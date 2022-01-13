Heparin Market Analysis and Growth Opportunity

The global heparin market size was valued at $6,535 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $11,015 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028. Heparin, also known as unfractionated heparin (UFH), is a glycosaminoglycan that occurs naturally. It is used as an anticoagulant in medicine (blood thinner). It is particularly useful for the treatment of heart attacks and unstable angina. It is injected into a vein or injected under the skin. It is used to treat a variety of health problems, such as acute coronary syndrome, deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, and atrial fibrillation, as well as cardiopulmonary bypass and hemofiltration during cardiac surgery.