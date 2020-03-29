Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MICROBIALSTRESS RESPONSE PRAGYA TYAGI MICROBIOLOGY
 Just like human beings, microbes have to deal with continuous stress. However, stress  for microbes is different from t...
• A limited supply of nutrients can also be regarded as stress. Microbes have developed stress responses, to temporarily i...
• Cells respond to hypoosmotic environment by sudden rapid cell swelling, but within minutes, they start to return to thei...
• Osmotic stress----- • Bacteria experience osmotic stress when the osmotic pressure of their environment is variable, ext...
Basically Osmotic stress is a sudden change in the solute concentration around a cell, causing change in the movement of w...
THANKYOU
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Microbial stress response

35 views

Published on

Microbial physiology

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Microbial stress response

  1. 1. MICROBIALSTRESS RESPONSE PRAGYA TYAGI MICROBIOLOGY
  2. 2.  Just like human beings, microbes have to deal with continuous stress. However, stress  for microbes is different from the stress humans are used to-it causes damage to  macromolecules, membranes, proteins and nucleic acids.  It can be chemical stress, caused by toxic and harmful compounds, or physical stress.  For example heat.
  3. 3. • A limited supply of nutrients can also be regarded as stress. Microbes have developed stress responses, to temporarily increase tolerance limits. • Some stress responses facilitate bacterial transition from a free living organism to a host-invading pathogen. • When supplied with sufficient nutrients and optimal growth temperature, pH ,Oxygen levels and solute concentrations, will grow at a maximum growth rate characteristics for the organisms. • Variations in these parameters can affect the maximum growth rate and thus, can represent an environmental stress for the microbe. • As a result, bacteria live in a constant state of stress.
  4. 4. • Cells respond to hypoosmotic environment by sudden rapid cell swelling, but within minutes, they start to return to their original volume
  5. 5. • Osmotic stress----- • Bacteria experience osmotic stress when the osmotic pressure of their environment is variable, extremely low, or extremely high. • Osmotic stress tolerance mechanisms determine whether bacteria survive or grow because osmotic stress profoundly affects the structure, physics, and chemistry of bacterial cells. • Water flows out of cell as their medium become more concentrated and into cells as their medium becomes more dilute. • Bacteria attenuates such water fluxes by accumulating and releasing electrolytes and small organic solutes.
  6. 6. Basically Osmotic stress is a sudden change in the solute concentration around a cell, causing change in the movement of water across its cell Membrane. OSMOTIC STRESS HYPEROSMOTIC HYPOOSMOTIC
  7. 7. THANKYOU

×