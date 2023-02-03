Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Wastewater treatment.pptx

Feb. 03, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
bookmyshow.pptx
bookmyshow.pptx
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

MIDWEST SEA SALT COMPANY
Midwest Sea Salt Company
A gentle introduction to AI for medicine
Maarten van Smeden
CARBANION
SPCGC AJMER
INVESTIGATORY PROJECT PHYSICS.pptx
AlishaMallik
CHEMICAL AND PHYSICAL CHANGE.pptx
NgnNguyn162207
Neem gold nanoparticles
ChevallaMaheshwari
CONCENTRATION OF A SOLUTION-Online Class.pptx
SANTAISABELMERCADO
General Organic Chemistry
SPCGC AJMER
1 of 17 Ad

Wastewater treatment.pptx

Feb. 03, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Science

Wastewater treatment and causes of it since we know availability of water percent in India and from dis we need to now to conserve for further use. We know there r three stages of purifying waste water primary treatment secondary treatment and tertiary treatment as we know there r many process included in each and every step. So in this ppt we can about it in detailed and much more interesting it is since it has more of pictorial description.
Enjoy and gain more of knowledge. Hope dis will be useful for all.

Wastewater treatment and causes of it since we know availability of water percent in India and from dis we need to now to conserve for further use. We know there r three stages of purifying waste water primary treatment secondary treatment and tertiary treatment as we know there r many process included in each and every step. So in this ppt we can about it in detailed and much more interesting it is since it has more of pictorial description.
Enjoy and gain more of knowledge. Hope dis will be useful for all.

Science
Advertisement

Recommended

bookmyshow.pptx
PrakruthiDS1
2 views
11 slides
Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
18.4k views
29 slides
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
306.7k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
23.4k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
27.4k views
19 slides
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
2.7k views
20 slides
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
9.6k views
7 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

MIDWEST SEA SALT COMPANY
Midwest Sea Salt Company
0 views
A gentle introduction to AI for medicine
Maarten van Smeden
0 views
CARBANION
SPCGC AJMER
0 views
INVESTIGATORY PROJECT PHYSICS.pptx
AlishaMallik
0 views
CHEMICAL AND PHYSICAL CHANGE.pptx
NgnNguyn162207
2 views
Neem gold nanoparticles
ChevallaMaheshwari
0 views
CONCENTRATION OF A SOLUTION-Online Class.pptx
SANTAISABELMERCADO
0 views
General Organic Chemistry
SPCGC AJMER
0 views
A high-mass X-ray binary descended from an ultra-stripped supernova
Sérgio Sacani
0 views
Mycobacterium Spp..pptx
Zee Shaan
0 views
BENZENE AND ITS DERIVATIVES 123.pptx
Yogesh Harangule
0 views
PLANT CELL VS. ANIMAL CELL.pptx
RejoiceGCasiple
0 views
What is Avalanche and Causes of Avalanche CSS PMS General Science and Abil...
Waqas Ahmad
0 views
Fluorometry PPT file.ppt
AbdulAziz685234
0 views
Energy Profile Diagram, Labile and Inert Complexes
SPCGC AJMER
0 views
SCIENCE ART INTEGRATION.pdf
ShrutiRanjan16
0 views
Aliphatic Nucleophilic Substitution Reaction
SPCGC AJMER
0 views
GAN_PPT.pptx
Chinu73
0 views
7-HISTORY OF THE EARTH.pptx
AlenorSharif
0 views
ibdimaging-151101074721-lva1-app6891.pdf
GretaVincent1
0 views
MIDWEST SEA SALT COMPANY
Midwest Sea Salt Company
0 views
16 slides
A gentle introduction to AI for medicine
Maarten van Smeden
0 views
45 slides
CARBANION
SPCGC AJMER
0 views
16 slides
INVESTIGATORY PROJECT PHYSICS.pptx
AlishaMallik
0 views
7 slides
CHEMICAL AND PHYSICAL CHANGE.pptx
NgnNguyn162207
2 views
41 slides
Neem gold nanoparticles
ChevallaMaheshwari
0 views
36 slides

Featured (20)

Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.4k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.7k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.4k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.3k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89.2k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.7k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.9k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485.5k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.4k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
52k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.7k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.6k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
30.2k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.7k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.7k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.6k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.9k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.4k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
58.5k views
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.4k views
17 slides
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.7k views
28 slides
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.4k views
113 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.3k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89.2k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.7k views
9 slides
Advertisement

Wastewater treatment.pptx

  1. 1. BANGALORE INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY K.R.ROAD, V.V.PURA, BANGAOLRE-560004 DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRONICS AND TELECOMMUNICATION ENGINEERING 5th SEMESTER TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATION MANAGEMENT AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP GUIDED BY – Prof.Manjula.A.R TOPIC:WASTEWATER TREATMENT Assignment 02 Presented by: Prakruthi.D.S(1bI20ET022) Shilpashree L R (1BI20ET32) Varshitha M P(1BI20ET046)
  2. 2. VISION Empowering every students to be creative and productive in the field of telecommunication engineering , by importing excellent technical education and Inculcating human values. MISSION M1.To make our students acquaints with the global requirements such as problem solving skills, cultural sensitivity , ethical behaviour and social responsibility.  M2.To motivate our students to pursue higher education and engage in continuous upgradation of their professional skills.  M3.To encourage students to develop communication skills, professional vales and positive attitude that in turn leads to fostering leadership qualities.
  3. 3. COURSE OUTCOMES 1. Understand basic skills of Management. 2. Understand the need for Entrepreneurs and their skills. 3. Identify the Management functions and Social responsibilities. 4. Understand the Ideation Process, creation of Business Model, Feasibility Study and source of funding.
  4. 4. Wastewater Treatment Its Journey to Treatment and Return to the Environment
  5. 5. What is Wastewater? • Wastewater is a term that is used to describe waste material that includes industrial liquid waste and sewage waste that is collected in towns and urban areas and treated at urban wastewater treatment plants.
  6. 6. Wastewater treatment • A process to convert wastewater - which is water no longer needed or suitable for its most recent use - into an effluent that can be either returned to the water cycle with minimal environmental issues or reused.
  7. 7. Wastewater Contaminants • Suspended solids • Biodegradable organics (e.g., BOD) • Pathogenic bacteria • Nutrients (N & P)
  8. 8. does wastewater come Where from? • Residences — human and animal excreta and waters used for washing, bathing, and cooking. • Commercial institution • Dairy and industrial establishment — slaughterhouse waste, dairy waste, tannery wastewater, etc.
  9. 9. Where does it all go! Where does the water from the washer go? When you flush the toilet where does the contents go? By gravity flow, the waste is on its way to your local wastewater treatment plant!
  10. 10. Why treat wastewater? • Causes a demand for dissolved oxygen (lower DO levels of streams) • Adds nutrients (nitrate and phosphate) to cause excessive growth • Increases suspended solids or sediments in streams (turbidity increase)
  11. 11. • Reduce organic content i.e., BOD • Removal/reduction of nutrients i.e., N,P • Removal/inactivation of pathogenic microbes Objectives of WWT
  12. 12. Levels of Treatment
  13. 13. Activated sludge process • Primary wastewater mixed with bacteria-rich (activated) sludge and air or oxygen is pumped into the mixture • Both aerobic and anaerobic bacteria may exist • Promotes bacterial growth and decomposition of organic matter • BOD removal is approximately 85% • Microbial removal by activated sludge • 80-99% removal of bacteria • 90-99% removal of viruses
  14. 14. When the treatment is done… • Effluent back to stream after – a final carbon filtration and – chlorination/de-chlorination • Sludge – very nutrient rich – applied directly to land as fertilizer – incinerated (good fuel after drying) – composted
  15. 15. • Septic Tanks • • Constructed Wetlands Composting Wastewater Treatment Alternatives
  16. 16. THANK YOU

×