บทที่ 3 ข้อมูลพื้นฐานของประเทศไทย

  1. 1. วิชาท้องถิ่นไทย บทที่ ๓ ข้อมูลพื้นฐานของประเทศไทย
  วิชาท้องถิ่นไทย บทที่ ๓ ข้อมูลพื้นฐานของประเทศไทย
  3. 3. วิชาท้องถิ่นไทย บทที่ ๓ ข้อมูลพื้นฐานของประเทศไทย @ ลิขสิทธิ์บทเรียนอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ มหาวิทยาลัยราชภัฎนครราชสีมา หัวข้อบรรยาย • ลักษณะทางภูมิศาสตร์ของประเทศไทย • สภาพเศรษฐกิจและทรัพยากรธรรมชาติของประเทศไทย • ลักษณะทางการปกครองของประเทศไทย
  4. 4. วิชาท้องถิ่นไทย บทที่ ๓ ข้อมูลพื้นฐานของประเทศไทย @ ลิขสิทธิ์บทเรียนอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ มหาวิทยาลัยราชภัฎนครราชสีมา • ประเทศไทยมีเนื้อที่ทั้งหมด 513,115 ตารางกิโลเมตร • มีขนาดใหญ่เป็นอันดับ 3 ในเอเชียตะวันออกเฉียงใต้รองจากประเทศอินโดนีเซีย และพม่า • ตั้งอยู่ใจกลางคาบสมุทรอินโดจีนในเอเชียตะวันออกเฉียงใต้ • ประเทศไทยมีที่ตั้งพิกัดทางภูมิศาสตร์อยู่ที่ Lat.5°- 20°N และ Long. 97°- 105°E รู้จักภูมิศาสตร์ประเทศไทย ???
  5. 5. วิชาท้องถิ่นไทย บทที่ ๓ ข้อมูลพื้นฐานของประเทศไทย @ ลิขสิทธิ์บทเรียนอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ มหาวิทยาลัยราชภัฎนครราชสีมา พื้นที่ของประเทศไทยที่ ติดต่อกับประเทศเพื่อนบ้าน อ.แม่สาย จ.เชียงราย อ.แม่สะเรียง จ.แม่ฮ่องสอน อ.ศรีเมืองใหม่ จ.อุบลราชธานี อ.เบตง จ.ยะลา
  6. 6. วิชาท้องถิ่นไทย บทที่ ๓ ข้อมูลพื้นฐานของประเทศไทย @ ลิขสิทธิ์บทเรียนอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ มหาวิทยาลัยราชภัฎนครราชสีมา อาณาเขตและพรมแดน ของประเทศไทย
  7. 7. วิชาท้องถิ่นไทย บทที่ ๓ ข้อมูลพื้นฐานของประเทศไทย @ ลิขสิทธิ์บทเรียนอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ มหาวิทยาลัยราชภัฎนครราชสีมา ช่วงระยะเวลาของฤดูกาลในประเทศไทย 1. ช่วงฤดูฝน ประมาณเดือน มิ.ย. – ต.ค. 2. ช่วงฤดูหนาว ประมาณเดือน พ.ย. – ก.พ. 3. ช่วงฤดูร้อน ประมาณเดือน มี.ค. – พ.ค.
  8. 8. วิชาท้องถิ่นไทย บทที่ ๓ ข้อมูลพื้นฐานของประเทศไทย @ ลิขสิทธิ์บทเรียนอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ มหาวิทยาลัยราชภัฎนครราชสีมา กลางเดือน พ.ค.-ก.ย. ระหว่างเดือน พ.ย.-ก.พ. ระหว่างเดือน ก.พ.-เม.ย. ลักษณะภูมิอากาศของประเทศไทย
  9. 9. วิชาท้องถิ่นไทย บทที่ ๓ ข้อมูลพื้นฐานของประเทศไทย @ ลิขสิทธิ์บทเรียนอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ มหาวิทยาลัยราชภัฎนครราชสีมา ปัจจัยละติจูด ระดับความสูง- ต่่า แนวเทือกเขา/ที่กั้น ทิศทางลม ระยะทางความใกล้-ไกล จากทะเล/ มหาสมุทร ทิศทางลม ประจ่าปี จ่านวนพายุหมุน เขตร้อน ปรากฏการณ์ทางธรรมชาติ อื่นๆ เช่น เอลนีโญ ,ลานีญ่า เป็นต้น ปัจจัยที่เกี่ยวกับภูมิอากาศ
  10. 10. วิชาท้องถิ่นไทย บทที่ ๓ ข้อมูลพื้นฐานของประเทศไทย @ ลิขสิทธิ์บทเรียนอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ มหาวิทยาลัยราชภัฎนครราชสีมา ทิศทางลมประจ่าปีและ ช่วงเวลาที่มีโอกาสเกิดพายุ หมุนเขตร้อนในพื้นที่ประเทศ ไทย
  11. 11. วิชาท้องถิ่นไทย บทที่ ๓ ข้อมูลพื้นฐานของประเทศไทย @ ลิขสิทธิ์บทเรียนอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ มหาวิทยาลัยราชภัฎนครราชสีมา เกษตรกรรม • การเพาะปลูก • การกสิกรรม • การประมง • การท่าป่าไม้ อุตสาหกรรม • ครัวเรือน • ขนาดย่อม • ขนาดกลาง • ขนาดใหญ่ พาณิชยกรรม • ในประเทศ • ระหว่างประเทศ สภาพเศรษฐกิจของประเทศไทย
  12. 12. วิชาท้องถิ่นไทย บทที่ ๓ ข้อมูลพื้นฐานของประเทศไทย @ ลิขสิทธิ์บทเรียนอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ มหาวิทยาลัยราชภัฎนครราชสีมา ทรัพยากรธรรมชาติของ ประเทศไทย •ทรัพยากรดิน •ทรัพยากรน้่า •ทรัพยากรป่าไม้ •ทรัพยากรแร่ธาตุ
  13. 13. วิชาท้องถิ่นไทย บทที่ ๓ ข้อมูลพื้นฐานของประเทศไทย @ ลิขสิทธิ์บทเรียนอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ มหาวิทยาลัยราชภัฎนครราชสีมา ภาคเหนือ • ดินร่วนระบายน้่าดี • ความอุดมสมบูรณ์ต่่า ภาคกลาง • ดินคุณภาพดีที่สุด • ดินตะกอนแม่น้่าพัดพามา ทับถมกัน ภาคอีสาน • ตะกอนเก่าพัดพามาทับถม กัน • ดินร่วน ระบายน้่าดี ภาคตะวันตก • ดินร่วน/ดินทรายระบาย น้่าดี • ความอุดมสมบูรณ์ต่่า ภาคตะวันออก • ดินปนทราย ระบายน้่าได้ดี • เหมาะแก่การปลูกพืชไร่ ยางพารา ภาคใต้ • ดินที่เกิดจากการสลายตัว ของหินบนภูเขา • ดินที่เกิดจากการกระท่า ของน้่า ความอุดมบูรณ์ของทรัพยากรดินในภูมิภาคต่างๆ
  14. 14. วิชาท้องถิ่นไทย บทที่ ๓ ข้อมูลพื้นฐานของประเทศไทย @ ลิขสิทธิ์บทเรียนอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ มหาวิทยาลัยราชภัฎนครราชสีมา วัฎจักรของน้่า (water cycle)
  15. 15. วิชาท้องถิ่นไทย บทที่ ๓ ข้อมูลพื้นฐานของประเทศไทย @ ลิขสิทธิ์บทเรียนอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ มหาวิทยาลัยราชภัฎนครราชสีมา ประเภทของทรัพยากรป่าไม้ ป่าไม่ผลัดใบ ป่าดิบชื้น ป่าดิบเขา ป่าดิบแล้ง ป่าชายเลน ป่าพรุ ป่าชายหาด ป่าผลัดใบ ป่าเบญจพรรณ ป่าเต็งรัง ป่าทุ่งหญ้า ป่าหญ้าเขตร้อน
  16. 16. วิชาท้องถิ่นไทย บทที่ ๓ ข้อมูลพื้นฐานของประเทศไทย @ ลิขสิทธิ์บทเรียนอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ มหาวิทยาลัยราชภัฎนครราชสีมา ทรัพยากรแร่ธาตุ ยิปซัม หินปูน หินอ่อน เกลือ ทราย ทรายแก้ว ลิกไนท์ น้่ามันดิบ หินน้่ามัน ก๊าซธรรมชาติ ดีบุก วุลแฟรม ตะกั่ว สังกะสี เหล็ก ทองค่า เงิน เพชร พลอย ทรัพยากร แร่ธาตุ แร่อโลหะ แร่รัตนชาติ แร่เชื้อเพลิง แร่โลหะ
  17. 17. วิชาท้องถิ่นไทย บทที่ ๓ ข้อมูลพื้นฐานของประเทศไทย @ ลิขสิทธิ์บทเรียนอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ มหาวิทยาลัยราชภัฎนครราชสีมา ลักษณะการปกครองของประเทศไทย • สมัยสุโขทัย • สมัยอยุธยา • สมัยธนบุรี • สมัยรัตนโกสินทร์ตอนต้น • รัฐธรรมนูญแห่งราชอาณาจักรไทย
  18. 18. วิชาท้องถิ่นไทย บทที่ ๓ ข้อมูลพื้นฐานของประเทศไทย @ ลิขสิทธิ์บทเรียนอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ มหาวิทยาลัยราชภัฎนครราชสีมา การปกครอง สุโขทัย อยุธยา ธนบุรี สมบูรณาญา สิทธิราชย์ (ระบบราชาธิปไตย) สมบูรณาญา สิทธิราชย์ (เทวราชา) สมบูรณาญา สิทธิราชย์ (เทวราชา) แบบพ่อปกครองลูก เวียง วัง คลัง นา เวียง วัง คลัง นา
  19. 19. หัวเมืองชั้นใน หัวเมืองชั้นนอก เมืองประเทศราช ราชธานี วิชาท้องถิ่นไทย บทที่ ๓ ข้อมูลพื้นฐานของประเทศไทย @ ลิขสิทธิ์บทเรียนอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ มหาวิทยาลัยราชภัฎนครราชสีมา การปกครองหัวเมือง
  20. 20. วิชาท้องถิ่นไทย บทที่ ๓ ข้อมูลพื้นฐานของประเทศไทย @ ลิขสิทธิ์บทเรียนอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ มหาวิทยาลัยราชภัฎนครราชสีมา สมัยรัตนโกสินทร์ตอนต้น รัชกาลที่ 7 เกิดวิกฤตการณ์ “การปฏิวัติสยาม” รัชกาลที่ 6 เกิดกบฏ ร.ศ.130 พ.ศ.2455 รัชกาลที่ 5 ยกเลิกจตุสดมภ์ ก่าหนดให้มีการปกครองส่วนกลาง รัชกาลที่ 1 ระบอบสมบูรณาญาสิทธิราชย์+จตุสดมภ์
  รัฐธรรมนูญแห่งราชอาณาจักรไทย  ก่าหนดให้มีการใช้รัฐธรรมนูญการปกครองแผ่นดินสยามชั่วคราว พ.ศ.2475  ไทยประกาศใช้รัฐธรรมนูญฉบับต่างๆ รวม 18 ฉบับ  รัฐธรรมนูญของไทยที่ประกาศใช้ในปัจจุบัน คือ รัฐธรรมนูญแห่งราชอาณาจักรไทย พ.ศ.2550  รัฐธรรมนูญฉบับนี้มีทั้งสิ้น 16 หมวด รวม 309 มาตรา

×