Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 7

Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market

Jan. 24, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Healthcare

The global head & neck cancer drugs market was valued at $1,295 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $2,281 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Head & neck cancers include a number of different malignant tumors that develop in or around the throat, larynx, nose, sinuses, lips, salivary glands, and mouth. There are different types of drugs used alone or in combination for treatment of head & neck cancer. Although traditional chemotherapeutic drugs preferably used in combination of radiation therapy, targeted immune therapies are emerging as a standard treatment option for advanced-stage head & neck cancers.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Strength Training for Triathletes Patrick Hagerman, EdD
(3.5/5)
Free
Bountiful, Beautiful, Blissful: Experience the Natural Power of Pregnancy and Birth with Kundalini Yoga and Meditation Gurmukh Kaur Khalsa
(3/5)
Free
7 Minutes to Fit: 50 Anytime, Anywhere Interval Workouts Brett Klika
(4.5/5)
Free
8 Weeks to SEALFIT: A Navy SEAL's Guide to Unconventional Training for Physical and Mental Toughness-Revised Edition Mark Divine
(4/5)
Free
A History Of Secret Societies Arkon Daraul
(3/5)
Free
The Yamas & Niyamas: Exploring Yoga's Ethical Practice Deborah Adele
(5/5)
Free
Younger Next Year: Live Strong, Fit, Sexy, and Smart—Until You're 80 and Beyond Chris Crowley
(4/5)
Free
The American Physical Therapy Association Book of Body Repair and Maintenance: Hundreds of Stretches and Exercises for Every Part of the Human Body Steve Vickery
(4.5/5)
Free
Every Body Yoga: Let Go of Fear, Get On the Mat, Love Your Body. Jessamyn Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
The Spartan Way: Eat Better. Train Better. Think Better. Be Better. Joe De Sena
(4/5)
Free
The Yoga Sutras of Patañjali: A New Edition, Translation, and Commentary Edwin F. Bryant
(4/5)
Free
Krav Maga: An Essential Guide to the Renowned Method--for Fitness and Self-Defense David Kahn
(4/5)
Free
Fix Your Body, Fix Your Swing: The Revolutionary Biomechanics Workout Program Used by Tour Pros Joey Diovisalvi
(5/5)
Free
Why We Swim Bonnie Tsui
(4.5/5)
Free
Hell-Bent: Obsession, Pain, and the Search for Something Like Transcendence in Competitive Yoga Benjamin Lorr
(4.5/5)
Free
Convict Conditioning: How to Bust Free of All Weakness-Using the Lost Secrets of Supreme Survival Strength Paul WADE
(5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Own the Day, Own Your Life: Optimized Practices for Waking, Working, Learning, Eating, Training, Playing, Sleeping, and Sex Aubrey Marcus
(4.5/5)
Free
One Simple Thing: A New Look at the Science of Yoga and How It Can Transform Your Life Eddie Stern
(5/5)
Free
Journey Into Power: How to Sculpt your Ideal Body, Free your True Self, and Transform your life with Baptiste Power Vinyasa Yoga Baron Baptiste
(4.5/5)
Free
Two Turns From Zero: Pushing to Higher Fitness Goals--Converting Them to Life Strength Stacey Griffith
(4.5/5)
Free
Body for Life for Women: 12 Weeks to a Firm, Fit, Fabulous Body at Any Age Dr. Pamela Peeke, M.D., M.P.H., F.A.C.P.
(4/5)
Free
Endure: Mind, Body, and the Curiously Elastic Limits of Human Performance Alex Hutchinson
(4.5/5)
Free
The Oxygen Advantage: The Simple, Scientifically Proven Breathing Techniques for a Healthier, Slimmer, Faster, and Fitter You Patrick McKeown
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Impossible: A Peak Performance Primer Steven Kotler
(5/5)
Free
Fit Gurl: The Total-Body Turnaround Program Melissa Alcantara
(4.5/5)
Free
The Plant-Based Athlete: A Game-Changing Approach to Peak Performance Matt Frazier
(4.5/5)
Free
Depression Hates a Moving Target: How Running With My Dog Brought Me Back From the Brink Nita Sweeney
(4/5)
Free
T Is for Transformation: Unleash the 7 Superpowers to Help You Dig Deeper, Feel Stronger & Live Your Best Life Shaun T.
(4.5/5)
Free
Light on Life: The Yoga Way to Wholeness, Inner Peace, and Ultima Iyengar Iyengar
(4.5/5)
Free
Strong is the New Beautiful: Embrace Your Natural Beauty, Eat Clean, and Harness Your Power Lindsey Vonn
(4/5)
Free
Good to Go: What the Athlete in All of Us Can Learn from the Strange Science of Recovery Christie Aschwanden
(4.5/5)
Free
Body by Science: A Research Based Program for Strength Training, Body building, and Complete Fitness in 12 Minutes a Week Doug McGuff, MD
(4.5/5)
Free

Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market

  1. 1. Download Report Sample
  2. 2. The global head & neck cancer drugs market was valued at $1,295 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $2,281 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025. Head & neck cancers include a number of different malignant tumors that develop in or around the throat, larynx, nose, sinuses, lips, salivary glands, and mouth. There are different types of drugs used alone or in combination for treatment of head & neck cancer. Although traditional chemotherapeutic drugs preferably used in combination of radiation therapy, targeted immune therapies are emerging as a standard treatment option for advanced-stage head & neck cancers. Download Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5174 Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market Download Report Sample
  3. 3. Increase in prevalence of head & neck cancer across geographies, rise in demand for combination therapy for management of head & neck cancer, and growth in number of R&D activities to develop ideal therapeutic drive the growth of the global head & neck cancer drugs market. Furthermore, technological advancements in screening procedure for cancer and strong presence of pipeline drugs such as Ipilimumab, Atezolizumab, Avelumab, Durvalumab, Erlotinib, Afatinib, Bevacizumab, and others are expected to drive the market growth. The global head & neck cancer drugs market is segmented based on drug class, sales channel, and region. Based on drug class, the market is classified into chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy. According to the sales channel, it is categorized into hospital pharmacies, drug stores & retail pharmacies, and online stores. Based on region, the head and neck cancer drugs market size is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Inquire before buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5174 Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market Download Report Sample
  4. 4. Based on sales channel, the market is classified into hospital pharmacies, drug stores & retail pharmacies, and online stores. The online providers segment is expected to experience fastest growth over the forecast period due to rise in preference for online purchasing of drugs over the traditional methods, increase in number of internet users, and growth in awareness about online pharmacy. However, drug stores & retail pharmacies segment dominated the market in 2017 due to its higher presence. Asia-Pacific presents lucrative growth opportunities for the key players operating in the head & neck cancer drugs market owing to large population base, surge in incidence of head & neck cancer, and increase in demand for head & neck cancer combination therapeutics. Risk factors such as growth in alcohol consumption, increase in cigarette smoking, and higher usage of tobacco are further expected to fuel the market growth. Customization request @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5174 Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market Download Report Sample
  5. 5. The Major Key Players Are:  AstraZeneca Plc.  Bristol-Myers Squibb Company  Eli Lilly and Company  F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech, Inc.,)  Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA  Merck & Co., Inc.  Pfizer Inc.  Sanofi  Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.  Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market Download Report Sample
  6. 6. Key Findings of the Study:  Based on sales channel, the online stores segment is expected to experience fastest market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period 2018-2025.  On drug class, the chemotherapy segment held nearly half of the global market share in 2017, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2018 to 2025.  Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market Download Report Sample
  7. 7. Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market Download Report Sample

×