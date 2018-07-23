These Presentation are made by the girls from Govt. High School, Marla, Gurgaon. These girls started using laptop first time in their life at Govt School, provided by Yuva Unstoppable under Evolution program. The Google Classroom at Govt High School, Marla, Gurgaon, was set up by Yuva Unstoppable in partnership with Dishman.

www.yuvaunstoppable.org

www.amitabhunstoppable.com



Mahi : https://www.slideshare.net/PositiveRishikumar/save-earth-by-mahi-from-govt-high-school-marla-gurgaon-yuva-unstoppable-positive-rishikumar



Sadaf Jahin & Priya: https://www.slideshare.net/PositiveRishikumar/say-no-to-plastic-by-sadaf-jahin-and-priya-from-govt-high-school-marla-gurgaon-yuva-unstoppable

