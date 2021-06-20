Successfully reported this slideshow.
Planning for recruitment using social media on

  1. 1. Planning for recruitment using Social Media on Medium
  2. 2. Recruitment • The word ‘Recruit’ means to select someone for anything. It could be recruit people for the navy or you might recruit members for your quilting group. But in today’s word it plays a vital role in every organization. Every organisation wants candidates who could work for their organization so that company could achieve its goals. And for hiring it is using various job portals, social sites, applications, referrals etc. Among these, medium is one of the social site where the organization select the candidates. But sometime, some mistakes are done by them which results in failure of recruiting the capable candidates. The recruiters should take care of such things while posting the information of vacancies on social media. The following things should be :-
  3. 3. Describing the scope:- • The job advertisements should be done very effectively. • There should be well used of images, creativeness and information in short. • The medium should be used more effectively so that it could reach maximum number of peoples.
  4. 4. Effective advertisements to define your target audience :- • The post should be done where it is visible to maximum number of people. • All the things should be showcased so that everyone can view the advertisements and only required candidates could apply to it. • It should include required qualifications, experiences, work location, ctc, etc. the unnecessary information should be avoided.
  5. 5. Use many social media sites:- • The platforms should be used effectively in order to reach the target audience. • LinkedIn and Facebook are mostly used by people for reaching the candidates.
  6. 6. Clearly display the benefits:- • The benefits which candidates would get after getting job in your organisation should be displayed in advertisement. • It could include salary structure, paid holidays, medical leaves, maternal leaves etc.

