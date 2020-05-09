Prakash_Seminar (electricity billing system)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
GOVT. ENGINEERING COLLEGE , BIKANER DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING A SEMINAR PRESENTATION on “ELECTRICITY BILLING SY...
TOPICS: ElectricityBilling Traditional Energy meter  New improvements made by prepaid system  Working of a prepaid ene...
ELECTRICITY BILLING Cost incurred for the consumption of power. 3
• It is the billing of a electricity according to energy consumed. • It is measured in units using a energy meter which ma...
TRADITIONAL ENERGYMETER • Electromechanical meter consists of an aluminum disc positioned between two electromagnets, one ...
OPERATION : ELECTRICAL BILLING SYSTEM
Electronic meters consists of current and voltage sensors which sense the amount of current and voltage consumed and this...
BACKLOGS IN TRADITIONAL SYSTEM • Time consuming process. • Errors introduced at every stage are fond of errors with electr...
NEW IMPROVEMENTS MADE BY PREPAID SYSTEM • Pay before use • Keep customers on supply • Recover money owed (debt) • No need ...
PREPAID ENERGYMETER SYSTEM Basically like in a mobile phone recharging, the consumer buys a recharge card and gets some en...
Two types: 1. Using a token code to recharge 2. Using a card reads a barcode to recharge 10
WORKING OF a PREPAID ENERGYMETER 1. User pays for the P unit of electricity and go for consumption 2. As the consumption i...
WORKING OFA PREPAID ENERGYMETER
COMPONENTS: 1. Microcontroller AT89S52/51 2. 16x2 LCD display 3. GSM MODEM 4. Relay 5. LED 6. RESET switch 14
MICROCONTROLLER • In this system AT89S52/51 microcontroller is used. • 256 bytes of internal memory. • 4.0v to 5.5v operat...
LiquidCristal!Display •Interface with either 4-bit or 8- bitmicroprocessor. •16x2 display •Which displays the amount of po...
GSMMODEM •GSM means Global system for Mobile Communication. •GSM transfer the instruction to main circuit from operator an...
• Relay is an electrical switch that opens and closes under the control of another electrical circuit. • The phase of main...
• Led lights are used to know the circuit status ,means power in the circuit is present or not. • Reset switch is used for...
DO THERE EXISTANY PROBLEMS ? 1 1 II Above average costs for your electricity; The best energy deals on the market aren't...
Advantages of prepayment meters include: • Helping customers to manage their debt and energy usage • Preventing large, une...
CONCLUSION r  We can reduce the manual efforts to collect the readings from the energy meter which is a cost effective so...
Prakash_Seminar (electricity billing system)

  1. 1. GOVT. ENGINEERING COLLEGE , BIKANER DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING A SEMINAR PRESENTATION on “ELECTRICITY BILLING SYSTEM PRESENTED BY: PRAKASH RAM ROLL NO.-16EEBEE736 4THYEAR / 8THSEMESTER PRESENTED TO: Ms. SHIVANI GARG Assistant Professor EE,DEPARTMENT
  2. 2. TOPICS: ElectricityBilling Traditional Energy meter  New improvements made by prepaid system  Working of a prepaid energy meter  Do there exist any problems....? Conclusion 2 Backlogs in traditional system
  3. 3. ELECTRICITY BILLING Cost incurred for the consumption of power. 3
  4. 4. • It is the billing of a electricity according to energy consumed. • It is measured in units using a energy meter which may be a conventional type or a radical one. • Generally in India we follow 3 Part Tariff system, Total charges=fixed cost +semi fixed cost + variable cost =(a + b*KW +c*KWh ) a is a constant charge made each billing period. b is the unit charge in Rs per kW of metered maximum demand in KW during billing period c is the unit charge for energy in Rs per kWh of energy consumed 4 Electricity Billing
  5. 5. TRADITIONAL ENERGYMETER • Electromechanical meter consists of an aluminum disc positioned between two electromagnets, one of whose coil is connected to the load and is the current coil and the coil of another electromagnet is connected to the supply voltage. • The interaction of the fluxes between the two coils is responsible for providing a torque to the disc, which starts rotating, with the revolutions proportional to the load current. • The counter records the number of revolutions and displays them, which indicates the energy consumed. 5
  6. 6. OPERATION : ELECTRICAL BILLING SYSTEM
  7. 7. Electronic meters consists of current and voltage sensors which sense the amount of current and voltage consumed and this analog signal is sampled and digitized using ADCs. The digital signals are then processed using a DSP or a Microcontroller, which then displays the amount of energy consumed on a LCD or a LED display. Even though after replacement of digital meters has not changed the system. A person from the electricity department go to one and every house and reads the wattage consumed and gives a printed slip of electricity bill. It is not even get ended here, for the payment consumer has to stand in a line at the municipal offices for hours.
  8. 8. BACKLOGS IN TRADITIONAL SYSTEM • Time consuming process. • Errors introduced at every stage are fond of errors with electro-mechanical meters, human errors while noting down the meter reading, and errors while processing the paid bills and the due bills. • No control of usage from the consumer’s side. • It is a headache for the government to collect debts due electricity usage from every customer. • Problem of power thefts leading to unbalanced billing causes loss of economy. • Even people feel it burden to stand in a queue every month for the payment of bill. 7
  9. 9. NEW IMPROVEMENTS MADE BY PREPAID SYSTEM • Pay before use • Keep customers on supply • Recover money owed (debt) • No need to chase payments • No further actions such as disconnections • Load and demand side management • Show true cost of consumption and money left • Reduce waste - conserve energy • No billing errors • Reduces deployment of manpower for taking meter readings. • Cost efficient and can reduce problems associated with billing like No bill production, No bill distribution. 8
  10. 10. PREPAID ENERGYMETER SYSTEM Basically like in a mobile phone recharging, the consumer buys a recharge card and gets some energy units in return of the balance amount. The balance amount will keep reducing for every unit of energy consumed an once zero, the power supply would be automatically cut off. The amount deducted for every unit of energy consumed can be controlled by the distribution unit according to the peak hours. Uses energy meters which get recharged using a card or a key or a code bought from the vendor.
  11. 11. Two types: 1. Using a token code to recharge 2. Using a card reads a barcode to recharge 10
  12. 12. A » I
  13. 13. WORKING OF a PREPAID ENERGYMETER 1. User pays for the P unit of electricity and go for consumption 2. As the consumption increases, units left for usage decreases that follows the money. 3. When the units left reach to a particular threshold value, the meter gives a warning message to the consumer to get recharge soon. 4. If it exceeds the limit and the balance money reach zero, the relay circuit triggers and the power cut at the user. 5. It sends a message to recharge the electricity balance.
  14. 14. WORKING OFA PREPAID ENERGYMETER
  15. 15. COMPONENTS: 1. Microcontroller AT89S52/51 2. 16x2 LCD display 3. GSM MODEM 4. Relay 5. LED 6. RESET switch 14
  16. 16. MICROCONTROLLER • In this system AT89S52/51 microcontroller is used. • 256 bytes of internal memory. • 4.0v to 5.5v operating range. • 32 programmable I/O lines. • AT89S52 is a low-power, high performance bit microcontroller. • Controller receives the commands from GSM modem and activates relays as per the command. • And send the feedback SMS to operator through GSM modem. • Controller connects the load to the main supply by operating relays contacts. CPU RAM ROM I/O Port Time r Serial COM Port A single chip Microcontroller 15
  17. 17. LiquidCristal!Display •Interface with either 4-bit or 8- bitmicroprocessor. •16x2 display •Which displays the amount of power consumed 16
  18. 18. GSMMODEM •GSM means Global system for Mobile Communication. •GSM transfer the instruction to main circuit from operator and vice versa. • The frequency range specified for GSM is 1,850 to 1,990 MHz •A GSM modem is a specialized type of modem which accepts a SIM card, and operates over a subscription to a mobile operator, just like a mobile phone. •When a GSM modem is connected to a computer, this allows the computer to use the GSM modem to communicate over the mobile network. 17
  19. 19. • Relay is an electrical switch that opens and closes under the control of another electrical circuit. • The phase of main supply is connected to relays. • OFF condition relay contacts are in open, under ON condition contacts are in closed position. • Means it connects the phase to the load in ON state only . • Input supply required to operate relay is 8-12v . • The output phase connected to relay range is 7 amp 250v. • It gives the sound while contacts are closing and opening. 18 RELAYS
  20. 20. • Led lights are used to know the circuit status ,means power in the circuit is present or not. • Reset switch is used for restart the controller tasks from the beginning when ever it is struck. • Crystal oscillator is used to generate the proper voltage to relays in controller.(means generating clock pulses). 19 AUXILARYCOMPONENTS
  21. 21. DO THERE EXISTANY PROBLEMS ? 1 1 II Above average costs for your electricity; The best energy deals on the market aren't available to prepayment meter customers; They can be inconvenient because you have to go out to 'top up‘ keys and smartcards; If you can't reach a shop to top up your meter your energy can be switched off; Older meters need to have their prices updated manually after price rises or falls, which can take months. This means you could be left paying old rates and owing a lump sum or paying too much. 20
  22. 22. Advantages of prepayment meters include: • Helping customers to manage their debt and energy usage • Preventing large, unexpected bills. • Power consumption • Reduction in power thefts • Economical method to the government to collect bill payment as it is a prepaid type( i.e. reduces the financial risks) • Better customer service. • Improve operational efficiencies 21 ADVANTAGES :
  23. 23. CONCLUSION r  We can reduce the manual efforts to collect the readings from the energy meter which is a cost effective solution.  It is user friendly process where prepaid payment -“pay before use” works just as a mobile recharge we do daily, can make use of power in an efficient way. 23
  24. 24. 24

