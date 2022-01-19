GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market

Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists bind to GLP-1 receptors and activate it to stimulate physiological processes in the body. GLP-1 receptor agonists interact with GLP-1 receptors present in the pancreatic beta cells to stimulate insulin secretion. Thus, GLP-1 receptor agonists can be used for the treatment of diabetes. The benefits of using GLP-1 receptor agonist for the treatment of type-2 diabetes include inhibition of glucagon production from pancreatic alpha cells in case of high blood sugar levels. Glucagon is a hormone responsible for increasing the concentration of glucose in the blood by stimulating the liver to convert glycogen into glucose. Moreover, GLP-1 receptor agonists can promote proliferation of pancreatic beta-cell and decrease its apoptosis or cell death. Also, GLP-1 receptor agonists slow down emptying of gastric juices which leads to slow release of nutrients from the food, thus it prevents spiking of blood glucose levels. GLP-1 receptor agonists can also be used to treat several other conditions such as obesity, liver cirrhosis, cardiovascular disease, and others.