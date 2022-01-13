Increasing demand to work in dangerous environments namely repair, demolition, erection, routine maintenance, painting, land clearing, trenching, earthmoving, digging, blasting, drilling, and concreting has led to increased use of safety gloves. For instance, in Australia, Sarah Constructions distributed a hand safety awareness poster titled ‘Five Steps to Hand Safety’ to all of its sites. The company also requires subcontractors to identify specific controls that limit hand injuries in all Safe Work Method Statements (SWMS) and Job Safety Environmental Analyses (JSEA). Moreover, governments of many countries have made it mandatory for the manufacturing and construction sector to follow safety standards thereby increasing demand for protective gloves. Hence, these factors are expected to drive growth of the global industrial hand protection gloves market during the forecast period.