Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Human Resource Management (KMB202) International Human Resource Management Dr. Pooja Tiwari ABES EC, Gzb AKTU Lucknow 3/28...
INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT  Simple definition is ‘the process of managing people in international settings’ ...
DIFFERENCES BETWEEN IHRM & DOMESTIC HRM IHRM  Address a broad range of HRM activities  HR issues relate to employees bel...
Why International Human Resource Management?  Increasing globalization, firms and employees in them moving all over the w...
TYPES OF INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATIONS 1. International Corporations 2. Multinational Corporations 3. Global Corporations 4....
International Corporations  Domestic firms that builds on its existing capabilities to penetrate overseas market. Example...
Multinational Corporations  MNCs have operating units (subsidiaries) located in foreign countries  Subsidiaries function...
Global Corporations  Maintains control over its worldwide operations (subsidiaries) through a centralized home office.  ...
Transnational Corporations  Provides autonomy to independent country operations but bring these operations together into ...
Objectives of IHRM  To reduce the risk of international human resource  To avoid cultural risks  To avoid regional disp...
Thank You
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

KMB202 (hrm),IHRM part 1 unit 5

46 views

Published on

Discussion about IHRM and type of organization

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

KMB202 (hrm),IHRM part 1 unit 5

  1. 1. Human Resource Management (KMB202) International Human Resource Management Dr. Pooja Tiwari ABES EC, Gzb AKTU Lucknow 3/28/2020Dr. Pooja Tiwari, ABES EC , AKTU, Lucknow
  2. 2. INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT  Simple definition is ‘the process of managing people in international settings’  Scyllion (1995) defined IHRM as ‘the HRM issues and problems arising from the internationalization of business, and the HRM strategies, policies and practices which firms pursue in response to the internationalization process  IHRM is the management of HR in business operations in atleast two nations 3/28/2020Dr. Pooja Tiwari, ABES EC , AKTU, Lucknow
  3. 3. DIFFERENCES BETWEEN IHRM & DOMESTIC HRM IHRM  Address a broad range of HRM activities  HR issues relate to employees belonging to more than one nationality  Greater involvement of HR manager in the personal life of employees  Greater exposure to risks in International assignments  Has to manage several external factors such as government regulations of foreign country Domestic HRM  Address a narrow range of HRM activities  HR issues relate to employees belonging to single nationality  Limited involvement of HR manager in the personal life of employees  Limited risks in domestic assignments  Limited external factors to deal with. 3/28/2020Dr. Pooja Tiwari, ABES EC , AKTU, Lucknow
  4. 4. Why International Human Resource Management?  Increasing globalization, firms and employees in them moving all over the world.  Major problems in international operations because of human resource management blunders  Hence need to understand human resource management in a global perspective  The role of HR in International Operations  Managing a Multicultural Workforce  Developing Managerial Talent in a Global Business Environment
  5. 5. TYPES OF INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATIONS 1. International Corporations 2. Multinational Corporations 3. Global Corporations 4. Transnational Corporations 3/28/2020Dr. Pooja Tiwari, ABES EC , AKTU, Lucknow
  6. 6. International Corporations  Domestic firms that builds on its existing capabilities to penetrate overseas market. Example : Honda, General Electric, P&G 3/28/2020Dr. Pooja Tiwari, ABES EC , AKTU, Lucknow
  7. 7. Multinational Corporations  MNCs have operating units (subsidiaries) located in foreign countries  Subsidiaries function as autonomous units Examples : Shell, Philips, Xerox 3/28/2020Dr. Pooja Tiwari, ABES EC , AKTU, Lucknow
  8. 8. Global Corporations  Maintains control over its worldwide operations (subsidiaries) through a centralized home office.  They treat the entire world as a single market Examples : Matsushita 3/28/2020Dr. Pooja Tiwari, ABES EC , AKTU, Lucknow
  9. 9. Transnational Corporations  Provides autonomy to independent country operations but bring these operations together into an integrated whole through networked structure  They combines the local responsiveness of an MNC and the efficiency of a global corporation Examples : Ford & Unilever 3/28/2020Dr. Pooja Tiwari, ABES EC , AKTU, Lucknow
  10. 10. Objectives of IHRM  To reduce the risk of international human resource  To avoid cultural risks  To avoid regional disparities  To manage diversifies human capital 3/28/2020Dr. Pooja Tiwari, ABES EC , AKTU, Lucknow 10
  11. 11. Thank You

×