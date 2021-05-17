Stearates Market

Growing demand for stearates from building & construction industry is propelling the market growth. They are used in the cement in order to enhance the water-repelling and flowing properties. Basically, they are used as a hydrophobic agent in the building & construction industry. This helps in the formation of waterproofing surfaces. Zinc, magnesium, aluminum, calcium, and sodium are some of the metallic stearates used in the building &construction industry.



The rising demand for stearates from the pharmaceutical industry is expected to accelerate market growth. It is used as anti-caking additive for granules and powders in the production of the drugs. Growing geriatric populations is creating demand for healthcare need such as drugs and medical devices. Also, increasing production of the drugs and other pharmaceutical products to cater to rising demand is projected to bolster the market growth of the stearates.