AdvancedAutomatedApproachforInterconnectedPowerSystem CongestionForecast D. Tchoubraev ‡ , N. Singh ‡ , U. Studer ‡ and K....
changees relevant for accounting - halt energy trading activities - allocate transport capacities -establishschedules A pe...
is to keep the system simultaneously flexible and efficient, which is proven to be a non-trivial task. Aside with calculat...
State Estimator SE Model Builder Additional network information Network forecast Planned outages for Swiss network Swiss g...
Fig. 3. DACF overview Web-pageexample (Importantnote:alldataaredemonstrationaldataonly,presenting mostoftheprocessstates)....
5. Development and Implementation of the Advance Automated Approach The workflow controls functions as the heart of the ad...
Fig. 5. Example of DACF N-1 report (Importantnote:alldataaredemonstrationaldataonly) 7. Conclusions In this paper, an adva...
Advanced Automated Approach for Interconnected Power System Congestion Forecast

Published on

system operators need the solution that
will allow them to keep the electrical grid secure in
spite of frequent changes in network loadings. The
Day-ahead congestion forecast (DACF) is a part of
congestion management process that becomes more
and more important. This paper contains the
description of an approach to automate the DACF for
an interconnected power system network. Using the
existing industrial tools and workflows automation
system, the congestion forecast system runs in fully
automatic mode, significantly reducing need of
specialist resources in operational congestion
management process. The realisation of the advanced
automated approach allows a quick, efficient and cost
effective method for energy management that could be
easily adopted by transmission system operators.

Published in: Engineering
Advanced Automated Approach for Interconnected Power System Congestion Forecast

  1. 1. AdvancedAutomatedApproachforInterconnectedPowerSystem CongestionForecast D. Tchoubraev ‡ , N. Singh ‡ , U. Studer ‡ and K.H. Chan † , M. Barlow † ‡ ETRANS Ltd., Switzerland † Shaw Power Technologies International (SPTI), UK Abstract In the liberalized electricity market, the transmission system operators need the solution that will allow them to keep the electrical grid secure in spite of frequent changes in network loadings. The Day-ahead congestion forecast (DACF) is a part of congestion management process that becomes more and more important. This paper contains the description of an approach to automate the DACF for an interconnected power system network. Using the existing industrial tools and workflows automation system, the congestion forecast system runs in fully automatic mode, significantly reducing need of specialist resources in operational congestion management process. The realisation of the advanced automated approach allows a quick, efficient and cost effective method for energy management that could be easily adopted by transmission system operators. Keywords – congestion management, congestion forecast, advance automated approach, power system tools, workflow control, inter process communications, DACF, contingency analysis 1. Introduction Electrical Utilities companies and transmission system operators (TSO) are responsible for good quality and reliable supply to be brought from generation points through complex transmission systems to the distribution substations. TSOs worldwide have various processes installed to ensure that they could fulfil this responsibility. Under a deregulated environment energy trading occurs on the daily and spot basis, forcing continuous reallocation of generation in the electric grid, as well as exchange and re gulation schedules between regions and countries. The necessity to operate the grid close to its physical limits and dynamics of daily trading sets more stringent requirements on operational planning. Congestion management is an important component in the operational planning which ensures that transmission network is operated in a secure state for all the planned and current energy exchanges. It is vital that the congestion management is based on the most recent and accurate network model to replicate the real-time network situation [1]. While most utilities and TSOs have their own tools to address their planning issues with various schemes and designs, they often involve tedious expert effort in the analysis. This is not very cost effective, requires domain expertise and may not deliver the results enough in advance for good operational planning, which may affect the reliability of a power system. One example is that of the calculation of a network’s day-ahead congestion forecast. It could take operator hours to complete a single calculated analysis, leading to inadequate operational planning scenarios that are used for the prediction of next day’s network flow. Ideally a forecast should be created for every hour of a day in the previous day, to allow operators sufficient time for preventive action, if needed. As presented in the Fig. 1, the process of congestion management can be divided into the following sub-processes: • Congestion forecast(Sub-processA) • Definition of congestion elimination measures (Sub-process B) • Realisation of the congestion elimination measures (Sub-process C) and, finally • Accounting(Sub-process D) The objective of this paper is to address Sub- process A, e.g. the congestion forecast, that integrates the existing tools, technologies and processes, already available in most TSOs, and to describe an advanced automated approach for the planning environment with little or no human interaction required. The main feature of this approach is its ability to efficiently deliver day-ahead network security information accurately for each hour or shorter period for network planners and dispatchers. This is a quantum improvement over the conventionalapproach widely adopted in the industry where information of a single hour is used to forecast the events of the next 24 hours. Such a practice is inadequate for today’s energy market, which is becoming highly volatile due to the progressing market deregulation. This advanced automated approach based upon the process described in [2] is developed around the existing tools with a computer-based workflow functions at the heart of the new system, controlling each tool individually and performing the data control and participants’ information. An inter-process communication is used to synchronise operation between modern and legacy systems running on different computers under heterogeneous operational environment. The above issue is in the authors’ opinion novel and contributes significantly to the modernisation of power system network planning and management.
  2. 2. changees relevant for accounting - halt energy trading activities - allocate transport capacities -establishschedules A performthe congestion forecast calculation B determine measuresfor Congestion Elimination topology possibilities of topological changes load flow with overloaded elements generation schedules control areas and control block schedules bids for generation shift C perform measures for Congestion Elimination topological changes expected consumption informationfrom foreignnetworks adaptation of generation schedules preliminary processes Congestion Management D accounting Fig. 1. Congestion management process 2. Requirements of Congestion Forecast 2.1. Congestion Forecast Process As a member of the Union for Coordination of Transmission of Electricity (UCTE), ETRANS performs the congestion forecast in line with UCTE- standard Day-Ahead Congestion Forecast (DACF) process [3]. According to DACF process, every UCTE-member creates and publishes the network model for its control area (country). The UCTE network model needs to be built based upon latest available network snapshots of participating partners. This process involves complex merging of network mo dels from all partners at tie lines. The network flow conditions are then made more accurate by scaling the active generations of the individual partners based on the latest energy exchange schedulesinformation. From a Swiss control area viewpoint, the congestion forecast process consists of the three parts: • Building and publishing of the Swiss day- ahead model (also known as X-nodes model [3]). • Building of the joined UCTE model and performing congestion analysis (N/N-1 calculations) with the main focus on Swiss network, with the possibility to expand analysis to other partnering countries. • Reporting of the results to the ETRANS dispatchers, Swiss and partners TSOs, as well as forwarding them to the congestion elimination process (Sub-process B in Fig. 1) 2.2. Design Requirements The requirements for congestion management are highly dynamic, being influenced by numerous factors, such as lack of standardisation, evolving business processes and congestion management practices themselves, to name a few. At the same time congestion management uses intensively the numerical solutions methods of electrical network power flow, performed for a large number of cases, especially during the congestion or optimisation analysis forcing high demands on the calculation efficiency. This is why one of the main challenges of the advanced automated congestion management approach
  3. 3. is to keep the system simultaneously flexible and efficient, which is proven to be a non-trivial task. Aside with calculation speed and general system flexibility, a number of special requirements had to be covered: • The congestion management system should be able to communicate with other systems over different computer platforms such as OpenVMS, UNIX, MS Windows. • The system should meet the high IT security requirements. • In order to optimise resources use, the congestion management have to fulfil the resources requirements: - minimal personnel involvement into the system operation (both IT and network engineers) - minimal data management effort, especially by network topology changes 2.3. Process Robustness The robustness requirements play a special role in the congestion forecast, as the process is based upon the high amount of data, coming from the different partners, of different quality, from different systems in a number of different formats. Furthermore, it cannot be guaranteed, that all these data will be available in the desired quality at the process start time. In case of missing or uncertain data the process should perform the necessary data correction or substitution. The bottom line is that the process should not fail and the best possible congestion analysis results must be reported regardless of the availability or quality of input data. The algorithm for the data substitution should guarantee the obtaining of the best possible results through the use of best-matching data and, naturally, meet the robustness requirements itself. 2.4. User Interface Requirements The efficiency of results presentation for analysis and further use is not the least issue in determining overall system efficiency. In addition to providing the data to the congestion elimination process, the discussed system also prepares and presents the number of datasets for the immediate analysis through the network operator (mainly network security forecast results). The process-related information is sent to the unit responsible for the supervision and maintenance of the IT process. It is required, that network operators, as well as external partners, have the concise and unambiguous information about the forecasted network security state, allowing on demand viewing of the detailed analysis results. Additionally, the information about the process and data quality must be available, to give the user enough information about the problems incurred and assumptions made by the process to overcome them. The IT-personnel controls a large number of systems, thus the relevant information should come in clear, self-explaining form, to allow fast and exact reaction. 3. Methodology The methodology selected for the advanced automated approach should allow development of efficient and economical congestion management solution, while ensuring that all requirements in Section 2 are met. 3.1. General system design The flexibility requirement results in the need to allow exchange and extension of parts of the software used to implement the process rules and numeric calculations. Hence, the process interfaces are required to be designed as vendor-independent. The above considerations are reflected in the whole system design; i.e. the system is built in a purely modular way, with the number of data structures having clear physical meaning and with the strict separation between process control and calculation itself. This allows easy system extension, providing the necessary flexibility level. The congestion forecast process overview is presented in Fig. 2. The system design concept uses the classical 3-tier model (data, business rules, user interface). 3.2. Workflows The process of calculation itself is based on the UCTE guidelines for Day-Ahead Congestion Forecast and is being performed manually by the network engineers in practically all UCTE member-countries. The main difference in this approach was to put the fully automated process into action, setting the new requirements to the intelligence of the process control part. The real challenge was the use of data from different systems of diffe rent vendors to be combined in one process, delivering the stable and reliable results. Normally, it is the power system engineers who takes the responsibility for the proper model selection, data check, copying and renaming the files, substituting the missing data, correcting the errors in data format, occurring between different systems, selecting the proper calculation settings, and, finally, checking the result for plausibility. In the automatic process this role has to be taken over by the software – both by calculation modules and the control workflows.
  4. 4. State Estimator SE Model Builder Additional network information Network forecast Planned outages for Swiss network Swiss generation schedules Electronic Highway Server UCTE Network merge and scaling Block schedules (fromUCTEVulcanus system) Load Flow and Contingencies calculation Swiss DACF model DACFmodels ofallUCTE partners DACFmodels ofallUCTE partners Archive and Reporting DB N/N-1Reports Following Processes: NTC, OPF SE Output Swiss Network Snapshot MergedDACF model Step1:Swissnetworkmodelpreparation Step2:Mergeandcontingencycalculation Fig. 2. Day Ahead Congestion Forecast process diagram The control workflows are the programs, running in event-driven mode (where the event can be generated by timer) and taking the responsibility of correct sequence of operations during the process. Moreover, the workflows execute most of the data export -import functions, data plausibility checks and figure out the error situations. In case of problems workflow control part informs other systems and persons, and tries to undertake the actions to overcome these problems. It is obvious, that the stability of the workflows define the stability of the automated process of operational planning as a whole. 3.3. Congestion Forecast Calculations While the workflow controls extract all the data files from different sources in a pre -defined format, it doesnotprocess the content of any of those files. A power system tools needs to be incorporated as part of the workflow controls to function as the engine that performs the necessary congestion forecast calculations. This power system tools must have the ability to interact with the workflow controls, and operated automatically with no operator interaction. It is also the responsibility of the power system tools to produce the calculations results and reports in the corresponding database, allowing workflow controls to published these reports to the relevant recipients, which includes ETRANS network dispatchers,s ystem operator and UCTE partners. As the additional analysis based upon the automatically provided calculation results can be possible, it is important, that the selected power system tools provide developed user interface for this purpose, preferably the graphical one. The information exchange between the power tool and the other programs, including MS Office, should be possible using the standard MS Windows operations like copy-paste to speed up the overall analysis operation. 3.4. User Interface The web-presentation form was selected to provide the network security calculation results to the internal and external users, which also allow the application of corresponding information access for IT security measures (data are placed in the protected area of ETRANS web-site). Example of the data presentation is shown in the Fig. 3 (based upon simulated data to present different process states). Clicking on the link opens the detailed presentation of corresponding information. Email is used as a communication means in the case of process messages, warnings and errors, allowing information to be passed to both internal and external process participants in a flexible, efficient and cross-platform manner. The critical system messages can be sent via auto- matically generated SMS or pager. 4. Selection of Tools It can be summarised from earlier section that the realisation of the advance automation approach are dependent on the three main processes: • Work flow control • Networksystemsanalyses • Inter-processcommunication The implementation of these processes requires the appropriate tools that are robust, flexible and capable to meet all requirements described in Section 2.
  5. 5. Fig. 3. DACF overview Web-pageexample (Importantnote:alldataaredemonstrationaldataonly,presenting mostoftheprocessstates). 4.1. Tools for Workflow Controls The workflow control is a software -based process running in an event driven mode. Its’ intent is to function as the heart of the complete advance auto- mated approach, which controls other required tools. The first selection criterion was for the workflow process to operate under the MS Windows operating system. This is simply justified by the increase in migration of operating system to MS Windows within the power system industries. This has laid the path for the selection of MS Biztalk ® as the workflow control software. It is a MS Windows based workflow program developed by Microsoft. This software can be programmed to event control all software processes operating in the MS Windows environment making it an ideal solution for the workflow process. 4.2. Tools for Network Power Systems Analysis Process It is understood that the main purpose of the advanced automated approach described is to perform network calculations and analysis. Hence, it undoubtedly requires reliable, robust and flexible power network engineering analysis tools. It is very time consuming and un-economical to purpose build such a tool for specific used. Consequently, the first criterion in this case was to assess the power system network engineering packages that are available off the shelves. The efficiency issue requires a very thorough selec- tion of the calculation software that, aside with already mentioned flexibility, has to provide the high-efficient calculation engine. For these purposes the versatile testing and benchmarking of the world-leading products was performed in every defined area. It is important to point out here that no single product was able to top in all categories, and in some discip lines the tested software candidates showed the calculation speed differing up to 5 times. That led to the decision to choose the well-proven product for the engine within thecongestion management software chain. While most available power system packages can offer robustness and accuracy, most did not meet the requirement for flexibility. One important criterion for selection is package’s ability to be automated through Windows pro cess. That is to be executed and controlled automatically without the need for human interaction. For this process the PTI’s PSS/E [4] software, which fulfils these requirements, is selected as the tool for network system analysis. The operation of PSS/E can be automated using the built-in macro programming language (IPLAN), that allows besides scripting (for omitting the need for continuous operator interactions) also development of the code for data preparation, special analysis algorithms and reports preparation. Furthermore, with the use of IPLAN, PSS/E can execute external programs, and vice-versa, the particular PSS/E operations can be triggered by external software. Without having this flexibility level provided through in ternal programming language it is practically impossible to perform the complicated processes like UCTE DACF process in fully automatic mode. 4.3. Tools for inter-process Communication Control As described in Section 3, the advanced automated approach involves cross server operations and the control of different tools. This requires an efficient and easy to use inter-process communication between the different processes. For this purpose the HTTP-based inter-process communication has been selected. The HTTP protocol using the GET method is able to use widely available communication protocols, and is operating system independent, thus allowing cross-platform communi- cation between involved systems. It is also easy to integrate making it an ideal choice for the congestion management system. The easy-to-use HTTP GET approach allows avoiding the flag files, widely used to synchronise the processes in a numerous similar systems.
  6. 6. 5. Development and Implementation of the Advance Automated Approach The workflow controls functions as the heart of the advanced automated approach where it supervises and controls the flow from within its own server. The operation of the workflow itself is governed by three critical operating time sets, which are T1, T2 and T3. Thesetimesettings are easily configured depending on the requirement of the operation The first part of operation at T1 is for the workflow to perform data gathering from the FTP electronic highway (EH) and the exchange schedule. The UCTE network information from the 17 partnering countries (including Switzerland) will be downloaded, if available, from the electronic highway. It is the responsibility of the each partner to put his most up to date UCTE network model into the electronic highway. The files gathered will be placed into specified directory within the process main server. Upon reception of any files, workflow will inform and trigger the network analysis tools via pre -defined HTTP GET command. The network analysis tools will then construct the model and perform various sanity checks on the model, which include UCTE format check and network’s model electrical quality assessment. The analysis tool will then send a HTTP GET command back to workflow control upon completion of validation. Based on the results of the check, the workflow will send an email to any partner with bad quality model and request for a new version to be made available on the electronic highway. This individual partners’ model validation will terminate at T2. After T2 the workflow will again make a final download from the electronic highway to obtain the latest partners’ UCTE model or substitute the missing models through the closest matching ones. Finally, at time T3 the congestion forecast will commence using the latest UCTE network model from the partners as downloaded from the electronic highway. In cases where a partner did not send their network model, the latest downloaded and validated version available will be used. The workflow process instructs the network calculation tools via HTTP GET to begin the congestion forecast calculations. The network calculation tools will first convert the UCTE models of the 17 partners’ into suitable RAW data format. These 17 individual models are then merged to form the complete UCTE model. A plausibility check is performed on the merged model. If there are data or load flow quality problems, a HTTP GET command will be sent to the workflow and in turn the workflow process will inform the person in charge via email. The generation of the merged UCTE model needs to be scaled based on the daily exchange schedule of different control areas. Upon completion of this step, the N-1 contingency analyse is performed on the model to find out any branches with potential overloading. The contingency information (loading, voltage deviations, angle deviations as well as islands appearing as a result of particular contingencies) is saved as congestion forecast report. The report is of formatted text type (being then converted into PDF format for automatic internet publication purposes) and is mainly designed for the direct use through network operators. For the purposes of additional analysis the coma- separated (CSV) files are created by the reporting module, containing the detailed information about all considered network elements. 6. Test and Results A site acceptance test was conducted for this advance automated approach and the results were found to be very similar to the established half-manual calculation approach performed by ETRANS. The average execution time for Swiss congestion forecast including UCTE data collection, model building, contingency analysis and publishing for a network of 4000 nodes and 300 contingencies is of the order of 2 minutes time frame (see Fig. 4). This process means that a 24-hour forecast can be performed and completed in around one hour. The actual time to perform contingency analysis is roughly 20% of that time, while the data control, process synchronisation and publishing take the other 80%. This is a significant reduction in time as compared to the two hours time frame currently taken by a network engineer to complete a single congestion forecast calculation. 120 40 20 2 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 Time, min manual 2000 partly automated 2001-2002 partly automated 2003 fully automated 2004 DurationofoneDACFcasecalculation Fig. 4. Comparison of DACF cycle duration (fully manualDACF;DACFwithpartlyautomatedmerge;DACFwithfully automated merge, DACF with fully automated CH model and UCTE calculationprocesses) Fig. 5 shows the published report for an example congestion forecast case with overloaded elements. Which particular information should be shown in the report can be specified in the ini-file.
  7. 7. Fig. 5. Example of DACF N-1 report (Importantnote:alldataaredemonstrationaldataonly) 7. Conclusions In this paper, an advanced automated approach for congestion management with little or no human interaction has been discussed, providing the detailed information about the methodology and implementa- tion aspects of the system. Due to the increase of network size, change in operating environment and demand for high network security along with its operation as close to the physical limits as possible, the long established manual calculation approach to congestion management will become impractical. The presented automated approach is designed to address the above issue and it is foreseen that it will be an indispensable part of congestion management and operational planning systems in the future. 8. Acknowledgment The authors will like to acknowledge our colleagues in ETRANS Inc. and PTI, UK who have contributed to the development of this advanced automated approach and preparation of this paper. References 1. Tom Dy-Liacco, Nisheeth Singh, Mania Pavella. " Congestion Management in a Large Interconnected Network: Needs and Methods". (IFAC, Shanghai, 2003). 2. D. Zimmerman, K. Imhof, M. Emery. "Modular Day-ahead Congestion Forecast as a First Step of a Congestion Management Process". (Proc. of the 1st Balkan Power Conf., BPC 2001. Bled, SLOVENIA, 2001). 3. UCTE Operational Handbook, Policy 4. 4. PSSE-29 Online Manual and Documentation, October 2002.

