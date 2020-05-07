Home is where the work is - WORK in the NOW

In this edition we focus on WORK in the NOW. It’s probably fair to say that over the last two months just about every one of the 32.6 million people employed in the UK (ONS, 2019) has experienced unprecedented changes to their working lives, following the government’s lockdown announcement on the 23rd of March. In ‘Home is where the work’ we look at the change in commuter activity, the effect on Supermarket sales figures, different audience behaviours as city workers go suburban, and relevant OOH touchpoint to address the new now.