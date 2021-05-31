Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Learning In A Digital Age Digital Citizenship
What is Digital Citizenship? •Digital citizenship is a person who is a digital user, a person who has digital abilities an...
Creative Commons Licenses • CC BY(Attribution) • CC BY-SA(Attribution-ShareAlike
CC BY(Attribution) CC BY: This license allows refusers to distribute, remix, adapt and build upon the material in any medi...
CC BY-SA( Attribution shareAlike CC BY-SA: This license allows reusers to distribute, remix, adapt. And build up on the ma...
Learning in a digital age ppt
Learning in a digital age ppt
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Presentations & Public Speaking
26 views
May. 31, 2021

Learning in a digital age ppt

What is Creative Commons

License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Learning in a digital age ppt

  1. 1. Learning In A Digital Age Digital Citizenship
  2. 2. What is Digital Citizenship? •Digital citizenship is a person who is a digital user, a person who has digital abilities and a person who engaged a lot in digital world. • Being a digital citizenship you must have the digital literacy, skills and techniques to be a accessible user. •Being a digital citizen is not only having the abilities to access internet and websites but it also come with some digital rights and responsibilities.
  3. 3. Creative Commons Licenses • CC BY(Attribution) • CC BY-SA(Attribution-ShareAlike
  4. 4. CC BY(Attribution) CC BY: This license allows refusers to distribute, remix, adapt and build upon the material in any medium or format, so long as attribution is given to the creator.
  5. 5. CC BY-SA( Attribution shareAlike CC BY-SA: This license allows reusers to distribute, remix, adapt. And build up on the material in any medium or format, so long as attribution is given to the creator. The license allows for commercial use.

×