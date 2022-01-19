Technological advancements in infrastructure and rising demand for high-speed internet have resulted in high penetration of internet worldwide. Increasing access to the internet has allowed online retail service providers to offer a convenient and quick shopping experience for their customers. Moreover, it has allowed customers to gain access to various online stores and marketplaces to conveniently browse and shop their choice of products. Rising number of internet users would lead to higher adoption of online retail services as compared to conventional retail services. According to the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), the number of mobile broadband subscriptions is expected to reach about 2.3 billion across the world by the end of 2104 - a 32% penetration of mobile broadband subscriptions, globally. Furthermore, mobile broadband subscriptions are expected to increase rapidly in emerging economies at an annual growth rate of 26.0% as compared to 11.5% in developed countries. Hence, these factors are expected to drive growth of the global retail digital transformation market during the forecast period.