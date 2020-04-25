Successfully reported this slideshow.
National Testing Service Dr. S. Prakash Principal, Thiagarajar College of Preceptors
What is it…..? NTS – National testing service It was one of the recommendations of Natural policy. It has been initiate...
What was created after this NTS? As a step in this direction, 3 TASK GROUPS are being created. They are,  Research &Devel...
Objectives of NTS: To design norms and models to implement them. To formulate concept based continuous and graded syllab...
Objectives of NTS(cnue….) To award certificates of accreditation to language in the region. To conduct tests, as a begin...
Functioning of NTS….?
NTS 30 places in India 10 centers for Tamil language 60 Regional field centers – 15 States 10 Centers- Hindi& 10 for Urudu.
Functions of NTS…? It will conduct tests on a voluntary basis It do not require a degree or diploma qualification It wi...
Functions of NTS(cnue….) In areas where there are no requirement tests ,NTS will offer its services in due course to agen...
For more information….
