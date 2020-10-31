-
system operators need the solution that
will allow them to keep the electrical grid secure in
spite of frequent changes in network loadings. The
Day-ahead congestion forecast (DACF) is a part of
congestion management process that becomes more
and more important. This paper contains the
description of an approach to automate the DACF for
an interconnected power system network. Using the
existing industrial tools and workflows automation
system, the congestion forecast system runs in fully
automatic mode, significantly reducing need of
specialist resources in operational congestion
management process. The realisation of the advanced
automated approach allows a quick, efficient and cost
effective method for energy management that could be
easily adopted by transmission system operators.
