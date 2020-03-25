Kmbhr05 (IHRM), unit 4 , cultural senstivity

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. International Human Resource Management Cultural Sensitivity DR. POOJA TIWARI ABES EC, GZB AKTU, LUCKNOW DR. POOJA TIWARI, ABES EC, AKTU LUCKNOW
  2. 2. Cultural Sensitivity Cultural sensitivity refers to a set of skills that allows you to learn about and understand people whose cultural background is not the same as yours. DR. POOJA TIWARI, ABES EC, AKTU LUCKNOW
  3. 3. Sensitivity Model DR. POOJA TIWARI, ABES EC, AKTU LUCKNOW
  4. 4. Cont… The first stage defines ethnocentrism as the attitude or point of view by which the world is analysed according to the parameters of our own culture. It often involves the belief that one's own ethnic group is the most important, or that some or all aspects of our culture are superior to those of other cultures. The stages of ethnocentrism are: Denial: recognizing cultural differences perceived by the naked eye (schedules, holidays, food, dress, etc.) but denying deeper intrinsic differences. Defence: criticizing other cultures with negative or derogatory terms as a result of feeling threatened, which leads to negative stereotypes, prejudices and discriminatory attitudes. Minimization: thinking that values and behavior are universal principles and are equal to one's own. DR. POOJA TIWARI, ABES EC, AKTU LUCKNOW
  5. 5. Cont.. The second stage is ethnorelativism, a learned skill, where a person consciously recognizes values and behaviors as a cultural matter rather than a universal one. The stages of ethno- relativism are: Acceptance: recognizing that cultural differences must be respected in order to improve interactions We may not agree with a specific cultural practice or difference but we respect a co- worker's values. Adaptation: to be able to change a cultural outlook or behavior, which improves understanding and communication in different cultural contexts. Integration: an effort to integrate different cultural elements and feel comfortable with multi- cultural situations. The concept of developing intercultural sensitivity reflects that our perception is flexible, and we all have the ability to reformulate our sensitivity according to new experiences. DR. POOJA TIWARI, ABES EC, AKTU LUCKNOW
  6. 6. Case 1 Avery Jones, a 55-year-old African-American woman, has not been feeling well. Since she is new in town and has not yet had a chance to establish care with a physician, she decides to go to Dr. James Morrison at her friend's recommendation. Upon their first meeting, the 32-year-old Dr. Morrison introduces himself as 'Dr. Morrison' and calls her 'Avery.' Dr. Morrison then assumes that she is on Medicaid. Avery Jones leaves Dr. Morrison's practice upset and decides to find a different doctor. Dr. Morrison is obviously confused about her response. So, what did he do wrong? In this example, Dr. Morrison was not being culturally sensitive. In many cultures, it is customary to call people by their last names, especially when they are older than you. Since Dr. Morrison called his patient 'Avery' instead of 'Mrs. Jones,' she took it as a sign of disrespect. To make matters worse, Dr. Morrison assumed that Avery was on Medicaid based solely upon his initial impression of her. This not only upset Mrs. Jones, but also prevented her from getting the medical treatment that she needed. So, what would the culturally sensitive approach look like? Instead of calling her 'Avery,' Dr. Morrison would have asked her how she would like to be addressed. He could then make a note in her chart so that all of the staff know to address her as 'Mrs. Jones.' Instead of assuming that Mrs. Jones was on Medicaid, Dr. Morrison would have asked her if she had medical insurance and who her insurance provider was. Or maybe, he would have avoided the subject all together, as most practices have a billing department that handles insurance matters. Let's look at another example. DR. POOJA TIWARI, ABES EC, AKTU LUCKNOW
  7. 7. Case 2 Jane is an international business woman whose company has decided to open an office in Japan. Jane is preparing for her first meeting in the new office. Jane has several Japanese assistants working with her to help her get ready. Jane tries to beckon one of the assistants to come into her office. Instead of pointing her index finger at the assistant, Jane walks over to her assistant and politely asks her to join her in the office. How is Jane being culturally sensitive? While it is okay to beckon someone in the United States by curling or pointing your index finger at them, in Japan this behavior is seen as offensive. It is obvious that Jane has taken the time to educate herself about Japanese culture and adjust her behavior to the culture. Jane is not placing value on these cultural differences, i.e., Jane is not saying that her culture is better than the Japanese culture. Rather, she is being respectful of her assistants' culture, keeping an open mind, and educating herself about the culture so that she can run a better business. DR. POOJA TIWARI, ABES EC, AKTU LUCKNOW
  8. 8. Thank You DR. POOJA TIWARI, ABES EC, AKTU LUCKNOW

