Lis 672 how to make muddy buddies

Muddy Buddies

  1. 1. How to make Muddy Buddies Click each picture for the recipe Unicorn Muddy Buddies Ingredients ½ cup each candy melts: orange, pink, purple, or blue 2-4 tablespoons shortening or coconut oil 1 1/3 powdered sugar 4 cups Chex cereal Unicorn sprinkles 1. Place ½ cup of candy melts in a microwave-safe bowl and add ½ tablespoon shortening or coconut oil Heat for 35 seconds, remove and stir. Reheat as necessary in 10 seconds spurts until no large pieces of the candies remain. Add in extra shortening to get smooth texture. 2. Add 1 cup of Chex cereal to the melted candy melts, and stir to coat. 3. Place 1/3 cup of powdered sugar in a zip lock bag and add in the candy-coated Chex cereal. Seal the bag and shake to cover the cereal with powdered sugar. 4. Pour the muddy buddies onto a baking tray in a thin layer and drizzle any remaining candy melts overtop. Sprinkle with some unicorn sprinkles. 5. Repeat with each color. Let set for 30 minutes to dry completely. 6. Mix together and serve Birthday Cake Muddy Buddies Ingredients 6 cups Rice Chex Cereal ¾ cup Betty Crocker Rich & Creamy vanilla frosting 1 container rainbow sprinkles (about 1/3 cup) ¾ cup powdered sugar 1. In large bowl, place cereal; set aside 2. In medium microwavable bowl, microwave frosting and white vanilla baking chips uncovered on high about 1 minute, stirring every 30 seconds until smooth. 3. Pour mixture over cereal; stir until evenly coated. Add sprinkles; toss. Pour into 2 gallon resealable food storage plastic bag. 4. Add powdered sugar. Seal bag; shake until well coated. Spread on cooking parchment paper to cool, about 30 minutes. Cool completely before storing in airtight container at room temperature.
  2. 2. Learning Objectives • Read and follow a simple recipe • Measure ingredients properly • Collectively work as a team
  3. 3. Have you ever eaten trail mix? Ever noticed how some of the bits of food in there you like, and others not so much? Is Trail mix healthy? Open Discussion
  4. 4. Original Muddy Buddies Recipe Ingredients: • 9 cups Rice Chex, Corn Chex, or Chocolate Chex cereal (or combination) • 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips • ½ cup peanut butter • ¼ cup butter or margarine • 1 teaspoon vanilla • 1 ½ cups powdered sugar Utensils Needed: • Measuring cups: 1 cup, ½ cup, ¼ cup, and a teaspoon • 2 Bowls (Large and 1-quart bowls) • 2-gallon food storage bag • Wax paper • 1 container • Spoon
  5. 5. Measure cereal into the large bowl and set aside Step 1
  6. 6. In 1-quart microwaveable bowl, microwave chocolate chips, peanut butter and butter uncovered on High 1 minute; stir. Microwave about 30 seconds longer or until mixture can be stirred smooth. Stir in vanilla. Pour mixture over cereal, stirring until evenly coated. Step 2
  7. 7. Pour into 2-gallon resealable food storage plastic bag. Step 3
  8. 8. Add powdered sugar. Seal bag; shake until well coated. Spread on waxed paper to cool. Store in airtight container in refrigerator. Step 4
  9. 9. Congratulations! You’ve accomplished a new GOAL for making trail mixes, minus the mess!
  10. 10. Feedback: Taste Test?
  11. 11. How many cups of Chex cereal is needed to complete the recipe? A. 9 cups C. 1 cups D. 3 cups B. 5 cupsA. 9 cups B. 6 cups C. 1 cup D. 3 cups
  12. 12. Is Muddy Buddies the only type of Trail Mix? TRUE FALSE
  13. 13. Do you need wax paper? YES NO
  14. 14. BACK

