GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market

Jan. 19, 2022
Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists bind to GLP-1 receptors and activate it to stimulate physiological processes in the body. GLP-1 receptor agonists interact with GLP-1 receptors present in the pancreatic beta cells to stimulate insulin secretion. Thus, GLP-1 receptor agonists can be used for the treatment of diabetes. The benefits of using GLP-1 receptor agonist for the treatment of type-2 diabetes include inhibition of glucagon production from pancreatic alpha cells in case of high blood sugar levels. Glucagon is a hormone responsible for increasing the concentration of glucose in the blood by stimulating the liver to convert glycogen into glucose. Moreover, GLP-1 receptor agonists can promote proliferation of pancreatic beta-cell and decrease its apoptosis or cell death. Also, GLP-1 receptor agonists slow down emptying of gastric juices which leads to slow release of nutrients from the food, thus it prevents spiking of blood glucose levels. GLP-1 receptor agonists can also be used to treat several other conditions such as obesity, liver cirrhosis, cardiovascular disease, and others.

GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market

  1. 1. https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Analysis
  2. 2. Table of Contents 1. Research Objectives and Assumptions 2. Market Purview 3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis 4. Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market – Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic 5. Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market, By Drug Class, 2017 – 2028, (US$ Mn) 6. Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market, By Route of Administration, 2017 – 2028, (US$ Mn) 7. Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market, By Application, 2017 – 2028, (US$ Mn) 8. Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017 – 2028, (US$ Mn) 9. Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market, By Region, 2017 – 2028, (US$ Mn) 10.Competitive Landscape 11.Section https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
  3. 3. Report Highlights  Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists bind to GLP-1 receptors and activate it to stimulate physiological processes in the body. GLP-1 receptor agonists interact with GLP-1 receptors present in the pancreatic beta cells to stimulate insulin secretion. Thus, GLP-1 receptor agonists can be used for the treatment of diabetes. The benefits of using GLP-1 receptor agonist for the treatment of type-2 diabetes include inhibition of glucagon production from pancreatic alpha cells in case of high blood sugar levels. Glucagon is a hormone responsible for increasing the concentration of glucose in the blood by stimulating the liver to convert glycogen into glucose. Moreover, GLP-1 receptor agonists can promote proliferation of pancreatic beta-cell and decrease its apoptosis or cell death.  Prominent Regions- 1. Africa 2. Latin America 3. North America 4. Middle East 5. Europe 6. Asia Pacific https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
  4. 4. Report Highlights  The global GLP-1 receptor agonist market is estimated to be valued at US$ 12,720.6 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period (2021-2028).  Major players operating in the global GLP-1 receptor agonist market include Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novo Nordisk A/S, PegBio Co., Ltd., AstraZeneca, Intarcia Therapeutics, Inc., Amylin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sanofi, Hanmi Pharm. Co., Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Amgen Inc., Innovent Biologics, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., and 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
  5. 5. Report Highlights  Growth Drivers- • Increasing prevalence of diabetes and obesity • Rapid research and development activities for treatment of diabetes and obesity •  Restraints & Challenges: • Adverse effects related to use of GLP-1 receptor agonist drugs • Product recalls by market players https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
  6. 6. Reports Link View Full Report – https://bit.ly/3lVc1Xx Request For Sample Copy - https://bit.ly/3i3YNqi Download PDF Brochure - https://bit.ly/3CL3xZF https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
  7. 7. About coherentmarketinsights.com Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We offer both customized and syndicated market research reports that help our clients create visionary growth plans to provide traction to their business. We meticulously study emerging trends across various industries at both the global and regional levels to identify new opportunities for our clientele. Our global team of over 100 research analysts and freelance consultants provide market intelligence from the very molecular country level and also provide a global perspective of the market. https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
  8. 8. Contact Us Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd. Address: 1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, United States. Phone:  +1-206-701-6702 Email- sales@coherentmarketinsights.com https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

