U.S. Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market

Elastomeric infusion pumps are also called as balloon pumps, which are generally used to administer liquid drugs such as local anesthetics, analgesic, cytostatic, and antibiotics. Elastomeric pumps do not require any electricity, when these pumps are placed on the patient the flow rate of the pumps is typically increased or decreased, which means the elastomeric pumps are manually operated pumps and also the not affected by gravity . The elastomeric pumps are maintenance free due to no use of electricity and are single use disposable.