Successfully reported this slideshow.

Pothysmart Kitchen-Appliances.pptx

0

Share

Apr. 15, 2022
0 likes 28 views
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 9

Pothysmart Kitchen-Appliances.pptx

Apr. 15, 2022
0 likes 28 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Lifestyle

Kitchen appliances are the most important appliance out of all the appliances in our home it is an essential part of our livelihood which makes our food.

We need to scrutinize them a lot while selecting them. We should go for the most trusted and quality brands that last for years or else we have to replace them often which is frustrating.

So, we have to go through a lot of brands and select whichever suits us the best for our kitchen.
Coming to the maintaining part of the appliances we have to take more care while cleaning our kitchen appliances. You have to give your stove normal wipes with wet towels and then use whatever cleaning agent you use over them. Wiping them with lemon juice and baking soda helps us get rid of the oil deposits over them.

Kitchen appliances are the most important appliance out of all the appliances in our home it is an essential part of our livelihood which makes our food.

We need to scrutinize them a lot while selecting them. We should go for the most trusted and quality brands that last for years or else we have to replace them often which is frustrating.

So, we have to go through a lot of brands and select whichever suits us the best for our kitchen.
Coming to the maintaining part of the appliances we have to take more care while cleaning our kitchen appliances. You have to give your stove normal wipes with wet towels and then use whatever cleaning agent you use over them. Wiping them with lemon juice and baking soda helps us get rid of the oil deposits over them.

Lifestyle

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities
What's Next in Growth? 2016
Andrew Chen
The Outcome Economy
Helge Tennø
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
Barry Feldman
6 things to know about demonetisation
Kotak Securities
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
maditabalnco
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Marke...
Brian Solis
Open Source Creativity
Sara Cannon
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
Marketo
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Stanford GSB Corporate Governance Research Initiative
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
ux singapore
SEO: Getting Personal
Kirsty Hulse
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
In a Rocket
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
Post Planner
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
Yuan Wang
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Knowledge@Wharton
Prototyping is an attitude
With Company
50 Essential Content Marketing Hacks (Content Marketing World)
Heinz Marketing Inc
20 Ideas for your Website Homepage Content
Barry Feldman
The Art of Social Media - Gone Social SF
Peg Fitzpatrick
10 Tips for WeChat
Chris Baker

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
Everything Is F*cked: A Book About Hope Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
Lost Connections: Uncovering the Real Causes of Depression – and the Unexpected Solutions Johann Hari
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World David Robson
(4.5/5)
Free
Enter the Zone: Three Steps for Accessing Peak Performance Jari Roomer
(4.5/5)
Free
Already Enough: A Path to Self-Acceptance Lisa Olivera
(4.5/5)
Free
Master of Information: Skills for Lifelong Learning and Resisting Misinformation Meredith Butts
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Host a Viking Funeral: The Case for Burning Your Regrets, Chasing Your Crazy Ideas, and Becoming the Person You're Meant to Be Kyle Scheele
(5/5)
Free
I Guess I Haven't Learned That Yet: Discovering New Ways of Living When the Old Ways Stop Working Shauna Niequist
(5/5)
Free
One Degree of Connection: Networking Your Network Laura Mignott
(4/5)
Free
You're Cute When You're Mad: Simple Steps for Confronting Sexism Celeste Headlee
(4/5)
Free
Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business): Finding Our Way to Joy, Love, and Freedom Tabitha Brown
(5/5)
Free
Memory Craft: Improve Your Memory with the Most Powerful Methods in History Lynne Kelly
(4.5/5)
Free
Reshape Your Body Image Stacie Garland
(4/5)
Free
Beyond Small Talk: How to Have More Dynamic, Charismatic and Persuasive Conversations Patrick King
(4.5/5)
Free
Empath Up!: How to Embrace the Gift of Empathy Cheryl Hutchinson
(4.5/5)
Free
Making Sense of Anxiety and Stress: A Comprehensive Stress Management Toolkit Saarim Aslam
(4.5/5)
Free
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(4/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
(4/5)
Free

Pothysmart Kitchen-Appliances.pptx

  1. 1. • Kitchen appliances are the most important appliance out of all the appliances in our home it is an essential part of our livelihood which makes our food. • We need to scrutinize them a lot while selecting them. We should go for the most trusted and quality brands that last for years or else we have to replace them often which is frustrating.
  2. 2. • So, we have to go through a lot of brands and select whichever suits us the best for our kitchen. • Coming to the maintaining part of the appliances we have to take more care while cleaning our kitchen appliances. • You have to give your stove normal wipes with wet towels and then use whatever cleaning agent you use over them. • Wiping them with lemon juice and baking soda helps us get rid of the oil deposits over them.
  3. 3. • Your mixer grinders and wet grinders demand just normal wipes with your cleaning agent of course But wiping them with a wet towel reduces your cleaning work and saves the time you take for cleaning. • Good maintenance gives your appliances a good life which reduces your need to replace them often. So we should take some good care of them for long life.
  4. 4. • So, where can we find trusted brands of kitchen appliances? We can find our kitchen appliances online on Pothysmart. We have ample brands and products to make your kitchen comfortable and come with more innovative dishes.

×