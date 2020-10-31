system operators need the solution that

will allow them to keep the electrical grid secure in

spite of frequent changes in network loadings. The

Day-ahead congestion forecast (DACF) is a part of

congestion management process that becomes more

and more important. This paper contains the

description of an approach to automate the DACF for

an interconnected power system network. Using the

existing industrial tools and workflows automation

system, the congestion forecast system runs in fully

automatic mode, significantly reducing need of

specialist resources in operational congestion

management process. The realisation of the advanced

automated approach allows a quick, efficient and cost

effective method for energy management that could be

easily adopted by transmission system operators.