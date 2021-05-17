Successfully reported this slideshow.
https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
Table of Contents 1. Research Objectives and Assumptions 2. Market Purview 3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Ana...
Report Highlights  Stearates are esters of fatty acids. They are widely used as additives due to their lubricating proper...
Report Highlights  The global stearates market is estimated to account for US$ 4,747.0 Mn in terms of value and 1,604.3 K...
Report Highlights  Growth Drivers- • Growing demand for stearates from building & construction industry is propelling the...
View Full Report - https://bit.ly/2QmJGNY Request For Sample Copy - https://bit.ly/3oyJckN Download PDF Brochure - https://bit.ly/3tUPaNA
Stearates Market

Growing demand for stearates from building & construction industry is propelling the market growth. They are used in the cement in order to enhance the water-repelling and flowing properties. Basically, they are used as a hydrophobic agent in the building & construction industry. This helps in the formation of waterproofing surfaces. Zinc, magnesium, aluminum, calcium, and sodium are some of the metallic stearates used in the building &construction industry.

The rising demand for stearates from the pharmaceutical industry is expected to accelerate market growth. It is used as anti-caking additive for granules and powders in the production of the drugs. Growing geriatric populations is creating demand for healthcare need such as drugs and medical devices. Also, increasing production of the drugs and other pharmaceutical products to cater to rising demand is projected to bolster the market growth of the stearates.

Stearates Market

  Table of Contents 1. Research Objectives and Assumptions 2. Market Purview 3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis 4.Global Colored PU Foam Market – Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic 5. Global Colored PU Foam Market, By End-User, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Million & Kilo Tons) 6. Global Colored PU Foam Market, By Region, 2017- 2027 (US$ Million & Kilo Tons) 9. Competitive Landscape 10. Section
  Stearates are esters of fatty acids. They are widely used as additives due to their lubricating property. It helps in reducing the friction between polymers and fillers. They can be classified into metal stearates and non-metal stearates. Metal stearates include calcium stearate, zinc stearate, and magnesium stearate whereas non-metal stearates encompass glycerol monostearate (GMS) and various types of animal fats.

Prominent Regions- 1. Africa 2. Latin America 3. North America 4. Middle East 5. Europe 6. Asia Pacific
  The global stearates market is estimated to account for US$ 4,747.0 Mn in terms of value and 1,604.3 Kilo Tons in terms of volume by the end of 2019.

Companies covered: American eChem Inc., Baerlocher GmbH, Corporation Sierra Madre S.A. de C.V., Dover Chemical Corporation, FACI S.p.A., Ferro Corporation, Hummel Croton, Inc., Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V. and Nitika Pharmaceutical Specialties Private Limited (Nikita Chemicals)
  Growth Drivers-
• Growing demand for stearates from building & construction industry is propelling the market growth.
• The rising demand for stearates from the pharmaceutical industry is expected to accelerate market growth.

Restraints & Challenges:
• The increasing price of raw materials is expected to hinder the market growth of stearates.
  View Full Report - https://bit.ly/2QmJGNY Request For Sample Copy - https://bit.ly/3oyJckN Download PDF Brochure - https://bit.ly/3tUPaNA
