 billion in 2023, compared to $4.4 billion in 2017, with the revenue surging at a 7.7% CAGR during 2018–2023 (forecast period). In sleep apnea, breathing is repeatedly hindered, which leads to many tell-tale signs, most commonly snoring. On the basis of product, the sleep apnea devices market is bifurcated into therapeutic and diagnostic products. Therapeutic products include positive air pressure (PAP) devices, which are themselves of three types; facial interfaces, adaptive servo-ventilators (ASP), and oral appliances. Similarly, diagnostic devices include respiratory polygraphs, polysomnography devices, pulse oximeters, sleep screening devices, actigraphy devices, and home sleep testing devices. Of the two main types of products, therapeutic ones held the larger share during 2013–2017 (historical period), and they will also witness the faster growth in adoption till 2023. Receive Sample Pages of this Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/sleep-apnea- devices-market/report-sample The key trend in the market is home sleep monitoring devices, as the basic step in diagnosing sleep apnea is tracking the patient’s sleep during the day or at night. Apart from sleep apnea, these devices help diagnose numerous other sleep disorders, including insomnia and narcolepsy, entirely painlessly. This is achieved by monitoring several parameters that define good sleep, including oronasal airflow, oxygen saturation, respiratory effort, and body position. Additionally, home-use sleep monitoring devices can be bought for a maximum of $200, which is cheaper than visiting a sleep lab. One of the major factors boosting the sleep apnea devices market advance is the rising number of cases of OSA and its co-morbidities. More than 18 million adults have apnea in the U.S., and around 3% of all have OSA, says the National Sleep Foundation. Additionally, almost 20% of the children who snore habitually are reported to have OSA. Though not an immediate threat in the younger ages, it significantly increases the risk of atrial fibrillation, high blood pressure, and congestive heart failure after a certain age. Similarly, the rising population of the elderly is also propelling the sleep apnea devices market on the path to prosperity. Compared to the young, the elderly are more prone to sleep issues because of the lower efficiency of their biological processes. Moreover, the comorbidities of OSA also have a more-severe effect on the elderly; a perpetually high blood pressure could lead to stroke, while
  3. 3. 3 © Prescient & Strategic (P&S) Intelligence Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved atrial fibrillation could lead to cardiac arrest. Thus, with the booming geriatric population, the demand for therapeutic and diagnostic devices for sleep apnea will rise. In 2017, the sleep apnea devices market was dominated by North America because of the rising number of research and development (R&D) initiatives to diagnose and treat the disease, the incidence of which continues to increase. In addition, several public and private companies are pouring millions into this cause, so that people can get better sleep. For instance, 5,000 continuous positive air pressure (CPAP) devices were provided by the American Sleep Apnea Association (ASAA) to patients across the U.S. in July 2017. Thus, with the rising incidence of OSA, the demand for various devices to detect and treat it will increase across the globe. The research offers market size of the Sleep Apnea Devices Market for the period 2016–2023. Market Segmentation by Product • Therapeutic Devices o Positive airway pressure (PAP) devices ▪ Continuous positive air pressure (CPAP) devices ▪ Automatic positive air pressure (APAP) devices ▪ Bi-level positive air pressure (BPAP) devices o Facial interfaces ▪ Masks ▪ Cushions o Oral appliances o Adaptive servo-ventilators (ASVs) o Others • Diagnostic Devices o Polysomnography devices o Respiratory polygraphs o Pulse oximeters o Actigraphy devices o Sleep screening devices o Home sleep testing devices Market segmentation by End User • Sleep Laboratories • At-home Market Segmentation by Geography
  4. 4. 4 © Prescient & Strategic (P&S) Intelligence Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved • North America Sleep Apnea Devices Market o By product o By end user o By country – U.S. and Canada ▪ U.S. sleep apnea devices market ▪ By product ▪ By end user ▪ Canada sleep apnea devices market ▪ By product ▪ By end user • Europe Sleep Apnea Devices Market o By product o By end user o By country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe ▪ Germany sleep apnea devices market ▪ By product ▪ By end user ▪ U.K. sleep apnea devices market ▪ By product ▪ By end user ▪ France sleep apnea devices market ▪ By product ▪ By end user ▪ Italy sleep apnea devices market ▪ By product ▪ By end user ▪ Spain sleep apnea devices market ▪ By product ▪ By end user • Asia-Pacific (APAC) Sleep Apnea Devices Market o By product o By end user o By country – Japan, China, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC ▪ Japan sleep apnea devices market ▪ By product ▪ By end user
  5. 5. 5 © Prescient & Strategic (P&S) Intelligence Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved ▪ China sleep apnea devices market ▪ By product ▪ By end user ▪ Australia sleep apnea devices market ▪ By product ▪ By end user ▪ India sleep apnea devices market ▪ By product ▪ By end user • Latin America (LATAM) Sleep Apnea Devices Market o By product o By end user o By country – Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of LATAM ▪ Brazil sleep apnea devices market ▪ By product ▪ By end user ▪ Mexico sleep apnea devices market ▪ By product ▪ By end user • Middle East and Africa (MEA) Sleep Apnea Devices Market o By product o By end user o By country – Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, and Rest of MEA
  Kindly write to: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com B-13, Sector – 2, Noida, U.P. – 201301, INDIA Contact No: +91 120 4541 337 US/Canada Toll-Free: 1-888-778-7886

