Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
M A Y A N K G A U R STORY 1 BUNNY’S BURROW FROM THE SERIES MAYANK GAUR Lieutenant Colonel S.S. Narula, a.k.a. Sunny has be...
xi Preface Ancient cultures believed in the reality of divinity: eternal souls, collective souls, karma, reincarnation and...
1 Bunny’s Burrow CHAPTER 1 What is it about babies that makes us fall in love with them? They will often respond to people...
2 Bunny’s Bestie CHAPTER 2 The big man was feeling a bit self-conscious at the cemetery, which was not like him at all. He...
Which Life Are You From? 3 It’s only under certain circumstances, when life encourages us to momentarily disengage from th...
Mayank Gaur 4 shops, that mean nothing to others—but his feminine brood would have none of that. Therefore, they were left...
Which Life Are You From? 5 ago. ‘Thoda chote nahin reh gaye bhaiyya kad mein, ummeid se?’ (You turned out a little shorter...
Mayank Gaur 6 some larger purpose to them. As they approached the Golf View apartments complex, where he had lived as a ch...
Which Life Are You From? 7 third time. Sunny looked in that direction and spotted, beyond the trees, another graveyard on ...
Mayank Gaur 8 of Bunny’s house. It was one of those many get-togethers where parents and kids used to be part of the same ...
Which Life Are You From? 9 What, she wondered, was this colossal marvel of natural selection doing getting sentimental ove...
Mayank Gaur 10 hear. A group of street kids had been teasing a very dark girl with chants of ‘Kaali Kaluti, baingan looti’...
Which Life Are You From? 11 and occasionally talking to her, which she had done almost every day since Bunny had passed aw...
Mayank Gaur 12 ‘Can I have her number, please?’ Sunny asked, very excited suddenly, taking his mobile phone out of his poc...
Which Life Are You From? 13 Observers. Sunny’s observer was, for reasons best known to him, leading him to something very,...
Mayank Gaur 14 Simran could see that Sunny needed to be left alone for a while to grapple with his own thoughts. She was, ...
Which Life Are You From? 15 him. All fun. He had probably taught Bunny to hit where it hurt even before she could walk. We...
Mayank Gaur 16 ‘Kaisa hai be guchhe?’ a deep voice from the other end said. (Loosely translated, it meant ‘How are you, gu...
17 Bunny Happens CHAPTER 3 Back then in the seventies, life was deliciously simple in the small towns of India. There were...
Mayank Gaur 18 pigtails, holding something that looked like a stuffed toy of some kind from the distance. God, she’s prett...
Which Life Are You From? 19 It was the little big girl, holding a cuddly teddy bear. ‘Oh. Hello, Major Hudson’s daughter n...
Mayank Gaur 20 They had come from Ferozepur, a cantonment in Punjab bordering Pakistan, and she had shaken hands with real...
Which Life Are You From? 21 condemned to side roles, and Bunny and Vaani were like the oldest friends ever. The girls sett...
Mayank Gaur 22 ‘B-because you’re a kid like me, that’s why. You should call her auntie.’ Bunny giggled. ‘Now why are you l...
Which Life Are You From? 23 kids happened—there was pin-drop silence! And as every parent knows, more often than not, that...
Mayank Gaur 24 ‘Mumma, Bunny’s going to take me to Disneyland!’ Vaani screamed excitedly. ‘Say good morning to Auntie firs...
Which Life Are You From? 25 The Rathores couldn’t have known then, but this new friend of their little girl would go on to...
26 Bunny Goes to School CHAPTER 4 That evening, the Hudsons went around briefly introducing themselves to the neighbourhoo...
Which Life Are You From? 27 Here’s what the Hudsons left behind at the Rathores’ residence that evening: Major Robert Huds...
Mayank Gaur 28 the neighbours in England. And that’s how, Robert said with his sly Elvis smile, he became the luckiest man...
Which Life Are You From? 29 The conversation between the small group was casual and fun, and Bunny took no time in charmin...
Mayank Gaur 30 ‘Cross the line, eh? What are you going to do about it, you little rat?’ said the boy, clearly peeved at Bu...
Which Life Are You From? 31 ‘Well, Miss Hudson, welcome to school. I am Smriti, and I’ll be looking out for you, okay?’ Sh...
32 Bunny the Pied Piper CHAPTER 5 As Vaani got Bunny into her gang, Bunny got the gang into her groove. This block of Golf...
Which Life Are You From? 33 but they turned into water the instant someone tried to pick them, because of an ancient curse...
Mayank Gaur 34 There were a few eyebrows raised and glances exchanged; instantly, Mrs Narula got the pleasurable whiff of ...
Which Life Are You From? 35 ‘So why are you all so surprised?’ asked Mrs Chatterjee, the senior-most officer’s wife in the...
Mayank Gaur 36 tragically had just one. For those who didn’t know the language or the Western ways, there were just two ch...
Which Life Are You From? 37 ‘Never mind, Harpreet [Mrs Narula’s name], one doesn’t get to learn much about the Western wor...
Mayank Gaur 38 The Hudsons had things middle-class families could only dream of and some things most Indians hadn’t even h...
Which Life Are You From? 39 ‘But, Bunny, what if she doesn’t return your Barbie?’ said Aina, the oldest amongst them at ei...
40 Bunny Meets Sunny CHAPTER 6 While Bunny’s inherent niceness won her a lot of love and attention, her rise to celebrity ...
Which Life Are You From? 41 sometimes and thought that a man who couldn’t inspire fear amongst other men was no man. His s...
Mayank Gaur 42 twisted Sunny’s ears hard a couple of times, calling him a phoka kartoos (empty bullet shell) and ruing the...
Which Life Are You From? 43 Narulas really were a very loving, happy-go-lucky people, as the truce earned through surrende...
Mayank Gaur 44 little kids in their neighbourhood. The more he thought about it, the more he liked the idea—Sunny the savi...
Which Life Are You From? 45 (sister Debbie’s) forehead to restore any semblance of peace with his bitter half that night. ...
Mayank Gaur 46 ‘Of course we do! And we are very proud of you, baby, considering that you did it in self-defence,’ Mummy s...
Which Life Are You From? 47 In a few days, the topic cooled down. But Bunny had made her place in the sun. The cute little...
M A Y A N K G A U R STORY 1 BUNNY’S BURROW FROM THE SERIES MAYANK GAUR Lieutenant Colonel S.S. Narula, a.k.a. Sunny has be...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Which Life are you from?

13 views

Published on

Which Life are you from?

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Which Life are you from?

  1. 1. M A Y A N K G A U R STORY 1 BUNNY’S BURROW FROM THE SERIES MAYANK GAUR Lieutenant Colonel S.S. Narula, a.k.a. Sunny has been staggered by a series of bizarre coincidences since he arrived in Mhow cantonment in Central India this morning. As he gazes with moist eyes at his childhood bestie’s tombstone, the giant of a man has no idea of the extraordinary turn his life is about to take. Little Bunny had shaken up the sleepy army cantonment, when she had arrived in town with her English mum, Debbie, and her Anglo-Indian daddy, Major Robert Hudson, in the late ‘70s. She was blonde, beautiful, a bundle of mischief and a reservoir of compassion. She was also mildly dyslexic and occasionally made vague allusions that sounded like memories from other lives. Love, wealth, expensive toys, the freedom to be naughty - Bunny had plenty and more of everything, except time. When she passed away, everyone was devastated, but one young lad becomes obsessed with her return; Vikram, the teenaged elder brother of her dear friend Vaani. But why? Being a hosteller, he had hardly even met her; and teenagers don’t much care for little kids anyway. Could it be that since the mind cannot remember what the soul cannot forget, Vikram was grieving the loss of a soulmate without even knowing about it? Thirty years later, as the new age of spiritual awakening begins, Bunny’s Invisible Observer sets up amazing coincidences that will bring her scattered soul family together. And everyone who wept over her grave will smile again, when Bunny returns. Mayank is an advertising creative director, writer, film maker, trekker, sports buff, nature lover and spiritual wanderer who explores the continuity of relationships over lifetimes. His strength lies in blending humour, love, hope, tragedy and spirituality in stories that entertain, engage and trigger introspection.
  2. 2. xi Preface Ancient cultures believed in the reality of divinity: eternal souls, collective souls, karma, reincarnation and other worlds. Then along came modern science, to crucify faith and belief. To recognise observation, evidence, and verification as the only gods—the holy trinity, if you will. Interestingly though, as science expands its boundaries and yesterday’s intangibles become today’s tangibles, a growing body of compelling evidence from documented science is reluctantly beginning to suggest that maybe, just maybe, those profound beliefs from another time are, in fact, the only truth. What if, then, one were to say that almost everything you believe in is only partially true and in some cases, completely false? That often your puzzling emotions—love, hate, envy, fear— disproportionate as they may seem towards certain people or in certain circumstances, have their basis in another life? In an age when evolving knowledge and timeless wisdom as well as science and philosophy are just about learning to see eye to eye, I present to you the first of a few stories that may open your mind to a deeper sense of what life may really be. Where do these stories come to me from? I wonder. But I have no doubt that a new age of spiritual awakening is upon us and someday, in the not-too-distant future, a stranger will ask another stranger, the way they once used to enquire about villages and we now ask about apartment complexes, ‘Hey, which life are you from?’ B l a c k o v e r W h i t e b a c k g r o u n d
  3. 3. 1 Bunny’s Burrow CHAPTER 1 What is it about babies that makes us fall in love with them? They will often respond to people in surprising ways— frowning at the sight of someone who approaches them with love and giggling with delight at others who don’t even show much interest in them. ‘That’s what makes babies so lovable,’ we say. ‘They are too little to know any better.’ But what if they know a lot more than we do? What if it is us who have been gradually programmed to replace eternal truth with the ephemeral mirage of reality and we, in turn, will program them as best we can? This is the story of a man who is deeply, obsessively in love with a little girl he can have nothing to do with. It can’t be good. He knows. But still. He can’t talk to anyone about it—except to babies. Why? Well, perhaps you’re too old to know, baby. So take a peek into Bunny’s Burrow. B l a c k o v e r W h i t e b a c k g r o u n d
  4. 4. 2 Bunny’s Bestie CHAPTER 2 The big man was feeling a bit self-conscious at the cemetery, which was not like him at all. He was quite used to being stared at by strangers, what with his giant frame making even hefty six-footers look like toothpicks. Also the fact that he had been an Olympian, with golds in the Commonwealth and Asian games, in boxing. Still, it wasn’t common for homely-looking middle-class women from small towns in India to be smiling and gazing at men they weren’t acquainted with. It still isn’t. Yet here was this lady, with her long silver-white hair, walking slowly towards the shelter in the cemetery and looking at him with an air of intimate familiarity as he stood at his best friend’s grave. It was raining mildly, but she didn’t seem to even notice it. Should I know her? he wondered. He had been in town before, as a child, and even though his dad was a giant too, that was where their resemblance ended. His dad was a turbaned Sikh; he, clean-shaven. His dad was enormous around his midriff; he, everywhere but. And he had inherited his good looks from his mum’s family. Actually, the lady’s friendly gaze wasn’t the only thing that had Lt. Col. Sandeep Singh Narula puzzled. There had been a series of inexplicable coincidences since he had arrived in the army cantonment of Mhow (pronounced mau) early that morning with his lovely wife, Simran, and their two adorable daughters, seven and four years old. Now coincidences in themselves aren’t that rare at all. It’s just that, busy with the business of life, we mostly fail to spot them. B l a c k o v e r W h i t e b a c k g r o u n d
  5. 5. Which Life Are You From? 3 It’s only under certain circumstances, when life encourages us to momentarily disengage from the here and now, that we become receptive to them. The massive officer was temporarily receptive because he was finally visiting his best friend’s grave after three decades. Years ago, he had promised her that he would have the national anthem play in international sports meets on her behalf. It had been his last promise to her. And he had pledged that he would only visit her grave if he ever managed to live up to that promise. The last time he had been here, for his JC (Junior Command) course, he only had a few silvers and bronzes, so he had stayed away from this part of town. Now here he was, with his golds. There are two kinds of coincidences: the minor ones and the major ones. The minor ones, few and far between, seem to serve no larger purpose than to amuse us. And so we readily share them with those around us. But once in a blue moon, Creation may decide to set up a series of perplexing coincidences to open a chosen one’s mind, however closed it may be, to the game plan that is beyond normal human comprehension. We are usually wary of sharing such experiences with others, perhaps because we are, ourselves, unable to accept what they might be implying. Who wants to sound like a loony anyway? In military parlance, both kinds of coincidences had barraged Lt. Col. S. S. Narula, a.k.a. Sunny, with the consistency of an LMG (light machine gun) fire today. And the really big one was yet to come . . . The day had begun normally enough, with the first few hours being spent in setting up house, which really is a walk in the park for officers, with the flawless efficiency of fauji (military) manpower at their disposal. All along, Sunny had been yearning for the opportunity to go out there, chasing his childhood memories. By the time he finally got into his car after an early lunch, it was noon. He would have preferred to do this trip by himself— there are memories attached to the most insignificant things from childhood, like trees and wells and swings and rivulets and tuck B l a c k o v e r W h i t e b a c k g r o u n d
  6. 6. Mayank Gaur 4 shops, that mean nothing to others—but his feminine brood would have none of that. Therefore, they were left with no choice but to endure his quirky behaviour: stopping to stare with a puzzled expression at things that seemed to have no stare value at all, talking to himself, and astonishingly, playing mushy oldies on the car’s music system. There is always this inherent risk in revisiting the theatre of childhood after a long gap, isn’t there? Things change, mostly for the worse, as they had in Mhow. It was still thankfully lush green, but now, boundary walls and barbed wire fences cordoned off most of the open spaces. As a result, cars took more time to reach some places little kids used to reach on foot back then. The golf course by the Golf View apartments was gone, and the rivulet beside the colony had changed its course, surrendering its right of way to human ambition. Most of the lush fields and forests were now drab concrete jungles. Sunny’s school campus at Swarg Mandir, which had been a collection of old bungalows with sloping tiled roofs, had completely vanished. Apart from a handful of sturdy buildings, like the two churches, there were very few survivors—like the small hillock that Bunny had everyone (little kids) believe was a volcano about to erupt. It hasn’t yet, Sunny noted, and he smiled to himself. Also standing tall was the brooding neem tree, with countless screeching, sinister-looking bats hanging and crawling about, upside down. Sunny tried his best to take this altered landscape in his stride, beginning to feel the slightest sense of gloom for a paradise lost. Then the coincidences began to tiptoe up to him with the stealth of wildcats on the prowl. Small coincidences first, followed by staggering ones. As he drove up to the old market’s corner, the girls commanded him to stop at a golgappa wallah (roadside Indian snack stall). While they gorged on the golgappas, he stood around, trying to connect the present with the faintest memories of the past. Suddenly, he felt a sharp pinch on his calf, and when he looked down, he was astonished to see the dwarf, barely reaching above his knees, looking exactly the way he had looked three decades B l a c k o v e r W h i t e b a c k g r o u n d
  7. 7. Which Life Are You From? 5 ago. ‘Thoda chote nahin reh gaye bhaiyya kad mein, ummeid se?’ (You turned out a little shorter than you had hoped to be, didn’t you, brother?) the dwarf said in a squeaky voice, and everyone around broke into the kind of unrestrained laughter one is not likely to hear in the elite circles. Even his family laughed with them. This was exactly what shorty had done with his dad years ago, in exactly the same spot, and the crowd had laughed just as loud then. He told his wife about this weird coincidence, and they both laughed and dismissed it as the small-towners’ charming refusal to move on with the times. A little later, as they drove along, his elder daughter screamed excitedly and pointed towards a hedge around a dilapidated old bungalow. She had seen a three-legged dog cross over from a tiny gap in the hedge and disappear into the other side. ‘What did it look like?’ Sunny asked. ‘Black and white, a bit like a pointer but smaller, with the lower half of its left hind leg missing,’ his daughter informed him—a vivid description that belied her young age and revealed her fine upbringing at the same time. Sunny slammed on the brakes instantly, taking his girls by surprise. He ran up to the hedge, looked around, and came back shaking his head. ‘Disappeared,’ he said. ‘You won’t believe it, girls, but when I was here as a child, there was a three-legged dog that looked exactly like the one Winnie saw.’ ‘Well, who knows, this may turn out to be our Wonderland after all. Don’t you think, girls?’ his wife said, smiling, and the wide-eyed girls wholeheartedly agreed. ‘There are many stray dogs everywhere, and every now and then they are attacked by other stray dogs or run over by vehicles. Entirely possible for black-and-white dogs from different times to have a hind leg missing,’ Sunny said to himself, dismissing his own mind games before they had even started playing. But the major coincidences that came later rattled him from within. And he couldn’t get himself to speak to even his wife about them, because, he reasoned, he was just being the sentimental fool that he most certainly wasn’t, by wondering if there was B l a c k o v e r W h i t e b a c k g r o u n d
  8. 8. Mayank Gaur 6 some larger purpose to them. As they approached the Golf View apartments complex, where he had lived as a child, he was stunned to see a rainbow over the colony’s horizon, just where it had been the day Bunny had gone away. His mother never tired of remembering aloud how Bunny had said that a rainbow would come to take her away. Then as he slowly drove his car around a turn in the colony, there it was—the tree with the golden guavas. The front garden of the corner flat was awash with sunlight that pierced through the clouds gathered around the sun, making the handful of ripe yellow guavas look perfectly golden, just the way Bunny had said they would be when she breathed her magical breath on them from Bunnyland. That was where she had believed she was going to then. That was where Sunny had continued to believe she was for many years after she had gone away. She had lived in this house once, and the two of them had planted that tree together. He switched on the car radio, and Mary Hopkins was singing, ‘Those were the days, my friends.’ It was one of the first English songs he had heard as a child, thanks to his bestie and her folks. Even though he preferred to come across as someone who wasn’t particularly fond of romantic ballads, he had to admit that it was singularly apt on this occasion. In fact, the song was a part of a much larger exposure that had triggered his transformation from the rowdy son of an officer from a farming family into the refined gentleman that he turned out to be. Memories buried deep within the graveyard of time were beginning to come alive, making him wonder where they had hidden themselves all these years. The cemetery had changed too, or at least it looked very different from the faint memory Sunny had of it. There were obviously many more graves around now, and as time passed, Sunny began to get disheartened at not finding Bunny’s grave anywhere. It wasn’t where he had imagined it to be, and since it had begun to drizzle mildly, there was no one in sight to guide him. But then, just when he was about to give up his search, a titehri bird (lapwing) called out from the other side of the boundary wall at the far end. Tut-tut-tut-titiou. Twice. A brief pause, and then a B l a c k o v e r W h i t e b a c k g r o u n d
  9. 9. Which Life Are You From? 7 third time. Sunny looked in that direction and spotted, beyond the trees, another graveyard on the other side of the wall. As he approached it, he saw that the lapwing was perched on top of a tombstone, looking towards him, and he froze at the sight of it. There lay the grave that Sunny was sure he was looking for, and beyond it, another gate, which looked vaguely familiar. Some call it the blink effect—an instant recognition or comprehension of something, with no apparent logical basis for it. As Sunny and his family drove up to the other gate, a gentle wind was blowing across; and winds have memories too. This was an old wind, laden with the smells and sounds of cherished experiences Sunny had long forgotten about. ‘Ah, the smell of wet earth and the melody of a birdsong,’ whispered the big man to himself as he tried to ignore the lump that was beginning to form in his throat. Soon mini cascades would tumble down from the channels of tiles on sloping rooftops in the few remaining bungalows in town, and if permitted by the bungalow owners, poor kids and puppies would have a whale of a time under those cascades. ‘Sunny, can’t you do this later when it’s not raining?’ his wife casually asked. ‘It’s just a little drizzle, darling,’ he said. ‘But why don’t you all stay in the car while I pay a quick visit to that grave I told you about? It’s a memory from childhood.’ But then, females of every species are easily swayed by curiosity, and so they all went in. ‘Daddy, how do you know when a drizzle becomes rain?’ his little daughter Ginnie asked as he deposited her inside the shelter in the cemetery. It was raining mildly now. He smiled. It was a question he had asked too, in the same town, a long time ago. He ruffled her hair lovingly and said, ‘It never does, sweetie. It never should.’ ‘That’s a strange answer, Sunny!’ his wife exclaimed, but he had started walking up to the grave. As it is, riding on the wings of overwhelming memories, he was too far away in time to hear her anyway. It had been drizzling back then too, as a few army families enjoyed a laid-back Sunday afternoon in the front garden B l a c k o v e r W h i t e b a c k g r o u n d
  10. 10. Mayank Gaur 8 of Bunny’s house. It was one of those many get-togethers where parents and kids used to be part of the same gang. As the clouds began to show more serious intent, Bunny’s mummy had called out to the gang from their veranda. ‘Come in, folks, it looks like a cloudburst is coming.’ ‘But why, Mummy?’ Bunny had asked. ‘Because you’ll get drenched and catch a cold, baby,’ her mother had said. ‘Then how come I don’t catch a cold when you drench me under the shower every morning, huh?’ Bunny had shot back, and everyone had laughed, her daddy the loudest. ‘Hey, it’s okay, honey. It’s just a drizzle, really,’ Bunny’s daddy had said. And then Sunny had asked, ‘Uncle, when does a drizzle become rain?’ ‘When it scares grown folks indoors, that’s when,’ Robert uncle, Bunny’s daddy, had declared in his inimitable, jocular style. Everybody had laughed. Only Sunny, Bunny, and her daddy had stayed out that day, playing Frisbee in the pouring rain, without a care in the world. Right now, if he could, Sunny would ask you, ‘When it rains, what do you do? Run in or rush out?’ In the honest answer to that question lies a huge insight into our own lives. Without being judgemental, one has to agree that the social conditioning that makes adults out of children has its side effects too. What, for instance, can grown-ups ever lose from occasionally stepping out to enjoy a splash in the puddles? Major Robert Hudson was by far the most popular parent in town, very mature and thoroughly childlike at the same time, but more than anything, he was the happiest man that Sunny had ever met in his life. Till Bunny had gone away. Today Sunny missed him too, very badly. Sunny’s wife obviously had no inkling of all that was going on in his mind. So sitting with their daughters in the shelter at the cemetery, she was totally perplexed by the way her husband had been behaving lately. B l a c k o v e r W h i t e b a c k g r o u n d
  11. 11. Which Life Are You From? 9 What, she wondered, was this colossal marvel of natural selection doing getting sentimental over a tombstone that said ‘Bunny’s Burrow’? He had hurriedly gathered some wild flowers and placed them, along with his medals, over the grave. Now with his eyes shut, he was mumbling something! In his boxing days, Sunny had consciously cultivated the image of being an unshakeable, unbreakable block of solid stone, like the Rock of Gibraltar. It had served him so well then that with time, the myth had become the man. And so Lt. Col. S. S. Narula was not comfortable with displaying his emotions, even to those close to him. The fact that he was really a warm- hearted, loving, and caring man had revealed itself to his wife only very gradually. Speaking of flowers, she remembered (now with a smile) how during their brief courtship, he just could not come around to proposing to her, despite the fact (his mother had privately revealed to her mother, and she to her) that he had been quite smitten with her from the moment he had set eyes on her. On being informed by the subject of his secret affection that it wasn’t a crime to buy flowers for the woman he was trying to propose to, he had blushed profusely and waved a Rs.500 note at a florist, with the instruction that he ask her about her favourite flowers and make a nice large bouquet for her! Yet here he was, behaving like a heartbroken child at another child’s grave and looking quite lost as he walked up to his family. The lady with the white hair stood up and smiled as he approached them. Sunny nodded at her awkwardly. ‘Sunny? Sunny Narula?’ she asked. ‘Y-yes, ma’am,’ he said. ‘I’m sorry, but—’ ‘Meethi. I was one of those slum children Debbie auntie [Bunny’s mum] used to teach back then,’ she said in refined English. ‘My mother used to wash utensils and sweep the floors at your house.’ ‘Really? Delighted to meet you, ma’am! So sorry I couldn’t connect.’ ‘Remember Kaali Kaluti?’ she asked with a broad smile, and voices from another time called out in echoes only Sunny could B l a c k o v e r W h i t e b a c k g r o u n d
  12. 12. Mayank Gaur 10 hear. A group of street kids had been teasing a very dark girl with chants of ‘Kaali Kaluti, baingan looti’ (literally translated, ‘Black girl, as black as a brinjal’), and the officers’ children had been cheering too. Then Bunny had come along, riding her motorbike, and she had torn them all to shreds. ‘Shame on you,’ she had shouted. ‘God created us all, and you are making fun of Him. Your own Lord Rama and Lord Krishna and Ma Kali [goddess] are dark. Why don’t you make fun of them too?’ This would have been a strange sight, no doubt, for those who did not know Bunny—a blonde girl with a distinctly English accent, scolding natives for their colour bias and quoting from Indian culture to shame them. But it was stranger still for those who did know her, because Bunny was the naughtiest brat around, with the largest bagful of devious pranks always at her command. Sunny’s wife cleared her throat, and he snapped out of his reverie. ‘Ah yes, of course! Laxmi didi’s daughter, right?’ he exclaimed, remembering her clearly now. ‘You were a little older than us all, and you and your mother were always around to help with Bunny in her last days!’ He wondered why she looked so much older than she really was. ‘Good boy,’ she said and smiled. ‘Now won’t you introduce me to your lovely family?’ With the introductions warmly done, it turned out that Meethi, Mrs Meeta Mandal, was now a physics teacher for the senior classes at the local higher secondary school. Her husband was a small contractor, both her sons were away studying engineering, and they had their own house down the street. All the street children from that time, whom Debbie Hudson had so passionately taught, had made something of their lives. Debbie had continued to sponsor their education even after she had left town, as she had done in every peace station her husband had been posted to. Meethi was the only kid from that group who had stayed back in Mhow, and following in her mentor’s footsteps, she now taught poor street kids and adults for free in her spare time. She felt a deep sense of peace in just being beside Bunny’s grave B l a c k o v e r W h i t e b a c k g r o u n d
  13. 13. Which Life Are You From? 11 and occasionally talking to her, which she had done almost every day since Bunny had passed away. ‘How on earth did you recognise me, ma’am?’ Sunny asked, genuinely bewildered. She had last seen him as a little boy. Besides, his days of fame were way behind him, and he didn’t have the boyish looks of his pictures, published years ago, any more. Consequently, not many people recognised him now, other than those close to him, most faujis (proud as they are of their champions), and sports buffs. ‘Because you are a famous champion, Daddy,’ his elder daughter, Winnie, exclaimed, surprised that he should even ask. Her sharp reaction amused everyone. ‘Are you now!’ Meethi asked. ‘He’s the Commonwealth and Asian games boxing champion,’ Ginnie, the little one declared, with equal emphasis. ‘Was!’ Sunny said, and smiled awkwardly. ‘Really? Oh my, how silly of me. Sadly, I don’t follow sports at all. I recognised you because only very few people would have stayed out there by Bunny’s grave in that rain, and none of them could have grown as big as you are. Besides, none of them would have tilted their head to the side the way you do when you’re lost in deep thought!’ ‘Oh, but deep thought and I are strangers,’ Sunny said, and they laughed. Then noticing that the rain was getting heavy, they decided to leave. Sunny offered Meethi a lift and was very happy to know that she drove her own car. He wondered aloud if the Hudsons knew how well all their children were doing, hoping that Meethi would have their contact number. They had simply vanished after Brigadier Robert Hudson retired from the army at the turn of the century. Since army families relocate so frequently and the digital age was still nowhere on the horizon back then, it wasn’t easy to keep track of even your best friends. ‘Yes, they do,’ Meethi said. ‘Debbie auntie sends a cheque around the end of every year, dated the seventh of January, Bunny’s birthday, to support my school for the poor.’ B l a c k o v e r W h i t e b a c k g r o u n d
  14. 14. Mayank Gaur 12 ‘Can I have her number, please?’ Sunny asked, very excited suddenly, taking his mobile phone out of his pocket. ‘The numbers are in my diary at home,’ Meethi said and smiled. ‘I don’t have a mobile phone. Auntie’s India number has been inactive for a while, but there’s a UK number too. It’s usually on voicemail. I don’t call because it’s too expensive and I feel petrified talking to machines,’ she said and laughed. ‘But maybe you can reach her on it. Drop in any time, and I’ll give it to you.’ ‘I certainly will, maybe tomorrow,’ Sunny said. ‘We have a dining-in party to go to tonight.’ Sunny saved Meethi’s number on his mobile phone, and they promised to be in touch. As they parted, Meethi said something that shook Sunny up yet again. ‘I don’t know if you’ll believe me, Colonel Narula, but I had the strangest dream just before waking up this morning. I saw you and Bunny playing marbles around her grave. The two of you were giggling and squabbling just the way you used to. And now here you are. Weird, isn’t it?’ ‘Yes, very,’ Sunny said as he sat down on the stone bench in the shelter and stared blankly at Bunny’s grave. Lately he’d been dreaming of Bunny too, but that was expected. He had come back to Mhow after thirty years. But Meethi? And why just this morning? ‘Is everything all right, Sunny?’ his wife asked. ‘You look worried.’ ‘Yes,’ Sunny said, without much conviction. Truth be told, he was more confused than worried. What the hell is going on? he asked no one, because no one could have known any more than he did. And he knew precious little. Here’s what was really going on: there are Invisible Observers out there, one each responsible for guiding all the collective souls that travel across time and universes together, as a soul family. They test us all the time, placing situations with the potential to change us in front of us and leaving our future course to the decisions we make. Of course, everyone makes bad decisions every now and then, but invariably, those guided by good intent and, most importantly, an open mind get guidance from their Invisible B l a c k o v e r W h i t e b a c k g r o u n d
  15. 15. Which Life Are You From? 13 Observers. Sunny’s observer was, for reasons best known to him, leading him to something very, very extraordinary today. The dwarf had been sent to pinch him out of the time warp of the present that we are all caught up in. The three-legged dog that he hadn’t even seen had come to show him that nothing, however unusual, ever happens for the last time. The rainbow, showing up in the same spot in the sky as on that fateful day, was a signal that a larger cosmic game plan was about to reveal itself to him; it was one that would forever change his perception of reality. The golden guavas on the tree Bunny and Sunny had planted together were a reaffirmation that even life is a part of that fantastic reality. The lapwing had called out to him from Bunny’s grave because lower intelligence has always been the messenger of higher intelligence for us. We just don’t seem to want to get it. Meethi had come to reconnect souls that loved each other intimately; in doing so, in a small but significant way, she would repay the huge debt of gratitude that she felt towards her guide and mentor. Sunny the soul had received all these messages loud and clear. But Sunny the man wasn’t Sunny the soul. So his limitless subconscious compressed all that received wisdom into one simple call to action that his limited conscious mind could easily comprehend. The enormous Sikh officer had the strong urge to come back later, when it wasn’t raining, and light a diya (ceremonial Hindu lamp) at the grave of his departed Christian friend, in her memory. He would do this often while he was in town, and that is hardly surprising, because the Indian army inculcates in the individual a deep regard for every faith and culture, irrespective of your own belief or the lack of it. Often the collective faith of your troops is the only hope you have in do-or- die situations. The Indian army is unique in that it is a microcosm of all faiths. You never ask a martyr’s family his religion. You just stand up and salute. Towards that end, the Indian army is, in fact, an ideal classroom for the next lessons of life. And Sunny was a committed member of that creed. B l a c k o v e r W h i t e b a c k g r o u n d
  16. 16. Mayank Gaur 14 Simran could see that Sunny needed to be left alone for a while to grapple with his own thoughts. She was, in fact, quite touched to learn whatever little she did in that brief conversation about the Hudsons. They must have been really nice people, she thought. She vaguely remembered seeing their pictures in the family albums, but Sunny had never spoken at any length about them. Or about Bunny. She wondered why. ‘Who lives under that grave, Daddy?’ Sunny’s little daughter asked as they stepped out of the cemetery and hurried to their car. His elder daughter giggled. ‘No one lives under graves, silly. They’re dead people.’ Just as the little one clenched her fists to let fly, her mummy lifted her into her lap and kissed her. ‘Don’t mind her, my doll. That’s Bunny’s grave. She was Daddy’s special friend.’ ‘Why was she special, Daddy?’ the little one asked. They were now settled in the car. ‘Well, for one thing, she’s the reason I became such a good boxer,’ her daddy said. ‘Did she teach you to fight, Daddy?’ his elder daughter asked in an excited voice. ‘No, she showed me that I could lose. She beat me up,’ her daddy said. ‘What? You? No! Was she older and bigger than you?’ exclaimed the elder one. ‘No, she was younger and smaller.’ His little girl giggled and clapped in her mum’s lap. ‘A girl beat Daddy, a girl beat Daddy,’ she teased her father. Simran laughed. She was convinced that he was just making that one up to distract his little girls after their first visit to a cemetery. ‘So who really taught you to fight?’ she asked, just to keep the interesting conversation going. ‘Bunny’s daddy. Robert uncle,’ he said as he drove out on the road, and she laughed again. ‘I’m not kidding, Simran. Robert uncle was big and quite a boxer himself. I’m sure if he had not been so fond of his whisky and his pipe in his boxing days, he’d have gone far. But that was B l a c k o v e r W h i t e b a c k g r o u n d
  17. 17. Which Life Are You From? 15 him. All fun. He had probably taught Bunny to hit where it hurt even before she could walk. We were posted together again, in Pune. I was fourteen by then and as big as him already. That’s when he got this bug into me!’ ‘Umm, hmm.’ A brief silence. ‘So if Bunny had lived on, we wouldn’t be around, would we?’ ‘What?’ he asked, quite taken aback. ‘Well, it’s quite apparent that you had a thing for her.’ ‘Simran, baby, we were just kids then! Good friends, but little kids. Little boys and girls don’t relate to each other like grown-ups do,’ he protested awkwardly. ‘Right. But you were all posted together again, and if Bunny had lived, you two would have been teenagers. So . . .’ ‘Don’t behave like a little child now, imagining all sorts of things. Nothing of that sort was going to happen. Bunny was my rakhi sister.’ ‘Oh, come off it, Sunny! How does that change anything? Tying a rakhi is just a symbolic gesture. I could have been your rakhi sister too if our parents had been posted together. Since when does that stop people from marrying each other?’ Simran said coldly. ‘Simran, listen to me. Bunny had already made her choice. And it wasn’t me.’ ‘See?’ Simran shot back, feeling a little silly at this bout of jealousy but unable to stop her train of thought. ‘You are not even arguing straight. You just said something about how kids don’t relate to each other like adults. And then you say that Bunny had made up her mind about someone.’ ‘I can’t believe this is happening!’ Sunny exclaimed and stopped the car by the roadside, throwing up his hands. ‘The love of my life, the mother of my children, worrying about how things might have been. Baby, trust me. Bunny was different. Very different from the average child. And I have no doubt she would have got whatever or whoever she wanted if she had lived. In fact, the Hudsons -’ Just then, he heard his cell phone ring and reached for it. B l a c k o v e r W h i t e b a c k g r o u n d
  18. 18. Mayank Gaur 16 ‘Kaisa hai be guchhe?’ a deep voice from the other end said. (Loosely translated, it meant ‘How are you, guchhe?’ A guchha means ‘a bunch’, and it was a slang word for a sardar [bunch of hair], coined by some witty young rascals in the early sixties, in the cantonment of Meerut. Robert Hudson was of that vintage. Over time, the slang word had gained currency in the army and outside.) Sunny found his voice choking, and he fought the tears that came to his eyes. ‘Uncle?’ he gasped. ‘Oh god, where have you been, Uncle?’ ‘Tell you later, baccha [child]. Right now I am in a tea stall in the middle of nowhere up in the Himalayas. It’s pouring like there’s no tomorrow, and I just remembered that Frisbee game in Mhow.’ ‘Guess what, Uncle, I am in Mhow right now! Just got out of the cemetery. I visited Bunny’s grave with my family. It’s raining big here too, and I just remembered that game!’ A brief, deafening silence. ‘Well, of course you’re in Mhow, and it’s raining there too. Makes sense. Now listen . . .’ Suddenly there was a flash of lightning, followed by a booming thunder, making Sunny’s daughters shudder and distracting his wife. The sky had turned dark in the middle of the afternoon. The phone call ended abruptly, and Simran could see that Sunny was totally disoriented by now, staring blankly at his cell phone. ‘What is it now, Sunny? Who was that?’ Simran asked, concerned. ‘That was Robert uncle,’ he said. ‘I think he has completely lost it.’ B l a c k o v e r W h i t e b a c k g r o u n d
  19. 19. 17 Bunny Happens CHAPTER 3 Back then in the seventies, life was deliciously simple in the small towns of India. There were very few cars and phones, and no television. There was no concept of computers, Internet and smartphones. In most places, like the army cantonment of Mhow, pollution was just a word in the dictionary, people drank water straight from taps, radio was the great family unifier, quality time wasn’t a buzzword yet because it was all there was, boys never got girls in trouble (well, almost never), and people connected with people in the real world. It took very little to make people happy, and they laughed a lot more than we do now. On a dull and otherwise lazy Sunday morning, there was excitement around the ground-floor flat right across the road from where the Rathores lived. The double-storey 2×2 blocks of officers’ flats in Golf View apartments were laid out in neat rows, separated by the front gardens of the ground-floor flats and the colony road. On this side of the road lived Major Ranbir Singh Rathore; the major’s wife, Mrs Tripti Rathore; his mother; his son Vikram, fourteen, who was presently away at the hostel in Doon School, one of India’s proud legacies from the regal era; and the major’s six-year-old daughter, Vaani. The reason for all the excitement, at least for Vaani, was the buzz of the army truck and the jeep that had just brought the new neighbours to the flat on the other side. The family that stepped out of the jeep looked straight out of an English film: a tall, handsome officer, a beautiful blonde lady, and a biggish blonde girl in knickers and a T-shirt, with golden B l a c k o v e r W h i t e b a c k g r o u n d
  20. 20. Mayank Gaur 18 pigtails, holding something that looked like a stuffed toy of some kind from the distance. God, she’s pretty, Vaani thought as she peered at them from behind the curtains of the drawing-cum- dining room window of her house. ‘Mumma, are they English?’ she asked her mum. Suddenly busy laying the dining table in a failing attempt to not look curious, her mum said, ‘No, darling, they are Anglo- Indians. Major Hudson and family.’ ‘What’s Anglo-Indians?’ ‘They look English, but they have some Indian blood in them.’ ‘Who put Indian blood in them, Mumma?’ Vaani asked, intrigued. ‘Oh, let it be,’ Mum said, clearly in no mood to solve the complex puzzle for her little girl at this busy hour. ‘They have a daughter. But she looks bigger than me.’ Mom walked up to catch a glimpse. ‘Would you like to go over and say hello?’ ‘But you say we mustn’t talk to strangers,’ Vaani said, displaying the typical shyness of most little girls. ‘They are army people, Gudiya [Vaani’s pet name]. There are no strangers amongst us. Anyway, we’ll all probably go over and meet them in the evening, okay?’ By now the Hudsons had gone in, and the truck carrying their luggage blocked most of the view. Daddy and Dadi (grandma) had come to the dining table, and the aroma of Vaani’s favourite Grandma special, gaajar ka halwa (carrot pie), was in the air. They settled down for breakfast, and it was life as usual. But not for long. It started as a low bud-bud-bud sound, rising on the decibel scale. Before the baffled family could react, as suddenly as it had started, the sound stopped right at their front door. There was a brief silence, and then the doorbell rang. ‘I’ll get it,’ Mummy said, and she rushed to open the door, gesturing to her daughter and hubby, who were rising too, to sit down, which they obediently did. B l a c k o v e r W h i t e b a c k g r o u n d
  21. 21. Which Life Are You From? 19 It was the little big girl, holding a cuddly teddy bear. ‘Oh. Hello, Major Hudson’s daughter na?’ Mummy blurted. She noticed the little red bicycle, which still had brown paper wrappers covering most of it, parked beside the girl. Also noticeable was the presence of dazzled neighbours, some clearly plucked out of their beds, on their respective balconies and front doors. ‘Good morning, Mrs Rathore. Yes, I am Bunny, and this is Buttons,’ the little big girl said in a bright, chirpy voice, holding up her teddy bear. ‘I am six years old, and the lady from upstairs says there’s a little girl my age here. Would she like to be friends with me?’ ‘Yes, yes, come in, come in,’ Mrs Rathore said, holding out her hand and clumsily drawing Bunny in. While Bunny unhesitatingly settled down on a chair at the dining table, shaking hands with everyone including the astounded granny, Vaani wondered how a little girl could be so comfortable and confident with complete strangers. ‘Was that sound coming from your cycle?’ Vaani’s mummy asked, even as the family struggled to solve the grand mystery. ‘It’s not a cycle. It’s my motorbike, and I ride it without side wheels,’ Bunny proudly declared. A little later, the family was to discover her clever trick: there were balloons attached at different levels to the four beams connecting her cycle body to the front and rear wheels, so when she rode it, the balloons rubbed against the wheel spokes and made a weird noise, sounding a bit like a four-stroke engine with a bad case of laryngitis. And that’s how Bunny ‘happened’ to the Golf View neighbourhood that Sunday morning. It didn’t take more than a few minutes for the Rathores to get to know everything there was to know about the Hudsons. As Bunny chugged along, taking only the occasional short break to catch her breath and stuff her mouth with the carrot pie, Vaani’s opinion of her swung wildly, like the pendulum of a grandfather clock with an erratic disposition. B l a c k o v e r W h i t e b a c k g r o u n d
  22. 22. Mayank Gaur 20 They had come from Ferozepur, a cantonment in Punjab bordering Pakistan, and she had shaken hands with real Pakistani soldiers from the other side. (And she’s alive?) Bunny could fly kites and spin tops with ropes as well as boys. (Really? Why!) Her parents played tennis and golf. (Even her mum?) She could catch frogs and grasshoppers and wasn’t scared of lizards and cockroaches. (Ugh!) Her daddy was a boxing champion, and her mum was a soprano. (Huh?) They used tissue paper in the toilet. (What’s that?) She said grace and sang the Gayatri mantra, a Hindu chant, every day. (How nice, but what’s grace?) Bunny’s mum could smash onions with her fist, and her daddy said they tasted better that way. (She’s bluffing!) Bunny went night camping and fishing with her daddy. (Tomboy!) Vaani’sgranny,asimpleladyfromthedesertstateofRajasthan, could only catch bits of this non-stop yak-yak in English, but somehow she had no problem grabbing the following piece of information: Bunny loved cupcakes, muffins and chocolates, but nothing came close to this gaajar ka halwa, so could she have another helping please? Sadly though, just as Granny had begun to warm up to this cute little angel, came the granddaddy of a howler from the little girls—Bunny revealed that she had eaten snakes and frogs’ legs in Hong Kong! Before Mummy could stop her, Vaani excitedly translated this admission of sin for Granny. Listless most of the time, the pious old lady suddenly found the surge of energy required to dash to the washbasin, retching and cursing the unholy little devil under her breath. The Rathores had a hearty though a trifle muffled laugh in her absence. Vaani was both impressed and amused, marvelling at how Bunny’s cheeks and lips were quite the same colour as the carrot pie. By the time breakfast was over, the elders had been B l a c k o v e r W h i t e b a c k g r o u n d
  23. 23. Which Life Are You From? 21 condemned to side roles, and Bunny and Vaani were like the oldest friends ever. The girls settled down in a bedroom that had a teenaged boy’s signature all over it: there were pictures and posters of the celebrities of the sixties and seventies on the walls, a huge stack of Mad magazines and Commando comics, a catapult, a fishing rod, an airgun, a cricket kit bag, a few trophies, and other such effects. ‘Hey, I’m a big Manchester United fan too!’ Bunny exclaimed. ‘What?’ asked Vaani, clearly clueless. ‘You have that picture of George Best on the wall, right? He’s retired though.’ ‘Oh, I don’t know. Those are my bhaiya’s [elder brother’s] posters. This is his bedroom.’ ‘Where is your brother?’ ‘He’s in the hostel at Doon School.’ ‘Oh. And where’s your bedroom?’ ‘My bedroom? I sleep with Mummy and Daddy.’ ‘I don’t. I have my own bedroom, and I sleep alone,’ Bunny said almost pompously. Vaani gasped. ‘Don’t you get scared in the dark?’ ‘Oh, not at all. My great granddaddy was a demon slayer, and ghosts and devils don’t dare come close to a Hudson. Besides, my dadi taught me the Hanuman Chalisa [a Hindu devotional hymn addressed to Monkey Lord Hanuman, believed to ward off evil].’ ‘Your dadi knows Hindi?’ ‘Yes. She’s Indian. My dada was English.’ ‘Really? Is she the one who put Indian blood in you?’ For a second, Bunny was puzzled, but then she giggled. ‘Yes, she’s the one. You’re quite funny, you know?’ ‘And you’re quite strange.’ ‘No, I’m not.’ ‘Yes, you are. Why do you call my mummy Mrs Rathore?’ ‘Because that’s who she is.’ ‘Yes, but not to you.’ ‘Why?’ B l a c k o v e r W h i t e b a c k g r o u n d
  24. 24. Mayank Gaur 22 ‘B-because you’re a kid like me, that’s why. You should call her auntie.’ Bunny giggled. ‘Now why are you laughing?’ ‘Because everyone in England laughs when I tell them that about the Indians.’ ‘Why? They don’t have any manners?’ asked Vaani almost disdainfully. ‘Uncles and aunties are brothers and sisters of parents, silly,’ Bunny said affectionately. ‘I’m not silly. You and your people in England are rude.’ Bunny closed her eyes and slowly counted to ten, confusing Vaani. Then she opened her eyes and smiled. ‘Hey, peace, okay? I’ll call your parents uncle and auntie if that’s what you want.’ ‘All right.’ White flag offered and accepted. ‘What were you counting?’ ‘It’s a trick my dadi taught me so I don’t get into a fight with my friends.’ ‘Why didn’t she teach you Hindi?’ ‘And what makes you think I can’t speak Hindi? I told you I know the Gayatri mantra and Hanumaan Chaalisa, didn’t I?’ Bunny said in perfect Hindi, making Vaani jump out of her skin. Bunny laughed. She thoroughly enjoyed pulling this stunt on people. ‘Mumma, Bunny can speak Hindi,’ Vaani yelled, calling out to her parents in the other room. ‘My daddy can speak Rajasthani, Haryanvi, and Punjabi as well,’ Bunny yelled with apparent pride. ‘Really? How nice!’ Vaani’s mother yelled back, darting an amused glance at her husband. With their curiosity suitably piqued, now even Vaani’s parents couldn’t wait to meet the Hudsons. Then the girls got busy playing around, and their squeals and chatter filled the house. After a while though, the only thing that can be more disturbing than the commotion caused by little B l a c k o v e r W h i t e b a c k g r o u n d
  25. 25. Which Life Are You From? 23 kids happened—there was pin-drop silence! And as every parent knows, more often than not, that’s a clear sign of something most mischievous brewing! When that happened suddenly and quite unexpectedly, Mrs Rathore was busy giving the finishing touches to a sweater she was knitting for her son, and Major Rathore was immersed in the newspaper. ‘The girls are up to something, Tripti,’ Major Rathore casually stated. ‘What are you doing, girls?’ Vaani’s mumma yelled out. Silence. Mrs Rathore got up, but before she could tiptoe her way to the other bedroom, the doorbell rang. It was Mrs Hudson. She was much taller and prettier up-close than she had looked from a distance, and even then she had looked quite something. A few awkward pleasantries were exchanged, and then she apologised profusely for having got so busy settling the house that she completely forgot how her daughter must be bothering them. ‘Oh no, no, come in, please. Bunny is busy with my daughter Vaani. No trouble at all. Let me go fetch the girls.’ She peeped into the bedroom, the kitchen, her mother-in-law’s room, and the spare bathroom. No sign of the girls. ‘Strange, they were jumping about just a minute ago, and now they’ve vanished. And the doors are locked!’ she said, bewildered. Mrs Hudson laughed. ‘I saw your daughter peeping out of the window when I was coming up to your house. Have you checked under the beds and in the closets?’ By now, Major Rathore had changed out of his night suit and came out to introduce himself. As he chatted up Mrs Hudson, his wife emerged from her son’s bedroom with the two girls in tow. ‘You were right, Mrs Hudson, they were hiding in the almirah. How did you ever know?’ ‘I know my brat,’ Mrs Hudson said, laughing. ‘Mummy, I don’t want to go home just yet!’ Bunny protested. B l a c k o v e r W h i t e b a c k g r o u n d
  26. 26. Mayank Gaur 24 ‘Mumma, Bunny’s going to take me to Disneyland!’ Vaani screamed excitedly. ‘Say good morning to Auntie first, Vaani,’ Daddy said sweetly. ‘Good morning, Auntie.’ ‘Good morning, young lady. My, you’re pretty!’ Vaani blushed. ‘Can I go to Disneyland with Bunny, Daddy?’ ‘But, beta, haven’t we told you that Disneyland —’ Major Rathore started, only to be cut short by Vaani. ‘Don’t worry, Daddy, Bunny is taking me along. She says they’re very rich.’ Now it was Mrs Hudson’s turn to blush. And words defied her. ‘But still, children. It’s not right for Bunny to pay for you. You know that, Vaani,’ her mummy said, for want of something better to say. ‘But why, Mrs Rathore—sorry, Auntie? She’s my best friend in the whole world!’ Bunny asserted. The elders laughed. ‘Oh, she is, is she?’ Bunny’s mummy said. ‘Now come along and help me set up your room.’ ‘Why can’t I stay, Mummy? We have to come back for dinner anyway.’ ‘Really? And you invited yourself?’ Bunny’s mummy said, blushing a second time. ‘No, Vaani said her daddy was telling her mummy that they should call us over. Isn’t that right, Vaani?’ ‘Of course, do come over for dinner tonight, all of you, Mrs Hudson,’ Major Rathore said. ‘Oh, please don’t bother.’ ‘I insist, ma’am.’ ‘Well, all right then, thank you. My husband, Robert, will be delighted to meet you.’ Then Bunny’s mummy gently but firmly dragged her back home, and the Rathores laughed at the hilarious sight of the laughing mother pulling her daughter with one hand and dragging her bicycle—er, motorbike with the other. The daughter, facing them, was reluctantly walking backwards and talking and waving bye-bye. B l a c k o v e r W h i t e b a c k g r o u n d
  27. 27. Which Life Are You From? 25 The Rathores couldn’t have known then, but this new friend of their little girl would go on to change the way they all looked at life, without even knowing how to. They would find a goldmine of wisdom in Bunny’s naivety and a wealth of innocence in her wisdom. B l a c k o v e r W h i t e b a c k g r o u n d
  28. 28. 26 Bunny Goes to School CHAPTER 4 That evening, the Hudsons went around briefly introducing themselves to the neighbourhood, but of course, the pleasure of being the first to host them for a casual drinks-and-dinner affair belonged to the Rathores. That’s because Vaani and Bunny had deftly negotiated the arrangement earlier that day. Major Hudson addressed Vaani’s daddy as sir (he was five years Major Rathore’s junior), and that gave Vaani a deep sense of pride. Truth be told, she was getting to be just a bit envious of this sinfully pretty and bubbly live wire. Mummy and Mrs Hudson were on a first-name basis— Tripti and Debbie—on the former’s insistence, even before the drinks were served; it was quite a departure from the formalities of the morning. The evening revealed that the Hudsons had most of their relatives abroad, but they were far more Indian than they appeared to be, and proud of it. In fact, when they warmly touched Granny’s feet (an Indian mark of respect for elders) on being introduced and when Major Hudson spoke to her in Hindi and Rajasthani, she blessed them and even sat down for a brief conversation, which wasn’t her usual custom with new acquaintances. She was delighted to know that Major Hudson was from the Rajrif (Rajputana Rifles), an infantry regiment from the Rathores’ home state of Rajasthan. B l a c k o v e r W h i t e b a c k g r o u n d
  29. 29. Which Life Are You From? 27 Here’s what the Hudsons left behind at the Rathores’ residence that evening: Major Robert Hudson really was a boxer and had represented the Services at the national level. His mother was Indian. She had been an English teacher, having retired just a couple of years back, and lived in the Hudsons’ bungalow in Meerut Cantonment. There were a couple of tenant families in the outhouses of their bungalow, and she was well cared for. His father, late Captain Daniel Hudson of the highly decorated Hudson family of soldiers, was martyred towards the fag end of the action in Burma during the Second World War when Robert was just a few months old. His joining the Indian army was a foregone conclusion for his father’s family, considering their family tradition of giving at least one son from every generation to the armed forces, and his partly Indian lineage. Debbie Hudson was, in fact, all English. She had picked up a bit of Hindi most willingly and could speak well enough to be able to communicate with locals who knew not a word of English. She was quite intrigued by Indian culture, having been a student of psychology, with a fascination for parapsychology and philosophy. In any case, she was happy where her family was happy, and that was that. She played the piano and sang a bit but only reluctantly admitted to it, and that too, only after her little loudspeaker had already announced it. She most certainly was not the soprano her princess made her out to be, she insisted. Theirs was a love marriage. Their families came from Yorkshire, and their fathers had gone to school together. Fox hunting was a common passion, followed by elaborate family picnics in the North Yorkshire Moors. Robert had met Debbie at one of those affairs while visiting his uncle during his annual leave. The attraction was electric, and after a bit of a fuss about his Indian blood and the huge cultural gap she would have to cope with in India, Debbie’s family agreed. Debbie was too much in love to worry about these things. The wedding went off famously, and in afterthought, all the fuss seemed nothing more than an unavoidable ritual that needed to be played out for the benefit of B l a c k o v e r W h i t e b a c k g r o u n d
  30. 30. Mayank Gaur 28 the neighbours in England. And that’s how, Robert said with his sly Elvis smile, he became the luckiest man that ever lived. ‘You’re very rich, I believe,’ Major Rathore said to Major Hudson at one point, laughing at the memory of Bunny and Vaani’s conversation earlier in the day and clearly enjoying his junior’s discomfort. Robert chuckled and would have preferred to avoid the subject, but the question had come from a senior. It turned out that Robert’s substantial inheritances in England yielded handsome rentals, and Debbie’s rich parents and siblings loved to spoil her and Bunny, despite Debbie’s many protests. Yet having been brought up single-handedly by his very self-respecting mother, who Debbie too clearly adored, Major Robert Hudson had as much national pride in him as any Indian ever born. That sentiment was shared by his daughter too, the Rathores would later learn. Bunny . . . well now, Bunny. No brief introduction will do for her. Suffice it to say that that evening, she was on her practised best behaviour—relatively speaking, that is. A tranquil, snow-clad volcano with no hint of the explosive fire raging within. Miss Emma (‘but I prefer Bunny’) Hudson. It didn’t take much time for Bunny the she-Dennis to become the centre of gravity in the neighbourhood and in school; a troop leader for little kids, a terror for moms, and an amusing brat for fathers and elder kids. It all began with her first day at school. She arrived in the principal’s office with Daddy and Mummy. Her class teacher was there too. ‘Hello, young lady, and what’s your name?’ the principal, Mr Shukla, asked. ‘It’s Miss Emma Hudson, sir.’ ‘Can you speak Hindi, Emma?’ her class teacher asked. ‘Ji, ma’am. Daddy aur Dadi tou Indian hi hain na’ (Yes, ma’am, my daddy and grandma are Indian), Bunny said. ‘Good. You can call me teacher.’ ‘Yes, ma’am.’ Everyone laughed. B l a c k o v e r W h i t e b a c k g r o u n d
  31. 31. Which Life Are You From? 29 The conversation between the small group was casual and fun, and Bunny took no time in charming her future mentors. Even infants know how to twist elders around their little finger. Bunny was all of six and a half. With the formalities done, Bunny was shown to her class. Vaani was in the same section, and she shrieked with delight at seeing Bunny before the teacher could tell her to behave herself. Bunny instantly returned the favour. So far, so good. Then the lunch break happened. As was the common practice those days, officers’ batmen carried hot meals in tiffin boxes on their bicycles for the kids. Seniors and juniors would all sit out in the ample lawns on a clear day, and there was enough time to kill before the next period. Bunny the blonde caught everyone’s eye instantly. So after the batmen left, some senior boys and girls came up to the little girls. In separate groups, mind you. It wasn’t fashionable for grown boys and girls to hang around with each other in the small towns of India those days. ‘Hey there, Snow White, where are you from?’ asked a big boy with whiskers beginning to show. ‘I’m from Meerut,’ Bunny said hesitatingly. ‘And please don’t call me Snow White.’ ‘But you look like a foreigner,’ a girl said. ‘That’s because I am three-quarters English and one-quarter Indian,’ Bunny said, getting a bit uneasy at this unnecessary probing. ‘Really? How’s that?’ ‘See, my mummy is all English, and my daddy is half Indian.’ ‘Clever, aren’t you? I suppose that makes you a mixed breed then,’ said the sneering senior boy, and the senior girls instantly lodged their protest over this cheap shot. ‘You had better not cross the line with me,’ said a defiant little Bunny, her cheeks and ears turning a flaming red. Vaani, poor girl, watched on haplessly, her mouth turning dry as she prayed silently that they be left alone. To her utter dismay though, more seniors had joined in by now. B l a c k o v e r W h i t e b a c k g r o u n d
  32. 32. Mayank Gaur 30 ‘Cross the line, eh? What are you going to do about it, you little rat?’ said the boy, clearly peeved at Bunny’s unexpected dare. ‘I must warn you that my daddy’s a boxing champion, and he has a fight coming up with Leon Spinks,’ Bunny said very confidently. ‘And if you don’t stop bothering me, he’ll make your nose come out from the back of your head!’ ‘Back of my head?’ muttered the senior, confused and taken aback, while the other seniors laughed. ‘She means her daddy will punch your face so hard that your nose will come out from the back of your head, you dumbo,’ said a senior girl, as the powerful Bunny effect began to cast its spell on these aggressors too. ‘That’s right,’ said Bunny, arms folded in front of her chest, lips pursed, and eyebrows furrowed. ‘Leon Spinks? Why not Muhammad Ali?’ someone asked sarcastically. ‘Because Spinks beat Ali, and he’s the world champion now. Don’t you know?’ Bunny said pompously, and the big girls laughed even louder at the boys. ‘But even Spinks can’t fight all of us,’ said another senior boy, clearly enjoying this bout. ‘Well then, my daddy has a twelve-bore gun that shoots many pellets with every shot. Those will hurt you all without killing anyone, so he won’t even have to go to jail.’ There was another explosion of laughter and loud claps by the girls. Game, set, and match over. The winner got a lot of hugs and kisses from the girls, and some boys even pinched her cheeks affectionately. Everyone was pleasantly surprised at the vocabulary, knowledge, gumption, and courage of this little girl with a big imagination. To pull off the Spinks bit with supreme confidence is no mean feat, especially for a kid half your size. ‘You’re quite a champion yourself, little girl,’ said a senior girl, getting down on her knees to give Bunny a hug. ‘What’s your name?’ ‘Miss Emma Hudson.’ B l a c k o v e r W h i t e b a c k g r o u n d
  33. 33. Which Life Are You From? 31 ‘Well, Miss Hudson, welcome to school. I am Smriti, and I’ll be looking out for you, okay?’ She ruffled Bunny’s hair affectionately. Bunny smiled. ‘In that case, you can call me Bunny.’ ‘Thank you, Bunny, I’ll remember that. I hope you won’t complain to your daddy about us now.’ ‘Oh, please don’t, please, please,’ pleaded a couple of senior boys quite dramatically. ‘All right,’ said Bunny as the school bell rang to announce the end of recess. The senior kids took away a really funny interaction with the cutest little girl. The two little girls took away the pride of ascendancy over bullies by one of them. ‘Is your daddy really going to fight the world champion?’ asked Vaani. ‘Oh, no, he’s not. I was just bluffing,’ Bunny said, quickly adding, ‘He can, but he says he’s too busy defending the country as a soldier to prepare for the fight.’ ‘He’s not a soldier. He’s an officer.’ ‘Officers are soldiers too.’ ‘Okay,’ Vaani said, a little confused. The nuances of the language Bunny so casually played around with were way beyond little kids her age. Everyone thought it was because of her English background, but there was more to it. After the encounter, senior boys would often duck behind pillars, walls and trees at the sight of Bunny. Their exaggerated expressions of fear were thoroughly enjoyed by the other seniors. Bunny would look down and grin broadly, gloating with pride. Even the little twosome’s parents hadn’t suggested that the seniors were just kidding. Bunny had earned her bragging rights, and she and her best friend were going to relish every bit of this triumph. B l a c k o v e r W h i t e b a c k g r o u n d
  34. 34. 32 Bunny the Pied Piper CHAPTER 5 As Vaani got Bunny into her gang, Bunny got the gang into her groove. This block of Golf View apartments had accommodation for mid-ranking officers, so there were many little kids around. Soon other kids had motorcycles too, though most of them with side wheels. The elders jocularly complained of having headaches from all the noise. And this was just the beginning. Bunny was very pretty, and she clearly loved all the attention that she got in India. She had big blue eyes with long eyelashes, chubby cheeks with a permanent blush, blonde curly hair, and a smile to die for. Her signature giggle accentuated her charm; the ringing melody was laden with just the right proportion of joy and mischief. Debbie and Bunny had spent a fair amount of time in England before regular school started for Bunny. That had given Bunny a delightfully wholesome English accent. However, the huge cultural chasm ensured that she was often confused about people’s reactions to what she said or did, in both parts of the world. She would therefore question stereotypes with the kind of naive curiosity that stumped most mums. Like why didn’t girls go fishing and camping in India? And play drums? And whistle? And fly kites? She was a repository of fairy-tale imagination. In her world, fireflies were the angels’ spies, out there to expose kids who were still not in bed after bedtime. The dewdrops on grass blades were sparkling diamonds when it was sunny and pearls when it wasn’t, B l a c k o v e r W h i t e b a c k g r o u n d
  35. 35. Which Life Are You From? 33 but they turned into water the instant someone tried to pick them, because of an ancient curse of the elves. Buttons, her teddy bear, was very much alive in her dreams, which were real, and went treasure hunting with her. She ushered her awestruck friends into the world of goblins, gnomes, hobyahs and golliwogs; she could make up stories at will, and they all had happy endings, with Buttons emerging as the hero. She was full of clever tricks and naughty pranks all the time, the kind of stuff kids her age were not supposed to know yet, and she didn’t mind teaching them to friends—like how to make stink bombs in empty watercolour bottles with a certain brand of fabric whitener and lemon juice; how to scratch the paper off the fuse of firecrackers to make them explode late (so they could sneak them behind unsuspecting people and enjoy all the action from a distance); how to make tops with the rubber lids of injection bottles and all pins; how to make a horn out of a mango kernel and a rattler out of an empty tin can; and lots more. All this obviously perplexed most parents. While other parents were still wondering how Bunny knew all this weird stuff, Mrs Narula, the neighbourhood motormouth, went right ahead and asked her at the first opportunity she got. It was one of those ladies’ get-togethers where all mums played cards and tambola while their kids played around, just a couple of weeks after the Hudsons had arrived in town. Debbie had gone up to the washroom. Mrs Narula spoke mostly in Hindi. ‘Beta Bunny, where did you learn to make those tin-can rattlers and other nuisance? Angland [England]?’ If Bunny’s opening act, the motorcycle, had caused a mild commotion, the tin-can rattlers raised the decibel level several notches. They were made under Bunny’s expert supervision by her daddy’s batman, Shankar bhaiya. The noisy contraptions comprised empty tin cans with the tops and bottoms removed, and two small bolts or nuts tied to opposite ends with short strings. ‘I learnt most of the tricks from the kids at the servant quarters in Ferozepur, Auntie,’ Bunny said. B l a c k o v e r W h i t e b a c k g r o u n d
  36. 36. Mayank Gaur 34 There were a few eyebrows raised and glances exchanged; instantly, Mrs Narula got the pleasurable whiff of an opportunity to unleash her carefully honed talent in twisting facts, exaggerating the transgressions of others, real or (mostly) imagined, and squeezing gossip out of every shred of flimsy evidence. ‘And your mummy permits you to play with those kids?’ ‘Yes, Auntie. She brings kids from the servant quarters home thrice a week.’ ‘Oh, she does, does she? To play with you?’ ‘No. To teach them English and maths and moral science, and to read to them from storybooks and magazines. She also gives them used clothes, old books, fruits, and leftovers. She’s going to come asking you for used clothes and schoolbooks too, I think. She even started a school for poor kids in Ferozepur, and Mrs Sharma promised that the army would never shut it, even after we left.’ ‘Who is Mrs Sharma?’ ‘She’s the wife of Daddy’s boss in Ferozepur.’ ‘Oh, she’s building her husband’s ACR, isn’t she?’ Mrs Narula said and cackled, looking around for applause. But nobody laughed or even pretended to smile. ACR, for those not from a military background, is the Annual Confidential Report. Wives are often blamed, sometimes with reason, for trying to get their husbands in the good books of their seniors in order to get a good report. By now, Mrs Narula had sensed that things weren’t quite going her way, and she quickly tried to end the conversation with a reluctant ‘How nice, how nice,’ grudging the lost opportunity. The conversation, however, didn’t die at her command. It drifted, with the ladies debating the case just presented to them. ‘It’s wonderful what Debbie does, but bringing dirty children home? What about hygiene?’ ‘Yes! And most of those people are chamars [lower-caste people].’ B l a c k o v e r W h i t e b a c k g r o u n d
  37. 37. Which Life Are You From? 35 ‘So why are you all so surprised?’ asked Mrs Chatterjee, the senior-most officer’s wife in the gathering. ‘We all know where some of the Anglos come from, don’t we?’ Tripti Rathore had had enough of it. At the risk of sounding like she was crossing the line with a senior officer’s wife, she protested, ‘Pardon me, Mrs Chatterjee, but that’s very unfair. The Anglos are amongst the finest, most educated and evolved people in India, and I don’t know about you but the Hudsons are certainly the smartest, nicest couple I have ever met in my life. Besides, Debbie is English. And anyway, what’s wrong with helping the downtrodden? Mother Teresa works with lepers, doesn’t she?’ ‘Oh, I completely agree. Even we teach at the army school for children of the poor, don’t we? It’s a great feeling,’ said Mrs Chatterjee, darting a sharp glance at Mrs Narula, the only one amongst them who didn’t (couldn’t, rather) teach anything. This about-turn surprised no one; the lady had to have the last word. As the only lady present at the moment whose husband was a ‘full’ colonel, she felt naturally entitled to it. This behaviour would, however, change dramatically in the presence of senior officers’ wives, some of whom were expected shortly. Meanwhile, Debbie returned and sensed that the conversation had stopped quite abruptly. But she was getting used to it by now. Having been born white in India, Robert understood what was going on perfectly well and had explained the curious phenomenon to her very patiently: the Indians—well, most of them anyway—were overawed by the white skin. They admired the English and their ways privately and often cursed them openly (now that they were mostly gone) for having slave-driven their ancestors for centuries. To many of them, the English language was (and still is) the only required evidence of sophistication, intelligence, success, and opportunity. In fact, an entire culture of native ‘brown sahibs’ had emerged over the years, and it had created a class divide that only seemed to widen with time. The Hindi types felt deprived, inadequate, and even handicapped—as though the English-speaking lot had two tongues, whereas they B l a c k o v e r W h i t e b a c k g r o u n d
  38. 38. Mayank Gaur 36 tragically had just one. For those who didn’t know the language or the Western ways, there were just two choices, really: either blend meekly into the background or, like Mrs Narula, taking advantage of seniority, deploy any means possible to push the ‘proudy peoples’ into submission. Be that as it may, Debbie’s intuition soon told her that there was something else in the air too, this sunny afternoon; she felt that the ladies in general were a little warmer and more forthcoming towards her. For want of any apparent reason for it, she would have dismissed the thought—if only Mrs Narula had let her. Desperate to somehow salvage a situation gone embarrassingly wrong for her, Mrs Narula felt compelled to be the first to give Debbie a certificate of appreciation, and therefore: ‘Oye, Debbie, you didn’t tell us you teach children of servants. Wonderful! Will you do that here too?’ ‘Well, yes, Mrs Narula. I was actually thinking of starting something, a couple of hours maybe, thrice a week, to begin with.’ ‘Par [but] then those childrens will speak better English than ours! No, ladies?’ This was Mrs Narula’s pathetic attempt at making Debbie feel good. ‘Oh, all children are welcome, actually.’ ‘But our kids can’t mingle with children from the lower castes,’ said a lady. ‘It’s forbidden in our culture.’ ‘You should know by now,’ Mrs Chatterjee snapped, and Debbie could see Tripti rolling her eyes and shrugging her shoulders in disgust. ‘I see.’ An embarrassed pause. ‘Well, never mind then. They will learn perfectly good English at school and at home anyway.’ And then, in an attempt to wriggle out of the tight spot, she said, ‘By the way, Jesus Christ didn’t speak English at all, hehe.’ ‘What you saying! Then how the Bible is in English?’ blurted Mrs Narula with a triumphant glint in her eyes. There was pin-drop silence. A gathering of chatterboxes, dumbstruck by the sheer dumbness of it all. ‘Oye, Jejus angrez nahin tha?’ (Hey, was Jesus not English?) B l a c k o v e r W h i t e b a c k g r o u n d
  39. 39. Which Life Are You From? 37 ‘Never mind, Harpreet [Mrs Narula’s name], one doesn’t get to learn much about the Western world in the villages. We understand,’ said Mrs Chatterjee. ‘And you, Debbie dear, you don’t really have to reinvent the wheel. Why don’t you come and help us with our own army school for the poor? We are doing a splendid job with it, aren’t we now, ladies?’ ‘Oh, I’d love to do that. Thank you so very much,’ Debbie said, noticing with relief that an unspoken ceasefire seemed to somehow be materialising amongst the gathering. Thank Jesus! That’s how Bunny and her angrez ancestry were spared the gallows that day. And she went about breaching every rule in the How to Be a Good Girl book without a care in the world. With time, Bunny acquired the status of a legend amongst little kids. And as we all know, that status is earned the hard way. She could hold an ice cube on the palm of her hand till it completely melted away. She could jump higher than even older kids, in the Western roll style, while other kids were still struggling with their clumsy scissor kicks. She could light a matchstick like grown-ups do and blow into a balloon till it burst. And that, folks, is raw guts. She would run up to bigger boys playing football and plead so incessantly to be taken in that they would let her play with them. Her fighting spirit surprised everyone. She would play kabaddi (an Indian contact sport—go check it out on YouTube) with the local kids and cause much amusement with the way she said ‘kabaddikabaddikabddi’, slapping her thighs to intimidate her opponents. She’d climb up the banyan tree and swing from its vines like Tarzan, and she’d make a swing go really high up before jumping off it with the grace of an Olympic gymnast. Soon enough, parents of other little girls began noticing changes in their daughters’ behaviours too. Some good, some bad (according only to them). The legend came to be known by the elders as the tomboy who only got away with her indiscretions because of her impeccable manners, and another thing—her very, very big heart. B l a c k o v e r W h i t e b a c k g r o u n d
  40. 40. Mayank Gaur 38 The Hudsons had things middle-class families could only dream of and some things most Indians hadn’t even heard of. And Bunny loved to share her booty with everyone. Her toys and stuff left other kids gasping in awe. Her skateboard had even grown kids all excited. It served as a great leveller; during the times it was in circulation, age gaps were forgotten, and the children would all eagerly wait for their turn to pick up nicks and bruises. Everyone laughed at everyone else’s clumsiness and obediently followed the instructions of Bunny, the coach. She had exceptional athletic ability, and things looked deceptively easy when she did them— till someone else tried them. One day, as the kids were busy working up a proper ruckus at Bunny’s place, the doorbell rang. It was a parcel from Bunny’s nani (Mummy’s mummy) in England. Everyone waited with bated breath as Bunny’s mum cut open the parcel. It . . . was . . . oh . . . my . . . god . . . ohmygodohmygodohmygod . . . a Barbie doll! The delighted shrieks and screams of the girls pretty much muffled the disappointed and exaggerated ‘awwws’ of the boys. A Barbie doll was a goddess for girls those days, and parents in India had a tough time explaining to their little girls that it was really beyond their means to have one shipped over from abroad. Bunny had gifted her old Barbie to the little daughter of their housemaid in Ferozepur when they had left town, and her grandma had promptly parcelled her a brand-new one as soon as she got their new address. Almost instantly, the group split up, the boys busying themselves with Bunny’s collection of remote-controlled cars while the awestruck girls checked out Barbie’s wardrobe. Amidst the excited chatter, a tiny voice asked, ‘Can I take her home to show my mommy?’ Silence. How could someone even think of taking Barbie away from her owner for one second? The voice belonged to Minnie, the littlest of the little girls, a couple of months shy of four years. Everyone loved her for her cute bangs and her lisp, but how could she? ‘Of course, you can,’ said Bunny nonchalantly. B l a c k o v e r W h i t e b a c k g r o u n d
  41. 41. Which Life Are You From? 39 ‘But, Bunny, what if she doesn’t return your Barbie?’ said Aina, the oldest amongst them at eight. ‘I will, I will, I plomiseh,’ Minnie pleaded feebly. ‘I know she will,’ Bunny insisted. ‘And anyway, I love Minnie more than I love my Barbie.’ Minnie jumped up and hugged Bunny’s neck. An invisible hand seemed to guide the other girls to join in too, forming one big huddle. The boys rolled their eyes and groaned in passive yet obligatory disapproval. Mummy peeped in with a broad, proud smile and gave Bunny a thumbs up. At that instant, the Hudsons’ living room was witness to one of the many magic moments that make for everlasting memories, the kind you excitedly bring up when you run into someone of that vintage years later. Come to think of it, through adolescence, adulthood and old age, childhood friendships mostly retain their innocence and unqualified love. Childhood enmities, on the other hand, so long as they are not contaminated by the participation of adults, usually become the subject of mutual leg-pulling and good humour later on in life. That’s what’s so special about childhood. Wonder why kids are in such a hurry to grow up and we keep telling tell them to stop behaving like a child! Word of Bunny’s fine gesture spread fast as Barbie changed hands amongst the girls like the Olympic torch. Soon, it became clear that she would share anything gladly, except Buttons. And even then, she wouldn’t flatly refuse. She’d just make a flimsy excuse like ‘Oh, Buttons is an orphan. His mummy left him in my care, and he gets very scared without me.’ By and by, the Hudson residence became the place to be for screaming, giggling kids. Oddly enough, Bunny’s mummy and daddy didn’t seem to mind. Bunny had made her way into people’s hearts, and every kid and their cousin wanted to be friends with her. Every kid but Sunny. B l a c k o v e r W h i t e b a c k g r o u n d
  42. 42. 40 Bunny Meets Sunny CHAPTER 6 While Bunny’s inherent niceness won her a lot of love and attention, her rise to celebrity status had nothing to do with that virtue. In fact, quite the opposite. Therewasabullyofthehighestpedigreeintheneighbourhood, who every child dreaded. Sunny. Sunny Narula. Built really big, like his dad. Seven years old, going on nine by his size. Not surprisingly, Mrs Narula’s son. Sunny shoved and pushed kids around and made them cry. He did play with them sometimes, only because no one dared tell him that he couldn’t or that he was cheating. Parents of kids he had traumatised were at his house every other day, and his father could barely conceal the pride he felt even as he pretended to pull up his son. ‘Sorry, Uncle, sorry, Auntie’ had become rehearsed refrain for Sunny. Afterwards, his father quite enjoyed listening to his latest exploits while telling him mildly not to do those sorts of things. A first-generation officer from a family of affluent farmers from Punjab, Lt. Col. H. S. Narula was a turbaned Sikh, very proud of his family’s superior genes. At six feet five and twenty- two stones, he was quite an imposing sight. To give the devil his due, he was a true soldier, equally proud of his country, and wanted nothing more than the opportunity to blow Pakistan off the world map. That he had taken a bullet in his leg even before firing his first shot in the ’65 war, relegating him to a desk job and hampering his promotions, only exaggerated his need to conquer the macho space. He confused arrogance with manliness B l a c k o v e r W h i t e b a c k g r o u n d
  43. 43. Which Life Are You From? 41 sometimes and thought that a man who couldn’t inspire fear amongst other men was no man. His son was obviously thriving under his efficient command. One evening, Narula Junior went out to play at the swings, only to find Bunny occupying his favourite saddle. He lumbered up to her and stared at her threateningly. ‘Hey, get off my swing.’ ‘It’s not your swing. And I came first.’ ‘Now!’ ‘Go away.’ So Sunny held the chain of the swing, grabbed the seat under Bunny, and tipped her over. A few ladies were taking an evening walk around the park, and they saw it all from some distance. They worried for Bunny. Some other kids playing nearby froze. Bunny stood up slowly and deliberately, teeth clenched, cheeks red with rage. She dusted the dirt off her clothes and summoned all the fighting tips her daddy had given her. Stay calm. Surprise the bully. Put all your body weight behind the blow. Don’t give the other a chance to recover. And then Sunny went down like Humpty Dumpty (in Vaani’s words), as Bunny began pounding away at his face and tummy. To add insult to injury, the kids were all clapping and laughing, and quite frankly, even the ladies had to put up a supreme effort to stop themselves from applauding Bunny openly. To the amazement of the spectators, Sunny didn’t even try to strike back. So shocked was he at his first ever confrontation with counter-aggression that he crumbled from within and froze. Then he got up and ran away, bawling, ‘Mummy ji, Mummy ji.’ The next morning, it was headline news at school. Bunny got a pat on the back even from the seniors. But Sunny didn’t show up. Everyone laughed and agreed that he was too ashamed at having been beaten up by a girl, and a junior at that. At the Narula residence though, things had been understandably different since the brawl. Much as she wanted to, Mrs Narula couldn’t get herself to go up to the Hudsons and complain. How the whole neighbourhood would laugh! Colonel sahib had been in a foul mood the whole of that evening. He had B l a c k o v e r W h i t e b a c k g r o u n d
  44. 44. Mayank Gaur 42 twisted Sunny’s ears hard a couple of times, calling him a phoka kartoos (empty bullet shell) and ruing the fact that the son of the man who had hammered ten Pakistanis with his bare hands (bullcrap) had got mauled by a piddi-ji chidi (tiny bird). During the night, Sunny picked up a mild fever and was so soaked up in shame and self-pity at the sight of his swollen visage in the mirror that he even contemplated quietly running away to his grandparents in Punjab after a hearty breakfast the next morning, to hide from prying eyes. Major Hudson came up to Lieutenant Colonel Narula’s office the next day to apologise for his daughter’s aggression. The senior officer pulled himself up to his full height, and despite being a 6'1" heavyweight, the major looked tiny in front of his superior. ‘O koi gal nahin yaar, bachhe hain, honda renda hai. Bus hun apni kudi nu bacha ke rakhin’ (Hey, no problem, buddy, they’re kids. It happens. Now just keep your girl well protected), he said in Punjabi, aware of Major Hudson’s last posting in Ferozepur. He smiled and winked. Major Hudson smiled back. They shook hands, and the atmosphere immediately lightened. ‘I would like to bring Bunny over in the evening to apologise, if that’s all right with you, sir.’ ‘Oye no need yaar, but you are welcome any time. Whisky shiski peende haan [let’s have whisky]. And please bring Mrs Hudson along too.’ And so that evening, the Hudsons dropped in at the Narulas’ residence. The burly officer had spoken to his wife, endorsing the visit as the correct fauji (army) protocol by the aggressor, which, he said in afterthought, they too must follow when Sunny hammers other kids. Several times over, he stressed the fact that being polite and nice to their guests was the decent thing for them to do. Bunny was very awkward, tense even, as she carried a little box of homemade chocolate cake for Sunny in one hand and her inseparable friend Buttons in the other. The Narula couple was very warm and welcoming. Now here’s the thing: despite their aggressive demeanour, because of their own complexes, the B l a c k o v e r W h i t e b a c k g r o u n d
  45. 45. Which Life Are You From? 43 Narulas really were a very loving, happy-go-lucky people, as the truce earned through surrender that evening was to demonstrate to the Hudsons. In times to come, despite the seemingly insurmountable cultural wall that clearly stood between them, the bond between these two families would strengthen and even inspire other families. But right now, the Bunny-meets-Sunny moment. Mrs Narula ushered Bunny and her mum into Sunny’s room. ‘Hello, Sunny,’ Bunny said in a meek voice. Mindful of the fact that his folks had absolutely forbidden any aggression in their presence (lest the world discover their silent approval) and also of the outside possibility that he could get clobbered a second time, Sunny scowled and turned in his bed to face the other way. Bunny looked up, unsure. Mummy and Auntie nodded. She approached Sunny’s bed. ‘Sunny, I am terribly sorry.’ The dam burst. ‘Go away! Get out! We should have thrown you all out with the other gori chamdis [white skins],’ Sunny screamed. ‘Sunny, quiet!’ shouted his shocked mother. ‘But Mummy ji, that’s what Papa ji said last evening!’ Sunny protested. ‘Oye chup kar oye khoti de puttar’ (Hey, shut up, you so- and-so), thundered a blushing Narula sir as he got up with a jerk and looked haplessly at his junior officer. Major Hudson roared with laughter and said, ‘Never mind, sir. That’s what everyone says anyway. Nothing serious. He’s just a kid.’ Everyone other than the two kids immediately got into damage-control mode, and finally, on his mother’s firm command, masterfully camouflaged in the sweetest-sounding pleas, Sunny reluctantly shook Bunny’s hand. The ice melted slowly at first, but then his hatred melted as fast as the soft chocolate in his mouth. Soon the two were sharing closely guarded secrets of combat. Bunny easily convinced Sunny to form a Saviour Squad with her, and the two pledged to become the guardians of all B l a c k o v e r W h i t e b a c k g r o u n d
  46. 46. Mayank Gaur 44 little kids in their neighbourhood. The more he thought about it, the more he liked the idea—Sunny the saviour. Sunny the junior school superhero. Thankful kids. Cheering uncles and aunties. Applauding teachers. Sunny couldn’t wait for the opportunity to pummel hoodlums and start building his fan club! ‘Where did she learn to fight like that?’ Narula sir asked with genuine admiration. ‘Frankly, sir, I am a little surprised myself. I teach her a few boxing tricks. Debbie says she went for a few karate classes in England on their last visit. But this . . .’ ‘From what I’ve heard, it was a solid takkar [headbutt]. No one does that better than our own local goondas [hooligans],’ the senior officer said. ‘Yes. I’ve seen a lot of that in the backstreets of Meerut, our home town,’ Robert agreed. ‘O ji, fir tou [oh, in that case] she must have learnt it from the street kids there only . . . She likes to play with them,’ Mrs Narula blurted out, immediately panicking at the faux pas. But everyone sensed that it wasn’t a cheap shot, and so the good vibes carried on. The conversation veered towards all things Punjabi, and here the Hudsons’ last posting in Ferozepur, Punjab, came in handy. The rest of the evening, the worthy officers immersed themselves in childishly suggestive Punjabi jokes as drinks flowed, and it was left to Mrs Narula to try and indulge a clueless Debbie as best she could, despite the imposing language barrier. Obviously, the challenge was daunting. More so when she discovered, to her horror, that try as he may, her husband just couldn’t keep his eyes off Mrs Hudson’s lovely legs. Were it not for his meticulously rehearsed expertise in the art of occasionally squinting his eyes so no one could be sure where he was looking, he would certainly have made an oaf of himself that evening. It must be said that despite simmering resentment, Mrs Narula came through with flying colours, and the evening ended in high spirits. It was another matter that the big, burly Lt. Col. Harjit Singh Narula had to grovel like a puppy, make silly excuses even he didn’t believe in, and finally, swear to never look below Debbie behen’s B l a c k o v e r W h i t e b a c k g r o u n d
  47. 47. Which Life Are You From? 45 (sister Debbie’s) forehead to restore any semblance of peace with his bitter half that night. Back home, Daddy kissed Bunny as he tucked her in bed and said, ‘Baby, there’s something I want to talk to you about before you go to sleep.’ ‘Yes, Daddy?’ ‘Look, now I know the other kids are going to tease Sunny about yesterday’s incident. Please don’t encourage them, okay?’ ‘I won’t, Daddy. He’s my friend now.’ ‘Good! Maybe you can even suggest that he didn’t hit back because he is a boy and older, and good boys don’t fight with girls.’ ‘But that’s not true, Daddy. I walloped him good and fair,’ Bunny protested. ‘I know, I know. My Supergirl. But sometimes you have to choose between being right and being good.’ Bunny frowned and sat up. ‘But, Daddy, good people don’t lie.’ By now, Mummy was in the room too. She sat down on the bed, put Bunny’s head in her lap, and started running her fingers through her hair. Bunny loved it, and most times, this would make her yawn and doze off in a matter of minutes. ‘Listen to Daddy carefully, baby. There are bad lies, and there are good lies. Of course, one must not lie, but sometimes twisting a fact slightly can do a lot of good.’ ‘Like when, Mummy?’ ‘Like . . . like when a wounded officer posted far away lies to his little girl that he’s fine, over the phone. How would she feel if she knew her daddy was hurt?’ Mummy said. Bunny could easily relate to that, since that’s exactly what had happened three years ago, when Robert was posted in the turbulent Northeast and Bunny and Mum were in England. ‘Yes,’ Daddy said, taking a cue from Mummy, ‘a little lie by you can save a friend from a huge embarrassment. Just think, baby, how happy Sunny would feel to believe even you think he’s strong.’ Wisdom dawned, and Bunny smiled. ‘Yes, I’d like very much to do that. But we all know the real truth, don’t we?’ B l a c k o v e r W h i t e b a c k g r o u n d
  48. 48. Mayank Gaur 46 ‘Of course we do! And we are very proud of you, baby, considering that you did it in self-defence,’ Mummy said. Goodnights and kisses and lights out. The next morning, when mums and kids gathered for the school bus (a three-ton army truck with wooden planks by the sides for seats), everybody was very surprised to see Sunny and Bunny greet each other sweetly. In the bus, an elder kid said, ‘Hey, Sunny, what’s with the black eye? A flying saucer hit your face, is it?’ There were sniggers and cackles. ‘No, it looks like a well-deserved shiner to me. Whoever did it should have given him two black eyes so he would look like he’s wearing goggles,’ said another teenager, glancing and sneering at Sunny, and the seniors in the bus guffawed hysterically. All the while, Sunny just stared at his shoes and marked each one of the offenders, pledging to extract revenge when he grew big and strong. Bunny’s bunch was too young to grab most of the sarcastic wit, and anyway, the latest information regarding Sunny’s transformation into a saviour, quickly shared by the excited Bunny–Sunny duo as they all waited for the bus, had considerably softened their view of him. ‘Listen, everyone,’ Bunny said. ‘Sunny is very chivalrous, okay? He doesn’t fight with little girls. I am very grateful he didn’t hit me.’ ‘Chivalrous? What’s that mean?’ a slightly older girl asked. ‘It means boys who are not mean,’ Bunny said. She blushed gleefully when someone said, ‘Hey, Bunny’s so little, and she can already play with words!’ ‘But then why did he run away yelping like a mongrel?’ Vaani asked. Silence. ‘Well . . . I guess . . . because he wanted to hit back, but his good manners didn’t allow him to,’ Bunny suggested. ‘Yes. Right. That’s why. Otherwise, I would have—’ started Sunny, but then, noticing the fleeting sternness in Bunny’s eyes, he immediately gulped the rest of the sentence down. B l a c k o v e r W h i t e b a c k g r o u n d
  49. 49. Which Life Are You From? 47 In a few days, the topic cooled down. But Bunny had made her place in the sun. The cute little angel had revealed her tough side. This beauty was a beast too. Often she’d be pleasantly surprised at being greeted by complete strangers. The pride of being recognised and waved at by the seniors in school—that’s something very few get to enjoy in the brief period when they are little kids. As it turned out, Sunny’s transformation was remarkable and complete. He found eager allies in his ex-victims, and the motley young gang lapped up Sunny’s own brand of pranks and mischief with zest. Sunny and Bunny of the Saviour Squad never really needed to protect anyone. The bandit was now the sheriff. And the town slept easy. B l a c k o v e r W h i t e b a c k g r o u n d
  50. 50. M A Y A N K G A U R STORY 1 BUNNY’S BURROW FROM THE SERIES MAYANK GAUR Lieutenant Colonel S.S. Narula, a.k.a. Sunny has been staggered by a series of bizarre coincidences since he arrived in Mhow cantonment in Central India this morning. As he gazes with moist eyes at his childhood bestie’s tombstone, the giant of a man has no idea of the extraordinary turn his life is about to take. Little Bunny had shaken up the sleepy army cantonment, when she had arrived in town with her English mum, Debbie, and her Anglo-Indian daddy, Major Robert Hudson, in the late ‘70s. She was blonde, beautiful, a bundle of mischief and a reservoir of compassion. She was also mildly dyslexic and occasionally made vague allusions that sounded like memories from other lives. Love, wealth, expensive toys, the freedom to be naughty - Bunny had plenty and more of everything, except time. When she passed away, everyone was devastated, but one young lad becomes obsessed with her return; Vikram, the teenaged elder brother of her dear friend Vaani. But why? Being a hosteller, he had hardly even met her; and teenagers don’t much care for little kids anyway. Could it be that since the mind cannot remember what the soul cannot forget, Vikram was grieving the loss of a soulmate without even knowing about it? Thirty years later, as the new age of spiritual awakening begins, Bunny’s Invisible Observer sets up amazing coincidences that will bring her scattered soul family together. And everyone who wept over her grave will smile again, when Bunny returns. Mayank is an advertising creative director, writer, film maker, trekker, sports buff, nature lover and spiritual wanderer who explores the continuity of relationships over lifetimes. His strength lies in blending humour, love, hope, tragedy and spirituality in stories that entertain, engage and trigger introspection.

×