Healthcare
India Mucormycosis Treatment (Black Fungus Drugs) Market

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to drive growth of the India Mucormycosis Treatment (Black Fungus Drugs) market over the forecast period, owing to increasing cases of mucormycosis infection in the COVID-19 positive or in patients who have recovered from COVID-19 infection. For instance, according to the article published in the Diabetes and Metabolic Syndrome Journal: May 21, 2021, COVID-19 infection has been associated with a wide range of bacterial and fungal infections. Currently, mucormycosis infection cases are rising in the Indian population due to the presence of ideal environment in the COVID-19 patients, low oxygen, high glucose (in case of diabetes or steroid induces hyperglycemia), acidic medium (diabetic ketoacidosis and others), high iron levels, and suppressed immune system along with other comorbidities.

India Mucormycosis Treatment (Black Fungus Drugs) Market

  1. 1. https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com India Mucormycosis Treatment (Black Fungus Drugs) Market Analysis
  2. 2. Table of Contents 1. Research Objectives and Assumptions 2. Market Purview 3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis 4. India Mucormycosis Treatment (Black Fungus Drugs) Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic 5. India Mucormycosis Treatment (Black Fungus Drugs) Market, By Drugs 2017 - 2028 (US$ Million) 6. India Mucormycosis Treatment (Black Fungus Drugs) Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Million) 7. Competitive Landscape 8. Section https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
  3. 3. Report Highlights  Mucormycosis (previously called as zygomycosis) is a serious but rare fungal infection caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes. Moreover, inhaling fungal spores from the air can affect the lungs and sinuses. The fungus also invades the skin through wounds such as cut, scrape, burn, or other type of skin trauma. Fungal infection may affect anyone, but they are most common in people with weakened immune systems and can occur in nearly any part of the body. Risk factors for developing mucormycosis include uncontrolled diabetes, cancer, organ transplant, neutropenia, skin trauma.  Prominent Regions- 1. Africa 2. Latin America 3. North America 4. Middle East 5. Europe 6. Asia Pacific https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
  4. 4. Report Highlights  India Mucormycosis Treatment (Black Fungus Drugs) market is estimated to be valued at US$ 9.1 Mn in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period (2021-2028).  Major players operating in the India Mucormycosis Treatment (Black Fungus Drugs) market include Natco Pharmaceuticals, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Gufic Biosciences, Lyca Pharmaceuticals, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Bharat Serums and Vaccines, BDR Pharmaceuticals, Cipla Limited, Lifecare Innovations, Synbiotics Limited, Kamla Lifesciences, Cadila Healthcare Limited, and TLC Pharma Labs https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
  5. 5. Report Highlights  Growth Drivers- • Increasing collaboration among the market players • Increasing prevalence of mucormycosis • Increasing allotment of license to the manufacturers for production of Amphotericin B • Increasing government initiatives for increasing availability of drugs for the treatment of mucormycosis  Restraints & Challenges: • High cost of the treatment of mucormycosis • Drug shortages https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
  6. 6. Reports Link View Full Report - https://bit.ly/3c5j0sY Request For Sample Copy - https://bit.ly/3yUR7gI Download PDF Brochure - https://bit.ly/3fCOmZY https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
  7. 7. About coherentmarketinsights.com Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We offer both customized and syndicated market research reports that help our clients create visionary growth plans to provide traction to their business. We meticulously study emerging trends across various industries at both the global and regional levels to identify new opportunities for our clientele. Our global team of over 100 research analysts and freelance consultants provide market intelligence from the very molecular country level and also provide a global perspective of the market. https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
  8. 8. Contact Us Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd. Address: 1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, United States. Phone: +1-206-701-6702 Email- sales@coherentmarketinsights.com https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

