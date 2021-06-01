The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to drive growth of the India Mucormycosis Treatment (Black Fungus Drugs) market over the forecast period, owing to increasing cases of mucormycosis infection in the COVID-19 positive or in patients who have recovered from COVID-19 infection. For instance, according to the article published in the Diabetes and Metabolic Syndrome Journal: May 21, 2021, COVID-19 infection has been associated with a wide range of bacterial and fungal infections. Currently, mucormycosis infection cases are rising in the Indian population due to the presence of ideal environment in the COVID-19 patients, low oxygen, high glucose (in case of diabetes or steroid induces hyperglycemia), acidic medium (diabetic ketoacidosis and others), high iron levels, and suppressed immune system along with other comorbidities.