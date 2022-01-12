Successfully reported this slideshow.
Healthcare
Jan. 12, 2022
Biochips Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

Healthcare
Jan. 12, 2022
Biochips Market by Product (DNA Chip, Protein Chip, Lab-on-a-chip, and Others), Application (Drug Discovery & Development, Disease Diagnostics, Genomics, Proteomics, Agriculture, and Others), and End User (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers, Academic & Research Institutes, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

Biochips Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

  1. 1. Download Report Sample Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026
  2. 2. The global biochips market was valued at $9,037 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $21,419 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2018 to 2025. Biochip is a miniaturized medical device used in molecular laboratories to carry out several biochemical reactions simultaneously. It can rapidly screen a number of biological analytes for an array of applications such as disease diagnosis and detection of hazardous biological agents in a system. It is designed on the basis of microarray and microfluidic technologies, among which digital microfluid biochip is highly efficient, and has gained significant popularity in the biochemical field. Download Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4359 Biochips Market Download Report Sample
  3. 3. Biochip is a miniaturized integrated medical device, which performs numerous biological or biochemical reactions simultaneously. It is extremely small in size, and consists of microscope slide, which is manufactured of glass, nylon, or silicon. It is a collection of microarrays, which are arranged on a solid substrate and perform functions such as decoding genes, screening of large number of biological analytes, and finding contaminations in a few seconds. The biochips market is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future, owing to factors such as rise in prevalence of life-threatening disorders, surge in number of aged people who are susceptible to cancer, increase in applications of biochips, and high demand for personalized medicines. However, high cost of biochip products and lack of knowledge about biochips hinder the market growth. The DNA chip segment accounted for the largest share in 2017, owing to high availability of DNA chips as compared to other products. However, the protein chip segment is expected to grow at the high CAGR from 2018 to 2025. Inquire before buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4359 Biochips Market Download Report Sample
  4. 4. The drug discovery & development segment led the global biochips market in 2017, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. On the other hand, disease diagnostics segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2025. The utilization rate of biochips in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies was high in 2017. However, the academic and research institutes segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. North America accounted for more than 40% share of the global market in 2017, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in incidence of cancer, growth in geriatric population, and adoption of biochips due to their wide applications. In addition, presence of high number of key players and availability of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure are expected to offer new growth opportunities to the market players in future. Customize request @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4359 Biochips Market Download Report Sample
  5. 5. The Major Key Players Are:  BioMrieux S.A.  Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.  F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.  Fluidigm Corporation  Illumina, Inc.  HORIBA, Ltd.  PerkinElmer, Inc.  QIAGEN N.V.  Randox Laboratories Ltd.  Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Biochips Market Download Report Sample
  6. 6. Key Findings of the Study:  The lab-on-a-chip segment accounted for nearly 37% share of the global biochips market in 2017.  The genomics segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2018 to 2025.  The hospitals & diagnostics centers segment accounted for around one-fourth share of the global market in 2017.  Europe accounted for more than one-fourth share of the global market in 2017.  LAMEA is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2018 to 2025. Biochips Market Download Report Sample
  7. 7. Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Biochips Market Download Report Sample

Biochips Market by Product (DNA Chip, Protein Chip, Lab-on-a-chip, and Others), Application (Drug Discovery & Development, Disease Diagnostics, Genomics, Proteomics, Agriculture, and Others), and End User (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers, Academic & Research Institutes, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

