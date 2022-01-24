Global Biodegradable Plastics Market to Reach USD 7.1 Billion by 2027

According to Renub Research report, tittled “Biodegradable Plastics Market Size, Global Forecast 2021-2027, Industry Trends, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis” the Biodegradable Plastics Market was USD 4.3 Billion in 2021. In the wake of plastic pollution increasing worldwide, biodegradable plastics are one of the fastest-growing segments within the global plastics industry. Nevertheless, Bioplastic is a sustainable material derived from renewable feedstocks, and is an alternative to petroleum-based plastics. It can reduce 30-70% of carbon dioxide emissions. It represents 42% reduction of carbon footprints. The production of bioplastic requires 65% less energy than conventional petroleum plastic.