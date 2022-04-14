Successfully reported this slideshow.

ORAL HYPOGLYCEMIC AGENTS

Apr. 14, 2022
ORAL HYPOGLYCEMIC AGENTS

Apr. 14, 2022
Health & Medicine

The Slides which gives an Clear knowledge about Diabetes mellitus and Oral drugs which is used for treatment of diabetes.

ORAL HYPOGLYCEMIC AGENTS

  1. 1. ORAL HYPOGLYCEMIC AGENTS PRESENTED BY PRADEEPAN RAMASAMY, M.PHARM 2ND SEMESTER, DEPARTMENT OF PHARMACOLOGY, COP SRIPMS.
  2. 2. CONTENTS INTRODUCTION TYPES OF DIABETES MELLITUS ORAL HYPOGLYCEMIC AGENTS COMPARISON CONCLUSION BIBLIOGRAPHY
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION DIABETES MELLITUS A chronic metabolic disorder results in hyperglycemia Involves Insufficient insulin secretion Reduced responsiveness to insulin Major symptoms include Polyphagia Polyuria Polydipsia
  4. 4. GLUCOSE HOMEOSTASIS
  5. 5. DIABETES MELLITUS TYPE 1 DM TYPE 2 DM GESTATIONAL DIABETES TYPES OF DIABETES MELLITUS OTHER TYPES OF DIABETES Genetic defects in β cell function Genetic defects in insulin action Disease of exocrine pancreas Endocrinopathies
  6. 6. TYPE 1 DIABETES MELLITUS • Failure of pancreas to produce sufficient insulin. • Insulin dependent diabetes mellitus / Juvenile diabetes. Loss of β cells of Islets of Langerhans T-cell mediated autoimmune attack/Idiopathic Loss of β cells Insulin deficiency
  7. 7. TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS Failure of cells to respond to insulin properly Non insulin dependent diabetes mellitus / Maturity onset diabetes  Excessive body weight  Lack of physical exercise  Poor diet  Stress REASONS
  8. 8. GESTATIONAL DIABETES  Elevated glucose intolerance during pregnancy.  Involves a combination of inadequate insulin secretion and responsiveness of cells.  Observed in second or last trimester of pregnancy.  Improves or disappears after delivery.
  9. 9. MAJOR COMPLICATIONS OF DIABETES MELLITUS MICROVASCULAR MICROVASCULAR EYE Retinopathy Cataract glaucoma KINDEY Nephropathy Peripheral neuropathy BRAIN Increased risk of stroke Transient ischemic Attack Cognitive impairment HEART Myocardial infarction Atherosclerosis Hypertension EXTREMITIES Gangrene foot Slow wound healing
  10. 10. INSULIN SECRETAGOGUES SULFONYLUREAS NON SULFONYLUREAS GLP-1 RECEPROR AGONISTS DPP-4 INHIBITORS Tolbutamide Tolazamide Chlorpropamide Glibenclamide Glipizide Gliclazide Glimepiride Repaglinide Nateglinide Exenatide Liraglutide Albiglutide Dulaglutide Semaglutide Sitagliptin Vildagliptin Saxagliptin Alogliptin Linagliptin FIRST GENERATION SECOND GENERATION CLASSIFICATION
  11. 11. A.DRUGS REDUCING PERIPHERAL GLUCOSE LEVEL A.AMPK activator (Biguanide) INSULIN SENSITIZERS 1.PPARγ activator (Thiazolidinediones) A.DRUGS REDUCING GLUCOSE REABSORPTION IN KIDNEY SGLT-2 inhibitor DRUGS BLUNTING POST PRANDIAL GLUCOSE LEVEL α-Glucosidase inhibitors Pioglitazone Rosiglitazone Metformin Phenformin Acarbose Miglitol Voglibose Dapagliflozin Remogliflozin Canagliflozin Sergliflozin
  12. 12. MISCELLANEOUS ANTIDIABETIC DRUGS 1.Amylin analogue 1.Dopamine-D2 receptor agonist 1.BILE ACID SEQUESTRENTS Pramlintide Bromocriptine Colesevelam
  13. 13. MECHANISM OF ACTION SULFONYLUREAS KATP channel blockers Enhances the insulin secretion Second generation drugs are more potent than that of first generation.
  14. 14.  Given orally which binds to plasma proteins(90-99%).  Metabolised in liver.  Excreted by kidney.  Tolbutamide - short duration of action (6-12 hrs) .  glipizide & glyburide - intermediate acting.  glimepiride & gliclazide - last about 24 hours.  Glibenclamide - 150 times more potent than tolbutamide. PHARMACOKINETICS
  15. 15.  Type 1 diabetes  Pregnancy  Lactation  Hepatic or renal insufficiency  Weight gain due to fluid retention and oedema.  Hyperinsulinemia and hypoglycemia.  Hepatic or renal insufficiency - risk of hypoglycemia. CONTRAINDICATIONS ADVERSE EFFECTS
  16. 16. MEGLITINIDE / D-PHENYLALANINE ANALOGUES  KATP channel blockers  Quick and short lasting insulinemic action.  Designed to normalise meal time glucose excursions.  It cannot provide stable blood glucose control Binds to SUR Closure of KATP Channel Depolarization Insulin release
  17. 17.  Hypoglycemia: incidence lower than sulfonylureas.  Hypoglycemia is a major risk if meal is delayed.  Repaglinide - causes hypoglycemia with lipid lowering drugs.  caution in patients with hepatic and renal insufficiency. Taken 15- 30 mins before meals T ½ ~ 1 hour Metabolised by CYPs 16% drug excreted unchanged Promotes rapid but less sustained secretion of insulin PHARMACOKINETICS ADVERSE EFFECTS
  18. 18. AMPK ACTIVATORS (BIGUANIDES) METFORMIN well absorbed orally half-life - 3hours. excreted unchanged via urine.
  19. 19.  Nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea  Gastro intestinal disturbances  Lactic acidosis  Long term use affects vitamin B12 absorption.  Renal failure  Hepatic insufficiency  Hypoxic pulmonary disease  Heart failure ADVERSE EFFECTS CONTRAINDICATIONS
  20. 20. PPAR γ ACTIVATORS  Thiazolidinediones  PPAR γ- group of nuclear hormone receptors  Regulation of genes related to glucose and lipid metabolism MECHANISM OF ACTION
  21. 21. ADVERSE EFFECTS congestive heart failure Bone fracture Macular oedema Fluid retention & oedema Weight gain
  22. 22. GLUCAGON-LIKE PEPTIDE-1 (GLP-1) RECEPTOR AGONISTS GIP & GLP-1 -Incretins released from the gut Secreted by the lower intestine Stimulates βcells of pancreas to secrete insulin MECHANISM OF ACTION  Suppresses glucagon secretion  Decreases beta cell apoptosis  Delays gastric emptying  Suppresses appetite OTHER ACTIONS
  23. 23. EXENATIDE  Exendin-4, is a naturally occurring 39–amino acid reptilian peptide.  Potent GLP-1 receptor agonist .  It is not metabolised by DPP-4.  Synthetic exendin-4 -monotherapy and as adjunctive therapy.  Extended-release SC injection once a week Gila Monster
  24. 24. PHARMACOKINETICS  Long-acting synthetic agents.  Exenatide - SC inj. (typically before meals).  Rapidly absorbed  Peak concentrations - 2 hours  Half-life - 2–3 hours  Clearance of drugs primarily by kidneys.  Albiglutide has a half-life of 5–7 days.  Semaglutide - oral drug
  25. 25. ADVERSE EFFECTS Most Common Nausea Other Common Injection site reactions Head ache Nasopharyngitis ADVERSE EFFECTS
  26. 26. DIPEPTIDYL PEPTIDASE-4 (DPP-4) INHIBITORS  DPP-4 enzyme - a serine protease  Spread widely throughout the body  DPP-4 inhibitors - increases AUC of GLP-1 & GIP
  27. 27.  These drugs are well absorbed in GIT  The 80% of drugs were excreted unchanged in the urine.  Half-life - about 8 to 14 hours. Upper respiratory tract infection Nasopharyngitis Headache ADVERSE EFFECTS PHARMACOKINETICS
  28. 28. ALPHA GLUCOSIDASE INHIBITORS MECHANISM OF ACTION
  29. 29.  Poorly absorbed  Metabolised by intestinal bacteria  Excreted via urine. PHARMACOKINETICS ADVERSE EFFECTS  Very well absorbed but has no systemic effects.  Excreted unchanged via urine Acarbose Miglitol CONTRAINDICATIONS Flatulence Diarrhoea Abdominal cramping Inflammatory bowel disease Colonic ulceration Intestinal obstruction
  30. 30. AMYLIN ANALOGUE MECHANISM OF ACTION  Islet amyloid polypeptide(AMYLIN)  37–amino acid peptide  produced in the pancreatic β cell  PRAMINITIDE - A synthetic form of amylin
  31. 31.  Subcutaneously injected prior to meals.  Extensively bound to plasma proteins  t½ - 50 minutes.  Metabolism and clearance are primarily by the kidney.  Differences in pH , same syringe as insulin should not be used  Nausea and vomiting.  Hypoglycemia in addition with insulin  Gastroparesis  Disorders with motility. ADVERSE EFFECTS CONTRAINDICATIONS PHARMACOKINETICS
  32. 32. SGLT-2 INHIBITOR MECHANISM OF ACTION
  33. 33. Urinary tract infections Genital infections Electrolyte imbalance Increased urinary frequency.  Good oral bioavailability (60%–80%).  Peak levels 1–2 h after ingestion.  90% bound to circulating proteins  Half-life of about 12 hours  Metabolised in liver and excreted renally PHARMACOKINETICS ADVERSE EFFECTS
  34. 34. Interruption of enterohepatic circulation of bile Decrease in FXR activation Indirectly related to TGR5 (or) GP-BAR-1 Increased secretion of GLP-1 incretins BILE ACID SEQUESTRANT RESIN – COLESEVELAM
  35. 35.  Powder for oral solution and as tablets  Absorbed in intestinal tract in trace amounts  Distribution is limited to the git  Constipation  Dyspepsia  Abdominal pain  Nausea  Intestinal obstruction PHARMACOKINETICS ADVERSE EFFECTS
  36. 36. D2 RECEPTOR AGONISTS - BROMOCRIPTINE  Nausea & vomiting  Headache  Fatigue  Dizziness  Orthostatic hypotension Bromocriptine D2 receptors Dopamine activity ↓ Insulin resistance ↓ Hepatic glucose production ↓ Triglycerides ↓ Free fatty acids ADVERSE EFFECTS
  37. 37. COMPARING DIFFERENT CLASSES OF ORAL HYPOGLYCEMIC AGENTS
  38. 38. Biguanides DPP- 4 inhibitors α-Glucosidase inhibitors sulfonylureas Non sulfonylureas ↓ Hepatic glucose production Prolong endogenous GLP-1 action ↓ GI glucose absorption ↑ Insulin secretion ↑ Insulin secretion SGLT2 inhibitor Thiazolidinediones GLP-1R agonist Amylin agonists ↑ Renal glucose excretion ↓ Insulin resistance, ↑ glucose utilization ↑ Insulin, ↓ glucagon, slow gastric emptying, satiety Slow gastric emptying, ↓ glucagon MECHANISM OF ACTION
  39. 39. Biguanides DPP- 4 inhibitors α-Glucosidase inhibitors sulfonylureas Non sulfonylureas Weight neutral, do not cause hypoglycemia, inexpensive Do not cause hypoglycemia ↓ Postprandial glycemia Inexpensive Rapid onset of action, lower postprandial glucose SGLT2 inhibitor Thiazolidinediones GLP-1R agonist Amylin agonists Mild weight loss & BP reduction; do not cause hypoglycemia; CV benefit Lower insulin requirements Weight loss, CV benefit Reduce postprandial glycemia; weight loss SPECIFIC ADVANTAGES
  40. 40. Biguanides DPP- 4 inhibitors α-Glucosidase inhibitors sulfonylureas Non sulfonylureas Diarrhoea, nausea, lactic acidosis Expensive GI flatulence, liver function tests Hypoglycemia, weight gain Hypoglycemia, precautions for elderly and renal impairment SGLT2 inhibitor Thiazolidinediones GLP-1R agonist Amylin agonists ↑ Rate of lower urinary tract and genital mycotic infections; hypotension; rarely DKA ↑ Rate of lower urinary tract and genital mycotic infections; hypotension; rarely DKA Injection, nausea, ↑ risk of hypoglycemia with insulin secretagogues Injection, nausea, ↑ risk of hypoglycemia with insulin SPECIFIC DISADVANTAGES
  41. 41. Biguanides DPP- 4 inhibitors α-Glucosidase inhibitors sulfonylureas Non sulfonylureas Diarrhoea, nausea, lactic acidosis ↓ Dose with renal disease Renal/liver disease Renal/liver disease Renal/liver disease SGLT2 inhibitor Thiazolidinediones GLP-1R agonist Amylin agonists Renal disease CHF, liver disease Renal disease, agents that also slow GI motility, pancreatitis Agents that also slow GI motility CONTRAINDICATIONS
  42. 42. CONCLUSION DM is one of the leading causes of several chronic diseases, including renal complications. Predominantly affects individuals of all ages irrespective of gender. The first line of treatment are lifestyle modifications and metformin As the number of patients with DM increases every day, it is becoming a challenge for health-care professionals to treat them. Good knowledge and understanding of the available treatment modalities is of great value
  43. 43. BIBLIOGRAPHY Powers AC, Alessio DD. Endocrine Pancreas and Pharmacotherapy of Diabetes Mellitus and Hypoglycemia. ln: Brunton LL, Chabner BA, Knollmann BC. Goodman &Gilman’s The Pharmacological Basis of Therapeutics, 13th ed. New York: McGraw-Hill; 2011. Tripathi KD. Essentials of Medical Pharmacology. 8th ed. New Delhi: Jaypee Brothers Medical Publishers; 2019. Rang HP, Dale MM, Ritter JM, Moore PK. Pharmacology: 5thed. Edinburgh: Churchill Livingstone; 2003. Sharma HL, Sharma KK. Principles of Pharmacology. 3rded. New Delhi: Paras publishers; 2017.

