ST-All about Test Case-p3

SOFTWARETESTING SERIES
ALL ABOUTTEST CASES SOFTWARETESTING (PART-3 ) Prof. Prachi Sasankar. Sadabai Raisoni Women’sCollege, Nagpur
YOU MUST KNOW: • What is SoftwareTesting? • What are Errors ,Faults and Failures? • Principals of SoftwareTesting? • Good ...
SofTypes ofTesting twareTesting 1. ManualTesting 2. AutomationTesting Prof. PrachiSasankar SOFTWARETESTING TY-IT-Sem -V
1. ManualTesting • Manual testing includes testing a software manually, i.e., without using any automated tool or any scri...
There are different stages for manual testing • Unit testing • Integration testing • System testing • User acceptance test...
2. AutomationTesting • Automation testing, which is also known as Test Automation, is when the tester writes scripts and u...
AutomationTesting When to Automate? Test Automation should be used by considering the following aspects of a software: • L...
What isTesting – Documentation? • Testing documentation involves the documentation of artefacts that should be developed b...
What isTest Plan? • A test plan outlines the strategy that will be used to test an application, the resources that will be...
Components ofTest Plan - A test plan includes the following: • Introduction to theTest Plan document • Assumptions while t...
What isTest Scenario? • one line statement that notifies what area in the application will be tested. • Test scenarios are...
What isTest Case? • Test cases involve a set of steps, conditions, and inputs that can be used while performing testing ta...
Test Planning • TheTest Plan – defines the scope of the work to be performed • TheTest Procedure – a container document th...
Questions tobe asked duringTest Plan Questions : • How many tests are needed? • How long will it take to develop those tes...
How toTest Estimate. Number of test cases required is based on: Testing all functions and features in the SRS Including a...
What points to Consider Test Complexity – It is better to have many small tests that a few large ones. Different Platfor...
EstimatedTest DevelopmentTime For Example: Estimated Number ofTests: 165 AverageTest DevelopmentTime: 3.5 (person-hours/te...
• THANKYOU.
