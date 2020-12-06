Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Copyright © 2009 Transformationplus. All rights reserved. A P R O D U C T I N N O V A T I O N C O M P A N Y O U R C Y B E ...
Copyright © 2009 Transformationplus. All rights reserved. WHO ARE WE? We are an Australian start up specialising in niche ...
Copyright © 2009 Transformationplus. All rights reserved. OUR CYBERSECURITY OFFERINGS Automated cyber officer 1 Cybersecur...
Copyright © 2009 Transformationplus. All rights reserved. An integrated cloud platform that act as the organisation’s Cybe...
Copyright © 2009 Transformationplus. All rights reserved. 03. Achieve and maintain cyber security certifications (ISO27001...
Cybersecurity as a Service
Copyright © 2009 Transformationplus. All rights reserved. OUR SECURE+ OFFERING Act as a cyber guard and manage cyber secur...
Copyright © 2009 Transformationplus. All rights reserved. Cyber Security as a Service (CSaaS) A team of experts is allocat...
Copyright © 2009 Transformationplus. All rights reserved. TRUST • Incident response plan • Incident response playbooks • I...
Copyright © 2009 Transformationplus. All rights reserved. Experience Our key consultants have over 15 plus years of experi...
Copyright © 2009 Transformationplus. All rights reserved. ACCREDITATION
Copyright © 2009 Transformationplus. All rights reserved. TESTIMONIAL “Simplicity of the product and support from the Tplu...
Copyright © 2009 Transformationplus. All rights reserved. CONTACT US Sydney, NSW, 2000 Australia info@transformationplus.c...
Transformationplus Cyber Security Offering v10
Transformationplus Cyber Security Offering v10
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Transformationplus Cyber Security Offering v10

44 views

Published on

This deck has Cyber Security offerings from Transformationplus

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Transformationplus Cyber Security Offering v10

  1. 1. Copyright © 2009 Transformationplus. All rights reserved. A P R O D U C T I N N O V A T I O N C O M P A N Y O U R C Y B E R S E C U R I T Y O F F E R I N G S
  2. 2. Copyright © 2009 Transformationplus. All rights reserved. WHO ARE WE? We are an Australian start up specialising in niche cyber security services and supply chain innovation. In cyber security we concentrate on protecting organisations with futuristic technologies such industry 4.0, Coimbatore Sydney Melbourne We are a company which harnesses the digital disruption to develop products & services that make life simple. Our Vision is to become a company that empowers SMB's to transform to be a cyber resilient organization with the adoption of niche technology through automated solutions & our niche services Our founding team has several years of experience in cyber security and having worked in more than 4 countries.
  3. 3. Copyright © 2009 Transformationplus. All rights reserved. OUR CYBERSECURITY OFFERINGS Automated cyber officer 1 Cybersecurity as a Service 2 3
  4. 4. Copyright © 2009 Transformationplus. All rights reserved. An integrated cloud platform that act as the organisation’s Cyber Officer Supplier Security • Auto tiering of suppliers based on the organisation’s size, industry and complexity • Assessments based on maturity score • Automatically identifies the inherent and residual risks • Automates evidence review using built in intelligence Risk & Compliance • Maintain compliance with all cyber regulations across the world •Seamlessly conduct external /internal audit reviews •Next Gen risk register that is integrated with Archer •Automatically measure cyber security capabilities Certification • Achieve and maintain any certification such as ISO27001, ISO27701, PCI- DSS, SOC2-Type 2, ISO9001, AS5377, ISO45001 etc. • Easily upload any certification not available in the platform repository OUR PRODUCT
  5. 5. Copyright © 2009 Transformationplus. All rights reserved. 03. Achieve and maintain cyber security certifications (ISO27001, SOC2- type 2) etc. 04. Maintain compliance with regulations and standards 01. Centralized, simplified and effective management of cybersecurity 02. Ability to showcase cybersecurity maturity as a selling point to clients C A MA VALUE TO CUSTOMERS
  6. 6. Cybersecurity as a Service
  7. 7. Copyright © 2009 Transformationplus. All rights reserved. OUR SECURE+ OFFERING Act as a cyber guard and manage cyber security on-behalf of your organisation through 5 pillars Govern: Implement policies and standards, establish metrics, report to board Design: Establish security design documents including reference architecture and patterns Implement: Implement security controls such as DLP, anti-virus etc Maintain: Security controls maintenance Test: Conduct penetration testing, incident response exercises etc.
  8. 8. Copyright © 2009 Transformationplus. All rights reserved. Cyber Security as a Service (CSaaS) A team of experts is allocated to you Able to get the best resources in all areas of cyber security Enables you to focus on your business Bring niche experts as and when required 90% value at 10% cost WHY SECURE+?
  9. 9. Copyright © 2009 Transformationplus. All rights reserved. TRUST • Incident response plan • Incident response playbooks • Incident response testing • Incident response • Threat based maturity • Detailed risk assessments • Third party management • ISO27001 • SOC2 – Type 2 • PCI-DSS • CPS234 consulting • C2M2 implementation Incident preparation Maturity assessments Certification services Regulatory compliance • AWS/Azure security • DLP implementation • IEC62443 implementation Design & implementation Incident response • Web penetration testing • Network penetration testing • Mobile penetration testing • Vulnerability scanning Penetration testing Vulnerability scanning 3. CORE CONSULTING SERVICES
  10. 10. Copyright © 2009 Transformationplus. All rights reserved. Experience Our key consultants have over 15 plus years of experience working for Fortune 500 companies Sectors Finance, insurance, telecoms, oil & gas, energy & utilities, manufacturing, aerospace and railways sectors International Exposure US, UK, Middle East, Australia, South Korea and Singapore OUR EXPERTS
  11. 11. Copyright © 2009 Transformationplus. All rights reserved. ACCREDITATION
  12. 12. Copyright © 2009 Transformationplus. All rights reserved. TESTIMONIAL “Simplicity of the product and support from the Tplus team have stood out.” “iSecureCyber is at the leading edge of how multiple parties will share compliance information going forward.” Nick Gatland COO & CRO at Locii “Team managed to demonstrate their flexibility, work ethics and the icing on the cake is the ease of use of their iSecureCyber.” “We have used iSecurecyber to attract other valuable customers.” Rakesh Routhu Co-Founder & COO at Aerologix
  13. 13. Copyright © 2009 Transformationplus. All rights reserved. CONTACT US Sydney, NSW, 2000 Australia info@transformationplus.com info@isecurecyber.com transformationplus.com isecurecyber.com

×