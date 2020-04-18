Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
International Human Resource Management(KMBHR05) International Transfers and Repatriation Strategies- Part 1 Dr. Pooja Tiw...
What is an expatriate? An employee who is working and temporarily residing in a foreign country Some firms prefer to use...
The Expatriate or the Host Country Manager Multinationals must decide whether to use expatriates or home country national...
The Expatriate or the Host Country Manager  Using expatriate managers - Do parent country managers have the appropriate ...
Is the Expatriate Worth It? Decisions must take into account costs of such assignments - High cost - High failure rate ...
Reasons for Expatriate Failure  Individual - Personality of the manager - Lack of technical proficiency - No motivatio...
Reasons for Expatriate Failure (cont.) Cultural - Manager fails to adapt - Manager fails to develop relationship with k...
Reasons for Expatriates Failure (cont.) Organizational Excessively difficult responsibilities Failure to provide cultur...
Strategic Role of Expatriate Assignments Helps managers acquire international skills Helps coordinate and control operat...
The Expatriate Problem  High Expatriate Failure Rates  Average cost per failure to the parent firm can be as high as thr...
Thank You Dr. Pooja Tiwari, ABES EC, AKTU Lucknow
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

KMBHR05 (IHRM) Expatriate and Repatriation part 1

20 views

Published on

Expatriate Meaning and Reasons for expatriate failure

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

KMBHR05 (IHRM) Expatriate and Repatriation part 1

  1. 1. International Human Resource Management(KMBHR05) International Transfers and Repatriation Strategies- Part 1 Dr. Pooja Tiwari ABES EC, Gzb AKTU, Lucknow Dr. Pooja Tiwari, ABES EC, AKTU Lucknow
  2. 2. What is an expatriate? An employee who is working and temporarily residing in a foreign country Some firms prefer to use the term “international assignees” Expatriates are PCNs from the parent country operations, TCNs transferred to either HQ or another subsidiary, and HCNs transferred into the parent country Global flow of HR: more complexity in activities and more involvement in employees' lives Dr. Pooja Tiwari, ABES EC, AKTU Lucknow
  3. 3. The Expatriate or the Host Country Manager Multinationals must decide whether to use expatriates or home country nationals Need to look at some questions Given the firm’s strategy, what is the preference for the position? Dr. Pooja Tiwari, ABES EC, AKTU Lucknow
  4. 4. The Expatriate or the Host Country Manager  Using expatriate managers - Do parent country managers have the appropriate skills? - Are they willing to take expatriate assignments? - Do any laws affect the assignment of expatriate managers?  Using host country managers - Do they have the expertise for the position? - Can we recruit them from outside the company? Dr. Pooja Tiwari, ABES EC, AKTU Lucknow
  5. 5. Is the Expatriate Worth It? Decisions must take into account costs of such assignments - High cost - High failure rate Dr. Pooja Tiwari, ABES EC, AKTU Lucknow
  6. 6. Reasons for Expatriate Failure  Individual - Personality of the manager - Lack of technical proficiency - No motivation for assignment  Family - Spouse or family members fail to adapt - Family members or spouse do not want to be there Dr. Pooja Tiwari, ABES EC, AKTU Lucknow
  7. 7. Reasons for Expatriate Failure (cont.) Cultural - Manager fails to adapt - Manager fails to develop relationship with key people Dr. Pooja Tiwari, ABES EC, AKTU Lucknow
  8. 8. Reasons for Expatriates Failure (cont.) Organizational Excessively difficult responsibilities Failure to provide cultural training - Company fails to pick the right person Company fails to provide the technical support Excess of difficult responsibilities of international assignment Failure of company to consider gender equity Dr. Pooja Tiwari, ABES EC, AKTU Lucknow
  9. 9. Strategic Role of Expatriate Assignments Helps managers acquire international skills Helps coordinate and control operations dispersed activities Communication of local needs/strategic information to headquarters In-depth knowledge of local markets Provide important network knowledge Dr. Pooja Tiwari, ABES EC, AKTU Lucknow
  10. 10. The Expatriate Problem  High Expatriate Failure Rates  Average cost per failure to the parent firm can be as high as three times the expatriate’s annual domestic salary plus the cost of relocation  Between 16% & 40% of all American employees sent abroad to developed nations, and almost 70% sent to less developed nations return home early Dr. Pooja Tiwari, ABES EC, AKTU Lucknow
  11. 11. Thank You Dr. Pooja Tiwari, ABES EC, AKTU Lucknow

×