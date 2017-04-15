Revista pothook abril 2017

Todos los trabajos publicados pertenecen a sus respectivos autores y están protegidos bajo la licencia CreativeCommons ONE...
6 Noticias ÍNDICE por Pothook 10por Epiman157 16 por Luucario Anime Desempolvadito Prohibido no llorar 19 ARTÍCULOS Por De...
EQUIPO DE POTHOOK EDITOR EN JEFE REDACTORES Epiman157 Luucario COLABORAN EN ESTE NÚMERO Taidana Neko Margarita Torres Canc...
Visita nuestro foro: pothook.forosweb.net/forum www.facebook.com/ComunidadPothook/ http://grupo-pothook.deviantart.com/ https://twitter.com/Pothook_ https://revistapothook.blogspot.mx/
Sekirei regresa en Mayo El manga creado por Sakurako Gokurakuin volverá a publicarse de manera periódica a partir de este ...
Comunidad de Dibujantes y Escritores http://pothook.forosweb.net/forum POTHOOK Anime “Free!” regresa recargado! El estudio...
Nuevo tráiler de Hyper Dragon Ball Z Si hay algo que no cambia entre la comuni- dad otaku es el amor por Dragon Ball, algo...
Comunidad de Dibujantes y Escritores http://pothook.forosweb.net/forum POTHOOK Hayao Miyazaki trabaja en una nue- va pelíc...
Anime Desempolvadito Touhou The Memories of Phantasm Touhou es una saga de videojuegos del tipo dan- maku (“infierno de ba...
Comunidad de Dibujantes y Escritores http://pothook.forosweb.net/forum POTHOOK al tener a tantos seres con poderes mági- c...
Empezaremos hablando del aspecto técnico, y es que pese a tratarse de un trabajo hecho por fans, la calidad de su animació...
que no explica ni se introduce nada, y más bien la acción se tira allí esperando que uno mismo deduzca lo que está pasando...
suficientemente colorida e impactante como para despertar mi curiosidad y me haga desear averiguar más sobre Touhou y su u...
Prohibido no llorar Por: Luucario La zona de confortes el lugarde donde raramente logramos salir, muchos factores influyen...
Comentarios: No hay mucho que pueda decir detalladamente sin dar a conocer la trama principal de la historia (la cual no e...
Fichadecontactodelautor: DeadHope Visítale para ver más de sus trabajos subcultura.es/user/DeadHope
POTHOOKNO.16 SERIES Ránking de Popularidad GoreTown por Creep01 El último dragón por cancertz Comando Super Galaxia por Ma...
Ficha de contacto del CREEP01 http://goretown.deviantart.com/
POTHOOKNO.16
Fichadecontactodelautor: Marbelly del Socorro Gutiérrez Luna VisitaleparaESTARAL TANTO DE SU SERIE http://animecapri.blogspot.mx/
POTHOOKNO.16 Ficha de contacto del Taidana Neko subcultura.es/user/Taidananeko Visitale para conocer más de sus trabajos f...
Fichadecontactodelautor: Rodan Castro Visitale para estar al tanto de su serie facebook.com/rottenmonkeyinc
POTHOOKNO.16
Ficha de contacto del MARIO-19 Visitale para estar al tanto de su serie http://mario-19.deviantart.com/
Ficha de contacto del Luis Santillan Visitale para estar al tanto de su serie santillanluis.deviantart.com/ www.facebook.com/luiscomics
POTHOOKNO.16
LADOB Fichadecontactodelautor: kiwinaitor100 https://es.pinterest.com/kiwinaitor100/ Visitale para conocer más de sus trab...
POTHOOKNO.16
Fichadecontactodelautor: CANCERTZ Visitale para estar al tanto de su serie http://cancertz.deviantart.com/
POTHOOKNO.16 RELATOS Ránking de Popularidad Faldas vs pantalones por Marbelly Extraño Amor por Margarita Torres La chica d...
POTHOOKNO.16 Recreando la oscuridad -Prisión- “Lunnae”. Así se le llamaban a las brillantes esferas flotantes que nacían p...
LADOB habitantes del lado izquierdo del planeta. Claro, como este se encontraba in- móvil, las estaciones del año, similar...
POTHOOKNO.16 parado. Reaccionando ante sus movimientos, el chico sacó de un bolsillo, que tenía en sus ropas, la pierna y ...
LADOB haya conseguido sobrevivir a la tormenta. Sin embargo, ahora que conozco tu historia, estaría dispuesto a enfrentar ...
POTHOOKNO.16 Fichadecontactodelautor: KanonJuarez www.facebook.com/KanonJuarez/ Visitale para conocer más de sus trabajos ...
POTHOOKNO.16 Las audiciones están listas. Las chicas probarán estar en el grupo de danza. Algo de bajo impacto y de acuerd...
LADOB Todos observan la reacción de Marbella que ardía como volcán: -Mamá no me ha dicho nada, así que si es mentira te ir...
POTHOOKNO.16 La escena era perturbadora. Había sangre y cuadernos rotos alguna cosas no se distinguían y una silla de made...
LADOB La secretaria del director aparece: _¡Lucía Lazo, Marbella Luna, Maycol Mejía, Lenin McGregor y Axel Brand. De inmed...
POTHOOKNO.16 Marbella esta petrificada, ha reconocido a su vecino. Ser vecino de un mae- stro es peor que vivir cerca del ...
POTHOOKNO.16 CAPITULO 5 Décadas después Samanta empezó a sentirse más hambrienta y cansada, en unos me- ses su vientre emp...
LADOB ― ¿Dos? ― Intervino en la conversación Saris, el líder de la más grande manada de Los Feroces Amantes de la Luna que...
POTHOOKNO.16 La chica de mis sueños Capítulo 7. El amor lo puede todo por José Daniel Segura Bravo
LADOB Después de unos minutos, el señor Nakamura y Josué arribaron a la casa del abuelo de Kaoru, pero apenas se bajaron d...
POTHOOKNO.16 ― Kaoru no está aquí, quienes son ustedes para exigirme que sonría por él. Ese chico nunca será feliz, su cor...
LADOB ― Debo admitir que te queda bien esa ropa, de seguro te fue bastante difícil conseguir esa cintura. ―dijo maravillad...
POTHOOKNO.16 ― No hay prisa en eso, todo debe llegar en su debido tiempo. ¿Fue una coincidencia o una casualidad que tanto...
LADOB eternidad para los dos y estaban dispuestos a recuperar el tiempo perdido. A mitad del camino, el señor Nakamura det...
POTHOOKNO.16 cantidad suficiente de platos y vasos para todos los presentes, se dispusieron a cenar un poco tristes ante l...
LADOB dres ya no están con nosotros, tú nunca dudaste en hacerte cargo de los dos y ver por nuestro bienestar. Yo únicamen...
POTHOOKNO.16 curiosa la niña. ― Me lo dieron en una convención, me habrían dado el primer puesto, si me hubiera pintado el...
LADOB ― ¿Y yo qué? ¿Acaso no soy parte de la familia? ―dijo sentido el señor Naka- mura. ― Señor Nakamura, venga con nosot...
POTHOOKNO.16 Esa noche, a diferencia de las anteriores, tanto Josué como Kaoru pudieron dormir tranquilamente. ¿Qué sorpre...
POTHOOKNO.16 Capítulo 5: Nuevas habilidades y un nuevo enemigo Con el silencio de la noche, los pasos resonaban en una gra...
LADOB —Erestanpredecible...—lamismavozseescuchódesdeunadireccióndiferente. Este hecho no sorprendió a Kyle ya que él conoc...
POTHOOKNO.16 —Espera mocoso —interrumpió Kyle—, yo solo recibiré la información relacio- nada con la misión, pero de ningu...
LADOB Alex con la misma expresión de sorpresa del chico, notó que su mano derecha sostenía una bola de papel. En solo un i...
POTHOOKNO.16 —Y eso quiere decir... —dijo Kallen. —Que no soy la más apropiada para hablar sobre un nahual —dijo Naomy ape...
LADOB sión, no quería hablar con nadie, a pesar de todo, una pareja de jóvenes recién casados me adoptaron, ellos me ayuda...
POTHOOKNO.16 puedo dejar que personas inocentes mueran o sean secuestradas, además... pienso que yo tal vez pasé por algo ...
LADOB —Ehh... que bandido —dijo él sorprendido—. Así que esas son las dos hermo- suras que han hecho que Alex actuara de m...
facebook.com/dannygarayrock dannygaray60.blogspot.com
YONKOMAS wust.deviantart.com/
POTHOOKNO.16
hoshi5yoo.deviantart.com/ www.facebook.com/Hoshi.Yoo.2550
http://pothook.forosweb.net/ Espera nuestra próxima edición del mes de Mayo
Revista pothook abril 2017

  1. 1. Todos los trabajos publicados pertenecen a sus respectivos autores y están protegidos bajo la licencia CreativeCommons ONESHOTS • SERIES • NOVELAS • ARTÍCULOS eDICIÓN ABRIL NO. 16 ONESHOT Esto nunca desaparecerá por DeadHope
  2. 2. 6 Noticias ÍNDICE por Pothook 10por Epiman157 16 por Luucario Anime Desempolvadito Prohibido no llorar 19 ARTÍCULOS Por DeadHope Esto nunca desapa- ONESHOT`S YONKOMAS SERIES Por HoshiYoo Yuusha tashi ga #2 Comedia 281 NOVELAS 189 Por Marbelly Faldas vs Pantalones 69Por Taidana Neko Demoni Crosse #5 Acción/Romance 45Por Marbelly Comando Super Galaxia #7 Misterio 201 Por Margarita Torres Extraño Amor Por José Daniel Segura Bravo La chica de mis sueños 147Por kiwinaitor100 The Path Of the Hunter #5 Misterio 32Por Creep01 GoreTown #4 Aventuras/Comedia 79Por Rodan Castro Broken Boys Heroes #4 Aventuras 151Por Cancertz El último dragón #4 Aventuras 111Por Mario Tritón #3 Aventuras 130Por Luis Santillán Caramel #9 Aventuras 180 186 174por Kanon Juárez Recreando la oscuridad FINAL!!! Por Danny Garay Almas Opuestas Por Wust Wust #5 Misterio 280 Por Ce-j The Noob´s Comic #5 Comedia 281 32RANKING DE POPULARIDAD NOVELAS RANKING DE POPULARIDAD MANGAS 32 DESCANSAN: Lovely Dark por Deakiu curro por AlexViLey Gohokamo por Yuset
  3. 3. EQUIPO DE POTHOOK EDITOR EN JEFE REDACTORES Epiman157 Luucario COLABORAN EN ESTE NÚMERO Taidana Neko Margarita Torres Cancert-z Danny Garay José Daniel Segura Bravo Ce-j Wust Creep01 Luis Santillán Rodan Castro Marbelly Kiwinaitor100 Mario HoshiYoo Deadhope POTHOOK No 16. Publicación mensual. Fecha de publicación: Abril del 2017. Todas las obras publicadas (a excepción de algunas imágenes usadas en algunas de las secciones) en Pothook, se encuentran bajo una licencia Creative Commons Atribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. DIRECTORIO
  4. 4. Visita nuestro foro: pothook.forosweb.net/forum www.facebook.com/ComunidadPothook/ http://grupo-pothook.deviantart.com/ https://twitter.com/Pothook_ https://revistapothook.blogspot.mx/ Antes que nada quiero agradecer a todos aquellos que conforman la comunidad, tanto lectores como colaboradores. Vamos creciendo poco a poco consolidándonos y mejorando nuestra arte. Aún ten- emos muchas aspiraciones y metas pero con su apoyo eso será pan comido. Agradezco a aquellos que nos dan consejos, los que nos com- parten y visitan. En esta ocasión contamos con trabajos nuevos, como un oneshot creado por DeadHope, la siguiente parte de las historias creadas por Kanon, Marbelly, Danny y José. Las series tan esperadas (las cuales no mencionare pero son muchas), yonkomas y mucho más. Los invito a continuar la lectura y disfrutar de los trabajos que con tanto esfuerzo desarrollan nuestros colaboradores, no olviden visi- tarlos en sus respectivas series. EDITORIAL La dirección de Pothook
  5. 5. stelluxfero
  6. 6. Sekirei regresa en Mayo El manga creado por Sakurako Gokurakuin volverá a publicarse de manera periódica a partir de este 2 de Mayo 2017. Así es como lo anuncio la revista Young Gangan. Una gran noticia para los amantes de las peleas flamantes. La serie trata sobre Sahashi Minato quien ha fallado el examen de ingreso a la Uni- versidad dos veces, no es muy popular con las mujeres y está desempleado. Las cosas cambian cuando una chica le cae del cielo (Literalmente); Musubi. Spin-off de Kuzu no Honkai La revista Big Gangan anuncio para deleite de los seguidores que Mengo Yokoyari publicará un manga spin-off de Kuzu no Honkai. La historia que nos habla sobre Hanabi y su amor no cor- respondido termino en el mis- mo número donde se anunció el spin-off y cuenta con una versión animada junto con un live-action. Abril NOTICIAS Aún no termina To Love-Ru El guionista original, Saki Hasemi de- claro que a pesar de que había sido publicado el capítulo final del manga To Love-Ru -Trouble- Darkness aún no es el final definitivo de la trama. Por su parte el dibujante Kentaro Yabuki está trabajando en algo diferente aunque bromeó con dibujar una historia en la que Mikan sea una magical girl. “Es- taría genial si pudieran darse el mo- mento y el lugar ideales para poder dibujar eso” dijo.
  7. 7. Comunidad de Dibujantes y Escritores http://pothook.forosweb.net/forum POTHOOK Anime “Free!” regresa recargado! El estudio Kyoto Animation ha anuncia- doqueFree!,laseriequecausograndes peleas entre fandoms regresará pron- to con 3 películas: 2 Recopilatorias y una Secuela. El nuevo largometraje “Free! -Take Your Marks-” será la tan esperada secuela y se estrenará en cines japoneses en al- gún momento del otoño 2017. Las novelas Imouto Sae Ireba Ii. podrían ten- er anime Las novelas que hicieron su debut en marzo de 2015 con guion de Hirasaka (Boku wa Tomodachi ga Sukunai/Haganai) e ilustraciones de Kantoku (Hentai Ouji to Warawanai Neko) podrían tener una versión animada. Aún no está confirmada la noticia pero la edi- torial Shogakukan ha añadido a su catálogo de publicaciones el séptimo volumen recopilatorio de las novelas Imouto Sae Ireba Ii., obra de Yomi Hirasaka, cuya portada revelaba la producción de un anime. Llega ¿Qué tiene de malo intentar ligar en una mazmorra? Sword Oratoria conmemorando el 10º aniversario de GA Bunko nos llega el anuncio de que la adap- tación anime previamente anunciada del spinoff de Danmachi tendrá 12 episodios. ¡En el laberinto de la ciudad de Orario, las historias opuestas de un chico y una chica se cruzan! La princesa de la espada Aiz Wallenstein ayuda al protagonista y roba su corazón, ¿te animas a descubrir que su- cede?.
  8. 8. Nuevo tráiler de Hyper Dragon Ball Z Si hay algo que no cambia entre la comuni- dad otaku es el amor por Dragon Ball, algo que fue demostrado hace poco luego de la publicación del nuevo tráiler del juego “Hy- per Dragon Ball Z”. El video obtuvo una re- spuesta grandiosa de parte de la comunidad en tan poco tiempo y es que el videojuego tiene una calidad envidiable. Disponible One Piece Thousand Storm en español para móvil BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. anun- cio que el juego ya está disponible en la App Store y Google Play e incluye localización completa al español. En ONE PIECE Thousand Storm, los juga- dores tendrán que aventurarse en emocio- nantes viajes en busca de tesoros. En su camino, tendrán que desplegar toda una se- rie de habilidades especiales alucinantes en eventos con tiempo limitado, ¡o bien unirse en combates épicos multijugador en tiempo real con un máximo de 3 amigos! Boruto: Shinobi Striker Un juego de acción que permite a los jugadores competir online en partidas cuatro contra cuatro con otros equi- pos para convertirse en maestros nin- jas de élite estará disponible próxima- mente para PlayStation4, Xbox One y PC a través de Steam. Desarrollado por Soleil Ltd. y publicado por BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment. Es el cuarto videojuego de Naruto para la PS4. Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker ofrece una “batalla acrobática ninja”.
  9. 9. Comunidad de Dibujantes y Escritores http://pothook.forosweb.net/forum POTHOOK Hayao Miyazaki trabaja en una nue- va película Toshio Suzuki (ex-presidente y produc- tor de películas en Studio Ghibli) ha comentado que el director Hayao Mi- yazaki se encuentra trabajando en la preproducción de un nuevo largomet- raje, donde Suzuki participará como productor. Miyazaki nació en Tokio en 1941, quien comenzó a dirigir películas animadas desde 1968. Actualmente cuenta con 2 premios Óscar, uno por “Sen to Chihiro no kamikakushi” (El viaje de Chihiro), y otro honorífico que se le fue dado en el 2014 por su trayectoria. Segundo trailer de Mary and the Witch’s Flower Se espera que la película basada en el libro “The Little Broomstick” de la escritora británica Mary Stewart sea estrenada en Japón el día 8 de julio del presente año. El canal oficial de Youtube del estudio, dio a conocer un segundo trailer de la película dirigida por el ex integrante de Studio Ghibli Hiromasa Yone- bayashi.
  10. 10. Anime Desempolvadito Touhou The Memories of Phantasm Touhou es una saga de videojuegos del tipo dan- maku (“infierno de balas” en japonés) creado por Zum, un ponja friki y adicto a la cerveza, los cuales consisten en dispararles a hordas de en- emigos, y al mismo tiempo que se deben esqui- var los disparos de estos, siendo esto último lo más importante dado que la cantidad, velocidad y precisión de los disparos enemigos aumenta de forma exponencial conforme se avanza de nivel en nivel (de allí lo de “infierno de balas”). Sin embargo lo que hace famosos a estos juegos no es su tremenda dificultad (la cual es bastante mítica ya de por sí), sino todos sus elementos Por: epiman157 accesorios, como lo son sus hermosas piezas musicales, el mundo fantástico donde se desarrollan sus historias; pero aún por encima de todo eso están sus personajes: todos, absolutamente todos, son chicas anime sumamente kawaiis. Este detalle en particular, y el que su creador de una total libertad para crear fan arts de todo tipo, le ha granjeado a la franquicia de Touhou una enorme legión de fanáticos que le dedican desde mangas doujins, arreglos musicales con las canciones de los juegos, juegos alternativos, y un largo etcétera de cosas (como hentais por ejemplo). La saga de “The Memories of Phantasm” es uno de esos “etcétera” que consta de una serie de videos musicales y OVAs cortas hechas por un grupo de fans conocidos “Mapuku Jinja”, y aunque no es el único anime doujin sobre Touhou, sí es el más popular, a continuación veamos porqué… La historia general de Touhou nos cuenta sobre la existencia de un mundo fan- tástico llamado Gensokyo, el cual se encuentra separado de nuestro mundo por una gran barrera creada por los “youkais”, seres mágicos del folklore japonés, y los cuales hace muchos siglos decidieron vivir separados del resto del mundo para no ser molestados ni molestar a nadie. Sin embargo era imposible esperar,
  11. 11. Comunidad de Dibujantes y Escritores http://pothook.forosweb.net/forum POTHOOK al tener a tantos seres con poderes mági- cos juntos en un solo lugar, que no surgier- an problemas entre ellos, y es por esto que desde que se creó la gran barrera, las sac- erdotisas del templo Hakurei han tenido la responsabilidad de resolver cualquier tipo de “incidente” que pueda amenazar la paz de Gensokyo. En cada entrega de los video- juegos de Touhou seguimos a las aventu- ras de Reimu Hakurei, la actual sacerdotisa del templo Hakurei, y Marisa Kirisame, una “bruja ordinaria” que además es la mejor amiga de Reimu y su principal rival a la hora de ver quién es capaz de resolver primero los incidentes de Gensokyo. Las OVAs de “The Memories of Phantasm” nos cuentan de forma resumida los acon- tecimientos más importantes de algunas entregas de Touhou. Las historias que has- ta la fecha esta serie de OVAs han adaptado son las del Touhou 7: “Perfect Cherry Blos- som” (OVA 1), Touhou 6: “The Embodiment of Scarlet Devil” (OVAs 2 a la 4) Touhou 9: “Phantasmagoria of Flower View” (OVAs 5 y 6), Touhou 12.5: “Touhou Hisoutensoku” (OVA 7), y actualmente vienes adaptando el Touhou 8: “Imperishable Night” (OVA 8 en adelante). Sólo para los que no están al tanto: hasta la fecha existen 15 entregas or- dinales de Touhou, más 8 juegos extras con mecánicas diferentes a las del danmaku, to- dos estos creados por Zun y por tanto parte del canon oficial de Touhou.
  12. 12. Empezaremos hablando del aspecto técnico, y es que pese a tratarse de un trabajo hecho por fans, la calidad de su animación es sobresalien- te, pues hasta parece una producción realizada por cualquier estudio profesional. El diseño de lospersonajesylosescenariossonsimplemente preciosos. La música son remixes de las cancio- nes de los juegos originales, y sirven sólo para acompañar a la aparición en pantalla del per- sonaje al que dicha canción caracteriza, lo cual más bien queda como mero fanservice, pero que igual se agradece el gesto dado que sería difícil imaginar una historia de Touhou sin estas melodías. Las actuaciones de las seiyus también son bastante buenas, y estoy seguro que más de uno que ha jugado los juegos de Touhou ha imaginado a sus personajes con una voz similar a las que se les da en estas OVAs. La buena ani- mación, precioso dibujo con detalles muy bien cuidados, y una música y actuaciones de voz ad- ecuadas, verdaderamente consiguen transpor- tarte hasta el fantástico mundo de Gensokyo, y en especial para los fanes de Touhou como lo soy yo, estas OVAs lucen como el sueño hecho realidad de ver por fin un anime que traiga a la vida a estos personajes. Sin embargo, por más que ame a la franquicia de Touhou y por más preciosas que me parezcan estas OVAs, siendo estrictamente crítico, con mucho dolor debo bajarles el pulgar. Si bien “The Memories of Phantasm” adapta con relativa fidelidad las historias de los juegos de Touhou lo hace de una forma incompren- sible, es decir, si alguien mira estas OVAs sin ningún conocimiento previo sobre Touhou, y/o sobre su mundo y sus personajes, muy difícilmente va a entender lo que se está poniendo en pantalla, pues su trabajo de dirección y de guion (tal vez los dos aspectos más importantes de toda producción audiovisual) es tan malo
  13. 13. que no explica ni se introduce nada, y más bien la acción se tira allí esperando que uno mismo deduzca lo que está pasando. Incluso dado al limitado presu- puesto (teniendo en cuenta además que este es un trabajo autofinanciado por fans) muchos personajes que hacen su aparición en pantalla ni siquiera tienen diálogos, y sólo se los caracteriza por una canción y unos pocos segundos de animación, lo que impide conocer su personalidad, el porqué de sus acciones, su relación con otros personajes, y sobretodo su relevancia en el desarrollo de la historia. Por supuesto, estos problemas se solucionan poco a poco con el transcurso de las OVAs, y con forme también el staff de Mapuku Jinja gana experiencia, sin em- bargo la narrativa no deja de jugarles en contra a la hora de intentar contarnos una historia. Es por ello que si alguien de verdad desea entender a plenitud la histo- ria de Touhou y sus personajes, lo más re- comendable es recurrir directamente a sus juegos, o a sus mangas y book arts oficiales (los que también son obra del mismo Zum), o en todo caso siempre se puede consultar a la “Touhouwikia”. Peseasuspuntosnegativos,nopuedodejar de alagar el tremendo esfuerzo puesto en esta obra, sobre todo al momento de pre- sentar algo con tanta calidad técnica pese a sus recursos limitados, y logrando con esto satisfacer a los amantes de Touhou. Pueda que “The Memories of Phantasm” no sea la mejor adaptación animada de los juegos de Touhou, pero siendo sinceros y al menos en mi caso, si no fuera por sus vid- eos musicales yo jamás hubiera llegado a conocer a esta maravillosa e inmensa fran- quicia, y aunque por supuesto no entendía nada de lo que veía en pantalla en ese mo- mento, la secuencia de imágenes fue lo
  14. 14. suficientemente colorida e impactante como para despertar mi curiosidad y me haga desear averiguar más sobre Touhou y su universo. Por cierto, dicho video fue el de la canción “Tsuki ni Murakumo Hana ni Kaze”, el opening de las OVAs 2 a la 4. Si bien es cierto que los juegos de Touhou tienen su propio atractivo, y algunos también gustan más que otros (a mí en lo personal me gustan más sus juegos de pelea), lo cierto es que el verdadero atractivo de esta franquicia es todo aquello que orbita alrededor de sus sagas, y lo que a su vez ha sido construido casi exclu- sivamente por sus fans. Por ello hacerse fan de Touhou y de sus personajes es algo que ofrece tan amplia y variada multitud de opciones que garantiza que uno nunca se aburra de todo lo que sale de esta franquicia, pues esta tiene de todo y para todos los gustos, sea esto de mane- ra oficial o simplemente hecho por sus fans.
  15. 15. Prohibido no llorar Por: Luucario La zona de confortes el lugarde donde raramente logramos salir, muchos factores influyen al mo- mento de decidir si quedarnos o irnos de ella. Lo verdaderamente significante es el camino a esa elección. En este número, les traigo una obra que nos muestra exactamente eso, y las consecuen- cias de cada elección. Hoy le toca a Kuzu no honkai Autor: Mengo Yokoyari Cantidad de episodios: 12 Sinopsis: Hanabi y Mugi son la pareja perfecta, o al menos eso es lo que muestran al mundo entero ya que, en realidad, tras su bonita relación se esconde un secreto que nadie puede saber.
  16. 16. Comentarios: No hay mucho que pueda decir detalladamente sin dar a conocer la trama principal de la historia (la cual no es un secreto de estado, pero vamos a dejarlo en suspenso para que la vean). Terminada hace bastante poco, Kuzu no honkai es verdaderamente el dramón de la temporada. Hay imperfecciones en los person- ajes que son bastante cuestionables, pero eso no quita que todo el argumento no esté bueno y atrapante. La animación y la banda sonora son preciosas (el open- ing y el ending, adictivos), juega con marcos de manga que aparecen a lo largo de los capítulos, lo cual lo hace bastante original. Cuando terminé de verla, a decir verdad me quedé con un signo de pregunta marcado en el medio de la frente, hasta que me surgió este tema de la zona de confort. En cada uno de los personajes está esta cuestión, rep- resentada desde diferentes perspectivas. Y, déjenme decirles, que está muy bien hecho. Los sentimientos son expresados de manera muy significativa, al punto de que a uno mismo le está doliendo lo que le duele al personaje. Me muero por seguir entrando en detalles pero no quiero pecar de spoilear. Mejor véanla y coméntenme qué les pareció. “Si se desean tanto, incluso si se lastiman... es un tipo especial de dolor donde serán capaces de ser más fuertes.” ¡Nos vemos en la próxima! Luu.
  17. 17. LADOB LADO B ONESHOTS
  18. 18. POTHOOKNO.16
  19. 19. LADOB
  20. 20. POTHOOKNO.16
  21. 21. LADOB
  22. 22. POTHOOKNO.16
  23. 23. LADOB
  24. 24. POTHOOKNO.16
  25. 25. LADOB
  26. 26. POTHOOKNO.16
  27. 27. LADOB
  28. 28. POTHOOKNO.16
  29. 29. LADOB Fichadecontactodelautor: DeadHope Visítale para ver más de sus trabajos subcultura.es/user/DeadHope
  30. 30. POTHOOKNO.16 SERIES Ránking de Popularidad GoreTown por Creep01 El último dragón por cancertz Comando Super Galaxia por Marbelly Gojokamo por Yuset Curro por AlexViLey Lovely Dark por deakiu Demoni Crosse por Taidana Neko Broken Boys Heroes por Rodan Castro The Path Of the Hunter por kiwinaitor100 Caramel por Luis Santillán 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tritón por Mario11
  31. 31. LADOB
  32. 32. POTHOOKNO.16
  33. 33. LADOB
  34. 34. POTHOOKNO.16
  35. 35. LADOB
  36. 36. POTHOOKNO.16
  37. 37. LADOB
  38. 38. POTHOOKNO.16
  39. 39. LADOB
  40. 40. POTHOOKNO.16
  41. 41. LADOB
  42. 42. POTHOOKNO.16
  43. 43. LADOB Ficha de contacto del CREEP01 http://goretown.deviantart.com/
  44. 44. POTHOOKNO.16
  45. 45. LADOB
  46. 46. POTHOOKNO.16
  47. 47. LADOB
  48. 48. POTHOOKNO.16
  49. 49. LADOB
  50. 50. POTHOOKNO.16
  51. 51. LADOB
  52. 52. POTHOOKNO.16
  53. 53. LADOB
  54. 54. POTHOOKNO.16
  55. 55. LADOB
  56. 56. POTHOOKNO.16
  57. 57. LADOB
  58. 58. POTHOOKNO.16
  59. 59. LADOB
  60. 60. POTHOOKNO.16
  61. 61. LADOB
  62. 62. POTHOOKNO.16
  63. 63. LADOB
  64. 64. POTHOOKNO.16
  65. 65. LADOB
  66. 66. POTHOOKNO.16 Fichadecontactodelautor: Marbelly del Socorro Gutiérrez Luna VisitaleparaESTARAL TANTO DE SU SERIE http://animecapri.blogspot.mx/
  67. 67. LADOB
  68. 68. POTHOOKNO.16
  69. 69. LADOB
  70. 70. POTHOOKNO.16
  71. 71. LADOB
  72. 72. POTHOOKNO.16
  73. 73. LADOB
  74. 74. POTHOOKNO.16
  75. 75. LADOB
  76. 76. POTHOOKNO.16 Ficha de contacto del Taidana Neko subcultura.es/user/Taidananeko Visitale para conocer más de sus trabajos fatamorganaedic.deviantart.com/ facebook.com/taidananekoedic/ twitter.com/TaidanaNeko/
  77. 77. LADOB
  78. 78. POTHOOKNO.16
  79. 79. LADOB
  80. 80. POTHOOKNO.16
  81. 81. LADOB
  82. 82. POTHOOKNO.16
  83. 83. LADOB
  84. 84. POTHOOKNO.16
  85. 85. LADOB
  86. 86. POTHOOKNO.16
  87. 87. LADOB
  88. 88. POTHOOKNO.16
  89. 89. LADOB
  90. 90. POTHOOKNO.16
  91. 91. LADOB
  92. 92. POTHOOKNO.16
  93. 93. LADOB
  94. 94. POTHOOKNO.16
  95. 95. LADOB
  96. 96. POTHOOKNO.16
  97. 97. LADOB
  98. 98. POTHOOKNO.16
  99. 99. LADOB
  100. 100. POTHOOKNO.16
  101. 101. LADOB
  102. 102. POTHOOKNO.16
  103. 103. LADOB
  104. 104. POTHOOKNO.16
  105. 105. LADOB
  106. 106. POTHOOKNO.16
  107. 107. LADOB
  108. 108. POTHOOKNO.16
  109. 109. LADOB Fichadecontactodelautor: Rodan Castro Visitale para estar al tanto de su serie facebook.com/rottenmonkeyinc
  110. 110. POTHOOKNO.16
  111. 111. LADOB
  112. 112. POTHOOKNO.16
  113. 113. LADOB
  114. 114. POTHOOKNO.16
  115. 115. LADOB
  116. 116. POTHOOKNO.16
  117. 117. LADOB
  118. 118. POTHOOKNO.16
  119. 119. LADOB
  120. 120. POTHOOKNO.16
  121. 121. LADOB
  122. 122. POTHOOKNO.16
  123. 123. LADOB
  124. 124. POTHOOKNO.16
  125. 125. LADOB
  126. 126. POTHOOKNO.16
  127. 127. LADOB
  128. 128. POTHOOKNO.16 Ficha de contacto del MARIO-19 Visitale para estar al tanto de su serie http://mario-19.deviantart.com/
  129. 129. LADOB
  130. 130. POTHOOKNO.16
  131. 131. LADOB
  132. 132. POTHOOKNO.16
  133. 133. LADOB
  134. 134. POTHOOKNO.16
  135. 135. LADOB
  136. 136. POTHOOKNO.16
  137. 137. LADOB
  138. 138. POTHOOKNO.16
  139. 139. LADOB
  140. 140. POTHOOKNO.16
  141. 141. LADOB
  142. 142. POTHOOKNO.16
  143. 143. LADOB
  144. 144. POTHOOKNO.16
  145. 145. Ficha de contacto del Luis Santillan Visitale para estar al tanto de su serie santillanluis.deviantart.com/ www.facebook.com/luiscomics LADOB
  146. 146. POTHOOKNO.16
  147. 147. LADOB
  148. 148. POTHOOKNO.16
  149. 149. LADOB Fichadecontactodelautor: kiwinaitor100 https://es.pinterest.com/kiwinaitor100/ Visitale para conocer más de sus trabajos http://kiwinaitor100.deviantart.com/ channel/UC6XV7lNFsnLlqqVJ2Veledw https://picarto.tv/Kiwinaitor
  150. 150. POTHOOKNO.16
  151. 151. LADOB
  152. 152. POTHOOKNO.16
  153. 153. LADOB
  154. 154. POTHOOKNO.16
  155. 155. LADOB
  156. 156. POTHOOKNO.16
  157. 157. LADOB
  158. 158. POTHOOKNO.16
  159. 159. LADOB
  160. 160. POTHOOKNO.16
  161. 161. LADOB
  162. 162. POTHOOKNO.16
  163. 163. LADOB
  164. 164. POTHOOKNO.16
  165. 165. LADOB
  166. 166. POTHOOKNO.16
  167. 167. LADOB
  168. 168. POTHOOKNO.16
  169. 169. LADOB
  170. 170. POTHOOKNO.16
  171. 171. LADOB Fichadecontactodelautor: CANCERTZ Visitale para estar al tanto de su serie http://cancertz.deviantart.com/
  172. 172. POTHOOKNO.16 RELATOS Ránking de Popularidad Faldas vs pantalones por Marbelly Extraño Amor por Margarita Torres La chica de mis sueños por José Daniel Segura Bravo 1 2 3 4 Almas Opuestas por Danny Garay 5 Watashi wa neko ni natte kimashita! por Danny Garay
  173. 173. LADOB
  174. 174. POTHOOKNO.16 Recreando la oscuridad -Prisión- “Lunnae”. Así se le llamaban a las brillantes esferas flotantes que nacían por los rayos de la luna. Se trataba de un fenómeno común que solo ocurría en lo más profundo de los bosques. Al menos, así era hasta que la tormenta trajo nubes gruesas, impidiendo que el hermoso satélite de la tierra diera cobijo a los animales que se extraviaban por las noches. Merket movió a Evan de los hombros para que despertara, ya que al momen- to de tropezar, su cabeza se golpeó tan fuerte con el suelo que terminó des- mayándose. El chico de cabello revoltoso se quejó, más por el insoportable dolor en su pie, bañado en ácido, que por el dolor de cabeza que lo tenía dando vueltas en un mismo lugar. La pequeña Lunnae que los salvó de los depredadores, se aproximó a él. Con solo flotar un par de veces por encima de su pie, consiguió curarlo, permitiendo que la luz destellante que tanto lo caracterizaba, se posara sobre él como una venda invisible. Evan quedó mara- villado ante el don de la frágil criatura. -Ayúdenme… - la misma voz que resonó en los oídos de Merket, antes de que los depredadores comenzaran a perseguirlos como animales, volvió a es- cucharse, esta vez, con más fuerza que antes. El muchacho, tal y como la última vez, alzó su mano derecha, señalando hacia un punto cercano, dando a entender que volvió a escuchar algo cerca de su ubicación. Evan, al ver el comportamiento de su hermano, se dio cuenta de que la Lunnae deseaba comunicarse con ellos. Usando los dedos de sus ma- nos, le preguntó en el lodo, con una antigua escritura que conocía, en donde se encontraban y qué era lo que quería de ellos. La luz celeste no respondió. En lugar de eso, prefirió “enseñarles”. Sin perder de vista a la criatura, Evan se puso de pie y tomó la mano izquierda de Merket, conduciéndolo por lo que restaba del tenebroso bosque, hasta llegar a un campo abierto, de suelo agri- etado, cubierto solamente por vegetación muerta. Por alguna extraña razón, un viento helado resoplaba en ese sitio, algo que hacía mucho tiempo que no percibían con la sensibilidad de su piel. Después de que la tormenta terminara, aparecieron muchos cambios que no solo habían afectado el clima, sino también el tiempo. Mientras que en el lado derecho del mundo, el calor se ocupaba de sofocar a más de uno, con su in- tensa presencia, el invierno destacaba por congelar a los que serían los últimos
  175. 175. LADOB habitantes del lado izquierdo del planeta. Claro, como este se encontraba in- móvil, las estaciones del año, similares a las de la tierra, dejaron de existir por culpa de la tormenta, lo que mantenía a los pocos ecosistemas que quedaron con un mismo clima y un mismo tiempo. Cuando terminaron de cruzar el campo abierto, la Lunnae los condujo a un pasadizo secreto, escondido entre tablas de madera vieja y un arbusto de paja muerto. Merket, agachándose para entrar en ese sitio, junto a su hermano, escuchó el sonido de gotas de agua chocando con una especie de tubería. Y no solo había una, sino varias tuberías las que recibían ese singular golpeteo, creado con estalactitas de hielo que se encontraban en el techo de la cueva. Evan alzó la vista. Manteniendo la calma, rodeó los hombros de Merket con su brazo, soltando su mano derecha, la cual, de forma automática se colocó en el palo de madera que llevaba consigo para guiarse. Finalmente, la Lunnae se perdió de la vista de Evan, atravesando una pared hecha de hielo. Segundos después, varias luces de color aguamarina brillante iluminaron el lugar, dejando que los ojos del chico encontraran unas escaleras de concreto, las cuales, instantáneamente le recordaron a las que se usaban en los teatros vagabundos. En ese tipo de sitios, albergaban a los mejores ar- tistas del campo, quienes eran reconocidos por otorgarles a las personas co- munes una sonrisa sincera para sus cotidianas muecas, hechas por los pesados trabajos que tenían que hacer durante el día. Cuando sus ojos vislumbraron unos hilos negros, levantó más la cabeza. Atada en el último escalón de con- creto, estaba una antigua muñeca. La faltaba una mano y una pierna. Su ojo derecho sobresalía de su cuenca, como si se fuera a caer en cualquier mo- mento. El otro, lo tenía cerrado. Su cabello era negro, desordenado y sucio. La forma en la que lo llevaba, le recordó a la gran copa de un árbol plantado en el patio trasero de su cabaña. -¿Están aquí para verme bailar? – cuestionó la muñeca, con una voz tenebrosa, abriendo su ojo bueno. – Ahora no estoy de humor. -¿Bailar? – preguntó Merket en voz baja. -Mi pequeña Lunnae debió confundirlos con espectadores. – aclaró. – Lamen- to no poder darles lo que vinieron a buscar. -Nosotros no hemos venido a verte bailar. – dijo el joven, azotando su palo contra el suelo. – La luz que nos protegió de los depredadores nos trajo aquí por su propia voluntad. -Ah… ya entiendo. – susurró para sí misma. – Ustedes… encontraron las pie- zas de una muñeca, ¿No? – Merket giró la cabeza hacia donde Evan estaba
  176. 176. POTHOOKNO.16 parado. Reaccionando ante sus movimientos, el chico sacó de un bolsillo, que tenía en sus ropas, la pierna y el brazo de plástico que encontró en el bosque, antes de que los depredadores los siguieran. La Lunnae salió de la pared de hielo y se emocionó al ver los objetos en la palma de Evan, flotando y dando giros sobre estos. -Supongo que con eso será suficiente para liberarme de esta prisión. – habló nuevamente la muñeca. – Claro, si ustedes están de acuerdo. -¿Prisión? – cuestionó Merket, moviendo la cabeza según el sonido de su voz. -Mis emociones me tienen prisionera desde que la tormenta sacudió a este pueblo. - respondió con melancolía, viendo las estalactitas de hielo en el te- cho. – Antes de que estos hilos se convirtieran en mi calvario, yo bailaba li- bremente para todos los hombres, mujeres, niños y juguetes que visitaban nuestro teatro vagabundo. Una noche, después de terminar la última función, un pájaro entró por la ventana del piso superior y me arrancó mi mano y mi brazo izquierdo. Después de eso, mis sentimientos cambiaron drásticamente, lo que provocó que mis compañeros me dieran la espalda hasta olvidar mi existencia. Fue entonces, que la tormenta llegó, llevándose todo lo que con- ocía. Incluyendo a esa gente inocente que no tenía la culpa de lo que me había pasado. Los espectadores. Las luces. Todo desapareció. Con el paso del tiem- po, mi arrogancia se encargó de dejarme en este deplorable estado para que no pudiera lastimar a otra persona. Por supuesto. De haber sabido que los hilos de mi propia consciencia me dejarían inmóvil, jamás hubiera sido cruel con la gente que me rodeaba. Con personas amables que se esforzaron por ayudarme, por hacerme sonreír en esta situación. -Tú también… - susurró Merket, sorprendido con su relato. Aclaró su garganta y luego prosiguió a realizarle una pregunta. – ¿Qué es lo qué sabes de ese pá- jaro que te robó tu mano y tu pierna? -Muy poco. – contestó, con los dedos de su mano derecha temblando como castañuelas. – Mi pequeña Lunnae logró alcanzarlo hasta el acantilado espi- noso del lado este del mundo. En ese lugar, esa despreciable criatura tiene muchas extremidades que alguna vez le pertenecieron a personas trabajado- ras y amables. Exactamente iguales a las que quisieron ayudarme en el pasa- do. – agregó arrepentida, inclinándose hacia adelante. - ¿Por qué te interesa saberlo? -Esa ave tiene mis ojos. – respondió sin inmutarse. – Desde un principio, sali- mos de nuestra casa para encontrar a otra gente que, al igual que nosotros,
  177. 177. LADOB haya conseguido sobrevivir a la tormenta. Sin embargo, ahora que conozco tu historia, estaría dispuesto a enfrentar a ese pájaro con tal de devolverte lo que te robó. -¿Realmente estarían dispuestos a arriesgar sus vidas por mí? – Merket asin- tió. – Si a ti te faltan tus ojos… ¿Qué es lo que le falta a ese chico? – cuestionó, señalando a Evan con su ojo izquierdo. -No puede escucharnos. – contestó. – Las ramas de un árbol neurótico le ar- rebataron su sentido del oído. -“No es común que los árboles tengan ese tipo de emociones”. – pensó la muñeca, recordando con nostalgia un acto especial que su teatro vagabundo hizo para un grupo de árboles, en el lado sur del planeta. – Bien, hagamos un trato. – dijo enseguida. – Si me entregan la pierna esa pierna de plástico, les ayudaré a encontrar a esa ave extraña para que te devuelva tus ojos. ¿Qué dices? – Merket meditó un momento su propuesta. ¿Realmente podría confiar en una muñeca que es presa de su propio estado de ánimo? -Está bien. – respondió Merket, haciéndole una señal a Evan para que le diera la pierna de plástico a la Lunnae. - Vamos a buscar lo que hemos perdido. Aunque Merket todavía continuaba con una duda en su corazón, dejó que la pierna de plástico le fuese colocada a la muñeca. En ese instante, los hilos negros que la tenían prisionera se dispersaron, consiguiendo que cayera por las escaleras, hasta llegar a los pies de los jóvenes. El plástico rebotando en el concreto puso nervioso a Merket, ya que desconocía el tamaño de la muñeca. Por otra parte, Evan simplemente estaba maravillado con lo que miraba, ya que, aunque la muñeca estuviera sucia y descuidada, seguía teniendo un en- canto inusual que lo atraía. Sin embargo, no era precisamente de una forma romántica. Más bien, se trataba de un sentimiento similar al que uno experi- mentaba cuando miraba una obra maestra, creada por manos diferentes. -¿Cuáles son sus nombres? – preguntó la muñeca, poniéndose de pie. La pequeña Lunnae volaba sobre su hombro derecho. -Yo soy Merket y él es mi hermano menor, Evan. – respondió el chico, seña- lando en la dirección equivocada. Evan, al observarlo, ocultó una risita. - ¿Y tú? -Ediardian. – contestó, pasando los dedos de su mano derecha sobre los parpa- dos y el flequillo revoltoso de Merket. Sin tener una razón, el muchacho abrió sus ojos, encontrándose de frente con la muñeca que liberó de su prisión. Su sentido de la vista, perdido a miles de kilómetros de ese lugar, había vuelto. Recreando la oscuridad. –Prisión- FIN.
  178. 178. POTHOOKNO.16 Fichadecontactodelautor: KanonJuarez www.facebook.com/KanonJuarez/ Visitale para conocer más de sus trabajos kanon-juarez019.deviantart.com/ www.youtube.com/channel/UCuQX- au3yj6S6lEI6UKksVKA subcultura.es/user/Kanon-Juarez019/
  179. 179. LADOB
  180. 180. POTHOOKNO.16 Las audiciones están listas. Las chicas probarán estar en el grupo de danza. Algo de bajo impacto y de acuerdo a su condición física. Así que se dirigen a los baños. Lenin, nuevamente, vigila sigilosamente. Rodney se acerca a beber en el oasis y le pregunta: -¡Qué haces! Los baños estarán ocupados por las mujeres. - ¡Gracias! Aun no me acostumbro. -¿Eso es un celular?- pregunta algo indignado el joven. - Es de uso personal. El desgarbado joven se aleja sin dar más detalles. La danza es la poesía del cuerpo.- rezaba la elegante maestra. Un, dos, tres… repetía monótonamente mientras sonaba la música de ma- rimba de El grito del bolo. Marbella se esforzaba lo más que podía, pero la verdad era imposible. En cambio Honey era una hermosa bailarina folklórica. Parecía que sus pies se movieran en el aire. Tenía gracia y elegancia. Marbella, No entendía nada y parecía tener dos pies izquierdos. Por una se- mana intento, pero fue imposible. Decepcionada renunció a la danza. – ¡Aní- mate! Tal vez la danza no sea lo tuyo- trataba de consolarla Waygin.- Si ver anime fuera deporte yo sería medallista olímpica. – ¿De qué hablas? A vos si te aceptaron.- respondía irónica Marbella. El tiempo va pasando y no puedo arriesgar más. Un tumulto de estudiantes parecía ver algo interesante. Maycol con el vene- no en la lengua se acerca a comentar: ¿Aun sin clases extras? Deberías aprender de tu hermanita. Ella ya encontró su nicho. Marbella se apresura a ver y ve a su hermana tomándose medidas. -¿Me podrías explicar que haces aquí?- Entrare como palillona en la banda escolar.-Marbella no sabe que responder ¿Cuál banda escolar? Acá no hay ban- da escolar. Eso es para las porristas las animadoras de los equipos.- juntando la acción a la palabra la hala. La niña se revela – Ya le pedí permiso a mi mamá, si vos sos una amargada mojigata es tu problema.
  181. 181. LADOB Todos observan la reacción de Marbella que ardía como volcán: -Mamá no me ha dicho nada, así que si es mentira te irá muy mal jovencita. - ¡No me dejan vivir mi vida! -¿Cuál vida? Apenas tienes 12 años de existencia, hay animales que viven me- nos. Si no quieres ser parte de ese club. ¡BORRATE DE ESA LISTA! -¡Disculpen que me entrometa!- comenta una de las alumnas que decepcio- naba a los nuevos miembros - pero para ser parte de las porristas solo debe ser miembro del colegio. -¡Es una chavala chimbarona*, eso es lo que es! Y vos- dirigiéndose a su her- mana, si mamá no sabe nada de esto y me reclama, te llamabas ¡oíste! Ese era uno de esos días que nadie quiere recordar. El calor era insoportable, y aun tocaba la clase de español (Lengua y Literatura) Era casi una tortura recibir clases en ese magma ardiente que era el aula de clases. La maestra organiza los grupos y el de las divas para aprovechar las corrien- tes de aire se quedan a la entrada. -¡Quiero un helado! Gemía Marian, uno maní con banano. - El dulce te dará más sed- responde Waygin. Un ruido tosco y seco las hace girar. -¡Eso es sangre!- Exclama Marian- Todas giran para ver el espectáculo. Nuevamente un golpe seguido de una lluvia de golpes. Dos figuras masculinas se trenzaban en una lucha titánica. Las mu- jeres empiezan a gritar. La maestra interviene pero otros alumnos la apartan: -¡No se meta! ¡La pueden lastimar! La puerta de salida bloqueada. Ambos contendientes se lanzaban sendos puños y patadas. Cayendo sobre un desafortunado compañero que, en el fragor de la batalla recibía sus buenos catos (golpes). Por fin el maestro de música y el de educación física intervienen. Cada uno toma a uno de los gladi- adores. ¡Pero es imposible! Los jóvenes están enajenados de furia. El maestro de música toma la flauta de metal y con ella traba por los brazos a un de los jóvenes. Pero este se zafa y vuelve al ruedo con más furia. El maestro de edu- cación física trata por última vez de separarlos pero es retirado por un desco- munal hombre. Quien levanta de la cintura del pantalón a uno de los púgiles, como bolso de mano. Y así logra detener la pelea.
  182. 182. POTHOOKNO.16 La escena era perturbadora. Había sangre y cuadernos rotos alguna cosas no se distinguían y una silla de madera despedazada casi en astillas. El maestro de educación física auxilia al joven que había quedado bajo los belicosos com- pañeros. Mientras estos eran conducidos a la dirección. El resto del grupo aún no se explicaba que había sucedido. Los protagonistas de tan pasmosa escena fueron Vicente Palacios y Gabriel Pasteur. ¿Qué hab- ría ocasionado tan violenta reacción? ¿El calor? ¿El estrés? Gabriel pertenecía al grupo de los deportistas, era un prometedor jugador de básquetbol, el capitán del equipo para ser más explícitos. Vicente, era un novato bombero. Acababa de ingresar al cuerpo de bomberos voluntarios, era muy callado y… había recibido un año de entrenamiento, ya se imaginan el tipo de rendimien- to físico que se exige en el cuerpo de bomberos. Además sabía karate. El relax tras la pelea duro muy poco. Rita, con evidente desesperación hizo algo que en mil años pensaría hacer. Llega con el grupo de las nerd y suplica:- ¡Por amor de Dios no hablen! Gabriel no puede perder la oportunidad de es- tudiar aquí, ya un equipo de básquetbol lo tiene en la mira. Una risa sarcástica hace helar la sangre de la joven. ¿Por qué debería defender a un deportista?- Maycol no seas inhumano- interfiere Lucía, ¿No puedes ver en el a tu prójimo? -¿Ustedes saben cuál fue el motivo de la pelea?- señala Axel, el irónico y cínico Axel.-El año pasado, en clases de matemáticas una mariposa entró a aula ¿lo recuerdan? Ese efecto mariposa es lo que está ocurriendo. La mariposa revo- loteó y revoloteó… Se posó en el hombro de Roberto y luego volvió a su danza y ¡pum! Se paró en la boca de Vicente. -¿No entiendo cuál es el punto? –refunfuña Marbella Axel aumentando el tono de voz responde:- Gabriel, se burló todo el resto del año. Marbella recuerda que oyó a Gabriel cantar Mariposa traicionera esta maña- na. - La gota derramó el vaso- prosigue Axel- ¿Qué podría alegar? Mirando las- civamente a Rita. ¿Qué podrías pagar?-¡Das asco Axel!-¿asco? Gabriel no tiene respeto por nadie, se burla de todos, es irrespetuoso con los maestros. ¡Seria justicia!
  183. 183. LADOB La secretaria del director aparece: _¡Lucía Lazo, Marbella Luna, Maycol Mejía, Lenin McGregor y Axel Brand. De inmediato a la dirección! ¡Oh, Maldición divina! ¿Adivinen a quien preguntar en un colegio de genios? ¡Exacto! Los mejores de los mejores debían decir la verdad y sin apasionamien- tos de ningún tipo. Axel acaricia la mejilla de Rita. Y está claramente desesperada asienta con la cabeza un sí. Honey está muy abrumada y solo aparta la vista. Los jóvenes caminan serenamente hasta la dirección. Y los encierran en una antesala. Axel codea a Lenin:- ¿Qué dirás?- ¿Estás loco? Soy nuevo aquí, no me conviene tener líos con nadie. De uno en uno comparecen como testigos ante el director. La última en pasar es Lucía. El hombre encorvado de grueso bigote y cabello entre cano y calvo ofrece una silla: - Lucía, nuestra niña modelo. Ya sus compañeros han dicho lo que ocurrió. Como sabrá en este colegio no se admite ningún tipo de violen- cia. ¿Podría decir que ocurrió? La joven mira un rato a sus compañeros, golpeados, sucios y sudorosos. Vi- cente con la mano vendada explícitamente era quien dio los puños. Carlos Guardado la víctima inocente con una bolsa de agua helada en su cara. Y Ga- briel con la mirada aun eufórica, con la camisa hecha trizas. Lucia aprieta sus ojos como pretendiendo borrar de su mente el dantesco cuadro. -No pude ver nada, estaba contestando el cuestionario. Solo vi cuando ya se estaban golpeando.- contesta con firmeza la joven. El director observa al resto del grupo cuyas miradas permanecían serenas: - ¡Pueden retirarse! Todos habían dado la misma versión. Estaban tan ingridos en sus estudios, que no vieron quien inició la pelea. Eso no impidió que los chicos fueran ex- pulsados por una semana. A la hora siguiente tocaba la clase de química. Por cosas de la vida el maestro actual había sufrido una lesión y no podía continuar en el puesto. Así que ten- drían un nuevo maestro; todos se quedaron anonadados al ver a un descomu- nal hombre entrar: -Soy Carlos Silva su nuevo maestro de Química, espero no volver a ver ese espectáculo denigrante en ninguna clase.
  184. 184. POTHOOKNO.16 Marbella esta petrificada, ha reconocido a su vecino. Ser vecino de un mae- stro es peor que vivir cerca del colegio. ¡Maldita Jugarreta del destino! Ya es hora de salir, Lucia observa a sus compañeros Vicente se ha ido a su casa y Gabriel aún espera que alguien llegue a recogerlo. -Debería preocuparse por sí misma señorita Lazo.- ¡Dios se preocupa por to- dos!- El maestro extiende su mano y entrega una especie de protectores para lentes.- Los usan los deportistas, con ellos podrá hacer ejercicios sin preocu- parse por sus anteojos. El claxon suena: -¡Lucía!¡Lucía!...- creo que la buscan. Y el musculoso hombre se retira. Continuará… Marbelly del Socorro Gutiérrez http://animecapri.blogspot.mx/
  185. 185. LADOB
  186. 186. POTHOOKNO.16 CAPITULO 5 Décadas después Samanta empezó a sentirse más hambrienta y cansada, en unos me- ses su vientre empezó a abultarse puesto que en éste estaba creciendo nueva vida. El embarazo de Samanta fue complicado puesto que para esas fechas nuestro bosque no estaba muy alejado de la civilización, a unos cuantos kilómetros se había construido un pequeño pueblo con personas humildes que eran un tentador bocadillo para la ham- brienta Samanta; Samanta arraso con todo el pequeño pueblo trayendo como conse- cuencia la atención de las personas, medios de comunicación se acercaron e invadieron nuestro territorio buscando a la posible bestia que atacó a ese diminuto pueblo. La seguridad y el secreto de nuestro mundo estaban en la cuerda floja ya que tener a personas dentro de nuestro territorio era mucho más perturbador para la famélica Samanta, las dos especies de razas enemigas regresaron a nuestro bosque pero ahora para ayudar a evitar que el secreto de nuestro mundo paralelo se descubriera, mi fa- milia está aún muy agradecida por ese hecho pues mientras ellos mantenían encarce- lada a Samanta en una habitación evitando que ésta saliera, las dos especies enemigas estaban afuera, luchando con su necesidad de desgarrar las carnes de los humanos y beber toda la sangre de éstos para alejarlos de la gran mansión y guiarlos lo más lejos posible. El secreto se mantuvo pues a los días lo ocurrido pasó a ser concluido por una teoría: Unos animales salvajes, posiblemente panteras, atacaron al pueblo y luego se alejaron del lugar a resguardarse en alguna parte del gigantesco bosque. Pero los problemas de mi familia no cesaron pues ahora no solo eran algunos Feroces Amantes de la Luna y Sangrientos Hijos de la Noche que querían eliminarnos sino que todos ellos, ya que todo ser sobrenatural que se enamore de un humano está condena- do al destierro y todo ser sobrenatural que exponga nuestro secreto está condenado a la muerte, y mi familia acababa de romper la otra regla de oro. Pero no sólo habíamos roto las dos reglas de oro sino que habíamos roto la más importante regla de oro tácita: Nunca mezclar nuestras castas. Curél era una vampira muy poderosa, líder del clan más fuerte y grande de todo el mundo que se había enamorado de Fernando en el tiempo en que él estuvo fuera de casa, el enterarse de la razón porque su amado había desaparecido sin explicación al- guna fue humillante ¿Enamorado de su hermana? ¿Padre de creaciones abominables? El enterarse de esa verdad fue insultante para Curél. ― ¿En qué diablos pensabas cuando te enamoraste de tu hermana y le engendraste a dos estirpes? ¡Dos! Dos malditas estirpes, abominable mezcla de nuestras castas. ― Cuida tus palabras, no olvides que hablas de mi… ― A mí no me digas que debo cuidar o no. El que debió cuidar en no volver a mezclar nuestras castas eras tú. ― La condena es simple: Matarlos a todos y evitar que esas dos criaturas nazcan. ― Sugirió uno de los acompañantes de Curél.
  187. 187. LADOB ― ¿Dos? ― Intervino en la conversación Saris, el líder de la más grande manada de Los Feroces Amantes de la Luna que entraba en la mansión. En la gran sala de La Mansión Castanueva al lado izquierdo se colocaron todos Los San- grientos Hijos de la Noche, del lado derecho se colocaron todos Los Feroces Amantes de la Luna, todos mostrando sus afilados colmillos y garras en posición de ataque, y en medio estaba mi familia siendo juzgada por estos. ― Se escuchan dos corazones latir en el vientre de esa mujer. Gemelos. ― Comentó uno de los Feroces Amantes de la Luna. ― Como ya saben es imposible que los dejemos con vida. ― Les recordó Saris. ― Curél… por lo que alguna vez sentiste por mí, pasa por alto este suceso, concéde- nos…. ― ¿Misericordia? ¿Piedad? ¿Absolución? Eso es imposible. Si tan solo te hubieras que- dado a mi lado, si no me hubieses abandonado. Eras el rey en mi reino ¿Qué te falto? ¿Qué no te ofrecí? ― Nada, nada me falto y todo me ofreciste. ― respondió secamente Fernando a la insultada Curél. ― Concédanos una oportunidad para seguir resguardando nuestro secreto, promete- mos que esto no volverá a suceder, se los aseguramos ― Pidió Karina. ― Efectivamente esto no volverá a suceder porque ustedes ya no estarán con vida para volverlo a cometer. ― Informó Saris. ― Nosotros nos haremos cargo, déjenos arreglar esto a nosotros… Ya no soporto su hedor. ― Lo mismo digo, por su asqueroso hedor tomaré tu palabra. Los Feroces Amantes de la Luna se marcharon para dejar a sus rivales hacerse cargo de la situación, pero Curél aún amaba a Fernando por lo que le perdono la vida a él y a su familia pero no a Samanta ni a los dos descendientes. ― ¿Y tú qué crees, que voy a quedarme quieto viendo como matas a mi mujer y a mis hijos? ― Es tú decisión. Vivir con una parte de tu familia o morir con toda ella, la vida de ellos depende de tu respuesta. ― Curél, no me hagas esto. Una historia de Margarita Torres http://margary28.deviantart.com/
  188. 188. POTHOOKNO.16 La chica de mis sueños Capítulo 7. El amor lo puede todo por José Daniel Segura Bravo
  189. 189. LADOB Después de unos minutos, el señor Nakamura y Josué arribaron a la casa del abuelo de Kaoru, pero apenas se bajaron del vehículo, se percataron de que no había ruido ni movimiento alguno dentro de la casa. ¿Acaso no habría nadie adentro? El joven se estaba preocupando de que no hubiera nadie en la casa, cuando el señor Nakamura recordó algo muy importante. ― Josué, mi hijo Hiroyuki está en mi casa con el abuelo Sora. Él vino de visita a Cerro Verde. ―exclamo el señor Nakamura. ― Oh, ¿y Kaoru por qué no está? ―dijo un poco apesadumbrado el joven. ― Si la memoria no me falla, la convención a la cual Kaoru iba a ir, no era en esta ciudad sino en alguna de las vecinas. ―respondió tranquilamente el tío y agrego― Josué, sabes muy bien cómo es él, ya verás que en unos minutos estará por llegar a la casa. Mientras esperémoslo. ― Bien. ―dijo no tan tranquilo el joven. Al cabo de una media hora, y tal como había dicho el señor Nakamura, una fig- ura muy familiar se observaba a lo lejos. Se trataba de una “chica” de cabello castaño y que lo traía recogido con un par de coletas, ambas del mismo tama- ño, sus ojos eran de un verde muy oscuro, por lo cual era obvio deducir que se trataba de lentes de contacto, vestía una larga y cerrada chaqueta negra con detalles blancos, la cual estaba abotonada desde el cuello hasta su cintura. Ll- evaba puesta también una falda negra dividida en tres capas y encima de esta un cinturón blanco con hebilla plateada. Por último, usaba unas botas negras con suela y tacón blanco, las cuales casi le llegaban hasta la rodilla. En su mano izquierda, cargaba con una katana, la cual estaba correctamente guardada en su funda. Es claro que se trataba de un arma de juguete. Aunque aquello era un deleite para la vista del joven Josué, lo que le destroz- aba el corazón era la fría expresión que tenía esa persona en su rostro, la cual no reflejaba sentimiento alguno. ¿Será esta la razón por la que traía puesta sobre su chaqueta un listón de segundo lugar? Aquella persona los vio con unos ojos muy inquisitivos y penetrantes, y una vez que estuvo frente a los dos, fue algo fría en sus palabras. ― ¿Qué es lo que hacen ustedes dos aquí? No estoy de humor como para tol- erar sus juegos. ―dijo muy severa la chica. El joven Josué estaba preocupado con esto, pues no sabía si esa “chica” es- taba actuando y sumergida en su personaje o en verdad eso era lo que sentía. Por lo que el señor Nakamura decidió romper el hielo y aliviar un poco esa tensa situación. ― Mi Kaoru, no digas eso. Alégrate y bríndales una sonrisa a tu viejo tío y a la chica que te quiere presentar. ―dijo muy entusiasmado el señor Nakamura.
  190. 190. POTHOOKNO.16 ― Kaoru no está aquí, quienes son ustedes para exigirme que sonría por él. Ese chico nunca será feliz, su corazón está roto, no deja de sufrir y lamentarse que la persona que tanto amaba la considere un “maldito degenerado”. ―les reclamo fríamente esa “chica”. En eso se le lanzo en sus brazos Marie a aquella “chica”, no podía aguantar más que Kaoru dijera tales cosas. ― El único degenerado en ese sitio soy yo. ―dijo con lágrimas en los ojos y agrego con todo su ser Marie― Kaoru-kun, mi amor, ¿será capaz tu corazón de latir una vez más por mí y perdonarme? Kaoru se quedo impactada con esto, no estaba del todo consciente de lo que pasaba. ― ¡Tío! ¿Por qué le revelaste a esta desconocida que soy un chico? ―reclamo molesto el chico. ― Kaoru, ¿es que acaso que no reconoces quien está debajo de ese atuendo? ―le insistió con énfasis el señor Nakamura. Fue cuando se calmo un poco y tras mirar fijamente a la persona que tenía frente a él, se dio cuenta de la verdad y le hizo una petición. ― Sería tan amable de brindarme una sonrisa. ―dijo sonrojado Kaoru. Marie, un poco nerviosa ante la situación del momento, le costó dibujar una sonrisa sobre su rostro. ― ¿Cuál es tu nombre? ―pregunto sonriente y con curiosidad el chico. ― Mein name ist Marie von Stroker. ―respondió con voz suave y tímida Ma- rie. ― Bien Marie, tu alemán es perfecto. Sabes que esa sonrisa forzada que hi- ciste, me recuerda bastante a la de una persona que yo conozco. ―dijo nos- tálgico y agrego un poco inquisitivo Kaoru― ¿Quién eres tú en realidad? Marie comenzó a temblar ante aquel cuestionamiento, era claro que sabía quién era en realidad. Estando a punto de contestar, Kaoru lo interrumpió. ― Marie, tu atuendo de vampira es bueno, me recuerda bastante al que cierta persona me regalo en mi cumpleaños. ―dijo mirando fijamente al señor Na- kamura y agrego firme Kaoru― Como no te vi en la convención. Dime Marie, ¿qué has hecho durante el día de hoy? ― Esto me lo presto tu tío, una maid debe estar presentable para trabajar y atender a los clientes del café. ―dijo con la mirada baja Marie.
  191. 191. LADOB ― Debo admitir que te queda bien esa ropa, de seguro te fue bastante difícil conseguir esa cintura. ―dijo maravillado y agrego con interés― ¿Y te gusto trabajar vestido de esa manera en el café de mi tío? ― Kaoru-kun, no solo me he puesto en tus zapatos, también he comprendido al fin porque amas tanto trabajar en ese lugar. Mi amor, se que fui un mon- struo contigo y lo lamento con todo mi ser. ―dijo honesto y agrego desde lo más profundo de su corazón Josué― Pero ahora estoy seguro de una cosa. No me importa que seas un chico, yo quiero amarte por el resto de mi vida y ser feliz estando a tu lado. Kaoru abrazo con todas sus fuerzas a aquella persona que tenía en frente de él. Josué comprendió que él lo había perdonado, pero aquel abrazo no fue su- ficiente para Kaoru. Tras mirarlo fijamente, ambos cerraron los ojos, sus labios se acercaron lentamente y tras rozarse, se dieron el beso más apasionado de toda su vida. Aquel beso perduro por varios minutos, al abrir de nuevo los ojos y luego de darse un breve respiro, Kaoru no dudo en hacerle saber algo a su amado. ― Josué-san, ¿te puedo pedir algo? ―le cuestiono muy alegre Kaoru. ― Claro. ―respondió atento el joven. ― Desde ahora, hagamos bellos recuerdos juntos. ―exclamo muy emocio- nado Kaoru y agrego sutilmente― Por cierto, ¿podré ver de nuevo a Marie en otra oportunidad? ― Por supuesto que sí. Cuando necesites a Marie, sin ninguna duda, ella es- tará allí para brindarte su apoyo. Si tu tío lo considera apropiado, Marie está dispuesta a trabajar junto a ti en el café, claro que sería únicamente los fines de semana. Inclusive, la próxima vez que vayas a una convención, Marie po- dría ser tu compañera. ―respondió muy decidido Josué. ― Josué-san, ¿serías capaz de hacer todo eso por mí? ―le cuestiono comple- tamente sonrojado Kaoru. ― Todo sea por mi lindo y amado Kaoru-kun. ―respondió sinceramente el joven. Estaban a punto de darse un segundo beso, cuando el tío los interrumpió con una tremenda sugerencia. ― No me cabe la menor duda de que ustedes dos hacen una muy linda pareja. Espero que ambos logren encontrar la felicidad el uno en el otro. ―dijo muy reflexivo el señor Nakamura y agrego demasiado directo― ¿Y para cuando veré a mi Kaoru vestido de blanco? Ambos se le quedaron viendo fijamente, por lo que los dos le respondieron al unísono:
  192. 192. POTHOOKNO.16 ― No hay prisa en eso, todo debe llegar en su debido tiempo. ¿Fue una coincidencia o una casualidad que tanto Kaoru como Josué respondi- eran lo mismo? ¿Era esto una prueba de estaban destinado el uno para el otro? ― Aww, ¡que tierno! ―exclamo el señor Nakamura y agrego sin pensarlo― No creo que los clientes sean capaces de resistir tanta lindura junta. A lo que Josué respondió: ― Señor Nakamura, en ese caso, ¿hará todo lo posible para mantener en se- creto el hecho de que ambos somos chicos a sus clientes? ―Yotedoymipalabradehonor.―dijomuyfirmeyagregounpocojuguetón― Si dudas de mi y te parece conveniente, podríamos hacer un pacto de sangre. ― Tío, ¿de dónde sacas esas ideas locas? ―le reclamo espantado Kaoru. ― De seguro que Marie disfrutaría bebiendo de mi sangre. ―dijo aún en bro- ma el señor Nakamura. ― Tío, ¿para cuándo irás a madurar? —le cuestiono serio Kaoru. ― Kaoru, ¿por qué no le pides a Marie que se presente? Eso de seguro te le- vantara aún más el ánimo. ―sugirió el señor Nakamura. El joven Josué soltó a Kaoru, tras dar unos pasos hacia atrás, tras hacer un saludo militar, algo sonrojado pero enérgico exclamo: ― Marie von Stroker, la vampira maid reportándose a su servicio mis leales amos. Aquello dejo impresionado a Kaoru, nunca pensó ver al joven al que tanto amaba haciendo tales cosas por él. Tras pensar en cierto asunto, hablo seria- mente con su pareja. ― Oye Josué, ¿tus hermanos saben de esto? ―dijo con preocupación Kaoru. ― No, creo que ahorita mismo deberíamos ir a mi casa y hablar con ellos de nuestra relación. ―dijo muy decidido el joven. ― Oigan, como ya es algo tarde, ¿no creen conveniente que pasemos por la cena en alguno de los locales que hay en el trayecto a la casa de Josué? ―les sugirió amablemente el tío de Kaoru. ― Espléndido. ―dijeron a la vez Kaoru y Josué. Los tres se subieron de inmediato al auto, como Josué y Kaoru se sentaron en la parte de atrás, ellos no dejaban de darse la mano, de abrazarse, de susur- rarse cosas en el oído o darse uno que otro beso, pues aunque aquel distan- ciamiento fue corto, el no haberse visto en esos días se les había hecho una
  193. 193. LADOB eternidad para los dos y estaban dispuestos a recuperar el tiempo perdido. A mitad del camino, el señor Nakamura detuvo su coche enfrente de una fon- da, él se bajo y pidió varias órdenes para llevar, dejando sola a la recién pareja reconciliada. Sabiendo que tenían el tiempo contado, se dieron cuantos abra- zos y besos pudieron, pero siempre tratando de ser discretos y de no llamar tanto la atención de las personas que había en ese lugar. Después de unos 20 minutos, el señor Nakamura regreso a su auto, y prosiguieron rumbo a la casa del joven. El tío de Kaoru, al darse cuenta de que había demasiado silencioso arriba del coche, decidió prender la radio. Con ese cambio de ambiente, los dos jóvenes se sentían soñados. Poco antes de llegar a la colonia donde vive el joven, Kaoru le hizo una pregunta a su amado. ― Josué-san, ¿cómo crees que se lo tomen ellos? ―dijo algo tímida y con preocupación Kaoru. ― Mi hermana María a pesar de su corta edad es muy madura y Diego…, pues sabes muy bien cómo son sus gustos, no creo que vea mal nuestra relación. De seguro, hasta es capaz de desangrarse cuando se lo digamos. ―dijo muy optimista el joven. Cuando al fin arribaron a la casa y se bajaron del auto, la puerta de la casa se abrió, la pequeña María salió a recibirlos con mucho gusto, aunque se le hizo raro no ver con ellos a su hermano. ― María-chan, tanto tiempo sin vernos. ―dijo entusiasmado Kaoru. ― Kaoru, que lindo cosplay es el tuyo. ―exclamo asombrada la niña y agrego algo intrigada -¿Quién es la chica que los acompaña? ― Se llama Marie von Stroker y es una persona muy especial para mí. ―re- spondió sonriente Kaoru. Así Kaoru se aseguro de momento que Josué no hablara, quería mantener la sorpresa, pues alguien tan cercana como la niña le reconocería de inmediato la voz a su hermano. ― Oh, ¿qué es todo eso que traen ustedes? ―dijo con curiosa la pequeña y agrego ligeramente preocupada― Kaoru, ¿sabes en donde esta mi hermano? Desde la mañana le perdimos el rastro y no hemos sabido nada él. ― María-chan, sino lo consideras inoportuno, podemos pasar al interior de tu casa. Josué quedo de nos íbamos a reunir en tu precioso hogar, y no te mor- tifiques por él, de seguro ya no tarda en llegar. ―dijo tranquilamente Kaoru. ― Maravilloso. Pasen, siéntanse como en su casa. ―dijo cordialmente la niña. El señor Nakamura, Kaoru y Marie entraron en la casa. María llamo a su her- mano y después de unos minutos, tras poner sobre la mesa del comedor la
  194. 194. POTHOOKNO.16 cantidad suficiente de platos y vasos para todos los presentes, se dispusieron a cenar un poco tristes ante la supuesta ausencia de Josué. Aunque los demás conversaban entre ellos durante la cena, Marie estuvo muy callada y reservada, esto levanto un poco las sospechas de Diego. Aunque tenía muchas ganas de hablar con aquella inesperada y linda invitada, Diego considero un poco descortés hacerlo, pues no quería incomodarla. Cuando todos acabaron de cenar, el señor Nakamura recogió los platos y los vasos, y oportunamente se fue a la cocina a lavarlos. Fue cuando Kaoru y Ma- rie, consideraron que era el momento adecuado para hablar con María y Di- ego. ― Josué no llego a cenar con nosotros, ¿qué habrá hecho en todo el día? Se suponía que en su trabajo le dieron el día libre. ―exclamo muy afligida la pequeña María. ― María-chan, ánimo. Él podría estar más cerca de lo que imaginas. ―dijo bastante relajado Kaoru. Fue cuando reacciono el hermano menor de Josué, tras observar una y otra vez a su inesperada “invitada”, no dudo en quedarse otro minuto callado y exclamo con asombro: ― Josué, no puedo creer que seas tú. Quien supiera que tenías bien oculta esa faceta. Kaoru, ¿no sientes raro que mi hermano se vista de chica? ― ¿Y por qué habría de sentirme mal? Si yo también lo hago. ―respondió muy calmado Kaoru ― ¿Qué están diciendo? ―les cuestiono un poco confundida María. ― Hermanita, resulta ser que nuestra callada “invitada” es nuestro hermano mayor. ―dijo nervioso Diego y agrego casi suspirando― Y su novia, la linda maid del café Nakamura, es un chico. Tremendo suertudo. Fue cuando Marie rompió el silencio que tanto había mantenido durante la cena. ― María y Diego, yo sé que esto puede ser difícil de asimilar, siempre he trat- ado de ser un buen ejemplo para ustedes dos. Si no están de acuerdo con mi relación, yo entenderé sus motivos, pero no por eso dejaré de amarlos y cuidarlos. ―dijo un poco pensativo el joven y agrego con toda su sinceridad― Quiero que sepan muy bien, que mi corazón late con fuerza por mi amado Kaoru y que soy feliz a su lado. Tras esto, una calma se apodero del comedor. Estando a punto de hablar Ka- oru, la pequeña María tomo la palabra. ― Hermano, quienes somos Diego y yo para juzgarte. Desde que nuestros pa-
  195. 195. LADOB dres ya no están con nosotros, tú nunca dudaste en hacerte cargo de los dos y ver por nuestro bienestar. Yo únicamente quiero que seas feliz y si en Kao- ru encontraras la felicidad que tanto buscas, pues adelante. ―dijo de todo corazón y con lágrimas de felicidad la pequeña María. Diego en cambio se estaba rascando la cabeza, aquellas palabras habían sido demasiado profundas y no sabía que decir. ― Josué, ¿no tendrá Kaoru una “hermana” perdida? ―dijo en broma el her- mano menor. ― Ay Diego. ―exclamo Josué y agrego bastante serio― Y dejándonos de juegos, ¿aceptarás mi relación con este chico? ― Hermano, estás hablando con un fudanshi, ¿crees que le pondré un pero a esto? No hay nada mejor que ver en la vida real a dos chicos amándose. ―re- spondió honestamente Diego. ― Bien, pero no andes comentando nada de esto a tus amigos del foro. Lo que pase entre Kaoru y yo es muy personal y debe mantenerse en privado. ― dijo firme Josué. ― Entendido. ―dijo muy comprensivo Diego. De la nada, la pequeña María, salió con una pregunta un poco incómoda. ― Hermano, ¿y no te da miedo lo que opine la gente de tu relación? ―dijo sin pensar la niña. Ante aquel cuestionamiento, Kaoru decidió darle una respuesta convincente a la pequeña. ― Cariño, de entre todas las cosas que hay en el mundo, una que verdad- eramente nos debería de importar es el amor. Cuando dos personas se qui- eren mucho, desean estar juntas y hacer bellos recuerdos, no importa quienes sean, si es un hombre con una mujer, o se trate de dos mujeres o quizás de dos hombres. Nadie en este mundo, puede permanecer solo el resto de su vida. ― dijo sabiamente Kaoru y agrego con bastante sutileza― ¿Acaso deberíamos tu hermano y yo de limitar nuestra felicidad por lo que opinen y piensen los demás? ―Claroqueno.Essuvida.―dijomuycomprensivalaniñayagregoenjuego― Y si han de luchar por su amor, al menos ya vienes preparado Kaoru. ― Que bien. ―exclamo complacido y agrego algo sonriente Kaoru― Aunque no creo que esa katana que traigo conmigo nos sirva de mucho, pues no es más que un simple juguete. ― Ah, y ese listón que traes sobre tu chaqueta, ¿en dónde te lo dieron? ―dijo
  196. 196. POTHOOKNO.16 curiosa la niña. ― Me lo dieron en una convención, me habrían dado el primer puesto, si me hubiera pintado el cabello de negro, ¿pero para que me molestaba con eso? A mí no me gusta maltratar para una simple ocasión mi hermoso y sedoso pelo. ―dijo sonrojado el chico. ― Kaoru, mi amor. Si yo hubiera sido juez, te habría dado el listón del primer lugar. ―dijo suspirando Josué. ― Josué-san, yo no fui a esa convención con la intención de concursar. Fue la misma gente del evento quien me inscribió de última hora en el concurso, decían que nunca habían visto a alguien meterse tan profundo en el papel de Dark Soul Master, ellos ignoraban que la expresión fría y carente de sentimien- to alguno no era actuada, sino que por dentro sufría y lamentaba la ausencia de mi amado Josué. ―dijo con nostalgia Kaoru y agrego más alegre― Pero para la próxima, mejor me llevaré a su hermano, ese tipo de cosas se disfrutan mejor en compañía del ser amado. ― Kaoru-kun, ¿cuándo será la próxima convención en Cerro Verde? ―pregun- to entusiasmado el joven. ― La mejor de todas, el Yama-Fest, es a mediados de julio. Así que tendremos bastante tiempo para prepararnos mi linda Marie. ―dijo encantado Kaoru. ― Sé que ahora son pareja. ―dijo Diego y agrego un poco indeciso― ¿Pero creen oportuno que podamos acompañarlos María y yo? ― Para mí que solo lo dices para conseguir nuevo material BL. ―dijo con so- specha Josué. Diego les desvió la mirada, pues su hermano había acertado. ― Diego-kun y María-chan, ahora que soy la pareja de su hermano mayor, no quiero que crean que trato de acaparar para mí solo su atención. De mi parte no hay problema alguno en llevarlos, ¿o no es así Josué-san? ―dijo sincera- mente Kaoru. ― Amor mío, ¿acaso la felicidad no se debe de compartir con los seres queri- dos? ―le cuestiono su amado. ― Mis niños, eso en pocas palabras, significa que sí. ―les dijo sonriente la pareja de Josué. Esto alegro a María y Diego, con Kaoru en sus vidas, los mejores y buenos mo- mentos serían cada vez más comunes. Tras levantarse de sus asientos, los cuatros se dieron un cálido abrazo grupal. Fue cuando de la cocina, salió el tío de Kaoru.
  197. 197. LADOB ― ¿Y yo qué? ¿Acaso no soy parte de la familia? ―dijo sentido el señor Naka- mura. ― Señor Nakamura, venga con nosotros, le haremos un lugar. ―le dijo muy cordial Josué y agrego en broma― ¿O acaso tiene miedo de que Marie le vaya a clamar sus colmillos de fantasía? El tío de Kaoru se rio ligeramente al escuchar eso último y sin dudar otro se- gundo más, se les unió. Después de darse aquel abrazo, Kaoru y su tío consid- eraron que era momento de irse. ― Josué-san, ha sido una velada ejemplar. Cuando considere adecuado, ven- dré a vivir con ustedes. ―dijo muy contento Kaoru. ― ¿Y por qué no antes mi amado Kaoru-kun? ―le sugirió Josué-san. ― Deja que mi abuelo procese la noticia, dejemos que pasen algunas sema- nas. ―dijo muy pensativo Kaoru. ― No tienen que mortificarse por eso, el abuelo Sora no tiene porque sen- tirse solo. Mi hijo Hiroyuki, vino para quedarse en Cerro Verde. Él se quedará a cuidar del abuelo, pero eso no significa que se vayan a olvidar del viejo. No me cabe la menor duda de que disfrutaría que ustedes vayan a verlo frecuent- emente con Diego y María. De seguro que eso lo alegrara. ―dijo muy tranquil- amente el tío y agrego en juego― Aunque sería más feliz si pronto le llevaran a los sobrinos. ― ¡Tío!, no quieras apresurar las cosas. ―le replico Kaoru. ― Bien. ―respondió apenado el señor Nakamura. ― Usted no tiene remedio señor Nakamura, pero a pesar de eso, no cambie. ―dijo sonriente Josué y agrego muy atento― Váyanse con cuidado, espere- mos que nos veamos más seguido en el café. ― Mata nee. ―respondieron gentilmente el señor Nakamura y Kaoru. ― Hasta luego y que descansen. ―les dijeron Diego y María. Tras abrirles la puerta de la casa, el tío y Kaoru se subieron en el auto. Josué no entro en su casa hasta ver que su amado Kaoru-kun y su familiar partían sin ningún problema. Después de pasar unos minutos sentando en uno de los sillones de la sala, y al asegurarse de que la casa estaba bien cerrada, él y sus hermanos se fueron a acostar a sus respectivos cuartos. El joven a pesar de su cansancio, hizo su último esfuerzo y se cambio de ropa. Como aquel atuendo significaba mucho para él, fue muy cuidadoso en quitárselo y lo puso debida- mente en ganchos para ropa. Para Josué era un alivio quitarse al fin esa faja que había usado en todo el día. Y vistiendo una vez su ropa de costumbre, el joven cayo rendido en su cama.
  198. 198. POTHOOKNO.16 Esa noche, a diferencia de las anteriores, tanto Josué como Kaoru pudieron dormir tranquilamente. ¿Qué sorpresas les estará esperando la vida? ¿Será que su relación dure? ¿Ver- emos algún día a Kaoru-kun vestido de blanco con Josué delante del altar? Esto es algo, que únicamente podrán decidir por sí mismos ellos dos. facebook.com/josedaniel.segurabravo http://sir-lanied94.deviantart.com/
  199. 199. LADOB
  200. 200. POTHOOKNO.16 Capítulo 5: Nuevas habilidades y un nuevo enemigo Con el silencio de la noche, los pasos resonaban en una gran habitación leve- mente iluminada por la luz amarillenta y opaca de algunas lámparas. La chica de 20 años que vestía con uniforme de una tienda de conveniencia, reconoció de quién era estos pasos, se trataba de su secuestrador. — ¡Por favor! ¡Déjeme ir! —suplicaba la chica en el suelo, estando con los pies y brazos atados. El secuestrador de corpulencia robusta y con apariencia de motociclista, se acomodó los lentes oscuros antes de soltar una carcajada al escuchar aquellas suplicas inútiles. Después de terminar de reír, cambió su expresión en la cara de regocijo a serie- dad, con leve molestia le contestó: — ¡Cállate! ¡Maldita perra! El hombre luego le propinó una patada en el estómago, en consecuencia la chica quedó inconsciente, luego le arrebató el uniforme y el brasier. Apoderado por la lujuria, con sus manos recorrió el cuerpo de la chica, comenzando desde los senos hasta su entrepierna. —Eres tan linda... lástima que pueda divertirme contigo solo por hoy — murmuró él mientras se preparaba para saciar sus bajos instintos. Pero fue interrumpido por alguien que se encontraba entre las sombras: — ¿No crees que te estás pasando un poco? —preguntó indiferente y calmado, con voz de adolescente. —Eso no es de tu incumbencia —contestó él molesto—. Si yo quiero, ¡La violare ahora mismo! Luego de un breve silencio el personaje desconocido reanudó la conversación: —Era de esperarse... Kyle Smith, eres solamente un cerdo que solo se guía por instinto, muy lamentable... — ¿¡A quién le dices cerdo!? —exclamó, al mismo comenzó a emitir un aura roja. Levantó un brazo y reuniendo alrededor de ésta, una parte de su aura, lo lanzó al lugar de donde provenía aquella voz. Este ataque impactó con la potencia de una granada de mano. Una nube polvo surgió al caer los escombros.
  201. 201. LADOB —Erestanpredecible...—lamismavozseescuchódesdeunadireccióndiferente. Este hecho no sorprendió a Kyle ya que él conocía la habilidad de quien le estaba hablando, es la teletransportación, el ataque que había lanzado era solo para mostrar su enojo. Kyle Nuevamente dirigió la vista hacia el origen de la voz, ahora podía ver claramente a quien lo había hecho enojar. Un niño cabello plateado y corto, de ojos azules, de piel pálida. Su cara no mostraba ninguna emoción, estaba vestido con ropa elegante que contrastaba con su apariencia infantil. —Un mocoso como tú no debería darme ninguna lección de moralidad. —dijo Kyle. —Solo te estoy advirtiendo que esa chica debe ser tratada con un poco de respeto, ya que ella es para “Él”. Kyle rechinó los dientes y habló: —Como sea... ¿Para qué cojones has venido? —He venido por dos razones, la primera es para informarte que Katherine Cole ha fallado en la captura de un poseedor de nahual. — ¿Ah? —Kyle se mostró sorprendido—. ¿Cómo sucedió eso? —La misión de Katherine era ir a la ciudad de Ameyanelly para capturar a Alex García quien es, según investigaciones previas, un nawalli cuyo nahual todavía no ha sido invocado, un perfecto trabajo para alguien de su rango, pero Kath- erine fue atacada por una «Esper». En resumen, considerando las habilidades de Katherine se determinó que ella no podía seguir con la misión y se me dio la orden de llevármela lejos. —dijo el niño sin siquiera tomar un respiro. —No contaban con esa posibilidad eh... ¿Ahora qué pasará c o n Katherine? —Ella está recibiendo el castigo merecido. —Ya veo... no la culpo, todavía no puede ser capaz de hacerle frente a un nawalli débil, supongo que si me estás contando todo esto, la misión que no pudo ser completada, ahora será para mí. El niño asintió con la cabeza, su rostro seguía sin mostrar emoción alguna. —Es una molestia... pero no tengo opción, con que la ciudad de Ameyanelly... eso está un poco lejos. —Mañana se le dará la dirección y...
  202. 202. POTHOOKNO.16 —Espera mocoso —interrumpió Kyle—, yo solo recibiré la información relacio- nada con la misión, pero de ninguna manera iré contigo maldito mocoso, me voy por mis propios medios, no soporto estar cerca de un insecto como tú. —Está bien —contestó el niño sin mostrarse ofendido. —Esa fue tu primera razón, ahora dime cual es la segunda, ¿¡Que no ves que es- taré ocupado!? —exclamó Kyle señalándole con la barbilla a la mujer que yacía inconsciente en el suelo. El niño caminó hacia la chica semi desnuda, la miró con indiferencia y dijo: —La segunda razón es: llevarme a la chica. — ¿Eh? ... ¡Espera! ¡Eso sería un desperdicio! —Son las ordenes de “Él” y deben cumplirse a como dé lugar. — ¡No te la lleves! ¡Maldita sea! Ignorando a Kyle Smith, el niño colocó sus manos en el cuerpo de la chica y envuelto en un brillo purpura desapareció junto a ella. — ¡Mierda! ¡Maldito mocoso! ¡Siempre llegas en el momento inoportuno! — se quejó Kyle golpeando el suelo con los puños en un estallido de furia. * * * En el salón de clases donde se encontraba Alex, los minutos parecían eternos por lo aburrido de la clase (Historia), algunos tenían la vista perdida en el pizar- ra como si estuvieran atentos a la clase; pero sus mentes estaban en otro lugar, unos cuantos escribían de mala gana algunas anotaciones y otros ni siquiera saben de qué está hablando el maestro por estar ocupados en otras cosas tales como revisar el celular, hablar entre susurros o cualquier cosa que fuera más en- tretenido que escuchar la eterna explicación del maestro sobre historia. Uno de los estudiantes que estaba sentado al final de una de las filas, decidió entretenerse molestando a alguien, arrancó una hoja del cuaderno y lo arrugó para formar una bola, ahora lo siguiente sería localizar al objetivo... recorrió con la vista el salón, hasta centrarse en Alex, que se encontraba al otro extremo del salón y también estaba sentado al final de otra fila, debido a su ubicación Alex podría saber quién le arrojó la bola de papel pero ese no sería el caso, puesto que él parecía pensativo, viendo el cielo a través de la ventana. Teniendo definido quién iba a ser la víctima de su aburrimiento, el chico en silencio arrojó con fuerza la bola de papel. ... —Qué demonios... —susurró el chico sorprendido.
  203. 203. LADOB Alex con la misma expresión de sorpresa del chico, notó que su mano derecha sostenía una bola de papel. En solo un instante inconscientemente Alex se había girado y agarró la bola de papel como si se dirigiera hacia él en cámara lenta. Fue un acto reflejo que era imposible para un humano realizarlo. Aunque claro está, Alex ya no era una persona normal. * * * Al llegar la hora de receso, Alex inmediatamente fue a la azotea en busca de respuestas, ya que desde lo que sucedió con la bola de papel mas cosas ocurri- eron, como el poder escuchar las conversaciones de los que estaban sentados de primero, era como si todos su sentidos se agudizaran, incluso cuando empezó a correr hacia la azotea notó que estaba corriendo mas rápido de lo normal. Al lle- gar a la azotea (sin mostrar ningún signo de cansancio) no encontró a Kallen o a Naomy. Suponiendo que tal vez ellas ni siquiera habían salido de sus respectivos salones, él se quedó a esperarlas. Mientras esperaba, Alex se preguntaba de que año sería Kallen, ya que ella aparentaba ser un poco mayor que él, ¿podría ser que ella sea de último año? En cambio con Naomy, si uno la viera, fácilmente deduciría que ella era de primer año. Pasados unos cuantos minutos finalmente llegaron Kallen y Naomy. — ¡Hola! —Kallen fue la única en saludar a Alex. —Ah, hola —contestó él. — ¡Humph! —Naomy se molestó y giró la vista bruscamente cuando su mi- rada se encontró con la de Alex. Sin perder más tiempo, Alex le contó a Kallen lo que experimentó en clases. —Ya veo —asintió ella cuando el chico le terminó de contar—, ya te había dicho que no eres una persona ordinaria, después de haber invocado a tu nahual era solo cuestión de tiempo para que tus habilidades se manifestaran. —Ahh... pero sigo sin entender esto de los nahual... Kallen miró a Naomy como si con la vista le dijera «Explícale a él», Naomy entendió el gesto y explicó de manera ambigua: —Primeramente un «nawalli» es alguien que tiene un “espíritu protector” el cual es conocido como un «nahual», cuyos poderes y características varían mucho, por ejemplo tu nahual parece ser del tipo «Bestia» —se quedó en silencio por un momento como si se olvidara de lo que iba a decir—, yo... realmente no sabía que hacer, este... ayer fue la primera vez que invoqué a un nahual...
  204. 204. POTHOOKNO.16 —Y eso quiere decir... —dijo Kallen. —Que no soy la más apropiada para hablar sobre un nahual —dijo Naomy apena- da y haciendo pucheros. Kallen sonrió y acarició la cabeza de Naomy. —No te preocupes, je je todavía te falta mucho por aprender —después Kallen se dirigió a Alex—: La verdad, nosotras no somos las personas indicadas para expli- carte de una manera clara sobre los nahuals, yo solo soy una esper y ella es una maga muy joven. Desde la antigüedad los magos han estado estrechamente relacionados con los nawallis. Por eso, para invocar por primera vez a un nahual es necesaria la ayuda de un mago que active el círculo de invocación. —Entonces —Kallen continuó hablando—, en tu estado actual no puedes en- frentarte a otro nawalli ya que todavía no eres capaz de controlar a tu nahual, así que le pediremos ayuda a alguien que sabe del tema, después de clases nos esperarás en el portón de la escuela. —Uhm, ¿iremos a algún lugar? —preguntó Alex. —Sep, vamos donde aprenderás a controlar tu nahual y conocer lo que necesites saber sobre el tema. Alex sintió que sus dudas se iban despejando poco a poco, sin embargo nuevas preguntas aparecían en su mente, una de éstas era: —Kallen, ¿qué es lo que quieres lograr con todo esto? Ella se quedó en silencio por un momento, luego alzó la vista al cielo y contestó con un tono melancólico: —Estoy buscando a mi hermano. — ¿A tu hermano? ... —sin querer Alex preguntó nuevamente. Ella se tomó un tiempo antes de continuar, ella empezó a evocar algunos recuer- dos de su niñez. —Fui criada junto a mi hermano en un orfanato del que no recuerdo el nombre, al parecer fuimos abandonados a las puertas de aquel lugar cuando solo tenía- mos unos meses de nacidos y nunca supimos quienes fueron nuestros padres biológicos o por qué nos abandonaron... cuando tenía siete años el orfanato se incendió y yo fui la única sobreviviente... —la expresión en su cara demostraba una profunda tristeza al recordar cuando perdió a su hermano—, yo realmente sufrí mucho aquella noche, todavía en mis sueños recuerdo como sacaban los cu- erpos calcinados de todos mis amigos y el último momento que pasé junto a mi hermano muerto, cuyo cuerpo nunca fue encontrado. Caí en una terrible depre-
  205. 205. LADOB sión, no quería hablar con nadie, a pesar de todo, una pareja de jóvenes recién casados me adoptaron, ellos me ayudaron a salir adelante y viví una vida feliz hasta que cumplí los 16 años, el día de mi cumpleaños fui secuestrada, me tenían con los ojos vendados, amarrada de pies y manos, me inyectaron algo y perdí la conciencia. » Cuando desperté me encontraba en un lugar cubierto de escombros y varios cadáveres estaban tirados por todos lados, entonces alguien me sujetó entre sus brazos y me llevó lejos de allí hasta llegar a las afueras de un pueblo que se en- contraba cerca, ese sujeto estaba totalmente exhausto con varias heridas en su cuerpo, él me comenzó a explicar todo lo que había pasado, sobre los nahual y «La Organización» que mataba a personas que tenían un nahual sin invocar, para robárselos y así usar su poder para cometer toda clase de crímenes. —Eso quiere decir que tú tenías un nahual entonces —señaló Alex. —Exacto, tenía uno —afirmó ella—. Después de haberme contado sobre «La Organización» y por qué fui secuestrada, la persona que me salvó me miró fija- mente a los ojos y entonces pude ver con más claridad su rostro, llevaba puesta una especie de mascara, parecido a El fantasma de la ópera, me reveló que él trabajó para aquella organización, pero no fue por voluntad propia, ya que al pa- recer estaba siendo controlado por la máscara que tenía, la cual había dejado de funcionar temporalmente y que además no se la podía quitar... el mencionó que debía irse cuanto antes. —Al principio me dijiste que estabas buscando a tu hermano, ¿pero no se su- ponía que había muerto en el incendio del orfanato? ¿Qué tiene que ver en lo que me estás contando? —preguntó él. —Esa persona antes de irse me abrazó repentinamente y rompiendo en llanto me dijo: «Perdón por alejarme de ti otra vez, te prometo que buscare la forma de librarme de la organización... te quiero mucho hermana» luego él se fue cor- riendo. Así es como me di cuenta que mi hermano seguía vivo, inmediatamente supe que él era verdaderamente mi hermano. —Ya veo... ¡ya estoy decidido! yo voy a ayudarte en todo lo que pueda. A pesar de que Kallen acaba de relatar un poco de su triste pasado, el que parecía estar más afectado era Alex, quien apretaba con fuerza su puño izquierdo. — ¿A qué viene ese entusiasmo? —preguntó ella claramente sorprendida. —Yo realmente no entiendo todo, sobre los nahuals y la organización, pero no
  206. 206. POTHOOKNO.16 puedo dejar que personas inocentes mueran o sean secuestradas, además... pienso que yo tal vez pasé por algo similar. — ¿Eh? ¿a qué te refieres? Alex sentía que estaba entrando en confianza con esta chica, así que le contó sobre el sueño que le había estado atormentando noches atrás. Kal- len por su parte, después de escucharlo concluyó: —Definitivamente, eso fue obra de La organización. Estaba decidido, Alex ayudaría a Kallen, pero el objetivo real de cada uno era distinto. Alex buscará como detener estos secuestros, crímenes y muertes que la or- ganización está causando y el que se encuentra detrás de todo esto lo pag- ara, teniendo el poder para hacerles frente, no se quedaría con los brazos cruzados, al igual que él o Kallen muchas personas pudieron sufrir lo mismo, además podría hallar la verdad sobre su pasado y la de sus padres biológi- cos, él no podía vivir con esa duda y el porqué de ese sueño, que tanto le ha atormentado, tal vez era para que él llegara a esta decisión. En cambio el objetivo de Kallen era otro, ella solo quería buscar a su hermano y recuperar todo el tiempo perdido, a pesar de estar agradecida con aquella pareja que con amor la cuidaron durante varios años, ella no les tiene ningún afecto, esa fue la razón por la que no se contactó con ellos luego de haberse encontrado con su hermano, a Kallen no le importa si otras personas sufren lo mismo que ella, solo quería de regreso a su hermano, su objetivo es muy egoísta en comparación al de Alex (quien no sabía esto). También está Naomy, ella quiere mucho a Kallen, es el tipo de cariño que si- ente una niña con su hermana mayor (aunque ellas no sean familiares), aun sabiendo del egoísmo de Kallen, ella está decidida a ayudarla por ese cariño, ya que Naomy se siente muy bien estando a su lado. * * * Al finalizar la última clase, Alex guardó sus cosas y se fue al portón de la es- cuela para esperar a Kallen y Naomy. Mientras está esperando, él llamó a su padre para decirle que llegará tarde (así evitaba ser regañado, como en ocasiones anteriores). Cuando llegaron ellas, los tres se fueron de la escuela. Desde una distancia prudente Joel Roa observó a su amigo irse con las dos bellas estudiantes.
  207. 207. LADOB —Ehh... que bandido —dijo él sorprendido—. Así que esas son las dos hermo- suras que han hecho que Alex actuara de manera extraña, que envidia... En otro lugar también estaba Hanna, que al igual que Joel, observó —o mejor dicho, espió— a Alex, ella mordiendo su labio inferior pensó: «¿Serán fa- miliares? pero si nunca las he visto con él antes... la de cabello morado es tan bonita... que envidia...» Aunque le costaba admitirlo, ella se sentía atraída por Alex desde que lo conoció hace dos años y medio... * * * Ella cuando estaba en primer año de secundaria constantemente sufría de bur- las por ser tímida, y miedosa, era apartada de los demás, una chica sin amigos. Un día uno de los estudiantes aprovechando que el maestro no estaba, le arrebató su mochila y se la lanzó hacia la ventana (el salón de clases se en- contraba en un segundo piso) el estudiante no dejó que ella fuera a recoger su mochila interponiéndose en la puerta del salón, los demás solo observaban la escena de una chica indefensa siendo molestada por un chico que tenía la fama de ser el mas necio de la clase, entonces alguien gritó: — ¡Hey! ¡déjala en paz! Ese fue Alex que teniendo solo un día de haber sido transferido de escuela, no toleró el acoso del que sufría Hanna. El estudiante se negó a dejar de molestarla y Alex no tuvo otra opción más que agarrarse a golpes con él. El estudiante tomando ventaja de su fuerza física fue el que propinó más golpes, al final el maestro llegó, detuvo la pelea y se los llevó a la dirección. Mas tarde cuando el maestro regresó de la di- rección, informó que ellos fueron expulsados por tres semanas hasta que re- gresaran con sus tutores. Desde ese entonces aquel estudiante no regresó al colegio y no se supo más de él, mientras tanto, Alex fue cambiado de clase. Hanna no volvió a ser molestada, poco a poco fue haciendo algunos amigos y vivió sus días en la escuela como cualquier estudiante, aun así ella no pudo agradecerle apropiadamente a Alex, él no volvió a estar en la misma clase que Hanna hasta este año. Ella una vez se preguntó si él todavía recordaba lo de aquella pelea ya que cuando hablo con Alex la primera vez (cuando juntos llevaron los libros a la biblioteca) no mencionó nada al respecto, al parecer él no recordaba nada de ese suceso. * * * —Bien~ ya llegamos —anunció Kallen, después de que el grupo haya cami- nado durante media hora.
  208. 208. POTHOOKNO.16 facebook.com/dannygarayrock dannygaray60.blogspot.com En frente de Alex se encontraba una gran casa de estilo colonial, con altas paredes de adobe pintadas de blanco, Kallen tocó el timbre que se encon- traba al lado derecho de la puerta principal. Al cabo de un minuto la voz de una mujer adulta se escuchó desde un pequeño parlante debajo del timbre: — ¿Quién es? —Soy Kallen y busco al señor Martínez. —Ahh con que eres tú Kallen, enseguida te abro la puerta. Cuando la puerta se abrió, se mostró una mujer que llevaba un vestido rosado de una sola pieza, tenía el cabello largo y negro, encima de su cabeza llevaba un sombrero de paja y a pesar de su edad (como cuarenta años) se miraba mas joven de lo que era (a Alex le parecía familiar aquella persona). —Hace tiempo que no te veía Kallen —dijo ella con una amable sonrisa—. Ahh también vienes con compañía. —Si, ¿cómo está señora? —preguntó en forma de saludo Naomy. —Bien, gracias por preguntar... y este joven, ¿ e s compañero tuyo Kallen? —No, es solo un amigo de la escuela. Alex te presento a Gabriela Martínez. —Mucho gusto Señora, me llamo Alex García —dijo él mostrándose lo más educado posible. —Igualmente —respondió ella amablemente—. Bueno, yo ya me disponía a irme, pero mi padre podrá recibirlos sin ningún problema, así que pueden pasar adelante —expresó la señora Gabriela al mismo tiempo que salía de la casa y los invitaba a pasar. Ellos entraron y detrás, Gabriela Martínez se despidió antes de cerrar la puerta.
  209. 209. LADOB YONKOMAS wust.deviantart.com/
  210. 210. POTHOOKNO.16
  211. 211. LADOB
  212. 212. POTHOOKNO.16
  213. 213. LADOB hoshi5yoo.deviantart.com/ www.facebook.com/Hoshi.Yoo.2550
  214. 214. POTHOOKNO.16
  215. 215. http://pothook.forosweb.net/ Espera nuestra próxima edición del mes de Mayo

×