Genetic Testing in Neonates and Children Dr. Prakash Patil PhD (Medicine, Japan) Senior Scientist, CRL KSHEMA, NITTE Deeme...
• Congenital abnormalities are caused by problems during the fetus development before birth. • Congenital anomalies or bir...
• The prevalence of birth defects in India is 6 - 7% which translates to around 1.7 million birth defects annually. • Comm...
• In nearly 50% of cases the exact cause of congenital anomaly could not be identified, although some known risk factors a...
Malformations: • partial or complete non-formation or alterations in the normal structure • Ex.: Cleft lip and cleft palat...
Deformations: • due to mechanical forces that affect a part of the foetus over a long period. • Ex: talipes equinovarus de...
• Socioeconomic and demographic factors • more frequently seen among low-income families - about 94% • due to poor access ...
• Infections • Rubella infection - miscarriage, deafness, intellectual disability, heart defects and blindness • Toxoplasm...
• Environmental factors • Exposure to certain medications, psychoactive drugs, tobacco, radiation and pesticides during pr...
Defined as “examining a sample of blood or other body fluids or tissue for bio- chemical, chromosomal, or genetic markers ...
• Diagnostic testing DNA based tests are used to identify or rule out a specific genetic or chromosomal condition when cli...
• Carrier testing is used to identify people who carry one copy of a gene mutation that, when present in two copies, cause...
• Pre-symptomatic testing For early onset disorders: – for preventive and intervention measures Ex.: Juvenile hemochromato...
• Other tests Balanced chromosomal translocation Testing Cancer Susceptibility Testing Prenatal and newborn screening Test...
• Standard Karyotype analysis or Karyotyping examines the number and structure of chromosomes in the cells Genetic Tests o...
• Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) a molecular cytogenetic technique that uses fluorescent probes that binds to s...
• Chromosomal Microarray Analysis (CMA) or Microarray a whole genome test available to detect a wide range of genetic synd...
• Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) a high-through put sequencing technique to detect novel mutations or deletions or inser...
• Medical benefits: DNA testing plays a major role in arriving at definitive diagnosis in diseases such as spinal muscular...
• Genetic tests may prompt further investigations and unnecessary treatments with no proven benefits thus causing distress...
• Through genetic testing of large segments of the population or specific individuals requesting it, scientists can identi...
• Unfortunately, though, no cure is currently possible for the majority of conditions discovered through genetic testing. ...
Any Questions? 29-07-2020 Dr. Patil Prakash 23
Pre-conception Screening • To identify those at risk of conceiving a child with a birth defect since inherited disorders t...
Peri-conception Screening • Offering genetic counseling to women 35 years or older • First trimester screening - a combina...
Peri-conception Screening First trimester blood test: - indicates certain birth defects Screening – when? low levels of pr...
Peri-conception Screening Second trimester screening: are advised between 15th and 20th weeks of pregnancy • Triple screen...
Peri-conception Screening Additional Tests – not routinely advised but needed for accurate diagnosis of rare & high-risk d...
Peri-conception Screening Additional Tests – not routinely advised but needed for accurate diagnosis of rare & high-risk d...
Thank You 29-07-2020 Dr. Patil Prakash 30
  1. 1. Genetic Testing in Neonates and Children Dr. Prakash Patil PhD (Medicine, Japan) Senior Scientist, CRL KSHEMA, NITTE Deemed to be University Mangaluru - 575018 Screening for Congenital abnormalities 29-07-2020 Dr. Patil Prakash 1
  2. 2. • Congenital abnormalities are caused by problems during the fetus development before birth. • Congenital anomalies or birth defects can be defined as structural or functional anomalies (e.g. metabolic disorders) that occur during intrauterine life and can be identified prenatally, at birth or later in life. • About 1 in 35 children are born with congenital anomalies that will affect the way they look, develop, or function. • It is important for mother and father to be healthy and have good medical care before and during pregnancy to reduce the risk of preventable congenital anomalies. Congenital abnormalities 29-07-2020 Dr. Patil Prakash 2
  3. 3. • The prevalence of birth defects in India is 6 - 7% which translates to around 1.7 million birth defects annually. • Common birth defects include • congenital heart disease (8 - 10 per 1000 live births), • congenital deafness (5.6 - 10 per 1000 live births), and • neural tube defects (4 - 11.4 per 1000 live births) • Some birth defects are clinically apparent at birth; others may only be diagnosed later in life. • The structural defect such as spina bifida is obvious at birth whereas hemophilia a functional defect (a bleeding disorder) is not usually obvious until infancy or childhood. 29-07-2020 Dr. Patil Prakash 3
  4. 4. • In nearly 50% of cases the exact cause of congenital anomaly could not be identified, although some known risk factors are linked with the malformation. • Congenital anomalies can be caused by • single gene defects, • chromosomal aberrations, • multifactorial inheritance (interaction of genes and the environment), • environmental teratogens, and • micronutrient deficiencies • India Newborn Action Plan (INAP) formulated in September 2014, has integrated the approaches for the prevention and care of newborn with birth defects into primary health care, with an emphasis on maternal and child health. Pre-conception causes Post-conception causes 29-07-2020 Dr. Patil Prakash 4
  5. 5. Malformations: • partial or complete non-formation or alterations in the normal structure • Ex.: Cleft lip and cleft palate Disruptions: • morphological change of the already formed structure due to exposure to destructive process • Ex.: amniotic band disruption Types of abnormalities 29-07-2020 Dr. Patil Prakash 5
  6. 6. Deformations: • due to mechanical forces that affect a part of the foetus over a long period. • Ex: talipes equinovarus deformity (Club foot) Syndrome: • is a group of anomalies occurring together due to a common cause • Ex.: Down syndrome Types of abnormalities 29-07-2020 Dr. Patil Prakash 6
  7. 7. • Socioeconomic and demographic factors • more frequently seen among low-income families - about 94% • due to poor access to sufficient and healthy food, increased exposure to various infections • advanced maternal age increases the risk - Down syndrome • Genetic factors • consanguineous marriage - increases the prevalence • nearly doubles the risk in first-cousin unions • consanguinity rates in India vary from 1 - 4% in the northern region to 20 - 30% in the southern region Risk factors abnormal cell division - extra genetic material from ch. 21 29-07-2020 Dr. Patil Prakash 7
  8. 8. • Infections • Rubella infection - miscarriage, deafness, intellectual disability, heart defects and blindness • Toxoplasmosis infection - hearing loss, vision problems and intellectual disability • Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) - syphilis, cytomegalovirus • Maternal nutritional and health status • Iodine deficiency, folic acid deficiency, excessive Vitamin A intake • For Eg, folic acid insufficiency - risk of having a baby with a neural tube defect • Obesity, diabetes mellitus and seizure disorders may increase the risk Risk factors 29-07-2020 Dr. Patil Prakash 8
  9. 9. • Environmental factors • Exposure to certain medications, psychoactive drugs, tobacco, radiation and pesticides during pregnancy may increases the risk of congenital anomalies. • Working or living near, or in, waste sites, smelters or mines may also be a risk factor • Certain drugs when taken during pregnancy may cause birth defects - these drugs are called teratogenic drugs • Easy availability of drugs along with inadequate health services • Intake of non-prescribed drugs and self-medication are also common problems Risk factors 29-07-2020 Dr. Patil Prakash 9
  10. 10. Defined as “examining a sample of blood or other body fluids or tissue for bio- chemical, chromosomal, or genetic markers that indicate the presence or absence of genetic disease” It is a type of medical test that identifies the changes in chromosomes, genes, or proteins Genetic Testing 29-07-2020 Dr. Patil Prakash 10
  11. 11. • Diagnostic testing DNA based tests are used to identify or rule out a specific genetic or chromosomal condition when clinical signs and symptoms suggest the diagnosis Ex. Duchenne muscular dystrophy, spinal muscular atrophy, Friedriech ataxia, Fragile X syndrome, Pompe disease, etc. Management of cystic fibrosis – for use of specific and safe drugs - Pharmacogenetic testing Types of Genetic Testing 29-07-2020 Dr. Patil Prakash 11
  12. 12. • Carrier testing is used to identify people who carry one copy of a gene mutation that, when present in two copies, causes a genetic disorder usually requested when a relative is affected with an autosomal recessive or an X-linked disease or when parents are carriers allow the carriers to be well prepared to choose their partners and take appropriate reproductive decisions there is consensus among geneticists and pediatricians that children should not be tested for carrier status Types of Genetic Testing 29-07-2020 Dr. Patil Prakash 12
  13. 13. • Pre-symptomatic testing For early onset disorders: – for preventive and intervention measures Ex.: Juvenile hemochromatosis - HFE2 and HAMP genes are mutated Wilson disease and retinoblastoma – RET mutation For late onset disorders: - adult-onset conditions, a different sort of complexity, helps to plan for the future, availing life insurance, and making reproductive decisions Ex.: Huntington disease – a brain disorder, neuronal problems Breast cancer, Diabetes, etc. Types of Genetic Testing 29-07-2020 Dr. Patil Prakash 13
  14. 14. • Other tests Balanced chromosomal translocation Testing Cancer Susceptibility Testing Prenatal and newborn screening Testing Commercial Testing – Pre-implantation Testing Types of Genetic Testing 29-07-2020 Dr. Patil Prakash 14
  15. 15. • Standard Karyotype analysis or Karyotyping examines the number and structure of chromosomes in the cells Genetic Tests or Techniques used to diagnose a genetic disorder in a newborn or child with symptoms helps to undergo pre-conception testing before deciding to become pregnant, have an option for prenatal diagnosis during the next pregnancy 29-07-2020 Dr. Patil Prakash 15
  16. 16. • Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) a molecular cytogenetic technique that uses fluorescent probes that binds to specific regions of a chromosome Genetic Tests or Techniques used to diagnose a genetic disorder in a newborn or child with symptoms used for detection of aneuploidy, microdeletion / micro-duplication syndromes, subtelomeric rearrangements used for testing disease-specific deletion/duplication 29-07-2020 Dr. Patil Prakash 16
  17. 17. • Chromosomal Microarray Analysis (CMA) or Microarray a whole genome test available to detect a wide range of genetic syndromes caused by microdeletions and duplications in the genome Genetic Tests or Techniques highly useful technique for detection of submicroscopic deletions and duplications across the genome diagnosis of ailments related with development delays, autism or any kind of genetic abnormalities. highly useful in prenatal diagnosis29-07-2020 Dr. Patil Prakash 17
  18. 18. • Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) a high-through put sequencing technique to detect novel mutations or deletions or insertions in the genes causing genetic disorders highly expensive, need expertise, specific requirements. Genetic Tests or Techniques 29-07-2020 Dr. Patil Prakash 18
  19. 19. • Medical benefits: DNA testing plays a major role in arriving at definitive diagnosis in diseases such as spinal muscular atrophy, Friedreich ataxia, Fragile X syndrome, etc • Psychological issues: The report can reduce the uncertainty and offer emotional relief if negative Positive result is also helpful in preparing for the future as in planning education, managing finances and allows time to adjust and avoid emotional problems • Reproductive issues: may not directly benefit the tested children as it will only be useful in reproductive or family planning decisions Benefits 29-07-2020 Dr. Patil Prakash 19
  20. 20. • Genetic tests may prompt further investigations and unnecessary treatments with no proven benefits thus causing distress and escalating the cost. • A positive test may cause unwarranted anxiety about the possible early signs of the disorder before any genuine manifestations actually set in. • Revealing the results can impair the self-esteem and lead to discrimination in education, employment, insurance etc. • Testing at an early age deprives the child’s right to decide about pre-symptomatic diagnosis as an adult. Potential Harms 29-07-2020 Dr. Patil Prakash 20
  21. 21. • Through genetic testing of large segments of the population or specific individuals requesting it, scientists can identify whose genes predispose them or their children to certain diseases or disorders. • In some cases this knowledge may allow a person to undergo treatment, in others it may cause a person to refrain from having children. Genetic Testing – Controversial? 29-07-2020 Dr. Patil Prakash 21
  22. 22. • Unfortunately, though, no cure is currently possible for the majority of conditions discovered through genetic testing. • The practice of genetic testing and screening has created moral controversies about who should be tested and what should be done with the results 29-07-2020 Dr. Patil Prakash 22
  23. 23. Any Questions? 29-07-2020 Dr. Patil Prakash 23
  24. 24. Pre-conception Screening • To identify those at risk of conceiving a child with a birth defect since inherited disorders tend to cluster within families • Using family history to identify individuals at risk of having affected children • Carrier screening for common recessive disorders – β thalassemia and sickle cell anemia Screening – when? β thalassaemia sickle cell anemia 29-07-2020 Dr. Patil Prakash 24
  25. 25. Peri-conception Screening • Offering genetic counseling to women 35 years or older • First trimester screening - a combination of two tests between 11th and 13th weeks Screening – when? Nuchhal translucency test: with the help of ultrasound thickness of the area at the back of the neck (foetus) is measured. An increase in the thickness can be a sign of Down syndrome 29-07-2020 Dr. Patil Prakash 25
  26. 26. Peri-conception Screening First trimester blood test: - indicates certain birth defects Screening – when? low levels of pregnancy associated plasma protein A (PAPP-A) high levels of beta human chorionic gonadotropin (beta-hCG) hormone 29-07-2020 Dr. Patil Prakash 26
  27. 27. Peri-conception Screening Second trimester screening: are advised between 15th and 20th weeks of pregnancy • Triple screen test / quad screening: a maternal blood screening test that involves three specific substances: Alpha-fetoprotein test (AFP), human chorionic gonadotrophin (HCG), and estriol estimation. When a test for the hormone inhibin A is added, it's called a quad screening. Screening – when? 29-07-2020 Dr. Patil Prakash 27
  28. 28. Peri-conception Screening Additional Tests – not routinely advised but needed for accurate diagnosis of rare & high-risk disorders Amniocentesis: • amniotic fluid can be used to detect genetic disorders in the foetus • for Down syndrome, muscular dystrophy, sickle cell anaemia, thalassemia and cystic fibrosis Chorionic villus sampling (CVS): • cells from the chorionic villi (tissues from placenta) are examined • for chromosomal disorders such as Down syndromes Screening – when? 29-07-2020 Dr. Patil Prakash 28
  29. 29. Peri-conception Screening Additional Tests – not routinely advised but needed for accurate diagnosis of rare & high-risk disorders Cell-free fetal DNA: • Uses cell-free DNA from the plasma of pregnant women • for screening fetal aneuploidy in in women 35 years or older, or women with a history of trisomy- affected offspring, and women with positive first-trimester or second-trimester screening test results Cordocentesis: • a small sample of the fetal blood is withdrawn from the umbilical cord for detection of fetal chromosome abnormalities after 17 weeks of pregnancy. Screening – when? 29-07-2020 Dr. Patil Prakash 29
  30. 30. Thank You 29-07-2020 Dr. Patil Prakash 30

