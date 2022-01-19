Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 8

Retail Digital Transformation Market

Jan. 19, 2022
0 likes 0 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Technology

Technological advancements in infrastructure and rising demand for high-speed internet have resulted in high penetration of internet worldwide. Increasing access to the internet has allowed online retail service providers to offer a convenient and quick shopping experience for their customers. Moreover, it has allowed customers to gain access to various online stores and marketplaces to conveniently browse and shop their choice of products. Rising number of internet users would lead to higher adoption of online retail services as compared to conventional retail services. According to the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), the number of mobile broadband subscriptions is expected to reach about 2.3 billion across the world by the end of 2104 - a 32% penetration of mobile broadband subscriptions, globally. Furthermore, mobile broadband subscriptions are expected to increase rapidly in emerging economies at an annual growth rate of 26.0% as compared to 11.5% in developed countries. Hence, these factors are expected to drive growth of the global retail digital transformation market during the forecast period.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(3.5/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(4.5/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(3.5/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(3.5/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4.5/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4.5/5)
Free
Island of the Lost: An Extraordinary Story of Survival at the Edge of the World Joan Druett
(4/5)
Free
Ninety Percent of Everything: Inside Shipping, the Invisible Industry That Puts Clothes on Your Back, Gas in Your Car, and Food on Your Plate Rose George
(4/5)
Free
Carrying the Fire: 50th Anniversary Edition Michael Collins
(4.5/5)
Free
On War: With linked Table of Contents Carl von Clausewitz
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Einstein's Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe Paul Sen
(4.5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
The Science of Time Travel: The Secrets Behind Time Machines, Time Loops, Alternate Realities, and More! Elizabeth Howell
(3/5)
Free
If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future Jill Lepore
(4.5/5)
Free
The Wires of War: Technology and the Global Struggle for Power Jacob Helberg
(4.5/5)
Free
System Error: Where Big Tech Went Wrong and How We Can Reboot Rob Reich
(4/5)
Free
The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence Stephen Kurczy
(5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next Tom Standage
(4.5/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4/5)
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
(4.5/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P. Williams
(4/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free

Retail Digital Transformation Market

  1. 1. https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com Retail Digital Transformation Market Analysis
  2. 2. Table of Contents 1. Research Objectives and Assumptions 2. Market Purview 3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis 4. Global Retail Degital Transformation Market, By Product, 2017-2028 (US$ Million) 5. Global Retail Degital Transformation Market, By Access, 2017-2028 (US$ Million) 6. Global Retail Degital Transformation Market, By Region, 2017-2028 (US$ Million) 7. Competitive Landscape 8. Section https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
  3. 3. Report Highlights ➢ Digital transformation in retail is a dynamic approach to how a retailer uses technology to seek new improved revenue streams and new business models. Increased Internet access coupled with the rise in the number of Internet subscribers has contributed significantly to the growth of global retail digital transformation market. Rising technological awareness has encouraged customers to shop and pay online through personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Governments across the globe are investing to provide better broadband and Internet connections to encourage consumers to shop online, owing to these technological advancements.  Prominent Regions- 1. Africa 2. Latin America 3. North America 4. Middle East 5. Europe 6. Asia Pacific https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
  4. 4. Report Highlights  The global retail digital transformation market is estimated to be valued at US$ 5,662.6 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.0% over the forecast period (2021-2028).  Major companies operating in the global retail digital transformation market are Amazon.com, Inc., MercadoLibre, Inc., eBay, Inc., Otto Group, Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., Snapdeal.com, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Tesco PLC, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Tesco PLC, Rakuten, Inc., and Flipkart Internet Private Limited. https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
  5. 5. Report Highlights  Growth Drivers- • Increasing penetration of internet and mobile apps • Rising investments in retail digital transformation sector in emerging economies  Market Restraints • Lack of personal touch and product feel during shopping • Low awareness regarding the benefits of online shopping https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
  6. 6. Reports Link View Full Report- https://bit.ly/3FHs9DU Request For Sample Copy- https://bit.ly/3AaOl8l Download PDF Brochure- https://bit.ly/3ArQUmJ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
  7. 7. About coherentmarketinsights.com Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We offer both customized and syndicated market research reports that help our clients create visionary growth plans to provide traction to their business. We meticulously study emerging trends across various industries at both the global and regional levels to identify new opportunities for our clientele. Our global team of over 100 research analysts and freelance consultants provide market intelligence from the very molecular country level and also provide a global perspective of the market.
  8. 8. Contact Us Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd. Address: 1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, United States. Phone:  +1-206-701-6702 Email- sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

×