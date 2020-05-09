Successfully reported this slideshow.
 SUBMITTED BY: PRADDUM KUMAR NAMDEV Enroll. N0. 17140007 BSc (Hons) ZOOLOGY 6th sem. SEQUENCE ALIGNMENT 1
 Basic concepts of sequence alignment  what is sequence alignment?  scoring alignment: the main principle  sequence al...
 Way of arranging the sequence of DNA, RNA or protein regions of similarity.  The similarity may indicate the functional...
 Alignment is the task of locating ‘equivalent’ of two or more sequence to maximise their similarity.  NIKESH NARAYANAN ...
 Alignments of related sequences is expected to give good scores compared with alignments of randomly chosen sequences. ...
 In genome science, the BLAST, which is developed in 1990, is the most well known sequence alignment tool; it is elected ...
Based on completeness  Global  Local Based on numbers  Pair wise alignment  Multiple sequence alignment 7
 Input: treat the two sequences as potentially equivalent.  Goal: identify conserved regions and differences  Algorithm...
 Que: how similar are two sequences S1 & S2 Input : two sequences S1 and S2 over the same alphabet Output: two sequences ...
 Input: the two sequences may or may not be related  Goal: see whether a substring in one sequence aligns well with subs...
Que: Find the pair of substrings in two input sequences which have the highest similarity Input: two sequences S1,S2 over ...
12
 Dot matrix method  The dynamic programming(DP) algorithm  Word or k tuple methods 13
 A dot matrix is a grid system where the similar nucleotides of two DNA sequences are represented as dots  It also calle...
Dot matrix method is a qualitative and simple to analyse sequence however, it takes much time to analyse large sequences....
 Dynamic programming method is the process of solving problems where one needs to find the best decision one after anothe...
 It is used to find an optimal alignment solution, but is more then dynamic programming.  This method is useful in large...
 In the FASTA method, the user defines a value k to use as the word length to search the database. It is slower but more ...
https://bioinfo.comav.upv.es  https://www.uniprot.org  http://www.genome.jp
