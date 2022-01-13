Successfully reported this slideshow.
Health & Medicine
Jan. 13, 2022
Heparin Market Analysis and Growth Opportunity

Health & Medicine
Jan. 13, 2022
The global heparin market size was valued at $6,535 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $11,015 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Heparin, also known as unfractionated heparin (UFH), is a glycosaminoglycan that occurs naturally. It is used as an anticoagulant in medicine (blood thinner). It is particularly useful for the treatment of heart attacks and unstable angina. It is injected into a vein or injected under the skin. It is used to treat a variety of health problems, such as acute coronary syndrome, deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, and atrial fibrillation, as well as cardiopulmonary bypass and hemofiltration during cardiac surgery.

Heparin Market Analysis and Growth Opportunity

  1. 1. Download Report Sample
  2. 2. The global Heparin Market is projected to reach $11,015 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028. Heparin, also known as unfractionated heparin (UFH), is a glycosaminoglycan that occurs naturally. It is used as an anticoagulant in medicine (blood thinner). It is particularly useful for the treatment of heart attacks and unstable angina. It is injected into a vein or injected under the skin. It is used to treat a variety of health problems, such as acute coronary syndrome, deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, and atrial fibrillation, as well as cardiopulmonary bypass and hemofiltration during cardiac surgery. Its use also extends to the administration of major orthopedic procedures such as hip and knee replacements. Download Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6551 Heparin Market Download Report Sample
  3. 3. The major factor that boosts the growth of the heparin market includes increase in the incidence of venous thrombosis as a result of various underlying factors such as cardiovascular diseases. Furthermore, the use of heparin in a variety of operations, such as orthopaedic and cardiac surgeries, as well as an increase in the number of patients undergoing such procedures is driving the market growth. The global heparin market is segmented into product, application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into unfractionated heparin, low molecular weight heparin (LMWH), and ultra-low molecular weight heparin (ULMWH). By application, it is classified into venous thromboembolism, atrial fibrillation, coronary artery disease, and others. By distribution channel, it is divided into hospital pharmacies, drug stores & retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Inquire before buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6551 Heparin Market Download Report Sample
  4. 4. COVID-19 is a large family of viruses that causes illness ranging from common cold to more severe respiratory diseases. The COVID-19 pandemic has helped the industry grow significantly, as the demand for heparin has increased, as it helps to control respiratory inflation and thin the blood of those at risk of a blood clot as well as all patients admitted to the hospital with (suspected) COVID-19 treated with prophylactic-dose low-molecular-weight heparin. This supports the heparin market to gain traction during the forecast period. Europe accounted for the largest market share of the global heparin market in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. This was attributed to increase in sports injuries and cardiovascular disorders and growing demand for heparin for cardiovascular diseases & sports injuries. In addition, the region's high share can be attributed to higher healthcare expenditure levels, high patient awareness, and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure. In addition, Asia- Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to growing geriatric population and the rising prevalence of long-term survivors of acute myocardial infarction (AMI). Customize request @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6551 Heparin Market Download Report Sample
  5. 5. The Major Key Players Are:  B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG,  Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.,  Fresenius SE & Co KGaA,  Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.,  Leo Pharma A/S,  Pfizer Inc., S  anofi S.A,  Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Viatris Inc. Heparin Market Download Report Sample
  6. 6. Key Findings of the Study:  Based on product, the low molecular weight heparin segment held the largest heparin market share in the global market in 2020.  On the basis of application, the venous thromboembolism segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.  On the basis of distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment held the largest heparin market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.  Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Heparin Market Download Report Sample
  Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

