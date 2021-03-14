Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 Dr. Prachi Agarwal Associate Professor ORGANIZATIONAL BEHAVIOUR- I
Unit V:Employee Motivation 2  Nature of Motivation, Classification of Motives,  Motivation Process, Theories of Motivati...
Motivation - Meaning  Motivation is derived from the word ’motive’ which means needs, desires, wants or the drives within...
Motivation - Meaning  It is a process which begins with a physiological or psychological need or deficiency which trigger...
Motivation - Meaning  The processes that account for an individual’s intensity, direction, and persistence of effort towa...
Thought to ponder…..  Once upon a time there were 2 brothers. One was a drug addict and a drunk who frequently beat up hi...
 They went to the brother who was doing everything right and asked him the same question.  "How come you are doing every...
Basic Model of Motivation Needs or Expectations Drive force (Behavior or Action) Result in To Achieve Desired Goals Which ...
MAJOR TYPES OF MOTIVATION THEORIES  CONTENT THEORIES  MASLOW’s Hierarchy of Needs.  ALDERFER’s ERG Theory  HERZBERG’s ...
THEORIES OF MOTIVATION  CONTENT THEORIES  Theories that focus on factors within a person that:  Energize behavior  Dir...
Content Theories If an egg is broken by an outside force , life ends. If an egg is broken by an inside force, life begins....
Content theories  Views motivation a result Of INTERNAL DRIVES that force an individual to take ACTION.  Focuses on INNE...
1. Maslow’s Need Hierarchy Theory  Motivation is a function of five basic needs- physiological ,safety, social, esteem, a...
Early Theories of Motivation Higher Order Needs Lower Order Needs Higher-order needs are satisfied internally (within the ...
Applying Maslow's Needs Hierarchy - Business Management  Physiological Motivation: Provide ample breaks for lunch , pay s...
Applying Maslow's Needs Hierarchy - Business Management  Esteem Motivators: Recognize achievements, assign important proj...
Limitations and criticism  Maslow’s hierarchy makes sense but little evidence supports its strict hierarchy. Research has...
2. Alderfer's ERG Theory  ERG theory has three categories: existence needs, relatedness needs, and growth needs Existenc...
Alderfer’s ERG Theory Physiological Safety & Security Love (Social) Esteem SA Growth Relatedness Existence
 Does not suggest that lower level needs are to be met COMPLETELY in order for upper levels to become MOTIVATIONAL.
3. McGregor’s Theory X and Theory Y  Theory X and Theory Y : Assumptions about the nature of people.  Theory X  Assumes...
Theory X Theory X assumptions:  Most people dislike work.  They need to be directed, controlled and sometimes threatened...
Theory Y Theory Y assumptions:  They will exercise self-direction and self-control in achievement of organizational goal....
Theory X and Theory Y
4. Herzberg’s Two Factors Theory  Dr. Herzberg developed his theory that there are two factors at work in determining job...
Hygiene factors – focus on the work setting not the content of the work – wages, working conditions, company policies, job...
 Two Factor Theory  Herzberg - motivation-hygiene theory  Opposite of satisfaction is not dissatisfaction. Removing dis...
5. McClelland Need Theory  McClelland classified needs into three types:  Need for Achievement  Need for Power  Need f...
 Need for Achievement - a manifest (easily perceived) need that concerns individuals’ issues of excellence, competition, ...
32 Thankyou
Ob unit 5
Ob unit 5
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ob unit 5

22 views

Published on

motivation

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ob unit 5

  1. 1. 1 Dr. Prachi Agarwal Associate Professor ORGANIZATIONAL BEHAVIOUR- I
  2. 2. Unit V:Employee Motivation 2  Nature of Motivation, Classification of Motives,  Motivation Process, Theories of Motivation  Early Theories: Hierarchy of needs, Two-Factor Theory, McClelland’s Theory of Needs,  Contemporary Theories: Goal Setting Theories, Self-Efficacy Theory, Reinforcement Theory, Equity Theory, Expectancy Theory and Application of Motivation Theories
  3. 3. Motivation - Meaning  Motivation is derived from the word ’motive’ which means needs, desires, wants or the drives within the individuals.  It is the process of stimulating people to actions to accomplish the goals.  Motivation is WHY we do something and not do others.
  4. 4. Motivation - Meaning  It is a process which begins with a physiological or psychological need or deficiency which triggers a behavior or a desire that is aimed at a goal or an incentive.  NEEDS ----------DRIVES----------INCENTIVES  Performance of an individual depends on his or her ability backed by motivation.  Performance = f(ability*motivation)
  5. 5. Motivation - Meaning  The processes that account for an individual’s intensity, direction, and persistence of effort toward attaining a goal. Intensity • How hard a person tries Direction • Quality of Effort – defined by the direction in which it is channelled Persistence • How long a person maintains the effort
  6. 6. Thought to ponder…..  Once upon a time there were 2 brothers. One was a drug addict and a drunk who frequently beat up his family. The other one was a very successful businessman who was respected in society and had a wonderful family.  Some people wanted to find out why two brothers from the same parents, brought up in the same environment, could be so different.  The first one was asked, "How come you do what you do? You are a drug addict, a drunk, and you beat your family. What motivates you?"He said, "My father." They asked, "What about your father?" The reply was, "My father was a drug addict, a drunk and he beat his family. What do you expect me to be? That is what I
  7. 7.  They went to the brother who was doing everything right and asked him the same question.  "How come you are doing everything right? What is your source of motivation?" And guess what he said?  "My father. When I was a little boy, I used to see my dad drunk and doing all the wrong things. I made up my mind that that is not what I wanted to be."  Both were deriving their strength and motivation from the same source, but one was using it
  8. 8. Basic Model of Motivation Needs or Expectations Drive force (Behavior or Action) Result in To Achieve Desired Goals Which Provides fulfillments Feedback
  9. 9. MAJOR TYPES OF MOTIVATION THEORIES  CONTENT THEORIES  MASLOW’s Hierarchy of Needs.  ALDERFER’s ERG Theory  HERZBERG’s Motivator- Hygiene Theory  McClelland’s Learned Needs Theory  McGregor’s Theory X and Theory Y  PROCESS THEORIES  EXPECTANCY Theory  EQUITY Theory  GOAL SETTING Theory  REINFORCEMENT Theory
  10. 10. THEORIES OF MOTIVATION  CONTENT THEORIES  Theories that focus on factors within a person that:  Energize behavior  Direct behavior  Sustain behavior  Stops behavior  PROCESS THEORIES  Theories that analyze and describe how behavior is:  Energized  Directed  Sustained  Stopped
  11. 11. Content Theories If an egg is broken by an outside force , life ends. If an egg is broken by an inside force, life begins. Great things happens from inside
  12. 12. Content theories  Views motivation a result Of INTERNAL DRIVES that force an individual to take ACTION.  Focuses on INNER FACTORS that boost and direct behavior.
  13. 13. 1. Maslow’s Need Hierarchy Theory  Motivation is a function of five basic needs- physiological ,safety, social, esteem, and self- actualization.  Individuals have a hierarchy of needs that ranges from "lower" to "higher." As lower needs are fulfilled there is a tendency for other, higher needs to emerge.”  Maslow’s theory maintains that a person does not feel a higher need until the needs of the current level have been satisfied.
  14. 14. Early Theories of Motivation Higher Order Needs Lower Order Needs Higher-order needs are satisfied internally (within the person), whereas lower- order needs are predominantly satisfied externally (by things such as pay, union contracts, and tenure).
  15. 15. Applying Maslow's Needs Hierarchy - Business Management  Physiological Motivation: Provide ample breaks for lunch , pay salaries that allow workers to buy life's essentials.  Safety Needs: Provide a working environment which is safe, relative job security, and freedom from threats.  Social Needs: Generate a feeling of acceptance, belonging by reinforcing team dynamics.
  16. 16. Applying Maslow's Needs Hierarchy - Business Management  Esteem Motivators: Recognize achievements, assign important projects, and provide status to make employees feel valued and appreciated.  Self-Actualization: Offer challenging and meaningful work assignments which enable innovation, creativity, and progress according to long-term goals.
  17. 17. Limitations and criticism  Maslow’s hierarchy makes sense but little evidence supports its strict hierarchy. Research has challenged the order imposed by Maslow’s pyramid. As an example, in some cultures, social needs are regarded higher than any others.  Little evidence suggests that people satisfy exclusively one motivating need at a time.
  18. 18. 2. Alderfer's ERG Theory  ERG theory has three categories: existence needs, relatedness needs, and growth needs Existence- concerned with providing basic material existence requirements Relatedness- desire for maintaining important interpersonal relationships Growth- intrinsic desire for personal development
  19. 19. Alderfer’s ERG Theory Physiological Safety & Security Love (Social) Esteem SA Growth Relatedness Existence
  20. 20.  Does not suggest that lower level needs are to be met COMPLETELY in order for upper levels to become MOTIVATIONAL.
  21. 21. 3. McGregor’s Theory X and Theory Y  Theory X and Theory Y : Assumptions about the nature of people.  Theory X  Assumes that workers have little ambition, dislike work, avoid responsibility and require close supervision.  Theory Y  Assumes that workers can exercise self- direction, desire, responsibility and like to work.
  22. 22. Theory X Theory X assumptions:  Most people dislike work.  They need to be directed, controlled and sometimes threatened with punishment
  23. 23. Theory Y Theory Y assumptions:  They will exercise self-direction and self-control in achievement of organizational goal.  People are innovative & creative of solving organizational problems.  Minimize the role of supervision.
  24. 24. Theory X and Theory Y
  25. 25. 4. Herzberg’s Two Factors Theory  Dr. Herzberg developed his theory that there are two factors at work in determining job satisfaction:  Hygiene Factors  Motivator Factors
  26. 26. Hygiene factors – focus on the work setting not the content of the work – wages, working conditions, company policies, job security. Motivational factors – focus on content of the work itself – achievement, recognition, involvement, responsibility, advancement
  27. 27.  Two Factor Theory  Herzberg - motivation-hygiene theory  Opposite of satisfaction is not dissatisfaction. Removing dissatisfying characteristics from a job does not necessarily make the job satisfying.  Herzberg proposed a dual continuum:  The opposite of “satisfaction” is “no satisfaction,” and  The opposite of “dissatisfaction” is “no dissatisfaction.”  As a result, Herzberg characterized conditions such as quality of supervision, pay, company policies, physical working conditions, relationships with others, and job security as hygiene factors  If we want to motivate people on their jobs, Herzberg suggested emphasizing factors associated with the work itself or with outcomes directly derived from it, such as promotional opportunities, personal growth opportunities, recognition, responsibility, and achievement.
  28. 28. 5. McClelland Need Theory  McClelland classified needs into three types:  Need for Achievement  Need for Power  Need for Affiliation
  29. 29.  Need for Achievement - a manifest (easily perceived) need that concerns individuals’ issues of excellence, competition, challenging goals, persistence, and overcoming difficulties.  Need for Power - a manifest (easily perceived) need that concerns an individual’s need to make an impact on others, influence others, change people or events, and make a difference in life  Need for Affiliation - a manifest (easily perceived) need that concerns an individual’s need to establish and maintain warm, close, intimate relationships with other people
  30. 30. 32 Thankyou

×