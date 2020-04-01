Successfully reported this slideshow.
Enfold Responsive Multi Purpose Theme
Translation ready WPML plugin ready Retina Ready
2D + 3D Layerslider Slideshow ready Post Format Support Multiple Slideshows possible
Video Support Video Slideshows Unlimited Color Options
Unique unlimited sidebars Unlimited Portfolio Pages Free Lifetime Updates
Contact Form Builder SEO Optimized Advanced Typography Options
Wide & Boxed Layout Versions Advanced Header Options Child theme
Download & Visit for more info
Enfold is a clean, super flexible and fully responsive WordPress Theme (try resizing your browser), suited for business websites, shop websites, and users who want to showcase their work on a neat portfolio site. The Theme is built on top of the fabulous Avia Framework and offers support for the WPML MULTI LANGUAGE plugin, just in case you need it ;)

It comes with a plethora of options so you can modify layout, styling, colors and fonts directly from within the backend. Build your own clean skin or use one of 18 predefined skins right out from your WordPress Admin Panel. Font, background and color options as well as the dynamic template builder will help you create the Website you need in no time. In addition to the global options you can set unique styling options for each entry as seen in the theme demo.The theme is built with SEO best practices in mind. It uses clean, semantical and valid HTML code and CSS so search engines can index the content of your site with ease. Important content is always placed before unimportent in your source code (eg: Blog Post content before Sidebar), Headlines are wrapped in heading tags (h1, h2, h3 etc) to signalise their importance to search engines.
The site also uses heavy internal site linking, which is also of vital for search engines (related posts, primary and secondary navigation menus, footer navigation, etc) With this Wordpress Template you are well equipped to get a high google ranking and attract visitors to show them your fantastic work

Enfold responsive multi purpose theme

