Pothysmart Kitchen-Appliances.pptx

Kitchen appliances are the most important appliance out of all the appliances in our home it is an essential part of our livelihood which makes our food.



We need to scrutinize them a lot while selecting them. We should go for the most trusted and quality brands that last for years or else we have to replace them often which is frustrating.



So, we have to go through a lot of brands and select whichever suits us the best for our kitchen.

Coming to the maintaining part of the appliances we have to take more care while cleaning our kitchen appliances. You have to give your stove normal wipes with wet towels and then use whatever cleaning agent you use over them. Wiping them with lemon juice and baking soda helps us get rid of the oil deposits over them.