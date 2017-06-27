Matemática Profº Fabiano Macedo

3ª
É Licenciado em Matemática pela Universidade Estadual do Piauí - UESPI; Professor efetivo do Instituto Federal do Maranhão...
PORCENTAGEM Veja as seguintes razões: Podemos representá-las na sua forma decimal por: E também na sua forma de porcentage...
Ex.1: O FGTS (Fundo de Garantia por Tempo de Serviço) é um direito do trabalhador com carteira assinada, no qual o emprega...
01.(UERJ 2016) Na compra de um fogão, os clientes podem optar por uma das seguintes formas de pagamento: - à vista, no val...
RESOLUÇÃO: Primeira parcela: R$ 460,00 Saldo devedor: R$ 860,00 - R$ 460,00 = R$ 400,00 Com 30 dias: R$ 460,00 (acréscimo ...
Observe a planificação do cilindro. CILINDRO CIRCULAR 7
- Área lateral: hrAL ...2  - Área total: ).(..2 rhrAT   - Volume: hrV .. 2  8
02. Um cilindro circular reto possui diâmetro AB de 4 cm e altura AA’ de 10 cm. O plano α, perpendicular à seção meridiana...
a) 8π. b) 12π. c) 16π. d) 20π. 2 .. 2 hr VPEDIDO   2 10.2. 2  PEDIDOV 20PEDIDOV RESPOSTA: [D] 10
A média de um conjunto de dados numéricos obtém-se somando os valores de todos os dados e dividindo a soma pelo número de ...
Mediana: Depois de ordenados os valores por ordem crescente ou decrescente, a mediana é: – o valor que ocupa a posição cen...
03. No quadro a seguir, estão listadas algumas revoltas que aconteceram no Brasil e o período em que elas ocorreram. 14
De acordo com esses dados, considerando-se o tempo de duração dessas revoltas, a mediana desses valores expressa uma tempo...
RESOLUÇÃO Em ordem crescente: 1, 1, 2, 3 e 10 e a mediana é 2: Guerra dos Mascates: a ênfase xenófoba do movimento. Logo, ...
O Sistema de Numeração Decimal possui duas características importantes: ele possui base 10 e é um sistema posicional. Na b...
a) 2634. b) 3936. c) 4234. d) 5862. e) 6342. 4. Para abrir o cofre de sua casa, Glória precisa usar uma senha, que é um nú...
Ao compararmos mapas com os lugares a serem representados por eles, representamos as distâncias em escala menor que a real...
5. Ao navegar, um petroleiro choca-se com um arrecife, abrindo um buraco nos tanques de armazenagem de óleo. O petroleiro ...
A área coberta pela mancha de óleo, no mapa, é de 12,43 cm². Usando a escala indicada, calcule a área real da mancha de ól...
Portanto, kmcm 101  22 1001 kmcm  xcm 2 43,12 2 1243 kmx  RESOLUÇÃO RESPOSTA: [B] 22
Matemática Profº Fabiano Macedo

Aula ministrada em 04 de junho no Theresina Hall, das 8 às 13 h, com a participação de 4 mil alunos.

  2. 2. É Licenciado em Matemática pela Universidade Estadual do Piauí - UESPI; Professor efetivo do Instituto Federal do Maranhão - IFMA; Mestre em Matemática pela Universidade Federal do Piauí - UFPI; Desde 1993 ministra aulas de Matemática no Ensino Médio da rede particular de ensino em Teresina -PI. E é um parceiro desse projeto de inclusão social desde 2010. 2 FABIANO MACÊDO
  3. 3. PORCENTAGEM Veja as seguintes razões: Podemos representá-las na sua forma decimal por: E também na sua forma de porcentagens por: As frações (ou razões) que possuem denominadores iguais a 100, são conhecidas por razões centesimais e podem ser representadas pelo símbolo "%". 3
  4. 4. Ex.1: O FGTS (Fundo de Garantia por Tempo de Serviço) é um direito do trabalhador com carteira assinada, no qual o empregador é obrigado por lei a depositar em uma conta na Caixa Econômica Federal o valor de 8% do salário bruto do funcionário. Esse dinheiro deverá ser sacado pelo funcionário na ocorrência de demissão sem justa causa. Determine o valor do depósito efetuado pelo empregador, calculado o FGTS sobre um salário bruto de R$ 1.200,00. 961200. 100 8  O depósito efetuado será de R$ 96,00 4
  5. 5. 01.(UERJ 2016) Na compra de um fogão, os clientes podem optar por uma das seguintes formas de pagamento: - à vista, no valor de R$ 860,00; - em duas parcelas fixas de R$ 460,00, sendo a primeira paga no ato da compra e a segunda 30 dias depois. A taxa de juros mensal para pagamentos não efetuados no ato da compra é de a) 10%. b) 12%. c) 15%. d) 18%. 5
  6. 6. RESOLUÇÃO: Primeira parcela: R$ 460,00 Saldo devedor: R$ 860,00 - R$ 460,00 = R$ 400,00 Com 30 dias: R$ 460,00 (acréscimo de R$ 60,00) Portanto, RESPOSTA: [C] %15 400 60 i 6
  7. 7. Observe a planificação do cilindro. CILINDRO CIRCULAR 7
  8. 8. - Área lateral: hrAL ...2  - Área total: ).(..2 rhrAT   - Volume: hrV .. 2  8
  9. 9. 02. Um cilindro circular reto possui diâmetro AB de 4 cm e altura AA’ de 10 cm. O plano α, perpendicular à seção meridiana ABB’A’, que passa pelos pontos B e A’ das bases, divide o cilindro em duas partes, conforme ilustra a imagem. O volume da parte do cilindro compreendida entre o plano α e a base inferior, em cm3, é igual a 9
  10. 10. a) 8π. b) 12π. c) 16π. d) 20π. 2 .. 2 hr VPEDIDO   2 10.2. 2  PEDIDOV 20PEDIDOV RESPOSTA: [D] 10
  11. 11. A média de um conjunto de dados numéricos obtém-se somando os valores de todos os dados e dividindo a soma pelo número de dados. Moda é o valor mais frequente de um conjunto de dados. ESTATÍSTICA Ao analisarmos a imagem com o time de futebol poderemos notar que a Moda corresponde à altura 1,66 metro que é a mais comum no grupo de 11 jogadores apresentados. 11
  12. 12. 12
  13. 13. Mediana: Depois de ordenados os valores por ordem crescente ou decrescente, a mediana é: – o valor que ocupa a posição central, se a quantidade desses valores for ímpar; – a média dos dois valores centrais, se a quantidade desses valores for par. 13
  14. 14. 03. No quadro a seguir, estão listadas algumas revoltas que aconteceram no Brasil e o período em que elas ocorreram. 14
  15. 15. De acordo com esses dados, considerando-se o tempo de duração dessas revoltas, a mediana desses valores expressa uma temporalidade em que se destaca a) o interesse emancipacionista do movimento. b) a ajuda estrangeira recebida pelo movimento. c) o aspecto religioso do movimento. d) a ênfase xenófoba do movimento. e) o caráter republicano do movimento. 15
  16. 16. RESOLUÇÃO Em ordem crescente: 1, 1, 2, 3 e 10 e a mediana é 2: Guerra dos Mascates: a ênfase xenófoba do movimento. Logo, a resposta correta é [D]: 16
  17. 17. O Sistema de Numeração Decimal possui duas características importantes: ele possui base 10 e é um sistema posicional. Na base 10, dispomos de 10 algarismos para a representação dos números, são eles: 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 e 9. Por ser um sistema posicional, cada algarismo assume um valor relativo de acordo com a posição ocupada em um número, por exemplo, no número 32, o algarismo 2 representa duas unidades , e o 3 representa três dezenas . Já, no número 320, o algarismo 3 representa três centenas , o 2 representa duas dezenas e o 0 representa zero unidades. Sistema de Numeração Decimal 17
  18. 18. a) 2634. b) 3936. c) 4234. d) 5862. e) 6342. 4. Para abrir o cofre de sua casa, Glória precisa usar uma senha, que é um número de quatro algarismos diferentes de zero. Ela sabe que: - O algarismo da unidade é o dobro do algarismo da unidade de milhar; - O algarismo da centena é o triplo do algarismo da unidade de milhar; -O algarismo da centena é o dobro do algarismo da dezena. Qual é a senha do cofre de glória? Podemos concluir pelo texto, que a senha do cofre é o número 2634. RESPOSTA: [A] 18
  19. 19. Ao compararmos mapas com os lugares a serem representados por eles, representamos as distâncias em escala menor que a real. O conceito é dado pela seguinte razão: realmedida mapanomedida Escala  Escala 19
  20. 20. 5. Ao navegar, um petroleiro choca-se com um arrecife, abrindo um buraco nos tanques de armazenagem de óleo. O petroleiro se encontrava a aproximadamente 65 km da costa. Alguns dias mais tarde, o óleo se espalhou como mostra o mapa abaixo. 20
  21. 21. A área coberta pela mancha de óleo, no mapa, é de 12,43 cm². Usando a escala indicada, calcule a área real da mancha de óleo em km². a)1,243 km². b)1243 km². c)1,234. km². d)12,43. km². e)1,243. km². 21
  22. 22. Portanto, kmcm 101  22 1001 kmcm  xcm 2 43,12 2 1243 kmx  RESOLUÇÃO RESPOSTA: [B] 22

