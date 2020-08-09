Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MERCHANT BANKING By : PRADEEP CHAVAN
What is Merchant banking  Merchant banking may be defined as an institution which covers a wide range of activities such ...
Thank you
Merchant banking PPT
Merchant banking PPT
Merchant banking PPT
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Merchant banking PPT

59 views

Published on

Merchant banking PPT by pradeep chavan, basic information of merchant banking

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Merchant banking PPT

  1. 1. MERCHANT BANKING By : PRADEEP CHAVAN
  2. 2. What is Merchant banking  Merchant banking may be defined as an institution which covers a wide range of activities such as underwriting of shares, portfolio management , project counseling, insurances etc. they all render these service for fee. Both commercial and investment banks may engage in merchant banking activities
  3. 3. Thank you

×