Gahadwals pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Gahadwals By Prachi Virag Sontakke
Introduction • Decline of Gurjar Pratiharas. • Attacks of Turks & ensuing chaos • Many dynasties spring to prominence in n...
Origin of Gahadwals • Various names: गहड़वाल गाहड़वाल, गहरवार • Sarnath inscription of Kumaradevi : Gahadwalas were Kshatriy...
Sources • Basahi inscription • Banaras inscription of Kumardevi • Rahan inscription • Paali inscription • Kamauli inscript...
Chandradeva (c.1089-1104CE) • S/O Mahichandra • Real founder of Gahadwals • Known from his 4 inscriptions. • Titles: Param...
Imperialistic career • Chandravati inscription: Defeated Narpati, Gajapati,Giripati, Trishankupati. • Narpati + Gajapati =...
Madanpal (c.1104-1114CE) • S/O Chandradeva • Inscriptions: To make land donations, Madanpal took permission of his queen, ...
Govindachandra (c.1114-1154CE) • Greaatest king of Gahadwal dynasty • S/O Madanpal and Rahaladevi • Experience as a Yuvara...
Policies for extension of empire Imperialistic Defensive Diplomatic alliances
Imperialistic conquests: Saryupar • Regions south of Ghaghra: Taken control by Chandradeva-Madanpal • Regions north of Gha...
Imperialistic conquests: Western & Central Bihar • Contemporary Pala king = Rampala, Madanpala • Pala power on wane. • Gov...
Imperialistic conquests: Kalchuris • Contemporary Kalchuri king = Yashahkarna, Gayakarna • Govindachandra’s inscription: D...
Imperialistic conquests: Parmaras • Contemporary Parmara kings = Narvarma & Yashovarma • Rambhamanjari: Govindachandra won...
Imperialistic conquests: Chandellas • Contemporary Chandella kings: Jaivarma, Prithvivarma & Madanvarma • Nimai Bose: Many...
Diplomacy: Matrimonial alliance & Defensive Policy • Friendship with Palas & their feudatories: Married into a family rela...
Diplomatic-Cultural relations • Prabandhachintamani: Chaulukya king Jaisimhasiddhraja sent a messenger to the Gahadwala co...
Succession after Govindachandra • 3 sons • Aasfotachandradeva: Died • Rajyapaldeva: Died • Natural death of two successors...
Vijayachandra (c.1155-1161CE) • Prithvirajraso: Vijayachandra defeated Somvamshi king of Cuttak who was then forced to mar...
Defeats • Seizing opportunity during Hammir’s attack, Sen king Lakshaman Sena attacked & defeated king of Kashi Vijaychand...
Jaichandra (c.1170-1194CE) • S/O Vijaychandra & Chandralekhadevi • Before his accession, functioned as a Yuvaraj for 2 yea...
Jaichandra and Chandellas • Rambhamanjari: Jaichandra defeated Chandella king Madanvarma • Claim not authentic as king Mad...
Jaichandra & Senas • Conflict between Gahadwalas and Senas to acquire Bihar • Prabandhakosha: Inconclusive battle between ...
Jaichandra and Chahmanas of Shakambhari • Numerous legends in texts and folklore. • Prithvirajraso: Digvijay celebration o...
Attack of Shihabuddin Gori: Battle at Chandawar • Jaichandra very confident of his mighty army consisting of 10 lakh foot ...
Decline of Gahadwals • Death of Jaichandra & defeat of Gahadwals in Battle at Chandawar • A sudden powerful blow to Gahadw...
Gahadwals pdf
Gahadwals pdf
Gahadwals pdf
Gahadwals pdf
Gahadwals pdf
Gahadwals pdf
Gahadwals pdf
Gahadwals pdf
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
28 views
Jun. 22, 2021

Gahadwals pdf

For students of BA II Sem BHU

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Gahadwals pdf

  1. 1. Gahadwals By Prachi Virag Sontakke
  2. 2. Introduction • Decline of Gurjar Pratiharas. • Attacks of Turks & ensuing chaos • Many dynasties spring to prominence in north India Gahadwalas one of them. • Probably served Kalchuris initially. • First known king = Yashovigraha • Founder: Chandradeva
  3. 3. Origin of Gahadwals • Various names: गहड़वाल गाहड़वाल, गहरवार • Sarnath inscription of Kumaradevi : Gahadwalas were Kshatriyas. • Neither related to Suryavamsha nor Chandravamsha • Do not claim legendary ancestry • Origin not talked about in literature also. • Some relate them with Rashtrakutas, others with Rathores • Not enough proof for aforesaid associations.
  4. 4. Sources • Basahi inscription • Banaras inscription of Kumardevi • Rahan inscription • Paali inscription • Kamauli inscription • Laarinscription • A Gahadwal inscription from Gangaikondacholapuram • Coins, Art & Architectural remains • Excavated sites • Krityakalpataru by Laxmidhar • Rambhamanjari by Nayachandra • Kumarpalabhupalcharit by Jaisinghsoori • Rajatarangini by Kalhana • Prithvirajraso by Chandrabardai • Prabandhachintamani by Merutunga • Prabandhakosha by Rajshekhar
  5. 5. Chandradeva (c.1089-1104CE) • S/O Mahichandra • Real founder of Gahadwals • Known from his 4 inscriptions. • Titles: Parambhattaraka Maharajadhiraja Parmeshwar, Srichandradeva • Kashi-Ayodhya = Early territories • Later acquired Kannauj • Not clear from whom.
  6. 6. Imperialistic career • Chandravati inscription: Defeated Narpati, Gajapati,Giripati, Trishankupati. • Narpati + Gajapati = Titles of Kalchuris. • Defeated Kalchuri king = Yashahkarna. • Giripati ? , Trishankupati ? • Basahi Inscription: Won Kashi, Kushika (Kanyakubja), Uttarkosal (Ayodhya), Indrasthaniya (Delhi-Indraprastha). • Inscription: Chandradeva sent his armies to east. • Ramcharita: Chandra deva was defeated by Pala samant Bhimayashasa • Unable to extend eastwards.
  7. 7. Madanpal (c.1104-1114CE) • S/O Chandradeva • Inscriptions: To make land donations, Madanpal took permission of his queen, priest and some ministers. • Why? • May be was ill & administration under a guardian committee. • Tabkaat-e-Nasiri: Army of Sultan Masood III crossed Ganga & raided areas which were hitherto not attacked even by Gaznavi. • Muslim sources: King Malhi was captured. • Malhi = Madanpal • S/O Madanpal, Govindachandra had to toil hard for release of his father. • Rahan inscription + Krityakalpataru: Struggle of Govindachandra with Turks + Victory over Palas.
  8. 8. Govindachandra (c.1114-1154CE) • Greaatest king of Gahadwal dynasty • S/O Madanpal and Rahaladevi • Experience as a Yuvaraj: Led army against Palas & probably Hammir. • Patron of scholars. • Mahasandhivigrahika = Lakshmidhar • Titles: Asvapati Narpati Gajapati Rajtryadhipati, Parambhattaraka Maharajadhiraja Parmeshwar, Vividhvidyavicharavaachaspati
  9. 9. Policies for extension of empire Imperialistic Defensive Diplomatic alliances
  10. 10. Imperialistic conquests: Saryupar • Regions south of Ghaghra: Taken control by Chandradeva-Madanpal • Regions north of Ghaghra = Saryupaar : Taken by Govindachandra. • Paali inscription: Conquest of Navarajyagaja. • Navarajyagaja = Gorakhpur ? • Taken from whom ?? • Laar inscription: Govindachandra’s agrahara donation in Saryupar.
  11. 11. Imperialistic conquests: Western & Central Bihar • Contemporary Pala king = Rampala, Madanpala • Pala power on wane. • Govindachandra attacked and acquired Pala regions. • Land donation inscriptions of Govindachandra from western & central Bihar. • Laar donatory inscription: Issued from Laar in Mungyer. • Boundary of his empire reached till Patna-Mungyer
  12. 12. Imperialistic conquests: Kalchuris • Contemporary Kalchuri king = Yashahkarna, Gayakarna • Govindachandra’s inscription: Donation of 2 villages which were earlier under Yashahkarna Kalchuri. • Govindachandra’s title Asvapati narpati Gajapati Rajtryadhipati • Govindachandra copied Seated Laxmi type coins of Yashahkarna • Earlier Govindachandra’s coins were of Bull-Horserider type Govindachandra defeated Kalchuris.
  13. 13. Imperialistic conquests: Parmaras • Contemporary Parmara kings = Narvarma & Yashovarma • Rambhamanjari: Govindachandra won Dasharn. • Dasharn = Eastern Malwa = Under Parmaras • Received the news of birth of his grandson when he won Dasharn and so named him Jaichandra.
  14. 14. Imperialistic conquests: Chandellas • Contemporary Chandella kings: Jaivarma, Prithvivarma & Madanvarma • Nimai Bose: Many inscriptions speak about conflict with Chandellas • Probably came in conflict with Chandella enroute to Dasharn • Defeated king = Madanvarma
  15. 15. Diplomacy: Matrimonial alliance & Defensive Policy • Friendship with Palas & their feudatories: Married into a family related to Pala king Rampal. • Later when Palas became weak, Govindachandra ditched this friendly ties with Palas. • Govindachandra saw a window of opportunity: Took Mungyer & Patna • Kalchuris of Tummain, initially a feudatory of Kalchuris of Dahal; Now friends of Govindachandra. • Inscription of Chandella king Madanvarma: Out of fear, king of Kannauj maintained friendly relations with Madanpal.
  16. 16. Diplomatic-Cultural relations • Prabandhachintamani: Chaulukya king Jaisimhasiddhraja sent a messenger to the Gahadwala court. • Kumarpalbhupalacharita: Kumarpal,the Chaulkya king sent his messenger to Kashi. • Rajatarangini: Kashmir king Jaisimha friends with Kanyakubja king. • Srikanthacharita: Kashmir king organised an assembly in which a representative of Govindchandra also participated. • A Gangaikondacholapuram inscription: Cultural relations with Chola king Kulottunga I • H.C.Rai Chaudhary: Cholas and Gahadwalas became friends against common threat of Kalchuris.
  17. 17. Succession after Govindachandra • 3 sons • Aasfotachandradeva: Died • Rajyapaldeva: Died • Natural death of two successors or foul play?? • Vijaychandra: became king
  18. 18. Vijayachandra (c.1155-1161CE) • Prithvirajraso: Vijayachandra defeated Somvamshi king of Cuttak who was then forced to marry his daughter with Vijayachnadra’s son-Jaichandra. • Claim not authentic as king mentioned by Chandrabardai was not contemporary of Vijaychandra • Chandrabardai: Vijayachandra also defeated Anangpal of Delhi and Bhim II of Anhilwada and attacked many kingdoms across Vindhyas. • Bhim II was not contemporary of Vijaypala. • Kamauli inscription: Defeated Hammir’s armies. • Hammir = Some commander/official of Khusarushah of Lahore. • No info in Muslim sources regarding this victory.
  19. 19. Defeats • Seizing opportunity during Hammir’s attack, Sen king Lakshaman Sena attacked & defeated king of Kashi Vijaychandra. • But no loss in Gahadwala territory. • Bijoliya inscription: Vigrahraj IV Veesaldeva occupied Delhi & Hansi. • Delhi + Hansi = Under Tomars who accepted Gahadwala sovereignty.
  20. 20. Jaichandra (c.1170-1194CE) • S/O Vijaychandra & Chandralekhadevi • Before his accession, functioned as a Yuvaraj for 2 years • Received a stable kingdom in succession. • Lacked political far sightedness which proved fatal not only to him but for whole India.
  21. 21. Jaichandra and Chandellas • Rambhamanjari: Jaichandra defeated Chandella king Madanvarma • Claim not authentic as king Madanvarma was not contemporary of Vijaychandra • Probably, Jaichandra attacked Madanvavrma, during this father Vijaychandra’s reign. • Prithvirajraso: Jaichnadra helped Chandella King Parmardin against Prithviraj Chahman.
  22. 22. Jaichandra & Senas • Conflict between Gahadwalas and Senas to acquire Bihar • Prabandhakosha: Inconclusive battle between Jaichandra and Sena king Lakshman Sena. • Till Jaichandra, Senas were not successful in getting hold in Bihar. • Jaichandra’s inscriptions from parts of Bihar prove his control. • Sena inscriptions: Lakshman Sena defeated Kashiraj and established victory pillars in Kashi and Prayag. • Probably, this victory was made after Jaichandra was defeated and killed by Mehmood Gori.
  23. 23. Jaichandra and Chahmanas of Shakambhari • Numerous legends in texts and folklore. • Prithvirajraso: Digvijay celebration of Jaichandra…Rajasuya Yajna & Sanyogita’s swayamvar...Prithviraj not invited...Abduction of Sanyogita by Prithviraj • Repeated in Ain-e-Akbari, Prithivajvijay. • Prithvirajprabandha: Upon hearing of death of Prithviraj III, Jaichandra celebrated Diwali in his capital • Historicity of legends dubious.
  24. 24. Attack of Shihabuddin Gori: Battle at Chandawar • Jaichandra very confident of his mighty army consisting of 10 lakh foot soldiers and 700 elephants • Rambhamanjari + Purushpareeksha: Jaichandra had defeated Gori earlier quite a few times. • Possible that in initial rounds, Jaichandra got some success. • 1194CE: Gori attacked with full might. • Muslim sources: An arrow hit Jaichandra’s eye & he fell down from his mount. • Jaichandra killed and his army defeated. • In their killing & looting spree, the victorious army didn’t even leave women and children. • Looted Asni fort where Jaichandra’s treasury was stationed. • Got so much wealth that eyes got tired of seeing it. • Went further and plundered Benaras.
  25. 25. Decline of Gahadwals • Death of Jaichandra & defeat of Gahadwals in Battle at Chandawar • A sudden powerful blow to Gahadwal prestige and power. • Aim of Muslim attackers = Looting-Amassing wealth • Didn’t acquire defeated areas. • Inscription of Harishchandra (S/O Jaichandra) from Jaunpur: Calls him Parambhattaraka Maharajadhiraja Parmeshwar Paramamaheshwar Asvapati Gajapati Narpati Rajtrayadhipati Vividhvidyavicharavachaspati • Gahadval king still ruling independently. • Belkhara inscription: Vijaykarna accepting sovereignty of Kanyakubja king • Till 1197-98CE, Harishchandra ruled in area around Jaunpur-Varanasi-Mirzapur. • No info about Gahadwal dynasty after this date.

×