Canada Foodservice Market to Reach USD 102.98 Billion by 2027

According to Renub Research, report titled “Canada Foodservice Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis” the Canada Foodservice Market was USD 94.19 Billion in 2021. Over the years, the foodservice industry in Canada has revolutionized in size. Canadian consumers tend to spend a substantial amount of their earnings on foodservice owing to the four crucial factors of value, convenience, health, and sustainability that drive their choices. Thus, Canada has a potential market in the foodservice industry as it possesses a broad consumer base with a multicultural population of millions. Moreover, the millennials and generation Zers are the major fast-food spenders in the industry.